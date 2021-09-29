Session held in Saudi Arabia on human development

You are here

The program will serve as a comprehensive strategy for the development of human capabilities.
Updated 29 September 2021
SPA

RIYADH: A dialogue session was held in Riyadh on the details, objectives and initiatives of the Human Capacity Development Program, titled “Global Competitive Citizen.”
The program is considered one of the most important under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The session was held with the participation of Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission Dr. Khaled Al-Sabti.
During the event, Al-Rajhi addressed the program’s contribution to bridging the gap between education and training institutions based on labor market requirements. 
Al-Sheikh said that the program will serve as a comprehensive strategy for the development of human capabilities, starting from kindergarten and passing through general and university education, technical and vocational training, and entry into the labor market until the post-retirement stage.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday renewed its condemnation of a failed coup attempt in Sudan last week which authorities blamed on plotters loyal to ousted president Omar Al-Bashir.

The Cabinet said the Kingdom also renewed its solidarity with the north African country in all aspects that support the security, stability, and prosperity of its government and people.

The statement came following a weekly council of ministers meeting that was chaired remotely by King Salman from NEOM.

At the meeting, the cabinet stressed Saudi Arabia’s visions contained in a speech delivered by the king at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. His speech earlier this month in New York City was on the current international issues and challenges the Kingdom faced along with the leading humanitarian, development, and economic role it plays.

The king also told member states that his country’s foreign policy attaches the utmost importance to consolidating security and stability, supporting dialogue and peaceful solutions, and providing conditions that support development in the Middle East and the world.

Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, Saudi Arabia’s acting minister of media, said the ministers agreed that the Kingdom preserves its legitimate right to defend itself against attacks by ballistic missiles, drones, and booby-trapped boats. These attacks, carried out by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen on a daily basis, target civilians, compromise international navigation, and threaten global energy supplies.

At the beginning of the session, King Salman expressed his thanks to the leaders of friendly countries for their sentiments and good wishes toward Saudi Arabia on the occasion of its 91st National Day on Thursday.

After that, the Cabinet was briefed on the overall talks and meetings that took place with a number of countries during the past week.

Bin Saeed said the cabinet also discussed the Kingdom’s support for international and joint efforts to facilitate access to coronavirus vaccines around the globe despite intellectual property rights and relevant international treaties.

The ministers also approved a license for the National Bank of Egypt to open a branch in Saudi Arabia. They also authorized the finance minister to decide on any subsequent request to open other branches of the bank in the country.

Updated 29 September 2021
Rahaf Jambi

JEDDAH: You’ve heard of flips, twists, and turns underwater, but a new extreme water sport is allowing sports enthusiasts to do the same above the surface. It’s called flyboarding and it will take you to new heights.

Saudis are flocking to the newest and coolest new water sports activities. Invented in 2012 by French watercraft rider Franky Zapata, the flyboard is a hydroflight device that uses propulsion to drive a board into the air to perform tricks and skills. With the right balance and push, the board allows users to climb out of the water and fly, and one Saudi flyboard instructor can show you how it is done.

Mussab Felemban, a certified flyboard instructor, has been performing the art of water hoverboarding wherever he can find a body of water deep enough to hold the board and big enough to fly over.

“Flyboarding is a new sport in the Kingdom; it’s very popular among people whether they want to try it or just want to watch the performance,” Felemban told Arab News.

“Anyone can practice the sport with the presence of an instructor and of course safety equipment such as a helmet and a life jacket. It is one of the funnest and toughest water activities,” he added.

Felemban found his passion for watersports in 2009 through riding jet skis. He later discovered flyboarding in 2017, fell in love with it, and took courses in Hurghada and Dubai, to become an official flyboard instructor certified in the US.

“I was discovered 2 months ago by Jeddah’s waterfront operator as I posted my flyboard performances on social media, the operator contacted me and offered me the opportunity to be a part of their activities and I’ve been performing since,” he said. 

“I started flyboarding on the Jeddah waterfront two months ago, and thank God it was a great turnout. More than 300 people tried it, including women and children who wanted to try it out.”

Felemban is active on social media, especially TikTok, where he has gathered over 300,000 followers in just four months. “This is the biggest evidence of the strong demand for watersports,” he said.

Felemban stressed that flyboarding does require some agility, strength, and patience as it can take a while to find the balance while hovering over the water, but it is suitable for anyone. 

The price for half an hour of flyboarding is SR250 ($67).

“Flyboarding is considered a fun activity and you can do it for less than half an hour. No one can do flyboarding for longer than that because of the pressure on the knees. Yes, it burns calories and tightens the body, however, it does not replace the regular sport activities like going to the gym.”

Felemban has participated in events like Saudi National Day celebrations at the Jeddah waterfront and Sharqiyah, the opening of the Asir waterfront, and many more exciting occasions.

“Flyboarding is an entertainment sport activity, and the Ministry of Sports is focusing on Saudi youth to be prepared to participate in Olympics and international sports events.”

“You want to fly? We will make that happen,” he added.

Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Dr. Mansour Al-Turki is the Saudi deputy minister for planning and information and executive director of the Ministry of Transport’s Vision 2030 realization office.

He is currently leading strategic planning and strategy execution initiatives for the transport sector, in addition to heading up the development of transport information centers and supervising the ministry’s corporate excellence and international relations.

From February to July last year, he held the position of assistant deputy minister for planning and prior to joining the Ministry of Transport had been director of capital planning at the Saudi National Project Management Organization (Mashroat), from November 2017 to February 2020.

At Mashroat, he took a leading role in the development of Saudi Arabia’s five-year project portfolio plans performed by government entities in the infrastructure sector. And as part of his work with the organization, he liaised with Saudi ministries and authorities to optimize capital expenditures which led to a directive to establish a uniform national capital planning system.

Between December 2011 and February 2020, Al-Turki worked with the facilities planning department at Saudi Aramco in various capacities and led a multinational team to develop business cases and proposals for a variety of projects.

Prior to that, he held roles with the Colorado department of transportation, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, and Riyadh municipality, and has also served on committees including as a board member of the National Competitiveness Center, and the Saudi Council of Engineers.

Al-Turki gained a bachelor’s degree in planning engineering from King Saud University in 2005, a dual master’s degree in civil engineering and business administration from the University of Colorado in 2008, and a Ph.D. in civil engineering and transportation systems from the same American university in 2014.

In addition, he is a US-registered professional engineer and a certified project management professional and has taken part in numerous Harvard Business School executive and leadership programs.

Updated 29 September 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs branch in the Makkah region, Mazen bin Hamad Al-Hamali, received the consul general of the Sultanate of Brunei in Jeddah, Mohammed Salemin, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the consul was received and friendly conversations were exchanged. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Brunei and the Kingdom, both countries continue to enjoy warm and brotherly relations. These relations are based on mutual understanding, respect, and bonds of brotherhood that link the two countries.

Updated 29 September 2021
SPA

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has allocated 25 new paths at the Grand Mosque in Makkah in order to provide comfort for visitors, while implementing precautionary measures. This comes in light of the increasing number of worshipers and Umrah performers to the Grand Mosque.
The presidency arranged social distancing stickers for the 25 new paths around the Tawaf (circumambulation) area to keep pace with the preparations for the Umrah season. It also allocated paths for people with disabilities in accordance with the precautionary measures.
The presidency has also prepared new prayer areas inside the Grand Mosque and its courtyards for Umrah performers in order to ensure their safety. The Saudi authorities aim to focus on the construction and maintenance works at the Two Holy Mosques. SPA Makkah
Earlier, the presidency announced that it has so far trained around 600 female employees of its agencies or assisting agencies.
The Women’s Development Affairs Agency, led by Al-Anoud Al-Aboud, deputy president for women’s development affairs, employs 310 of those women.
Around 200 women work for the Agency for Women’s Scientific, Intellectual and Guidance Affairs, led by Noura Al-Thuwaibi.
The rest of the trained women work at the Agency for Women’s Administrative and Service Affairs, under the leadership of Kamelia Al-Daadi, the general presidency said.

