Qatar to hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix

The race will take place at the Losail International Circuit on November 21 and will form the first part of a Middle Eastern ending to the Formula One season. (Twitter: @losailcircuit)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

  • Qatar has signed a 10-year deal to host Formula One from 2023
AFP

DOHA: Qatar will hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix in November replacing the canceled Australian GP, organizers announced on Friday.
The race will take place at the Losail International Circuit on November 21 and will form the first part of a Middle Eastern ending to the Formula One season as it will be followed by races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.
Qatar has signed a 10-year deal to host Formula One from 2023.

Arab News

  • 3-2 victory at Asian Championships in Doha now guarantees spot in China next year
Arab News

 

Arab News Doha

DOHA: The Saudi Arabian national team has qualified for the 2022 World Table Tennis Championships after beating Uzbekistan 3-2 at the 2021 Asian Championships in Qatar on Wednesday.

The tournament in Doha will run until Oct. 5, and the win means that the Saudi team will achieve their target of finishing in Asia’s top 10 for the first time.

Saudi Arabia was represented in the tournament by Abdulaziz Al-Abbad, Ali Al-Khadrawi, Abdulaziz Bushelby, and Nayef Al-Jadaei, while the technical staff from Egypt were led by Youssef Sayed Rabie.

The competition’s opener had seen the Saudis beat hosts Qatar 3-0, and they followed that up with another straight-sets victory over Mongolia later in the day.

Last night’s win confirmed qualification for the World Championships in China next year.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Bar, president of the Saudi Table Tennis Federation, congratulated minister of sports and chairman of the Saudi Olympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, and sports fans in the Kingdom on the qualification.

He said: “The Greens deserved to reach the World Championships after producing positive results and performances throughout the Asian Championship.”

Topics: table tennis

Paul Williams

  • Coach says his team fears no one as they head into Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022 against Australia and Vietnam
Paul Williams

Branko Ivankovic has a dream. The Croatian coach, who led Iran to the global showpiece in 2006, wants to return to the FIFA World Cup.

For a man with such a dream, Oman is not the usual destination of choice, with the sultanate having never previously qualified for the World Cup.

A month ago, few would have given him a chance of realizing his goal, as the Omani national coach faced arguably the toughest start to qualifying for Qatar 2022 — Japan away, followed by Saudi Arabia at home.

“I came to Oman because I want to go to the World Cup,” Ivankovic told Arab News.

“Of course, I know it will be very hard and tough, but I have a right to have a dream. Without ambition, without high ambition and goals, it’s not possible to realize what we want to do.”

With Group B matches against Australia (Oct. 7) and Vietnam (Oct. 12) coming up, the assignment does not get easier. But with the right mindset, anything is possible.

“Maybe we are too ambitious, but I try to get across to my players a winning mentality and not to be scared of anything.”

For a player in Asia, few assignments are tougher than traveling to Japan to face the Samurai Blue. Even the very best feel a sense of trepidation at the prospect.

But on a rainy night in Osaka last month, if Ivankovic’s team had any fear, they certainly kept it well hidden. They played brave football throughout and, instead of cowering, took the game to Japan. They were the better team and created the better chances.

“The most important thing was to convince the players that the team can do anything, to play with a full heart and maybe to make a surprise,” he explained.

“The first game is always hard and tough, especially if you are the favorite playing at home; the players are under pressure. Oman coming, maybe they’re thinking Oman is not such a tough team, they will be easy.

“From the first day of preparation I tried to convince my players to go to Japan not just to play the game and go home. I tried to convince them that we’re going to try to beat Japan.”

And that is exactly what they did.

As time ticked by and the rain continued to fall, the match looked destined for a 0-0 draw, which still would have been a fantastic result for the team ranked 78th in the world by FIFA.

But as Ivankovic looked to his substitutes bench, he followed the mantra he had worked so hard to instil in his players — always be bold.

So, with a little under 10 minutes remaining, instead of taking the safe option and locking down to secure a famous point, he took the game on, taking off midfielder Zahir Al-Aghbari for striker Issam Al-Sabhi.

“We didn’t think about just playing defensive,” he said. “If you remember, we put on a second striker in the last 10-15 minutes, which showed that we tried to do something, not just put a defender and keep it 0-0.”

He adde: “I felt we could do something because Japan at that time wasn’t 100 percent and they didn’t find any good solutions for how to beat us.”

It proved a masterstroke as less than five minutes later Al-Sabhi got on the end of a wicked cross from Salah Al-Yahyaei, side footing the ball past a helpless Shuichi Gonda in the Japanese goal. 

The strike gave Oman a lead that, on the balance of play, they fully deserved — but one that would have seemed improbable just two hours earlier.

“The most important thing for me was that we deserved this win against Japan,” the 67-year-old Ivankovic said.

Asia was on notice. Oman were not here to just make up the numbers.

While the win in Japan was followed by a tough 0-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, their performance in that game showed again they will be no pushover. Had Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali converted a gilt-edged chance in stoppage time, they would have walked away with a very handy point.

Against Japan they had the benefit of the element of surprise, but after their shock win, they can no longer fly under the radar. While delighted with the result in Osaka, the former Persepolis manager is under no illusions about the campaign’s remaining challenges.

“Our group is so, so tough,” he said.

“As you know in this group there’s Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia, teams which normally participate in the World Cup in the last 20 years. And of course, not just hard teams, we also have a big problem with travel.

“We have to travel to Japan, Vietnam, China, Australia — and this is also a big problem, not just for Oman but for all teams.”

That travel burden has been eased somewhat by news their away game against Australia will now be played in neutral Qatar.

However, their record against the Socceroos does not make for pretty reading, with just one win in their previous nine encounters, and their two most recent matches ending in 4-0 and 5-0 defeats.

But buoyed by their Osaka miracle, Ivankovic and his team know anything is possible.

For now, they are daring to dream.

Topics: football Oman

AFP

  • Australian batting all-rounder made an unbeaten 50 off 30 deliveries as Bangalore chased down their victory target of 150 in 17.1 overs
AFP

DUBAI: Glenn Maxwell hit his second successive half-century to fire Royal Challengers Bangalore to a convincing seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League in Dubai on Wednesday.
The Australian batting all-rounder made an unbeaten 50 off 30 deliveries as Bangalore chased down their victory target of 150 in 17.1 overs in the Twenty20 tournament.
Bowlers set up the team’s second straight win with paceman Harshal Patel taking three wickets and spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal claiming two each to restrict Rajasthan to 149-9.
Virat Kohli’s Bangalore stay third in the eight-team table, led by Chennai Super Kings, and eye a strong league finish in their bid for a maiden title.
“We have come back strongly in two games back-to-back with the ball which is great,” said Kohli, who will step down as captain of the side at the end of this season.
“It means we are heading in the right direction.”
Kohli, who hit 25, and Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 22, started briskly for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the chase.
Srikar Bharat (44) and Maxwell put on a third-wicket stand of 69 to take the attack to the opposition bowlers despite Bangladesh left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman striking twice.
Bharat fell short of his fifty but Maxwell, who made a match-winning 56 in the previous game, completed his 50 with two straight boundaries.
Earlier, Royals collapsed from a comfortable 100-1 in 11 overs to 117-5 with debutant left-arm quick George Garton sending back Evin Lewis for 56 and Ahmed striking twice in his first over.
Chahal also struck twice to return impressive figures of 2-18 from his four overs of leg spin and was named man of the match.
Patel, who got a hat-trick in his team’s previous win, rattled the middle and lower order and struck on successive deliveries.
Royals, winners of the inaugural edition in 2008, are seventh in the table.
“We don’t have anything to lose. That kind of mindset brings a lot of freedom, have seen some funny things happen,” said Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson.

Topics: Cricket India Premier League

Reuters

  • The National Basketball Association's tentative protocols released to teams on Tuesday showed vaccinated players will only be tested if they show coronavirus symptoms
  • Unvaccinated players will undergo daily testing prior to entering a team facility, participating in team activities or interacting with players and coaches
Reuters

UNITED STATES: NBA players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to comply with a long list of restrictions to take part in the upcoming season, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.
The National Basketball Association’s tentative protocols released to teams on Tuesday showed vaccinated players will only be tested if they show coronavirus symptoms or are a close contact of a positive case.
However, unvaccinated players will have to undergo daily testing prior to entering a team facility, participating in team activities or interacting with players and coaches.
The protocols outlined in the memo are pending agreement between the league and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).
The NBPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The 2021-2022 season is set to begin on Oct. 19 amid continuing concerns over the highly contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus that has hit those who are unvaccinated particularly hard.
A handful of high-profile players, including Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving and Washington Wizards Bradley Beal, have publicly refused to receive the shots, while some have repeated claims about the vaccine shown to be false by medical professionals.
“It’s untrue,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told the Hugh Hewitt syndicated radio show on Wednesday referring to claims that the COVID-19 vaccine is dangerous or could hurt those who receive it.
“Although I do respect people’s individual rights... when you’re dealing with a deadly pandemic, you’ve got to also understand your responsibility to the society within which you live.”
Among US adults, 11 percent — or roughly 23 million people — have said they do not want the vaccine, do not plan to get it and that there was nothing that would encourage them to do so, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in August.
Four-time NBA champion LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers said he decided to get the vaccine after initially being skeptical but stopped short of widely encouraging the jabs.
In July, NBA Players Association executive director Michele Roberts told Yahoo Sports that vaccination was not mandatory but 90 percent of players had already received their shots.
“The situation is obviously we would like to see essentially all of the players for the general safety to get vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC in an interview on Wednesday.
Under the NBA draft rules circulated, the league would not allow unvaccinated players to dine in the same room as other players and they must also be given a locker as far away as possible from other players.
Unvaccinated players will also have to remain at the team hotel during road trips, outside game time except for team and essential activities.
With strict vaccination requirements in some local markets, including New York City and San Francisco, players could risk losing pay if they are unable to compete.
“Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” said league spokesman Mike Bass.
Damian Lillard, a Portland Trail Blazer who won a gold medal as part of Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, this week said he got the COVID-19 vaccine just as he had other immunizations growing up, noting some of his relatives had died from COVID.
“I’m just not going to put their health or their lives in danger,” he told reporters. “It’s pretty simple, actually.”

Topics: NBA unvaccinated Restrictions #covid-19

AP

  • Daily testing for vaccinated people and no tickets sold to anyone living outside China
  • “Games participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing,” the IOC said
AP

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: A 21-day quarantine for non-fully vaccinated athletes, officials and workers at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Daily testing for vaccinated people. No tickets sold to anyone living outside China.
Restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic at the next Winter Games in February were announced Wednesday by the International Olympic Committee.
While not imposing a vaccine mandate, organizers in Beijing plan stricter rules than applied at the Tokyo Olympics where vaccination was advised though not demanded within a strict regime of testing.
“Games participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing,” the IOC said in a statement.
Olympic athletes can ask to avoid quarantine, the IOC said, for a “justified medical exemption” — a phrase that appeared to exclude ideological objections to vaccines.
It will be the second straight Olympics during the pandemic where families of athletes cannot visit the host country to watch the events.
The IOC acknowledged “all parties feel for the athletes and the spectators from around the world.”
Guests of stakeholders such as sports bodies, sponsors and broadcasters will also be excluded.
Olympic organizers plan to operate a health security bubble — called a “closed-loop management system” — even for vaccinated people from Jan. 23, almost two weeks before the Winter Games open Feb. 4.
It will stay in place for almost two months until after the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games close on March 13.
“Within the closed loop, participants will be allowed to move only between games-related venues for training, competitions and work,” the IOC said, promising a “dedicated games transport system.”
Preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics has been affected with nearly all international sports competitions at games venues canceled since the COVID-19 outbreak spread from China in January 2020.

Topics: 2022 Beijing Olympics winter games COVID-19 pandemic

