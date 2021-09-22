You are here

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. completes multi-billion Clean Fuels project 
The Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery
Updated 22 September 2021
Arab News

Updated 22 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has reached a “historic milestone” in clean fuel production, its CEO told KUNA on Tuesday.

Waleed Al-Bader claims KNPC’s Clean Fuels Project will cut carbon emissions and pollution through the use of products that meet strict environment standards.

The project works to reduce emissions and environmental pollutants by producing high-quality oil derivatives that comply with international environmental requirements, he said.

Measures undertaken include cutting nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides and other pollutants, and increasing the capacity KNPC's two refineries to 454,000 barrels per day and 346,000 barrels per day respectively of eco-friendly oil by-products.

“This is a historic milestone," Al-Bader said, adding that the ambitious project is a source of pride not only for the KNPC but also for the whole Kuwaiti oil sector.

 

Burgerizzr pays $2.1m in cash dividends in H1
Updated 22 September 2021
Arab News

Burgerizzr pays $2.1m in cash dividends in H1
Updated 22 September 2021
Arab News

Burgerizzr board of directors have signed off on SR8 million ($2.1 million) in cash dividends for the first half of 2021, according to a filing.

The pay-out — worth SR 3.2 per share - come as the restaurant chain’s profits increased by 16 percent to SR6.49 million ($1.73 million) during the first half of this year.

Burgerizzr, run by Shatirah House Restaurant Company, saw its net profits rise thanks to the opening of 13 new branches in the period to the end of June 2021.

Financing costs and losses on the disposal of property and equipment also decreased, according to Tadawul.

The total income of the company amounted to SR24.4 million in the first half of this year, up 28 percent compared to SR19 million during the same period in 2020.

The operating profit amounted to SR7 million, up 5 percent, compared to SR6.8 million for H1 last year.

Earnings per share during the period amounted to SR2.6, compared to SR2.25 during the first six months of last year.

ROSHN pledges to create 170k jobs by 2030
Updated 22 September 2021
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

ROSHN pledges to create 170k jobs by 2030
Updated 22 September 2021
LAMA ALGOSAIBI

RIYADH: ROSHN, a real estate company owned by the Public Investment Fund, launched a leadership program Himam as part of its plans to create 170,000 jobs by 2030.

The new jobs will be created in the company’s different projects across the Kingdom. 

The leadership program aims to hone the leadership skills of fresh graduates to transform them into future business leaders, the Riyadh-based company said in a statement.

The program will provide training of up to 24 months, following which the trainees will be accommodated in the company.

“We believe that the basic pillar for improving business performance lies in training a new generation that possesses innovative skills and solutions to realize the Kingdom’s future objectives,” said ROSHN Group CEO David Grover.

King Salman Park awards $1bn construction contracts
Image: King Salman Park
Updated 22 September 2021
Arab News

  • he project, on the grounds of the old airport in Riyadh, aims to create the largest city park in the world
  • The contracts also include infrastructure works and site preparation works for the Royal Complex for Arts
Updated 22 September 2021
Arab News

The King Salman Park Foundation has awarded contracts worth SR3.847 billion ($1 billion) to a group of national companies to implement parts of the King Salman Park project, coinciding with the start of construction work, Al Eqtisadiah reported.


These contracts include site preparation works, and the construction of a number of tunnels and bridges on Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road and Al Urubah Road. The project, on the grounds of the old airport in Riyadh, aims to create the largest city park in the world.

At 13.4 square kilometers, King Salman Park will be five times larger than London’s Hyde Park and four times larger than Central Park in New York. It aims to become a one-of-a-kind destination, with more than 160 features and attractions covering art, culture, sport and entertainment. Construction is expected to begin in the second half of this year.

The contracts also include infrastructure works and site preparation works for the Royal Complex for Arts.

MEA unit of Virgin Mobile achieves net zero carbon emissions in 2021
Updated 22 September 2021
Arab News

MEA unit of Virgin Mobile achieves net zero carbon emissions in 2021
  • The telecom company teamed up with Dubai Carbon Center of Excellence to gather data on its operations to calculate its total emissions
Updated 22 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa said it has achieved net zero carbon emissions across all its operations in 2021, supported by its ban on single-use plastic in Saudi Arabia. 

The telecom company teamed up with Dubai Carbon Center of Excellence to gather data on its operations to calculate its total emissions. 

Companies in the region are showing increased consciousness about their carbon emissions, inspired by a global movement towards sustainability. Governments in the Gulf are trying to do the same. 

Virgin Mobile previously banned single-use plastic in Oman and Saudi Arabia, eliminating more than 50 tonnes of single-use plastic across the region. 

Other sustainable practices have been implemented in the company’s offices, including policies on business travel, energy use, and environmental awareness for its employees. 

CMA reviews 45 companies awaiting stock market listing
Updated 22 September 2021
Arab News

  • The CMA deputy for listed companies & investment products, said the authority wants to expedite applications as part of efforts to support the economy and develop new sectors
  • The CMA highlighted an increase in investors' demand for investment funds, with the number of subscribers rising 12 percent at the end of the first half of 2021
Updated 22 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) plans to speed up stock market listings as it revealed around 45 companies are waiting for approval.

In a statement on Tuesday, Abdullah Bin Ghannam, CMA deputy for listed companies & investment products, said the authority wants to expedite applications as part of efforts to support the economy and develop new sectors.

The number of new listings in the Saudi market since the beginning of the year, including traded investment funds, has reached 11, bringing the total number listed to 217, Bin Ghannam said.

The CMA deputy highlighted an increase in investors' demand for investment funds, with the number of subscribers rising 12 percent at the end of the first half of 2021, reaching a record 408,000 investors compared to 364,000 at the end of 2020.

