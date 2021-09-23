You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai's DAMAC Properties receives approval to take firm private

Dubai's DAMAC Properties receives approval to take firm private

Dubai's DAMAC Properties receives approval to take firm private
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/49c9h

Updated 23 September 2021
Reuters

Dubai's DAMAC Properties receives approval to take firm private

Dubai's DAMAC Properties receives approval to take firm private
  • The Dubai real-estate company still plans to offer $595 million for outstanding shares of the company
  • The firm has a market capitalization of over $2 billion
Updated 23 September 2021
Reuters

DAMAC Properties, known for its deals with former President Donald Trump said Thursday it had received regulator approval for an effort to take the firm private.


The Dubai real-estate company still plans to offer $595 million for outstanding shares of the company, the firm said in a filing on Dubai Financial Market stock exchange.


It said it would offer an update on the plan in the coming weeks. It earlier announced plans in June for the offer to take the company private, then withdrew them as regulators examined the plan.


The buyout would be through Maple Invest Co. Ltd., a holding company of DAMAC's billionaire founder Hussain Sajwani. Sajwani owns nearly four-fifths of the company through various investment firms.


DAMAC stock traded up Thursday over 3 percent on the news. The firm has a market capitalization of over $2 billion.


DAMAC is known in Dubai for a development that features a Trump-branded golf club surrounded by villas and apartments, making it the only one of its kind in the Middle East that bears the Trump logo.


The company’s partnership with the Trump Organization to manage and run the golf course was struck before Trump’s election as U.S. president.

 

Topics: #dubai Dubai real estate Dubai Financial Market Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) #realestate Donald Trump

Related

Dubai real estate lagging behind the global boom says Knight Frank
Business & Economy
Dubai real estate lagging behind the global boom says Knight Frank
Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery
Business & Economy
Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery

Camera maker Canon reveals 30% Saudi women employees target by 2023

Camera maker Canon reveals 30% Saudi women employees target by 2023
Updated 23 September 2021
Arab News

Camera maker Canon reveals 30% Saudi women employees target by 2023

Camera maker Canon reveals 30% Saudi women employees target by 2023
  • It has launched a “Women in Sales” internship program to further support the 2023 target
Updated 23 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Arabia unit of global camera maker Canon wants 30 percent of its employees to be Saudi women by the end of 2023. 

The move is in line with national efforts to integrate more women into the Kingdom’s workforce.

Canon said it has been working towards this target since 2018, when it first opened offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al-Khobar, but has now made the goal public.

It has previously teamed up with King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah to develop technology-enabled training, which the camera maker said was proof of its “commitment to support young talent” in the Kingdom. 

The company partnered with Mohammed Al-Mana College for Medical Sciences to fund one female student’s school expenses, including tuition and housing.

It has also launched a “Women in Sales” internship program to further support the 2023 target. 

Topics: Canon Employment Saudi women Gender empowerment

Related

Muhammed Muheisen joined the Ambassador program. Supplied
Lifestyle
Three Mideast photographers selected for Canon’s ambassador program
Canon supports Saudi health care sector with medical scholarship
Corporate News
Canon supports Saudi health care sector with medical scholarship

China preparing for Evergrande's downfall: WSJ

China preparing for Evergrande's downfall: WSJ
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 23 September 2021
Reuters

China preparing for Evergrande's downfall: WSJ

China preparing for Evergrande's downfall: WSJ
  • Local governments have been ordered to assemble groups of accountants and legal experts to examine the finances around Evergrande's operations in their respective regions
  • Both bonds would default if Evergrande fails to settle the interest within 30 days of the scheduled payment dates
Updated 23 September 2021
Reuters

Chinese authorities are asking local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of debt-ridden China Evergrande Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing officials familiar with the discussion.

The move has been characterised as "getting ready for the possible storm" by the officials, according to the report.


The officials said local-level government agencies and state-owned enterprises have been instructed to step in only at the last minute should Evergrande fail to manage its affairs in an orderly fashion, the WSJ reported.


Local governments have been tasked with preventing unrest and mitigating the ripple effect on home buyers and the broader economy, the officials said, according to the report.


Evergrande, China's second-biggest property developer, has $83.5 million in dollar-bond interest payments due on Thursday on a $2 billion offshore bond and a $47.5 million dollar-bond interest payment due next week.


Both bonds would default if Evergrande fails to settle the interest within 30 days of the scheduled payment dates.


The company, which epitomised the borrow-to-build business model, ran into trouble over the past few months as Beijing tightened rules in its property sector to rein back debt levels and speculation.


Investors are worried that a downfall could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

 

Topics: #economy Evergrande #china #stocks #asia #property Chinese investors Global market

Related

European stocks rally for third day, Evergrande shares surge 30% in Asia
Business & Economy
European stocks rally for third day, Evergrande shares surge 30% in Asia
Crypto rise falters on fears of Evergrande contagion
Business & Economy
Crypto rise falters on fears of Evergrande contagion

Luxury operator Chalhoub opens new retail hub in Riyadh

Luxury operator Chalhoub opens new retail hub in Riyadh
Updated 23 September 2021
Arab News

Luxury operator Chalhoub opens new retail hub in Riyadh

Luxury operator Chalhoub opens new retail hub in Riyadh
  • The new retail development, called “Concept by MUSE”, will bring in local, regional, and international brands, particularly catering to the Saudi youth
Updated 23 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Luxury retail operator Chalhoub Group has launched a new shopping destination at the Riyadh Park in the Saudi capital, in a new sign of recovery in the Kingdom’s retail sector post-pandemic. 

The new retail development, called “Concept by MUSE”, will bring in local, regional, and international brands, particularly catering to the Saudi youth, the group said in a statement.

“The retail landscape in Saudi Arabia has evolved significantly over the last few years, especially as young customers become increasingly discerning and attentive to global shopping trends while staying true to their roots and culture,” David Vercruysse, president of managed companies at Chalhoub, said.

Over 1,200 products will be featured at the mall, including the work of five Saudi designers Noms Life, Proud Angeles, Dania Shinkar, Cones and Rods, and Kaf By Kaf.

It follows an earlier initiative of the group to support local Saudi designers by giving them financial grants to build their own fashion brands.

The Kingdom has announced several efforts to modernize its economy, including boosting its local retail market. 

“This world’s first demonstrates our commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and support to the country’s ambitions to make Saudi a world-class retail destination,” Bachar Sabbagh, the Saudi director of Chalhoub, said. 

Topics: Chalhoub Group retail fashion

Related

Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab to award Saudi fashion newcomers
Business & Economy
Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab to award Saudi fashion newcomers
Chalhoub Group in KSA aims to have more women in senior management roles
Business & Economy
Chalhoub Group in KSA aims to have more women in senior management roles

Apicorp launches first green bond framework

Apicorp launches first green bond framework
Updated 23 September 2021
Arab News

Apicorp launches first green bond framework

Apicorp launches first green bond framework
  • The framework will be used to raise green bonds/sukuk for projects aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals
Updated 23 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (Apicorp) has launched its first green bond framework.

It follows the recent approval of the OPEC-created financial institution’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policy framework, as it aims to develop the sustainable financial market. 

The framework will be used to raise green bonds/sukuk for projects aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals - addressing issues in climate mitigation, circular economy, and biodiversity preservation among others. 

It was created in line with the International Capital Market Association’s Green Bond Principles 2021.

“By launching the Green Bond Framework, Apicorp is providing new avenues for investment in projects and ventures that further the development of safe, affordable, and renewable energy sources,” Ahmed Ali Attiga, chief executive officer of Apicorp. 

He said the framework “reflects our deep understanding of the ESG impact of our investments across the energy spectrum and our commitment to setting out new engagement strategies with our stakeholders to spread awareness of their ESG exposure.”

Apircorp earlier said it will allocate $1 billion towards green energy projects and sustainable energy companies over the next two years. 

Topics: Apicorp Bond Sukuk Green Bond

Related

Energy-lender APICORP to allocate $1bn for ESG 
Business & Economy
Energy-lender APICORP to allocate $1bn for ESG 
APICORP allocates $40m for KSA’s first independent sewage treatment plant
Corporate News
APICORP allocates $40m for KSA’s first independent sewage treatment plant

Saudi Arabia’s ‘stc’ becomes one of Moody’s highest rated telecom operators 

Saudi Arabia’s ‘stc’ becomes one of Moody’s highest rated telecom operators 
Updated 23 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s ‘stc’ becomes one of Moody’s highest rated telecom operators 

Saudi Arabia’s ‘stc’ becomes one of Moody’s highest rated telecom operators 
  • The telecom company’s BCA was revised from a1 to a2, and Moody’s also affirmed its A1 long-term issuer rating
Updated 23 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Bond credit rating firm Moody’s has upgraded the baseline credit assessment (BCA) of Saudi Arabia’s “stc”, saying it has maintained “very strong financial metrics.”

The telecom company’s BCA was revised from a1 to a2, and Moody’s also affirmed its A1 long-term issuer rating. 

“The upgrade reflects stc's leading position in the Saudi telecom sector, which has considerable growth opportunities,” Julied Haddad, a senior analyst at Moody’s, said in a recent report.

The ratings agency factors in financial profile, market dominance, and liquidity in deciding on companies’ BCA. 

According to the report, “stc” was able to maintain a conservative financial profile, as well as maintain strong metrics despite several economic factors, including an oil price crash and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The company has sustained its debt to EBITDA ratio, and has built a strong balance sheet over the years, Moody’s said in a report.

This has given “stc” a headroom to grow organically through investments, the report explained, as well as develop its footprint outside the Kingdom through acquisitions.

“As of June 2021, stc had SR7.7 billion ($2.1 billion) in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, in addition to SR2.9 billion ($0.8 billion) of short-term Murabaha and SR3.9 billion ($1.0 billion) in the form of investments in a sukuk issued by the Government of Saudi Arabia, which the company can liquidate, should the need arise,” it added. 

The BCA also looked at the competition within the telecom industry in the Kingdom, where “stc” holds 70 percent of market share. 

“Following the upgrade of stc's BCA to a1, the company is now one of the highest rated telecom operators on a stand-alone basis globally,” the report said.

The new “stc” rating could be affected positively if the sovereign rating of the Kingdom is upgraded, Moody’s said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia STC Moody's telecoms Telecom

Related

Institutional offering in ‘solutions by stc’ IPO hit $125.6bn graphic
Business & Economy
Institutional offering in ‘solutions by stc’ IPO hit $125.6bn
‘solutions by stc’ raises $966.4m in IPO
Business & Economy
‘solutions by stc’ raises $966.4m in IPO

Latest updates

UK marks 2,000 days since Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained in Iran
UK marks 2,000 days since Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained in Iran
Salih calls for respect for Iraqi sovereignty
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (R), and Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq, meeting during the the 76th session of the UNGA. (AP)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman congratulates Kingdom on 91st National Day
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman congratulates Kingdom on 91st National Day
Manchester City stars send Saudi National Day message to fans in the Kingdom
Manchester City stars send Saudi National Day message to fans in the Kingdom
Facebook wraps up deals with Australian media firms, TV broadcaster SBS excluded
The agreement between tech companies and news outlets entails that tech giants must pay for news content. (File/AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.