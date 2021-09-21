You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Venture Capital launches new investment funds

Saudi Venture Capital launches new investment funds

Saudi Venture Capital launches new investment funds
Short Url

https://arab.news/rs44g

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Venture Capital launches new investment funds

Saudi Venture Capital launches new investment funds
  • SVC, in partnership with angel investors, aims to bridge financing gaps, stimulate investment in emerging companies
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) has launched an investment product in debt funds and venture capital funds, SPA reported.

This came after the approval of the Financial Sector Development Program Committee. Approval to launch SVC’s investment products in debt funds and venture capital funds aims to diversify sources of funding and fill financing gaps for emerging companies and small and medium enterprises (SME), the program director general, Faisal Al-Sharif said.

SVC, in partnership with angel investors, aims to bridge financing gaps and stimulate investment in emerging companies and small and medium enterprises.

Since its launch in 2018 SVC has invested SR2.8 billion in Saudi startups and SMEs.

“Funds that offer debt instruments and venture capital instruments still represent a financing gap in the venture capital and growth investment system in the Kingdom, and debt instruments and venture capital instruments have emerged globally as an extension of the evolution of the venture capital and growth investment system,” SVC CEO Nabeel Koshak said.

SVC is a government company that was established as a result of one of the initiatives of the Financial Sector Development Program, which was led by Monshaat.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Investment VENTURE CAPITAL Debt funds

Related

Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says
Business & Economy
Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says

Egypt's B2B Marketplace Cartona raises $4.5m Pre-Series A

Egypt's B2B Marketplace Cartona raises $4.5m Pre-Series A
Updated 55 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt's B2B Marketplace Cartona raises $4.5m Pre-Series A

Egypt's B2B Marketplace Cartona raises $4.5m Pre-Series A
  • The Egypt-based team plans to use its newly acquired funds to further develop its Tech Stack
  • MENA-based E-commerce startups have observed steady growth this year
Updated 55 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Cartona, the Egypt-based B2B platform connecting retailers to manufacturers and wholesalers, has successfully raised $4.5 million in its latest funding round, led by Global Ventures, MAGNiTT reported.

Kepple Africa Ventures, T5 Ventures, and a group of key angel investors also participated in leading the Pre-Series A round.

The Egypt-based team plans to use its newly acquired funds to further develop its Tech Stack, launch new products and expand geographically across Egypt. The technology stack is a combination of programming languages, frameworks, and tools that developers use to build a web or mobile app.

Cartona was launched in August last year to digitize the traditional, predominantly offline trade market in Egypt, enabling grocery retailers to order their store needs digitally from a curated network of sellers.

Since its launch, Cartona has aggregated over 30,000 users in Cairo and Alexandria. It has processed over 400,000 delivered orders with an annualized gross merchandise value of  over $63 million. 

Cartona works with 100 fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, 1,000 distributors, and wholesalers, offering consumers over 10,000 products listed on its platform including dry, fresh, and frozen food.


MENA-based E-commerce startups have observed steady growth this year, according to MAGNiTT's August 2021 Venture Investment Dashboard.

The E-commerce industry has been the second most active and third most funded industry in MENA over 2021 year to date, driven by an eight percent year-on-year increase in number of deals closed in the region, and a solid 78 percent year-on-year growth in amount of funding.

Topics: e-commerce Online retail Online grocery Online shopping #egypt #MENA

Related

Saudi-US Business Opportunities Forum stresses B2B linkages
Business & Economy
Saudi-US Business Opportunities Forum stresses B2B linkages
People in the US with English language versions of the Twitter app tailored for Apple mobile devices will be able to see Shop Module. (Twitter)
Media
Twitter tests shopping in e-commerce move

NEOM to see increase in construction projects: CNBC

NEOM to see increase in construction projects: CNBC
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM to see increase in construction projects: CNBC

NEOM to see increase in construction projects: CNBC
  • The state-owned company plans to offer tenders for building labor cities
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working to increase the construction of projects in its NEOM megaproject, CNBC Arabia reported, citing sources. 

The state-owned company plans to offer tenders for building labor cities accommodating up to 100,000 workers, the sources added according to Argaam, the news portal.

Originally, the project, which was scheduled to be completed last year, was set to accommodate around 30,000 workers. 

The company is close to offering five to 10 tenders over the next six months, with each city planned to accommodate nearly 10,000 workers.

Deloitte is advising the Saudi government on the project of establishing labor cities.

In October 2017, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of a new investment city, NEOM, in northwest Saudi Arabia, at a total investment of $500 billion, financed by the Saudi government, Public Investment Fund, as well as local and global investors.

Topics: #NEOM #saudi #infrastructure #economy #property #gcc

Related

NEOM aims to be world's most competitive city
Business & Economy
NEOM aims to be world's most competitive city
Tabuk companies go green in search of business with NEOM
Business & Economy
Tabuk companies go green in search of business with NEOM

Regulators not up to speed on banks' digital marketplaces: EU watchdog

Regulators not up to speed on banks' digital marketplaces: EU watchdog
Image: EBA
Updated 21 September 2021
Reuters

Regulators not up to speed on banks' digital marketplaces: EU watchdog

Regulators not up to speed on banks' digital marketplaces: EU watchdog
  • Finance and tech companies are coming closer together as banks set up digital marketplaces for products like payments and mortgages
  • EU watchdog said reliance on digital platforms for marketing and distribution of services creates new forms of financial, operational and reputational interdependencies
Updated 21 September 2021
Reuters

Regulators have little understanding of risks from banks creating digital marketplaces with tech companies and a framework is needed to spot potential contagion if things go wrong, the European Union's banking watchdog said on Tuesday.


The European Banking Authority's warning is the latest sign that financial regulators are starting to pay more attention to Big Tech's increasing links with finance, such as in cloud computing.


Finance and tech companies are coming closer together as banks set up digital marketplaces for products like payments and mortgages, as well as other financial and non-financial services, a process which has accelerated since the pandemic began.


This means customers can make payments or buy things using their mobile phone which links directly to their bank account. This so-called platformisation helps banks to cut costs and reach a wider range of customers, and includes partnerships with tech groups.


Apple Pay, for example, allows banks' debit and credit card holders to set up an Apple wallet to make payments. Google and Citi have teamed up to enable users of the Google Pay app to open an account with Citi.


But the EU watchdog said reliance on digital platforms for marketing and distribution of services creates new forms of financial, operational and reputational interdependencies.


The trend is posing "some challenges" for regulators in monitoring market developments and any risks from these interdependencies, the watchdog said.


"Indeed, it appears that the vast majority of competent authorities currently have a limited understanding of platform-based business models," EBA said.


EBA said it proposes to develop a framework next year to collect information about dependencies among banks on digital platforms, and create indicators to assess potential concentration, contagion and systemic risks.

But it said new legislation is not needed at this stage.


The watchdog called on the EU to update guidance on when a digital activity should be considered a crossborder provision of services and therefore come under EU and national laws that require information to be reported to regulators to improve visibility.


EBA said a small number of banks say they had encountered some issues in accessing digital platforms on terms they considered fair.

Topics: European Union (EU) #europe #applepay #fintech #contactlesspayments In-app payments Digital payments E-FINANCE

Related

Saudi regulator supports Fintech industry with new regulatory measures 
Business & Economy
Saudi regulator supports Fintech industry with new regulatory measures 
Bahrainis go cashless as region’s fintech grows
Business & Economy
Bahrainis go cashless as region’s fintech grows

Crypto rise falters on fears of Evergrande contagion

Crypto rise falters on fears of Evergrande contagion
Updated 21 September 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Crypto rise falters on fears of Evergrande contagion

Crypto rise falters on fears of Evergrande contagion
Updated 21 September 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Global investors are turning their eyes to Evergrande Group, China's second-largest property developer by sales, for fear of a possible credit contagion.

Cryptocurrency prices rebounded from a one-and-a-half month low on Tuesday despite heavy selling linked to loan default concerns by property developer China Evergrande.

Global markets started the week with concerns that Evergrande's problems could lead to repercussions on the Chinese and global economies, leading to a sell-off in riskier assets.

On Monday, many people woke up to the news of China's Evergrande Group losing a significant amount of its market capitalization as the company's shares plunged to an 11-year low. The Hang Seng Tech Index also plunged in value on Monday morning as the news roiled markets.

Evergrande's losses could cause a domino effect like the collapse of Lehman Brothers during the 2008 financial crisis.

"We can't take a very positive view just yet until we get through the next few days," said Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer at crypto index fund provider Singapore-based Stack Funds.

"This is purely sentiment-driven right now, and it's actually been off very low liquidity," he said, adding that it would be better to wait on the sidelines as crypto markets will continue to be affected by the contagion.

Bitcoin traded around $43,000, recovering from its low to $4,0192. It hit a four-month high of $52,000 on September 6, while the value of smaller rival Ether rose 1 percent to $3,055 after falling below $3,000 for the first time since early August.

Topics: crypto currencies Evergrande

Related

Evergrande's debt struggle rattles investors
Business & Economy
Evergrande's debt struggle rattles investors
Cryptocurrencies slide as market selloff deepens
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrencies slide as market selloff deepens

Kuwait Touristic to increase capital to $996m in bid to boost tourism

Kuwait Touristic to increase capital to $996m in bid to boost tourism
Kuwait Towers against the skyscrapers of Kuwait City during sunset. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 September 2021
Arab News

Kuwait Touristic to increase capital to $996m in bid to boost tourism

Kuwait Touristic to increase capital to $996m in bid to boost tourism
Updated 21 September 2021
Arab News

Kuwait Touristic Enterprises plans to increase its capital by 250 million dinars ($831.39 million) to 300 million, as it looks to reinvigorate tourism in the oil-rich country, its chief executive said.

A unit of Gulf country's Kuwait Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund, the company plans to borrow 50 million dinars from local banks to finance part of its projects, CEO Abdelwahab Almarzooq told a news conference.

"Our vision is to bring back the golden age of tourism in Kuwait," he said, adding that the company plans to execute 95 initiatives and projects costing 380 million dinars over 10 years.

 

Topics: Kuwait Kuwait Investment Authority

Related

Kuwait to implement largest government restructuring in its history as of 2022
Business & Economy
Kuwait to implement largest government restructuring in its history as of 2022
Scrap tires are a major environmental problem worldwide due to their bulk and the chemicals they can release. (Reuters)
Offbeat
Kuwait starts to recycle massive tire graveyard

Latest updates

Saudi Venture Capital launches new investment funds
Saudi Venture Capital launches new investment funds
UK cannot accept every eligible Afghan refugee: Defense minister
UK cannot accept every eligible Afghan refugee: Defense minister
Iran says nuclear talks with world powers to resume in a few weeks
Iran says nuclear talks with world powers to resume in a few weeks
World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises
World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises
Italian boxer of Moroccan origin beats Nazi-tattooed rival
Italian boxer of Moroccan origin beats Nazi-tattooed rival

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.