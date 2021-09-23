European stocks rally for third day, Evergrande shares surge 30% in Asia

European stocks rallied for a third day as the global mood brightened on easing concerns about cash-strapped developer China Evergrande, while investors awaited the latest batch of business surveys.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6 percent earlier today and was now set to end the week with solid gains.
Asian stocks rose after Evergrande's shares surged 30 percent in Hong Kong markets as its chairman sought to reassure investors after the company's unit said it had "resolved" a coupon payment on an onshore bond. This interest payment is due today.
However, Evergrande's Frankfurt-listed shares tumbled 20.4 percent.
Early reading of IHS Markit's September business surveys and the Bank of England's monetary policy decision are due later in the day, with investors looking for clues on growth and policy trajectory.
Meanwhile, Asian markets found solace in the Federal Reserve statement which signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.
Shares rose in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Australia and Taiwan but fell in South Korea and Malaysia. U.S. futures were higher. Markets were closed in Tokyo for a holiday. Singapore equities headed for their best day in two months on Thursday, leading broad gains in emerging Asian stocks.