Al-Nassr to name new coach by end of the week

Saudi racing star Reema Juffali ‘physically, mentally stronger’ for British F3 Championship season finale

DUBAI: Saudi racer Reema Juffali reckons she is in the best physical and mental shape of her career ahead of next month’s final round of the British F3 Championship.

The Jeddah-born driver, who represents Douglas Motorsport, recently travelled to Austria for some time away from the track to attend her last intensive training camp of the season and work on improving her endurance, strength, and stamina.

The 29-year-old undertook a number of different activities including hiking and climbing and said that she was already seeing clear improvements after participating in a camp she described as key to her development.

“Results on the track is just one part of my progress. This season I have also pushed myself to the limit away from the track with a training program that has incorporated everything from tough gym work to hiking and climbing.

“I have really noticed the difference from the start of the season, I am physically and mentally stronger and I know it will make me a better driver,” she added.

Juffali will be aiming to end the season on a high when she lines up for the final round of the British F3 Championship at Donington Park on the weekend of Oct. 16 to 17. Her best-ever result at the event came at Silverstone, when she finished fourth at the iconic track in June.

She said she was thoroughly enjoying testing herself against talented drivers in the competition, and that she would analyze the entire campaign following the last race and would not rush in making key decisions to enhance her career.

“I’ve put a lot of work into this season and now with just one race left my priority is to do as well as I can when we return to Donington Park for the season finale. Then I’ll sit back and carefully evaluate the whole year before making some major decisions on how best to progress my career.

“I’m competitive as ever and I’m ready for new challenges but what exactly those challenges will be is yet to be decided,” she added.

Juffali is extremely proud that her home city of Jeddah will host the Kingdom’s first ever Formula 1 race on Dec. 5, and said she was eager to see elite racing drivers in action and confident her country would rise to the occasion of staging a race that would be watched by millions of fans around the world.

“We have an amazing and ground-breaking F1 Grand Prix coming up in December and I’m looking forward to seeing how my country embraces the pinnacle of motorsport and also to see the best of my city showcased by the incredible platform that Formula 1 brings,” she added.