Rise in gas prices add to near-term inflation: Capital Economics

Rise in gas prices add to near-term inflation: Capital Economics
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

European countries likely to be most affected

Rise in gas prices add to near-term inflation: Capital Economics
  • European countries likely to be most affected
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A surge in natural gas prices is expected to jack up inflation worldwide with Europe likely to be most affected, said a Capital Economics report.

The report said unreasonable and extreme weather conditions led to longer periods of cooling and heating and China’s rebound from the pandemic also boosted gas demand. On the other hand, extreme weather and the pandemic-related price collapse in 2020 hit US production and exports. Outages at several liquefied natural gas plants and Russia limiting exports via Ukraine for political reasons caused an imbalance in the supply and demand, which raised gas prices globally.

The most pronounced impact has been in the euro zone, where the rise in gas and electricity inflation has added 0.5ppts to headline CPI inflation since the start of the year.

“Since the start of Q2, the European (TTF) gas price has surged by 290 percent, Asia LNG spot prices are up 260 percent and US natural gas (Henry Hub) has nearly doubled,” the report said.

In the US, higher gas and electricity inflation has added just 0.2ppts to CPI inflation this year given the less pronounced rise in US gas prices and the lower weight of gas and electricity in the CPI basket. Japan has experienced a boost of 0.4ppts, as its gas imports are tied to long-term contracts indexed to oil prices. It’s a similar story in many emerging markets where gas prices tend to be tied to long-term contracts and/or indexed.

“We think natural gas prices will remain elevated for some time yet. Globally, but particularly in Europe, stocks are at historic lows and will take some time to rebuild even if we are right and supply picks up,” wrote  Jennifer McKeown, head of Global Economics Service.

The analyst, however, predicted that by Q2 2022 prices will be under sustained downward pressure.

Current prices will incentivize supply, particularly in the US where shale operations can ramp up relatively quickly. The situation will probably also hasten the approval of the Nord Stream II pipeline from Russia to Germany. Prevailing prices are likely to curb demand, the report said.

The passthrough is likely to be far smaller since governments are already acting to limit the effect on consumers.

According to McKeown, gas and electricity inflation is likely to surge by 16 percent to add an average of 0.3ppts to headline inflation in major advanced economies in the rest of this year, on top of the 0.3ppt boost which they have experienced already. “This should reverse next year, particularly given our expectation that gas prices will recede. But there are risks in both directions, and gas prices are notably volatile,” she said.

The report said there will be a drag on activity in most economies as higher utilities prices eat into the income available for discretionary spending. There could also be adverse consequences for the energy industry, particularly in countries where prices are regulated – most notably the UK, it added.

Almarai cuts emissions, increases use of solar power by 119%

Almarai cuts emissions, increases use of solar power by 119%
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Almarai cuts emissions, increases use of solar power by 119%

Almarai cuts emissions, increases use of solar power by 119%
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia leading multinational dairy company Almarai has taken several steps to reduce emissions and increased the use of solar energy by 119 percent, according to its annual Sustainability Report 2020.

The Tadawul-listed company has reduced car fuel consumption in its sales, distribution and logistics department by 4 percent as compared to 2019. According to the report, clean energy accounted for 2.5 percent of the total power consumption, which is 4.4 percent within the sustainability strategy’s limits.

“Climate change can pose risks to agricultural production,” said Abdullah Al-Otaibi, head of corporate communication and public relations at Almarai. He said in order to fight climate change the company is taking measures to ensure sustainable growth.

Al-Otaibi said their energy strategy is based on solar power generation, increasing operational efficiency and energy monitoring efficiency, and improving the energy culture in pastures.

Saudi group wins Subway master franchise deal in UAE

Saudi group wins Subway master franchise deal in UAE
Updated 21 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi group wins Subway master franchise deal in UAE

Saudi group wins Subway master franchise deal in UAE
  In Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Subway plans to double its number of restaurants across the region in the coming years
Updated 21 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group on Tuesday signed a master franchise agreement with Subway in the UAE as the restaurant brand seeks to expand its footprint in the region.

The deal marked the start of a new chapter for Subway in the UAE as it seeks to expand its footprint and remain competitive in the market.

“Subway is making bold and impressive changes to continue to grow its presence in markets around the world,” said Hisham Al-Amoudi, Group CEO of Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group.

“As Subway continues to expand internationally, we are focused on attracting well-established, large-scale operators in regions where they can leverage market expertise to help our brand thrive,” said CEO John Chidsey.

Established in 1987, Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group is a major franchise industry player in the Middle East with 675 stores across seven countries, making it one of the largest franchise networks in the region. They are a valued partner to some of the world’s most iconic brands, such as The Body Shop, LEGO, and Early Learning Center.

The group’s “deep knowledge of the Middle East and experience strengthening and expanding other global franchisee brands makes them the ideal partner in the UAE,” Mike Kehoe, EMEA president at Subway.

In Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Subway plans to double its number of restaurants across the region in the coming years and will continue to seek strong partners to support the brand on its journey.

The agreement will enable significant growth in the UAE in the coming years  including accelerated deployment of restaurant remodels — featuring a new, modern “Fresh Forward” design — as well as improved, consistent guest experiences, both on- and off-premise.

Saudi team's performance at robotics summit to pave way for more progress

Saudi team’s performance at robotics summit to pave way for more progress
Updated 21 September 2021
Ruba Alrashed
LAMYAA BAGAZI
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL

Saudi team’s performance at robotics summit to pave way for more progress

Saudi team’s performance at robotics summit to pave way for more progress
Updated 21 September 2021
Ruba Alrashed LAMYAA BAGAZI FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL

RIYADH/JEDDAH: As the Saudi team secured sixth place in a contest at the World Robot Summit held in Japan, the chief of the Research Products Development Co. (RPDC) expressed optimism over Kingdom’s plan to promote artificial intelligence and build a strong robotics base in the Kingdom.

Abdulmohsen Al-Majnouni told Arab News that it was a major accomplishment as the Kingdom “is building its capabilities” to bring about the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The company is owned by Taqnia, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund. Officials of the Research Products Development Co. led the Saudi robotics team, which competed with 16 other countries at the summit and qualified for the final contest.

“Inspired by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, our national robotics team of young men and women, under the leadership of Dr. Nahid Sidki, the chief technology officer of RPDC, reached the final competition. The journey to the summit included qualification round of 119 international teams where 16 teams managed to reach the finals in the industrial challenge,” he said.

According to Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alsawaha, advanced technology from the Fourth Industrial Revolution is expected to generate around SR1 trillion for the Saudi economy in new revenue streams.

The Kingdom will enjoy economic boosts from robotics, artificial intelligence, and wireless production models as it pushes for smarter cities and infrastructure.

“This accomplishment is inspiring to both our young men and women and to our leadership. We do not need to wait until 2030 to start achieving our targets. They are closer than many (people) think. With the government's support, we can start building amazing capabilities in robotics and AI and transform the Kingdom into a highly competitive economy,” said RPDC COO Dr. Mashal Al-Harbi. 

The secret to achieving the target, he said, is to find “passionate, dedicated and smart talent, engaging them in challenging projects for hands-on experience and supporting them with the needed resources and guidance to unlock their full potential.”

The World Robot Summit is supported by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; and the Energy Industrial Technology Development Organization. It aims to expedite the development of robotics and AI technologies to support the Fourth Industrial Revolution. 

“They open it up to the world to inspire young men and women to solve a very challenging problem. We managed to develop an innovative architecture to address the challenge and our talented team worked hard for almost two years despite the COVID-19 lockdown and the many challenges we faced,” said Sidki.

“The accomplishment is a reminder to our young talent that only through the dedication and hard work we can accomplish what others consider impossible,” he said.

“My message to Saudi young men and women is to follow your dreams and unlock your full potential and don’t let fear drive your ambition. Moving forward, we expect Saudi Arabia’s young talent to be major competitors in international AI and Robotics competitions,” the company’s chief technology officer said.

Egypt's sovereign fund eyes investment in fintech sector

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes investment in fintech sector
Updated 21 September 2021
Ruba Alrashed

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes investment in fintech sector

Egypt’s sovereign fund eyes investment in fintech sector
Updated 21 September 2021
Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt is exploring investment opportunities in the fintech sector with a focus on small and medium projects, Ayman Suliman said in a CNBC Arabiya interview.

Talking about investments in other sectors, the chief executive officer of the fund said the tourism sector represents 20-20 percent of the fund's total investments.

Suliman also mentioned the fund’s plans to transform the historic Bab Al-Azab area in Cairo’s Salah Al-Din Al-Ayoubi Citadel into the first integrated innovation zone in the Middle East and North Africa.  

He said several projects in the health sector are also being studied such as the expansion of pharmaceutical exports.

“The health sector is a mainstay in the fund’s investment portfolio,” the CEO added.

The fund aims to attract private investments in Egypt’s underutilized assets and create wealth for future generations and boost the country’s economic growth.

Abu Dhabi to use drones to deliver medical supplies

Abu Dhabi to use drones to deliver medical supplies
Updated 21 September 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to use drones to deliver medical supplies

Abu Dhabi to use drones to deliver medical supplies
Updated 21 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi is working on plans to add advances drones to its health sector’s supply chain, said an official statement.

Drones will be used to deliver medical supplies, medicine and blood units, vaccines and samples between laboratories, pharmacies, blood banks across healthcare facilities around the city in a safe manner.

The project will create a state-of-the-art delivery system and network using drones at 40 stations throughout the year 2022, the statement said. 

The project is a collaboration between Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, the General Civil Aviation Authority, SkyGo and Matternet. It will leverage existing advanced infrastructure to transform healthcare logistics.

It aligns with the year of preparation for the “UAE Projects of the 50,” the UAE's Fourth Industrial Revolution Strategy, and broader strategies to position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for innovation. 

The statement issued by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said: The use of drones will yield environmental benefits with a reduction in CO2 emissions and reduced road traffic congestion.” 

SkyGo and Matternet have completed phase one of testing and are now working on phase two, which will be finalized by the end of this year and will address all aviation safety requirement and risk assessments.

