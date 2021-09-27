You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai’s SHUAA to complete $2.7bn London property deals ahead of prices uptick

Dubai’s SHUAA to complete $2.7bn London property deals ahead of prices uptick

Dubai’s SHUAA to complete $2.7bn London property deals ahead of prices uptick
It plans to do so through its subsidiary Northacre, which is currently building two mix-used properties in the British capital. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/932bh

Updated 27 September 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s SHUAA to complete $2.7bn London property deals ahead of prices uptick

Dubai’s SHUAA to complete $2.7bn London property deals ahead of prices uptick
  • The company is making the investment as property prices in the centre of the UK’s capital are predicted to increase by seven percent in 2022
Updated 27 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Asset management and investment platform SHUAA Capital is planning to complete and deliver 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) worth of property developments in London within the next eight months as the UK capital braces itself for post-pandemic growth.

It plans to do so through its subsidiary Northacre, which is currently building two mix-used properties in the British capital - No. 1 Palace Street and The Broadway, SHUAA said in a statement. Both projects are located in prime locations in Central London, offering views of Buckingham Palace, as well as other iconic landmarks such as the Big Ben. 

“The significant growth of SHUAA’s real estate portfolio in the UK reflects its effective strategic vision to create opportunities that deliver long term value with high returns,” its chief executive officer of real estate, Walid El-Hindi, said. 

The company is making the investment as property prices in the centre of the UK’s capital are predicted to increase by seven percent in 2022, according to analysis by property market insight company Knight Frank.

The firm has also revealed that August saw the number of international buyers and tenants searching for UK property reaching its highest level since before the pandemic.

Northacre will unveil the first show apartment in The Broadway in October, and it will also launch a 116,000 square foot commercial space, as well as a 27,000 square foot retail space that will house wellness activities. 

Group CEO of SHUAA said: “As major investors in the prime London property market, we are delighted that the fruits of our long-term vision are now becoming a reality.”

Topics: Dubai Shuaa London real estate

Related

UAE allocates $17.6bn to Emirati housing program in Dubai
Business & Economy
UAE allocates $17.6bn to Emirati housing program in Dubai

More than 50 companies plan listing on Saudi stocks market, regulator says

More than 50 companies plan listing on Saudi stocks market, regulator says
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

More than 50 companies plan listing on Saudi stocks market, regulator says

More than 50 companies plan listing on Saudi stocks market, regulator says
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

More than 50 companies are waiting to be listed on the Tadawul, according to the chairman of the Capital Market Authority.

Speaking at the Financial Sector Conference on Monday, Mohammed Al-Quwaiz said he expected to have over 30 listed by the end of the year.

“If we look at the numbers today we have over 50 files that are either offering or listing either in the primary market or the Tadawul market,” he said.

“Our expectation is obviously this is subject to market norms and the readiness of these businesses but we imagine that we will end the year with over 30 listed,” he added.

Topics: Capital Market Authority (CMA)

Related

CMA reviews 45 companies awaiting stock market listing
Business & Economy
CMA reviews 45 companies awaiting stock market listing
Saudi Arabia sees record IPOs requests, 50% rise in managed assets, says CMA chief
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees record IPOs requests, 50% rise in managed assets, says CMA chief

Switching to renewables will save Kingdom's businesses $13bn, Saudi debt office chief claims

Switching to renewables will save Kingdom's businesses $13bn, Saudi debt office chief claims
Updated 11 min 5 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Switching to renewables will save Kingdom's businesses $13bn, Saudi debt office chief claims

Switching to renewables will save Kingdom's businesses $13bn, Saudi debt office chief claims
Updated 11 min 5 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

The transition to renewable energy will save companies $13billion, the CEO of the National Centre for Debt Management said on Monday.

Speaking at the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh, Hani Al-Madini said many local entities are already transforming towards sustainable energy, which can decrease expenses by SR50 billion.

His comments were echoed by Mohammed Al Kuwais, chairman of the capital market authority, who said: “Companies are doing this because they recognize their responsibility, and to relate to investors’ demands.” 

Topics: #renewables National Centre for Debt Management

Related

Arab world renewables growth slows in 2020
Business & Economy
Arab world renewables growth slows in 2020
Sharjah Sustainable City first in region for renewable energy storage plan
Business & Economy
Sharjah Sustainable City first in region for renewable energy storage plan

Consortium signs financing deals for world’s largest IGCC complex in Jazan

Consortium signs financing deals for world’s largest IGCC complex in Jazan
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Consortium signs financing deals for world’s largest IGCC complex in Jazan

Consortium signs financing deals for world’s largest IGCC complex in Jazan
  • The JV is purchasing the ASUs, gasification, syngas cleanup, utilities and power assets from Aramco
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A consortium of Saudi Aramco, Air Products, ACWA Power and Air Products Qudra on Monday signed asset acquisition and project financing agreements for a $12 billion air separation unit, gasification and power joint venture in Jazan Economic City, said a press release.

“This JV is meant to be central to the self-sufficiency of our megaprojects at Jazan,” said Mohammed Al-Qahtani, senior vice president of downstream, Saudi Aramco.

It serves Aramco’s Jazan Refinery, a megaproject to process 400,000 barrels per day of the crude oil to produce the main products such as ultra-light sulfur diesel, gasoline, and other products.

All parties under the joint venture expect asset transfer and funding to occur during October 2021. Air Products intends to conduct a public investor call at that time.

Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products chairman, president and CEO, said the project is a “perfect fit with our growth strategy.”

The JV is purchasing the ASUs, gasification, syngas cleanup, utilities and power assets from Aramco. The JV owns and operates the facility under a 25-year contract for a fixed monthly fee. Aramco will supply feedstock to the JV, and the JV will produce power, steam, hydrogen and other utilities for Aramco.

Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said:  “Jazan IGCC is set to be the largest integrated project for gasification and combined cycle energy production in the world.”

Aramco via its subsidiary Saudi Aramco Power Co. has a 20 percent share in the JV; Air Products 46 percent; ACWA Power 25 percent; and Air Products Qudra 9 percent. Air Products’ total ownership position is 50.6 percent by owning an additional 4.6 percent through Air Products Qudra.

Topics: Saudi Aramco ACWA Power Air Products Aramco Jazan

Dubai's Amanat eying up $272m of investments in Middle East, says CEO

Dubai's Amanat eying up $272m of investments in Middle East, says CEO
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai's Amanat eying up $272m of investments in Middle East, says CEO

Dubai's Amanat eying up $272m of investments in Middle East, says CEO
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based Investment firm Amanat Holdings can call on a billion dirhams warchest to fund new acquisitions across the Middle East, its chief executive has revealed.

Speaking on CNBC Arabia, Mohamad Hamade said his firm will target investments in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt as he claimed Amanat’s investment portfolio delivered achieved returns of 235 million dirhams in the first half of the year, representing about 10 percent of the value of the portfolio.

"Currently, the liquidity has reached more than 700 million dirhams as cash for investment, but we can increase this amount to one billion or more if we borrow from the banks," Hamade said.

On Sunday, Amanat completed the sale of its minority 13.13 percent share in Jeddah Hospital International Medical Center for SR443 million ($118 million).

The divestment resulted in a cash return of 100 million dirhams, and is expected to report a gain of 40 million dirhams, Amanat said in a statement.

Amanat Holdings acquired Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center — a local rehabilitation firm for an enterprise value of $232 million, Bloomberg reported last February.

The Cambridge acquisition deal amounted to 850 million dirhams and was half financed by banks, Hamade said.  

 

Topics: Amanat Holdings

Related

IMC image: celebration of the 5th Anniversary of the pledge of allegiance
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Amanat sells stake in Jeddah IMC hospital for $118m
Dubai’s Amanat profit surges on strong health unit performance
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Amanat profit surges on strong health unit performance

Saudi Arabia set to issue green bonds, says head of Kingdom's debt office

Saudi Arabia set to issue green bonds, says head of Kingdom's debt office
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 22 min 38 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Arabia set to issue green bonds, says head of Kingdom's debt office

Saudi Arabia set to issue green bonds, says head of Kingdom's debt office
  • The Gulf has seen a surge of interest in ESG-related initiatives and deals amid growing awareness
  • Saudi Arabia has recently hired banks to advise it on a sustainability financing framework
Updated 22 min 38 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Arabia will soon issue green bonds as part of its drive to diversify its economy by embracing environmental, social and governance concerns, an official said on Monday.

Hani Al-Medaini, acting chief executive officer of the Finance Ministry’s National Debt Management Center, said the government will also be looking at financing backed by export credit agencies, in addition to conventional and Islamic bonds — known as sukuk.

He made the comments at an investment conference in Riyadh.

The Gulf has seen a surge of interest in ESG-related initiatives and deals amid growing awareness among global investors about such risks.

“We issued in 2020 a green bond transaction to King Abdulaziz Project for Public Transport, which is only a beginning for a long journey of sustainable finance ” said Al-Madani.

Saudi Arabia has recently hired banks to advise it on a sustainability financing framework, and sovereign fund Public Investment Fund said it planned to announce soon its first green debt deal.

Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority, speaking at the same conference, said he expected an increase in green financing instruments in the kingdom, supported by growth in the domestic debt markets and higher participation of foreign investors.

— Additional reporting by Reuters.

 

Topics: economy Saudi #nonoileconomy #oil #greenbonds #greenfinance #ESG

Related

Growth in ESG, Islamic investments support stronger asset inflows in the GCC: Moody’s
Business & Economy
Growth in ESG, Islamic investments support stronger asset inflows in the GCC: Moody’s
Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push

Latest updates

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein has contracted COVID-19
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein has contracted COVID-19
More than 50 companies plan listing on Saudi stocks market, regulator says
More than 50 companies plan listing on Saudi stocks market, regulator says
Instagram pausing Instagram Kids after pushback
Instagram pausing Instagram Kids after pushback
Switching to renewables will save Kingdom's businesses $13bn, Saudi debt office chief claims
Switching to renewables will save Kingdom's businesses $13bn, Saudi debt office chief claims
Consortium signs financing deals for world’s largest IGCC complex in Jazan
Consortium signs financing deals for world’s largest IGCC complex in Jazan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.