Jadwa Investment eyes luxury Riyadh complex through new $98m REIT fund

Jadwa Investment eyes luxury Riyadh complex through new $98m REIT fund
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

  • The Riyadh development consists of high-end office spaces, as well as a retail space with a hotel and a gym.
  • The offering is expected to raise equity of SR370 million ($98.6 million)
DUBAI: Advisory firm Jadwa Investment has launched the second offering of its real estate investment trust (REIT) Saudi fund to acquire a luxury retail and office complex in Riyadh.

The offering is expected to raise equity of SR370 million ($98.6 million), which will be used to purchase “The Boulevard.”

The Riyadh development consists of high-end office spaces, as well as a retail space with a hotel and a gym.

Once acquired, the complex will become one of the fund’s flagship properties, representing 13.4 percent of its assets. It is expected to generate a net rental income of SR29.6 million annually.

“We are pleased to offer our existing and potential clients the opportunity to invest in Jadwa REIT Saudi at an attractive price and to gain exposure to prime real estate assets across Saudi Arabia,” Tariq Al-Sudairy, chief executive officer and managing director of Jadwa Investment, said.

The Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund is a closed-end, Shariah-compliant fund with a term of 99 years and total gross assets value of SR2.19 billion.

The acquisition will push the fund’s assets by 16.9 percent to SR2.56 billion.

Saudi builder Arriyadh Development appoints ex-PIF exec Jihad Al-Qadi as CEO

Saudi builder Arriyadh Development appoints ex-PIF exec Jihad Al-Qadi as CEO
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

  • The Tadawul-listed company is involved in a number of public service projects
  • He holds more than 18 years of experience in the financial and investment sector
DUBAI: Saudi developer Arriyadh Development Company (ARDCO) has appointed Jihad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Qadi as its new chief executive officer.

The Tadawul-listed company is involved in a number of public service projects, including building, operating, and managing transportation centers and public markets.

Newly appointed Al-Qadi will assume the position in December, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

He holds more than 18 years of experience in the financial and investment sector. He has also worked in the treasury sector of the National Bank of Saudi Arabia, Jadwa Investment Co., and the Saudi Economic and Development Co.

He previously worked at the Public Investment Fund, where he was the director of real estate asset management and director of institutional development.

Al-Qadi is a member of a number of boards of directors, including that of the Islamic Development Bank Fund for Infrastructure, and the Saudi Economic Association.

The appointment is part of the company’s ongoing plans to boost value for its shareholders.

Saudi-government Kafalah grants $115m in loans to female-led enterprises

Saudi-government Kafalah grants $115m in loans to female-led enterprises
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 47 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

  • Businesses in the central region of Riyadh got the lion's share as they received the highest Kafalah support
  • The Kafalah program spans several business sectors
The Small and Medium Enterprises Loan Guarantee Program (Kafalah), a government initiative to finance small and medium enterprises, granted SR432 million ($115 million) of loans to 456 businesses led by women in the first half of 2021, according to Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper.


Businesses in the central region of Riyadh got the lion's share as they received the highest Kafalah support, with 151 establishments accounting for 33 percent of the total, taking SR178 million in financing. This was followed closely by Makkah region with 115 establishments, or 25 percent, receiving SR97 million. The Eastern Province came third, with 102 establishments, or 22 percent, receiving SR99 million.


The Kafalah program spans several business sectors including wholesale commerce, catering and hotels, manufacturing industries, and administrative and support services.

Dubai’s Amanat sells stake in Jeddah IMC hospital for $118m

IMC image: celebration of the 5th Anniversary of the pledge of allegiance
Updated 26 September 2021
Arab News

  • The divestment resulted in a cash return of 100 million dirhams
  • The move is part of the Dubai firm’s strategy to exit minority investments, and pursue more specialized opportunities in health and education
DUBAI: Dubai-based investment firm Amanat Holdings has completed the sale of its minority 13.13 percent share in Jeddah hospital International Medical Center (IMC) for SR443 million ($118 million).

The transaction was done through the Saudi Healthcare and Education fund, which is indirectly owned by Amanat through its subsidiaries.

The divestment resulted in a cash return of 100 million dirhams, and is expected to report a gain of 40 million dirhams, Amanat said in a statement.

“IMC has a unique market position in Saudi Arabia and is a reputable provider of quality healthcare. We invested through the Fund in IMC nearly five years ago, with a different vision to obtain exposure across recognized assets through minority stakes,” Hamad Alshamsi, Amanat chairman, said.

The move is part of the Dubai firm’s strategy to exit minority investments, and pursue more specialized opportunities in health and education.

IMC is a 300-bed multi-disciplinary tertiary care hospital that serves the Kingdom’s western region.

Saudi mining portal received 4,073 license applications since launch

Saudi mining portal received 4,073 license applications since launch
Updated 25 September 2021
Arab News

  • The Kingdom plans to launch a comprehensive geological survey to map the country’s mining potential
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has received 4,073 applications through its online portal since it was launched earlier this year, it said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry has issued 1,092 licenses to investors seeking opportunities in the Kingdom’s mining sector, and is processing a further 1,446, it said.

The sector is witnessing a rapid transformation and attracting investors from around the globe since the launch of a new mining law earlier this year.

According to geological surveys dating back 80 years, the Kingdom has an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion.

Saudi Arabia’s mining industry has already attracted some major foreign investors. American industrial corporation Alcoa has a 25.1 percent stake in two companies, Ma’aden Bauxite and Alumina and Ma’aden Aluminum, as part of $10.8 billion joint venture with the Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Ma’aden, located in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City in the Eastern Province.

The Kingdom plans to launch a comprehensive geological survey to map the country’s mining potential.

The five-year program will conduct geophysical and geochemical surveys and create detailed mapping of more than 700,000 sq. km of the mineral-rich Arabian Shield area in Saudi Arabia.

The Vision 2030 reform plan identified the mining sector as a potential third pillar of the Kingdom’s industrial growth, alongside petroleum and petrochemicals. The country is investing SR14 billion to develop the sector.

About $45 billion in private and public sector investments have gone into the mining sector over the past decade, mainly in phosphate and aluminum production.

The Kingdom also plans to auction two major mining licenses in 2022 for commodities including gold, copper and zinc, as the Kingdom aims to triple the mining sector’s contribution to the national gross domestic product to SR240 billion ($64 billion) and double the number of jobs to 470,000 by 2030.

Egypt extends natural gas exploration auctions to end of September

Egypt extends natural gas exploration auctions to end of September
Updated 25 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Nine new exploration licence awards announced
CAIRO: Nine international natural gas exploration auctions that were announced in March have been extended until the end of September, said the Magdy Galal, chairman of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company.

Galal also announced that nine new natural gas exploration agreements have been signed with international companies, bringing the total number to 44. The new exploration licenses will lead to investment of nearly $1 billion with signature grants amounting to $24 million, he said during the company’s general assembly headed by the Minister of Petroleum.

Last year witnessed eight new discoveries of natural gas, two discoveries in the Mediterranean and six in the Western Desert, adding an estimated 600 billion cubic feet of new reserves.

Four projects were implemented for the development and production of gas from the discovered fields with investments of more than $4 billion, and 15 new wells were placed on the gas production map, with an average daily production of 1.4 billion cubic feet of gas and more than 25,000 barrels of condensate.

The total average production of natural gas amounted to more than 6.8 billion cubic feet, covering the entire needs of the local market. The average daily local consumption of natural gas amounted to more than 6 billion cubic feet.

The electricity sector consumed the most gas, accounting for more than 60 percent of production, followed by the industrial sector with more than 22 percent and the petrochemical and gas derivatives industry with about 11 percent. Domestic home and vehicle use took and 6 percent.

Exports of natural gas were made to Jordan through pipelines, and liquefied natural gas has been exported to global markets with a total of 71 shipments from the Idku and Damietta facilities.

