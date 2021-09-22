Burgerizzr pays $2.1m in cash dividends in H1

Burgerizzr board of directors have signed off on SR8 million ($2.1 million) in cash dividends for the first half of 2021, according to a filing.

The pay-out — worth SR 3.2 per share - come as the restaurant chain’s profits increased by 16 percent to SR6.49 million ($1.73 million) during the first half of this year.

Burgerizzr, run by Shatirah House Restaurant Company, saw its net profits rise thanks to the opening of 13 new branches in the period to the end of June 2021.

Financing costs and losses on the disposal of property and equipment also decreased, according to Tadawul.

The total income of the company amounted to SR24.4 million in the first half of this year, up 28 percent compared to SR19 million during the same period in 2020.

The operating profit amounted to SR7 million, up 5 percent, compared to SR6.8 million for H1 last year.

Earnings per share during the period amounted to SR2.6, compared to SR2.25 during the first six months of last year.