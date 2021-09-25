You are here

Arab coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile launched toward Najran

Arab coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki. (File/AFP)
Arab coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki. (File/AFP)
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Saturday that it had destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s southwestern city of Najran.

The coalition added that it had destroyed a military site in Yemen’s Al-Jouf governorate used by the Houthi militia to launch booby-trapped drones.

The operation targeted a launch pad, drones, support vehicles and operators.

Earlier on Saturday, the coalition intercepted two bomb-laden drones that were launched by the militia. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Najran Houthis

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 535,892
  • A total of 8,694 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 39 new infections on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 12 were recorded in Riyadh, 12 in Makkah, four in the Eastern Province, three in Madinah, two in Jazan, two in Najran, one in Asir, one in Tabuk, and one in Al-Jouf.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 535,892 after 50 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,694 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 41.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi air defense intercepts Houthi drones headed towards kingdom

Saudi air defense intercepts Houthi drones headed towards kingdom
RIYADH: The Saudi air defenses intercept two bomb-laden drones that were launched by the Houthi militants in Yemen towards the kingdom on Saturday, the Arab Coalition said. 

The coalition said Houthis continue to deliberately attack civilians and civilian objects. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis militia drones

Ithra launches cultural and heritage programs

Ithra launches cultural and heritage programs
DHAHRAN: In celebration of the 91st Saudi National Day, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture has launched programs and activities to highlight diversity across the Kingdom.

Ithra will engage visitors through a cultural journey that embodies the unity of the Saudi people and their interdependence, from north to south and from east to west, through the Tafaseel exhibition.

The exhibition will express the diversity of fashion as part of Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage across regions, as well as telling stories about the civilizations that inhabited them.

The national day activities aim to present a collection of interactive art, performances, traditional local crafts, cultural activities, workshops, and knowledge-based games for all age groups.

The activities continue until Saturday.

 

Topics: ITHRA SaudiNationalDay #SaudiNationalDay91 #SaudiNationalDay

Two Holy Mosques management trains 600 female employees

Two Holy Mosques management trains 600 female employees
MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced on Friday that it has so far trained around 600 female employees of its agencies or assisting agencies.

The Women’s Development Affairs Agency, led by Al-Anoud Al-Aboud, deputy president for women’s development affairs, employs 310 of those women.

Around 200 women work for the Agency for Women’s Scientific, Intellectual and Guidance Affairs, led by Noura Al-Thuwaibi.

The rest of the trained women work at the Agency for Women’s Administrative and Service Affairs, under the leadership of Kamelia Al-Daadi, the general presidency said in a statement.

 

 

Topics: Makkah Saudi women empowerment Two Holy Mosques

Saudi Arabia joins global community to celebrate World Sign Day

Saudi Arabia joins global community to celebrate World Sign Day
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia joined the international community by participating in World Sign Day, celebrated on Sept. 23.

The Ministry of Health implemented the “We Are with You” initiative to support deaf people, raising staff awareness about the deaf community. The MOH trained its staff to work with individuals who are deaf, teaching them sign language rules and basics, and helping them find ways to support deaf patients overcome challenges.

Sign language includes 35 manual symbols, each representing a letter of the alphabet, and five other symbols representing diacritics.

The Arabic language also includes numbers in its sign language system; Arabic sign language includes 53 manual symbols representing number, in single or multiple digits.

The MOH also launched the Awlawiya (Priority) Card, one of the Patient Experience Center’s initiatives to facilitate and accelerate procedures and services provided to some groups (including the deaf) inside health facilities.

 

 

Other electronic services include the Queries on Treatment Abroad Orders Service and the Mawid (Appointment) Service.

Moreover, it launched the Online Registration initiative for people with disabilities, including the deaf, through its E-Health system. The platform enables MOH officials to follow up on registration and classification electronically, as well as oversee the issuance of Transportation Discount Cards and Traffic Facilitation Cards.

The MOH linked the E-Health platform with other authorities, such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Ministry of Education, by automating all procedures to ensure speed and uniformity of service provision. Furthermore, the ministry launched the Eshara app, which provides direct services to the deaf and hearing-impaired, and which allows them to benefit from the services offered by the 937 Service Center.

The app allows visual communication between deaf people and the remote sign interpretation communication center; the interpreter translates the signs as a third party through the digital platform by converting the sign language to spoken Arabic (and vice versa), serving as a mediator between the employee and the deaf person.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development launched a series of training programs about sign language basics in its branches in the Kingdom, trained its members and employees in all sectors to understand sign language, and raised their awareness on how to communicate with deaf people to ensure access of all services with ease.

Decoder

'We Are with You' campaign

It is the Saudi Ministry of Health initiative to support deaf people, raising staff awareness about the deaf community, teaching them sign language rules and basics, and helping them find ways to support deaf patients overcome challenges.

Topics: World Sign Day

