Session held in Saudi Arabia on human development

RIYADH: A dialogue session was held in Riyadh on the details, objectives and initiatives of the Human Capacity Development Program, titled “Global Competitive Citizen.”
The program is considered one of the most important under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The session was held with the participation of Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission Dr. Khaled Al-Sabti.
During the event, Al-Rajhi addressed the program’s contribution to bridging the gap between education and training institutions based on labor market requirements.
Al-Sheikh said that the program will serve as a comprehensive strategy for the development of human capabilities, starting from kindergarten and passing through general and university education, technical and vocational training, and entry into the labor market until the post-retirement stage.
