You are here

  • Home
  • Herve Renard’s Saudi squad offers plenty of options for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China

Herve Renard’s Saudi squad offers plenty of options for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China

Herve Renard’s Saudi squad offers plenty of options for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China
Saudi Arabia's national football team. (SSAF/Facebook)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ztqzu

Updated 30 sec ago
John Duerden

Herve Renard’s Saudi squad offers plenty of options for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China

Herve Renard’s Saudi squad offers plenty of options for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China
  • Salem Al-Dossari, Abdullah Otayf will be missed, but others have started season in fine form, will give French coach plenty to consider
Updated 30 sec ago
John Duerden

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabia squad has been named but that was the easy part. The next two weeks will reveal whether the Green Falcons are smoothly on course for the 2022 World Cup or are going to face a scrap to get there.

The final round of qualification for Qatar started in September with twin victories in Group B over Vietnam and Oman. While the wins were expected, they were hard-fought and should not be underappreciated. There are, however, more difficult tests just around the corner.

The toughest is the next. It comes on Oct. 7 against the continent’s best team, Japan. Five days later is a clash against China, a team that had high expectations but are wounded and desperate after two losses in two.

With six points on the board after two games (level with Australia), three ahead of Japan, and six above China on zero, Herve Renard’s men are looking good. Four points from the next two games, both in Jeddah, would be great while six would be sensational and give the team one foot in Qatar.

Only the top two from the six-team group qualify automatically. Finish third and there are the play-offs but, just like the race to make Russia in 2018, it goes without saying that Saudi Arabia will want to stay in the top two spots.

There were few surprises in the 25-man squad named by Renard on Monday. Salem Al-Dossari is out. The Al-Hilal wideman is injured and that is a blow given the fact that he has been one of the standouts for the team for some time, especially in the first two games of the third round. His artistry, in terms of creating chances, as well as his goal threat will be a huge miss.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb of Al-Ahli could step in but with Abdulrahman Al-Obud in good form this season, the Al-Ittihad winger may get the nod for his first start.

As important as Al-Dossari is, his fellow goalscorer in that 2-1 win over Egypt at the last World Cup was Salman Al-Faraj, and his fitness is also a talking point. The classy midfielder picked up a bruised foot in Al-Hilal’s AFC Champions League win over Esteghlal in mid-September. The captain has not played since but has the experience and ability to ensure that will not be an issue.

Midfield will be vital against Japan, a team that likes to take control of that area and pass the ball through it to create chances. Abdullah Otayf’s presence in that area will be missed as the Al-Hilal man was injured against Vietnam and is still out.

Against Oman, Abdulelah Al-Malki, who has been looking good with Al-Ittihad, partnered with Mohammed Kanoo. The Al-Hilal man offers a physical presence in the middle though does not have the composure of Otayf when in possession. Against Japan’s impressive midfield however, his energy, physical presence, and industry could make a difference.

In Renard’s 4-2-3-1 formation, the full-backs have a big part to play. Sultan Al-Ghannam has made the right-back slot his own, and with Yasser Al-Shahrani on the other side in great form already this season for Al-Hilal — especially going forward where he can showcase his crossing ability — Saudi Arabia have one of the best pairings in Asia.

The same can no longer be said of Japan with the 35-year-old Yuto Nagatomo not impressing in the two games so far. Fahad Al-Muwallad, Al-Ittihad’s skillful winger, will fancy his chances. With goals in both games so far, Saleh Al-Shehri is likely to get the nod as the striker and while Renard will be concerned with the 27-year-old’s lack of minutes for Al-Hilal there is not much he can do about the dominance of foreign strikers in the league.

In goal is likely to be Mohammed Al-Owais. The No. 1 from Al-Ahli may be struggling this season but is still probably the best ‘keeper in the country. In front of him in the first two qualifiers were the Al-Nassr central defensive pairing of Abdullah Mado and Abdulelah Al-Amari; both have flourished under Renard, though the latter was at fault for Vietnam’s goal.

The French coach clearly does not call them up on the back of any club understanding, as they have not yet played together this season for Al-Nassr with Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori usually starting.

After losing to Oman in the first game and then defeating China, Japan need something from their trip to Jeddah. Even with the relatively cautious Hajime Moriyasu in charge, the Samurai Blue will be looking to take all three points. This should suit Saudi Arabia under Renard with their counter-attacking ability.

Japan will be without their former Real Madrid man Takefusa Kubo but still have strength in depth that no other team in Asia can match. China will take on Vietnam on Thursday and failure to win will surely spell the end of their already slim hopes of a top two finish.

These two games are crucial for all involved and when it is over, there will be a much clearer picture of who is where on the road to Qatar.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Cup

Related

Saudi football legend Sami Al-Jaber joins Adidas as brand ambassador
Sport
Saudi football legend Sami Al-Jaber joins Adidas as brand ambassador
Iker Casillas, Saeed Hareb and Michel Salgado at the launch of the new training center for goalkeepers. (WAM)
Sport
Real Madrid legend Casillas launches goalkeeping training center in Dubai

Sunil Narine stars as Kolkata Knight Riders down Delhi Capitals in IPL

Sunil Narine stars as Kolkata Knight Riders down Delhi Capitals in IPL
Updated 37 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Sunil Narine stars as Kolkata Knight Riders down Delhi Capitals in IPL

Sunil Narine stars as Kolkata Knight Riders down Delhi Capitals in IPL
  • Left-handed batsman Narine also returned figures of 2-18 with his spin to limit Delhi to 127 for nine
Updated 37 min 20 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: Sunil Narine shone with bat and ball as Kolkata Knight Riders boosted their play-off hopes with a three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.
Narine returned figures of 2-18 with his spin to limit Delhi to 127 for nine and then hit a crucial cameo innings of 21 as Kolkata reached their target in 18.2 overs on a slow Sharjah pitch.
Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata have won three of their four matches in the resumed Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates to be placed fourth in the eight-team table.
Delhi are second behind Chennai Super Kings.
Kolkata were in trouble when Morgan fell for nought and Dinesh Karthik, for 12, but Narine stayed calm to get the two-time champions close to victory.
Narine, a left-handed batsman, smashed South African quick Kagiso Rabada for two sixes and a four to help get his team 21 runs off the 16th over.
He finally fell to Anrich Nortje after his 10-ball blitz but Nitish Rana took the team home with a winning boundary in his unbeaten 36.
Opener Shubman Gill hit a useful 30. Delhi quick bowler Avesh Khan took three wickets.
Earlier Australia’s Steve Smith and skipper Rishabh Pant both made 39 and Shikhar Dhawan hit 24 in Delhi’s innings but the rest of the batting faltered against the Kolkata bowlers.
Kolkata fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, Narine and Venkatesh Iyer claimed two wickets each.
Holders Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings in the second match of the day in Abu Dhabi.

Topics: Cricket IPL Indian Premier League

Related

How the Indian Premier League has come to shape the cricket calendar
Sport
How the Indian Premier League has come to shape the cricket calendar
Indian Premier League 2021 to welcome cricket fans back to stadiums in the UAE
Sport
Indian Premier League 2021 to welcome cricket fans back to stadiums in the UAE

Philippine superstar Manny Pacquiao says retiring from boxing

Philippine superstar Manny Pacquiao says retiring from boxing
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

Philippine superstar Manny Pacquiao says retiring from boxing

Philippine superstar Manny Pacquiao says retiring from boxing
  • The eight-division world champion says quitting boxing was the ‘hardest decision’ of his life
  • Pacquiao said last week he will make a tilt for the country’s highest office
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

MANILA: Philippine boxing legend and 2022 presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao said on Wednesday that he is hanging up his gloves after a glittering decades-long career in the ring.
The eight-division world champion and senator, who has his sights set on a high-stakes rumble to replace President Rodrigo Duterte, said quitting boxing was the “hardest decision” of his life.
“It is difficult for me to accept that my time for me as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao, 42, said in a video message on Twitter that quickly went viral.
“Today I am announcing my retirement.”
The announcement comes weeks after Pacquiao lost his last professional fight, against Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas.
Pacquiao, who entered politics in 2010 as a congressman before being elected to the Senate, said last week he will make a tilt for the country’s highest office.
Pacquiao, a married father of five, thanked his millions of fans around the world, and paid special tribute to his long-time trainer Freddie Roach who he described as “my family, a brother and a friend.”
The decision ends weeks of speculation that Pacquiao was planning to retire.
In the video message, Pacquiao said boxing had given him “the chance to fight my way out of poverty” and “the courage to change more lives.”
“I will never forget what I have done and accomplished in my life. I can’t imagine I just heard the final bell,” Pacquiao, considered one of the best boxers ever, said.
Pacquiao is idolized by many in the Philippines both for his punching power and rise from poverty to the peak of world boxing.
But his support of Duterte’s deadly war on drugs and homophobic views have drawn plenty of detractors.
As he prepares to register as a presidential candidate, Pacquiao has vowed to tackle poverty and corruption in a bid to win over voters with his rags-to-riches story.
After two terms as a congressman and one as a senator, Pacquiao’s ambition is not unrealistic in a country famed for its celebrity-obsessed politics.
But victory is far from assured.
Fans see Pacquiao as living proof that success is possible for anyone who works hard, no matter their origins.
But critics accuse the high-school dropout of lacking intellect and being a frequent no-show in the senate, raising questions about his ability to run the country of 110 million people.
Less than a year out from the elections, Pacquiao has risked political capital in a public fight with Duterte, who rivals the boxer for the affections of many Filipinos and previously mentioned him as a possible successor.
He has also stirred controversy by backing Duterte’s deadly drug war, which rights groups say has killed tens of thousands of mostly poor men and sparked an investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Topics: boxing Manny Pacquiao

Related

Pacquiao says ‘may not’ return to ring after Ugas upset
Sport
Pacquiao says ‘may not’ return to ring after Ugas upset

Messi opens account for PSG against City, Real fall to shock Sheriff Tiraspol defeat

Lionel Messi scored his first PSG goal to sink Manchester City, Liverpool hit five past FC Porto and Sheriff Tiraspol pulled off a major shock by beating Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. (Reuters/AFP)
Lionel Messi scored his first PSG goal to sink Manchester City, Liverpool hit five past FC Porto and Sheriff Tiraspol pulled off a major shock by beating Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. (Reuters/AFP)
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

Messi opens account for PSG against City, Real fall to shock Sheriff Tiraspol defeat

Lionel Messi scored his first PSG goal to sink Manchester City, Liverpool hit five past FC Porto and Sheriff Tiraspol pulled off a major shock by beating Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. (Reuters/AFP)
  • Mohamed Salah was on the scoresheet for a ruthless Liverpool against FC Porto
  • AC Milan go down to a late Atletico Madrid salvo
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

PARIS: Lionel Messi's superb first goal for Paris Saint-Germain punished former coach Pep Guardiola's team as PSG beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.
Messi charged toward the penalty area in the 74th minute and received a clever flick from Kylian Mbappe before curling a fine strike into the top right corner.
It was his first goal in four games since a shock summer move from Barcelona, and the kind of goal he scored for fun playing under Guardiola there. The pair won the Champions League in 2009 and 2011, with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner scoring in both finals.
City had not lost their five previous meetings with PSG, winning 2-1 in Paris and 2-0 at home in last season’s semifinals before losing to Chelsea in the final.
PSG started their dream attack of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, but it was unheralded midfielder Idrissa Gueye who opened the scoring in the eighth minute.
He thumped the ball into the top corner after Neymar’s scuffed shot fell to him just inside the penalty area following Mbappe’s cross from the right.
City should have equalized in the 26th, but instead produced a contender for miss of the season.
Raheem Sterling’s header from Kevin De Bruyne's cross hit the crossbar and the ball fell to winger Bernardo Silva less than two meters out. But Silva somehow scooped the ball onto the bar with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma beaten.
Donnarumma and opposite number Ederson then made a smart save each in an even first half that De Bruyne was perhaps lucky to finish, receiving only a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Gueye's shin.
Sterling dragged a shot wide early in the second half as City caught PSG's defense asleep down the left.
Donnarumma then kicked away De Bruyne's shot in the 54th as City exposed poor defending on the other flank as the Premier League champion took control.
PSG's glittering attack looked flat, as it did in a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge. Neymar shot into the side netting midway through the second half, with Mbappe in a better position.
Then Messi lit up Parc des Princes with a glimpse of things to come, at the stadium where he scored his last Champions League goal for Barcelona last season.
PSG top Group A and are level with Club Brugge with four points, who won 2-1 at last-placed RB Leipzig.

Elsewhere, Sébastien Thill scored a 90th-minute winner as Moldovan club Sheriff stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to continue their surprisingly strong start to their first Champions League campaign.
Thill netted with a powerful shot into the top corner from the edge of the area to give newcomers Sheriff their second consecutive victory. They lead Group D with six points, three more than Madrid and five more than both Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan, which drew 0-0 in Ukraine in the other group match.
Sheriff beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in their opener at home, while Madrid won 1-0 at Inter.
Sheriff are the first club from the Moldovan league to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League, although they are based in the breakaway region of Transnistria, a self-proclaimed independent nation which isn’t recognized by any United Nations member state.
The club is funded by the Sheriff company, which runs large parts of the economy in Transnistria and has strong political ties.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Ajax 2 Besiktas 0

Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Internazionale 0

AC Milan 1 Atletico Madrid 2

Borussia Dortmund 1 Sporting 0

FC Porto 1 Liverpool 5

Paris Saint-Germain 2 Manchester City 0

RB Leipzig 1 Club Brugge 2

Real Madrid 1 Sheriff Tiraspol 2

Topics: football soccer UEFA 2021 UEFA Champions League Paris Saint-Germain Manchester city real madrid Sheriff Tiraspol

Related

Messi looks angry at being replaced; Icardi gets late winner
Sport
Messi looks angry at being replaced; Icardi gets late winner
Manchester City stars send Saudi National Day message to fans in the Kingdom
Sport
Manchester City stars send Saudi National Day message to fans in the Kingdom

In-form Haller keeps Ajax unbeaten after Besiktas win

In-form Haller keeps Ajax unbeaten after Besiktas win
Updated 28 September 2021
AFP

In-form Haller keeps Ajax unbeaten after Besiktas win

In-form Haller keeps Ajax unbeaten after Besiktas win
  • Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller, who joined the Dutch league holders from West Ham in January, kneed home his effort just before the break
  • "We should have scored that third goal, it would have been much easier," Ajax captain Dusan Tadic told broadcaster RTL7
Updated 28 September 2021
AFP

PARIS: Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller took his tally to 10 goals in as many games this season as Ajax beat Besiktas 2-0 to move top of group C in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Haller, who joined the Dutch league holders from West Ham in January, kneed home his effort just before the break after midfielder Steven Berghuis had opened the scoring at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.
The 27-year-old’s efforts this term have helped Erik ten Hag’s side to the summit of the Eredivisie.
They are also three points clear of Borussia Dortmund in Europe, with the Germans hosting Sporting Lisbon later.
“We should have scored that third goal, it would have been much easier. Unfortunately that didn’t happen,” Ajax captain Dusan Tadic told broadcaster RTL7.
“The good thing was we kept a clean sheet,” he added.
Netherlands playmaker Berghuis opened the scoring, and claimed his second goal of the season, after 17 minutes as he made the most of some questionable Turkish marking in the box before firing home.
Haller’s contribution came two minutes before half-time as with an unorthodox finish from a swinging Berghuis cross.
Elsewhere, Serie A champions Inter Milan remain winless in Europe this season following the 0-0 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk.
Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk was a spectator in Kiev days after beating Anthony Joshua on points to become just the third boxer after Evander Holyfield of the United States and Britain’s David Haye to win both the cruiserweight and heavyweight world titles
The home team’s attacker Lassina Traore was stretchered off after 11 minutes following a collision with Netherlands winger Dumfries.
Burkina Faso international’s right leg and ankle were caught under Dumfries’ body before the 20-year-old was helped off the pitch with his hands covering his face. He was replaced by Tete.
The best of the first half chances fell to Nicolo Barella as the Inter midfielder hit the crossbar with a shot after a quarter of an hour.
Inter were inches away from the winner with three minutes left as Shakhtar goalkeeper and captain Andriy Pyatov tipped Joaquin Correa’s curling shot past the post.
“We wanted the three points, we went close to winning, we’re a bit disappointed by the result,” Inter defender Milan Skriniar told Sky Sport.
“It wasn’t easy, I am happy with how my team-mates defended.”
Inter are third, with Shakhtar bottom before leaders Sheriff Tiraspol, making their maiden appearance in the tournament, play at 13-time winners Real Madrid.
The pick of the late ties pits May’s runners up Manchester City against Paris Saint-Germain with Parisians starting at home with an attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in a re-match of last season’s semifinal.

Topics: Ajax UEFA Champions League Besiktas Sebastien Haller

Related

Liverpool edge past Ajax to show they can cope without Van Dijk
Sport
Liverpool edge past Ajax to show they can cope without Van Dijk
Roma hope to hold off Ajax in hunt for semifinal spot
Sport
Roma hope to hold off Ajax in hunt for semifinal spot

LeBron James confirms receiving COVID-19 vaccine but ‘not my job’ to persuade others

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is photographed during media day at the UCLA Health and Training Center in El Segundo, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is photographed during media day at the UCLA Health and Training Center in El Segundo, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

LeBron James confirms receiving COVID-19 vaccine but ‘not my job’ to persuade others

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is photographed during media day at the UCLA Health and Training Center in El Segundo, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports)
  • Los Angeles Lakers superstar had declined previously to say whether he had been vaccinated, saying it was a "private" matter for him and his family
  • He told reporters on Tuesday he had now been vaccinated, part of a Lakers drive to ensure that 100 percent of the squad and staff had taken the vaccine
Updated 29 September 2021
AFP

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James confirmed he had been vaccinated against Covid-19 on Tuesday but said it was “not my job” to convince other NBA players to follow suit.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had declined previously to say whether he had been vaccinated, saying it was a “private” matter for him and his family.
However he told reporters on Tuesday he had now been vaccinated, part of a Lakers drive to ensure that 100 percent of the squad and staff had taken the vaccine.
“At the end of the day you’re always trying to figure out ways that you can be available and protect one another and put yourself in the best possible chance where you are available to your team-mates, available to do what we need to do on the floor,” James said.
“The ultimate goal is to win a championship and it starts with being healthy which is the number one thing.
“We’re excited to know that we’ve given ourselves another opportunity to be available to each other, and that’s what it came down to.”
James said he had opted to be vaccinated after deciding it was in the best interests of himself and his family.
“When it comes to me I can speak for myself,” James said.
“I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family and things of that nature.
“I know that I was very skeptical about it all but after doing my own research I felt like it was best suited for me and my family and my friends. That’s why I decided to do it.”
Around 90 percent of players in the NBA are believed to have been vaccinated as the new season approaches.
However there remains a significant number who have either said they will not take the vaccine or have refused to confirm their status.
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Monday said he was keeping his decision private while Washington Wizards ace Bradley Beal has said he is declining the vaccine for “personal reasons.”
When pressed Tuesday over whether he could play a greater role in persuading individuals over the vaccine, James said it was not his place to do so.
“You’re talking about individual’s bodies,” James said. “You’re not talking about something that’s political, or racism, or police brutality. You’re talking about people’s bodies and well-being.
“I don’t feel like for me personally I should get involved in what people do for their bodies and their livelihoods. It would be like me talking about whether somebody should take this job or not. You have to do what’s best for you and your family.
“I know what I did for me and my family. But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities and what they want to do... that’s not my job.”

*

Topics: NBA Los Angeles Lakers Jame LeBron #covid-19

Related

Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought
Sport
Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought
The film stars basketball player LeBron James as a fictionalized version of himself. (AFP)
Lifestyle
LeBron James, Don Cheadle talk hit film ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Latest updates

Herve Renard’s Saudi squad offers plenty of options for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China
Herve Renard’s Saudi squad offers plenty of options for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China
Barclays launches green investment program as part of net zero ambitions
Barclays launches green investment program as part of net zero ambitions
Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay
Japan prosecutors close case against American in Carlos Ghosn’s Nissan pay
Jordan fully reopens main crossing with Syria
Jordan fully reopens main crossing with Syria
Sunil Narine stars as Kolkata Knight Riders down Delhi Capitals in IPL
Sunil Narine stars as Kolkata Knight Riders down Delhi Capitals in IPL

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.