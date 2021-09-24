Oil approaches three-year high as China dips into reserves

You are here

Supply disruption in the Gulf of Mexico could last for months. (Reuters)
Updated 24 September 2021
Arab News

  • Brent near its highest since October 2018
  • China makes first public sale of state crude
Oil prices rose on Friday, nearing a three-year high, and were headed for a third weekly gain amid continued US supply disruptions.

Brent crude advanced 0.3 percent to $77.45 at 4:38 p.m. Riyadh time, while WTI, the US benchmark, was 0.1 percent higher at $73.35.

This week’s upward momentum was barely interrupted by China’s first public sale of state crude reserves.

Ongoing disruptions in US Gulf Coast production following Hurricane Ida and other storms could last for months and have led to large inventory drawdowns in the US and globally.

US oil refiners looking to replace crude from the Gulf of Mexico have been turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil, while Asian buyers have been pursuing Middle Eastern and Russian grades, analysts and traders told Reuters.

Some OPEC+ members have struggled to raise output because of under-investment or delays to maintenance work during the pandemic.

Brent oil prices could hit $80 a barrel by the end of September, analysts at UBS said in a research note.

Gains were briefly interrupted by China’s first public sale of state oil reserves. State-owned PetroChina and private refiner and chemical producer Hengli Petrochemical bought four cargoes totalling about 4.43 million barrels, sources with direct knowledge of the auction told Reuters.

An energy crunch continued in Europe as some Shell gas stations ran out of fuel in the UK. A shortage of truck drivers forced BP to close some filling stations this week, sparking concern among some consumers that they would be unable to fill up.

Germany’s E.ON will take on customers from a Lower Saxony firm that has decided to quit gas sales as prices have tripled in Europe this year. Surging gas prices have hit consumers worldwide and have squeezed out a number of companies in Britain.

Updated 24 September 2021
AFP

  • The global values of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin have massively fluctuated over the past year partly due to Chinese regulations
  • Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency, and other cryptos cannot be traced by a country’s central bank, making them difficult to regulate
BEIJING: China’s central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for the digital trade in China after a crackdown on the volatile currencies.
The global values of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin have massively fluctuated over the past year partly due to Chinese regulations, which have sought to prevent speculation and money laundering.
“Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities,” the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement Friday, adding that offenders would be “investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the law.”
The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and “illegal fundraising.”
Bitcoin, which had already been falling before the announcement, sank by as much as 8.9 percent to $41,019 in European afternoon trading before recovering slightly later in the day.
The central bank said that in recent years trading of Bitcoin and other virtual currencies had become “widespread, disrupting economic and financial order, giving rise to money laundering, illegal fund-raising, fraud, pyramid schemes and other illegal and criminal activities.”
This was “seriously endangering the safety of people’s assets,” the PBOC said.
While crypto creation and trading have been illegal in China since 2019, further crackdowns this year by Beijing warned banks to halt related transactions and closed much of the country’s vast network of bitcoin miners.
Friday’s statement by the central bank sent the strongest yet signal that China is closed to crypto.
Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency, and other cryptos cannot be traced by a country’s central bank, making them difficult to regulate.
Analysts say China fears the proliferation of illicit investments and fundraising from cryptocurrency in the world’s second-biggest economy, which also has strict rules around the outflow of capital.
The crypto crackdown also opens the gates for China to introduce its own digital currency, already in the pipeline, allowing the central government to monitor transactions.
In June, Chinese officials said more than 1,000 people had been arrested for using the profits from crime to buy cryptocurrencies.
Several key Chinese provinces have banned the operation of cryptocurrency mines since the start of this year, with one region accounting for eight percent of the computing power needed to run the global blockchain — a set of online ledgers to record bitcoin transactions.
Bitcoin values tumbled in May on the back of a warning by Beijing to investors against speculative trading in cryptocurrencies.
“China’s ban on all cryptocurrency trading activity will have some short-term impact on currency valuation, but long-term implications are likely to be muted,” said Ganesh Viswanath Natraj, Assistant Professor of Finance at Warwick Business School.
“This ban will result in the migration of crypto investment opportunities to other hubs in Asia, such as Singapore’s launch of the DBS digital currency exchange earlier this month,” he added.

Updated 24 September 2021
Arab News

  • Adoption of IFRS 17 standards will increase investment in the sector
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia may be the first country in the world to witness a merger between three insurance companies following regulatory reforms, according to Sulaiman Binmayouf, CEO at United Co. for Actuarial Services CAIS.

Many of Saudi Arabia’s 29 insurance companies need capital infusions or mergers to meet the requirements of regulators, after they ordered to triple capital to SR300 million from SR100 million, Binmayouf said.

The Kingdom’s insurance companies are only profitable with high premiums, some of which they have to freeze as reserves, meaning they can’t invest the money, he said.

However, he expects the adoption of IFRS 17 standards by the insurance sector in the Kingdom will help solve the problem.

IFRS 17 is an International Financial Reporting Standard that was issued by the International Accounting Standards Board in May 2017.

The financial statements of insurance companies on the Capital Market Authority (CMA) website are not sufficient for taking an investment decision, said Binmayouf.

The standard will provide a more accurate supervision and disclosure process in the development of financial statements, giving investors a clearer idea of whether they want to invest in the company or not, he said.

“Investors should look at the status of insurance companies in terms of the board of directors and committees, and review the strategic plan and financial statements to make the investment decision,” he said.

That will lead to more capital flowing into the insurance sector, while supporting its stability, he said. IFRS 17 will be implemented in stages, as decided by the central bank.

Updated 24 September 2021
Arab News

  • A likely strengthening of the dollar, to which Gulf currencies are pegged, may push down inflation, because it makes imports less expensive
RIYADH: The impending end of super-loose monetary policy from the Federal Reserve will have both positive and negative effects on the economies of the Arabian Gulf, according to Alia Moubayed, a managing director at investment bank Jefferies International.

A likely strengthening of the dollar, to which Gulf currencies are pegged, may push down inflation, because it makes imports less expensive, Moubayed said in an interview with Asharq.

Higher interest rates on dollar-denominated assets tend to lead to outflows from emerging markets, but Moubayed said that the Gulf markets have recently witnessed an influx of foreign capital, especially into stocks, and so should not be affected as badly as many of their EM peers.

Higher interest rates will increase the financing burden on governments with large budget and trade deficits, such as Bahrain, Moubayed said.

However, countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will “benefit from shrinking deficits due to the rise in oil prices and the increase in revenues in national currencies,” she said.

The Federal Reserve announced yesterday that it will likely start reducing its asset purchase program soon, and said policy makers are increasingly minded to start raising interest rates in 2022 instead of 2023 as previously envisioned.

If progress toward employment and inflation targets continues, the slowdown in asset purchases may start in November and end in mid-2022, the Fed said.

Updated 24 September 2021
Arab News

  • A default in APICORP's sukuk program would be considered a default in the parent, Fitch said
RIYADH: APICORP, the multilateral development bank set up by Arab oil producers, has received a rating of AA(EXP) by Fitch for its sukuk program.

APICORP Sukuk Ltd. (ASL) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with the sole purpose of issuing Islamic debt. The final rating is contingent on Fitch receiving documents that support information already provided.

ASL is expected to receive the same AA rating as APICORP as a default in the sukuk program would be considered a default in the parent, Fitch said. APICORP’s rating is based on Fitch’s solvency and liquidity assessment and a “medium risk” business environment.

APICORP was established in 1975 by the 10 members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) with the aim of developing the Arab world’s energy sector through equity investment, debt financing, financial advisory and energy research services.

Updated 24 September 2021
Arab News

  • Land plots allocated to Emirati housing projects in Dubai increased to 1.7 billion square feet.
RIYADH: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved the allocation of 65 billion dirhams ($17.6 billion) to a housing program for Emirati citizens in Dubai, to be spent over the next two decades, according to a statement from the Dubai Media Office.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also prime minister of the UAE, issued directives to quadruple the number of Emiratis benefiting from the housing program from next year, and to increase the land plots allocated to Emirati housing projects in Dubai to 1.7 billion square feet.

“We are working to develop a comprehensive plan for ensuring our citizens have access to high quality housing over the next 20 years,” said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai. “Dubai’s urban development plans are subject to constant review and our housing policy will continue to evolve according to the requirements of our citizens.”

The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan sets out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development in the city, and focuses on enhancing people’s happiness and quality of life in line with the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years.

