Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal

Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal
Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan women’s national team, talks to the media after meeting her teammates at a park by the Tagus river in Lisbon on Wednesday. (AP)
Updated 30 September 2021
Reuters

  • Sarah, one of several players from Afghanistan's national female youth soccer squad, fled their country in fear after Taliban seized power in August
  • Portugal has granted asylum to the young footballers
LISBON: Leaving her homeland Afghanistan was painful, says 15-year-old Sarah. But now safely in Portugal, she hopes to pursue her dream of playing soccer professionally — and perhaps meeting her idol, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sarah was one of several players from Afghanistan’s national female youth soccer squad who fled their country in fear after the Taliban hard-line Islamist movement seized power in August.
Portugal has granted asylum to the young footballers.
“I’m free,” she said, smiling from ear-to-ear as she visited Lisbon’s landmark Belem Tower on the River Tagus with her mother and teammates.
“My dream is to be a good player like Ronaldo — and I want to be a big business woman here in Portugal,” she said.
She hoped to go back home one day but only if she can live freely.
Her mother, who requested that Reuters did not use their surname, had experienced first-hand a previous era of Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001. She is less optimistic they will ever be able to return.
Taliban leaders have promised to respect women’s rights but under their first government, women could not work and girls were banned from school. Women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative when they left home.
A senior Taliban official said after the Aug. 15 takeover that women would probably not be allowed to play sport because it was “not necessary” and their bodies might be exposed.
“The reason we took on this mission (to evacuate the team) was to ensure they can aspire and play the sport they love,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, captain of the Afghanistan women’s senior national team, who flew to Lisbon on Wednesday to surprise the youth team players.
From her home in Canada, where she works as assistant soccer coach at a local university, Muhtaj has been in touch with the girls throughout the evacuation process, codenamed Operation Soccer Balls. It managed to rescue a total of 80 people — the female youth team and family members, including babies.
They landed in Portugal on Sept. 19.
When Muhtaj showed up on Wednesday night, the girls were ecstatic. They hugged. Some could not hold back the tears.
“They been through so much, so many challenges,” Muhtaj said. “They were just resilient and they were able to make it happen.”
One relative, 25-year-old Zaki Rasa, recalled the chaos at the Kabul airport, where he spent three anguished days. He is now delighted to be in Portugal and wants to continue his studies.
“There is some uncertainty about the future,” he said. “The important thing is that we are safe.”

  • Officially the online summit is to discuss the international calendar for both men's and women's football beyond 2024
  • In recent weeks FIFA has been actively pushing the idea of a biennial World Cup
LAUSANNE: FIFA on Thursday held a summit with all 211 national football federations as it seeks to gather support for plans to stage the World Cup every two years despite muscular opposition from Europe.
Officially the summit, which was held online, is to discuss the international calendar for both men’s and women’s football beyond 2024 and world football’s governing body insists all scenarios remain open.
However, in recent weeks FIFA has been actively pushing the idea of a biennial World Cup, rather than staging the competition every four years.
The idea has been floated before, by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter in 1999, and it was refloated earlier this year by Arsene Wenger in the ex-Arsenal manager’s current role as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development.
It is an incendiary topic given all the various interests at stake, between clubs and national teams, domestic leagues and international competitions.
The powerhouses of European football such as Germany and England have been openly hostile to the proposal and criticism has also come from representatives of domestic leagues the world over, from players and from supporters.
Wenger has suggested holding a major international tournament every year, alternating between World Cups and continental events like the European Championship and the Copa America.
Space would be created, he claims, by staging all qualifying matches in October, or October and March, rather than spacing them out across the year.
Each national federation has one vote in the FIFA Congress, regardless of its size, and the perspective of increased revenues created by more regular World Cups could be enough to seduce many in Africa, Asia or Oceania.
However FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino are not solely relying on them. They recently summoned a host of former players and coaches, so-called “legends” who are paid as ambassadors, to Doha to promote the project, including former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.
FIFA this month released the results of an online feasibility study involving 15,000 football fans. It claimed 55 percent were in favor of more frequent World Cups than the current four-year cycle.
But the battle lines are being drawn, and the opposition to FIFA’s plans is being led by UEFA and Conmebol, the confederations of European and South American football, alongside representatives of leagues around the world and leading European clubs.
They have all hit out at the lack of consultation, given the extent to which a World Cup every two years would disrupt their own calendars while forcing clubs to release players for international duty even more often than is already the case.
Concerns have been raised about the physical and mental health of players, with global players’ union FIFPro pointing out the “natural physiological limits” of footballers.
The European Club Association (ECA) described the plans as “destructive.”
Those who oppose the idea are convinced that holding the World Cup every two years would dilute its value.
Numerous supporters’ associations across the globe have also underlined the difficulty of following a major international competition every year.
Infantino hopes a decision can be made by the end of this year and he could decide that a simple vote of national federations is enough.
However the ECA has accused FIFA of being in “direct and unilateral breach of certain obligations,” referring to an agreement, the so-called memorandum of understanding, that is currently in place until 2024 and includes “joint approval” on the international calendar.
The 247 clubs represented by the ECA have another potential ace up their sleeves too: They are the employers of many of the players involved in major international tournaments and could simply refuse to release them.

Clouds hang over England’s tour to Australia as pandemic continues to disrupt cricket calendar

The Australian cricket team has not played a Test match overseas since it toured England in 2019 (pictured), having pulled out of a series against South Africa in April 2020. (Reuters/File Photo)
Clouds hang over England’s tour to Australia as pandemic continues to disrupt cricket calendar

  • Australian authorities keen to ensure tour goes ahead as several English players express their own concerns
Hard on the heels of the decision by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to cancel the short tour by both its men’s and women’s teams to Pakistan in mid-October, it is now facing a barrage of tricky issues concerning the imminent men’s Ashes tour to Australia.

First is the pressure from the Australian authorities to ensure that the tour goes ahead. At stake is some $144 million in revenue.

The Australian cricket team has not played a Test match overseas since it toured England in 2019, having pulled out of a series against South Africa in April 2020. Over the same time, a team, missing a few players through injury or unavailability, has made short tours of England, New Zealand, the West Indies and Bangladesh, playing mainly T20 cricket, in preparation for next month’s T20 World Cup. In this context, a lack of income for its board and serious playing time for its elite cricketers are all too apparent.

Secondly, there is great uncertainty over the tour conditions that the Australian Government will allow. Some players are reluctant to commit themselves to the two-month long tour unless their families can accompany them. Others are seeking clarification about the strictness of the biosecure bubbles that will be imposed.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked his Australian counterpart if special allowances could be made, only for the latter to say that “there are no special deals there.”

Given the historical scale of cricketing rivalry between England and Australia, this is no surprise, as no favors will be shown to the touring party. In addition, the uncompromising approach adopted by the Australian authorities in dealing with the pandemic, that has seen borders largely closed to foreign visitors since March 2020, means that special treatment for families of visiting cricketers is unlikely to be politically popular.

Nonetheless, there are grounds for optimism. Australia has plans to reopen once 80 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. At current rates of progress this may be achieved “by Christmas at the latest,” according to one minister.

Thirdly, the schedule is yet to be finalized. This reflects the different approaches adopted by state governments and the different rates of infection. Sydney is expected to emerge from lockdown on Oct. 11, Melbourne on Oct. 26, followed by a gradual easing of restrictions. In Brisbane, where the Test series is scheduled to start on Dec. 8, the National Rugby League Final was due to be played in front of some 50,000 spectators on Sunday but a local outbreak of four COVID-19 cases had raised concerns and caused the Tasmanian cricket team to elect to fly home minutes before its match against Queensland was due to start.

A big doubt centers on the fifth Test scheduled for Perth on Jan. 14. The Western Australian government has a 14-day quarantine policy in place for all arrivals, leaving no scope between the end of the preceding match in Sydney on Jan. 9. In view of this febrile environment, England’s potential tourists remain uneasy. It should not be forgotten that the English players have been involved in more cricket and in-bubble biosecure conditions than most of their counterparts in other countries.

Fourthly, Cricket Australia has now provided the ECB with details of the proposed tour arrangements with the ECB. These will be shared with the players prior to Oct. 4, when they will be asked to clarify their availability. This is an action that was not even conducted in relation to the cancelled tour to Pakistan, according to the Team England Player Partnership that represents centrally contracted players. Already, one experienced player has declared his retirement from Test cricket, ahead of the deadline day.

Other younger or single players have signalled positive attitudes towards involvement. Both boards want the tour to proceed. Depending on the conditions offered by the Australians for quarantine and biosecurity and any yet unforeseen factors, the probability is that the tour will go ahead, but that England may be without some of its most experienced players. Involvement in a series against Australia is the pinnacle of cricket for most players and, for some, this may be their final chance and, for others, their first or only opportunity.

No doubt they will be hoping that the conditions will be different from those experienced by the Indian women’s party, which recently went through two weeks of lockdown in a Brisbane hotel, along with the Australian squad, all of whom were restricted to their rooms and were unable to meet or train.

The enthusiasm shown by the ECB for the tour is in stark contrast to that shown by them for the tour to Pakistan. This has generated much criticism from respected commentators and former players. In particular, the act is seen as a slap in the face of the Pakistanis who, unselfishly, toured England in mid-July, prior to the lifting of many of the pandemic-induced social restrictions, to play three T20 and ODI matches.

It has also generated feelings of a schism between the “Big Three” — India, Australia and England — and the other nine International Cricket Council Full Members, in that the three will prioritize a series between them within the context of a frantic international schedule that has been ravaged by the pandemic and political disturbances.

If these feelings are to be quashed then those holding the power in the game will need to show that they can marry appropriate responsibility to that power. This means acting for the benefit of all participating countries and players and not just for those who are able to enjoy the financial and commercial returns provided in the highest income-generating tournaments. On recent evidence, the omens for reducing this inequality are not good.

Golf Saudi hosts interactive events at Ministry of Education to promote sport among students

The Minister of Education Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh at Golf Saudi's event with the Saudi School Sports Federation. (Supplied/Golf Saudi)
Golf Saudi hosts interactive events at Ministry of Education to promote sport among students

  • Working with the Saudi School Sports Federation, Golf Saudi rolled out a series of activities as part of the 91st Saudi National Day celebrations
RIYADH: Golf Saudi has partnered with the Ministry of Education to host a series of golf activities as part of the of the 91st Saudi National Day celebrations.

In conjunction with the Saudi School Sports Federation, several thousand people took part in the activities, including MoE staff, teachers and students who were invited to learn more about the game and pick up a golf club for the first time.

Held over three days, Golf Saudi’s team, led by Bouchaib El-Jadiani, was responsible for organizing a series of events which included an introduction to the sport and a six-hole mini golf game.

The Minister of Education Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh was also in attendance to recognize returning Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi, who won a silver medal in karate at Tokyo 2020.

Golf Saudi was also presented with its own award for the organizations’ wider efforts to help grow the game throughout Saudi Arabia and support its development in schools and universities.

“It was a great pleasure to receive an award of this stature from His Excellency Hamad bin Mohammed Al A-Sheik,” said Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi. “We would like to thank everyone at Golf Saudi and the Ministry of Education for their efforts in driving the growth of golf here in Saudi Arabia.

“Our goal is to bring the game to as many Saudis as possible, so they are able to experience and enjoy first-hand the benefits and value of the sport,” he added. “Our ongoing work with the Ministry of Education is vital if we are to successfully grow the game with the next generation of Saudi nationals. Not only does golf offer valuable skills and character development to youngsters but it can also provide future careers and job opportunities.”

Golf Saudi, a subsidiary of the Saudi Golf Federation, has embarked on a mass participation and education program to meet its targets of creating 2,200 jobs and develop more than 20,000 new golfers by 2025.

Both the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi have been working closely with the MoE on a specific development program at primary, secondary and higher education levels. This has since been delivered through a series of tiered, progressive educational initiatives with the assistance of coaches who are able to provide the training, equipment, and framework to conduct the foundation levels of golf introduction.

As part of Vision 2030, the MoE endeavors to provide students at schools, and particularly in higher education, with a modern curriculum with a key focus on character development, as well as literacy, numeracy, and other skills. Activations such as this week’s from Golf Saudi will look to integrate with existing MoE and SSSF initiatives, ensuring all parties strive to place golf within the sports and educational curriculum.

Japan-Saudi e-sports event to get under way at Tokyo Game Show 2021

Japan-Saudi e-sports event to get under way at Tokyo Game Show 2021
Japan-Saudi e-sports event to get under way at Tokyo Game Show 2021

  • Part of Japan-Saudi Vision 2030, first round to take place in the Japanese capital Oct. 2-3, with return match in the Kingdom next year
MAKUHARI, Japan: A Japan-Saudi Arabia electronic sports competition is set to take place Oct. 2-3, with officials expressing hope that the event will strengthen ties between the two nations, promote the culture of e-sports and enrich the global economy.

The competition will take place at the Tokyo Game Show 2021, Asia’s largest gaming fair.

At a pre-tournament press conference, Hideki Okamura, chairman of the Japan eSports Union, said: “Three years ago, I signed a document for an e-sports tournament with chairman Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al-Saud, and it is now finally starting.

“Although there were many issues to solve to hold the event in the midst of a pandemic, I’d like to thank the governments of Saudi Arabia and Japan, as well as relevant ministries and agencies for their cooperation; e-sports make it possible to communicate beyond space, and men and women of all ages can participate. It will grow as an industry and create new occupations,” he added.

Turki Alfawzan, CEO of the Saudi eSports Union, said: “Based on the Japan-Saudi Vision 2030, we have been working hand-in-hand toward the promotion of e-sports. We would like to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.”

Alfawzan noted that “30 percent of our population are young people, and e-sports is growing steadily.”

The tournament is part of Japan-Saudi Vision 2030, and the Japanese round of the competition will be held at Sakura Town in Saitama, and can be viewed online. The total prize money is 30 million yen ($267,877).

The Saudi Arabian leg of the contest was originally scheduled to be held in July this year but has been rescheduled for 2022.

Among the games that will be contested between Team Japan and Team Saudi Arabia are “Gran Turismo,” “Tekken” and “Street Fighter.”

Alfawzan told Arab News Japan: “We want to continue to grow the e-sports community, players and the industry as a whole. Working with the Japan eSports Union is a huge help in achieving our dreams.”

Okamura added: “It is of great significance that e-sports can contribute to the partnership between Japan and Saudi Arabia. Also, from the perspective of athletes, competing with overseas athletes will help improve the skills of each athlete. I believe that exchanges through e-sports will contribute to the goodwill between the two countries.”

At the end of the press conference, Okamura called on viewers to cheer for the athletes representing both countries, and said that he has high hopes that the competition will not only be a goodwill event to help Japan-Saudi relations, but also enhance communication among fans.

Jeddah gears up to host 2021 International Handball Federation Super Globe

Jeddah gears up to host 2021 International Handball Federation Super Globe
Jeddah gears up to host 2021 International Handball Federation Super Globe

  • Saudi federation president has high hopes for Kingdom’s clubs, anticipates future international success
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is set to welcome some of the world’s leading clubs and players to the 2021 International Handball Federation Super Globe.

Running from Oct. 4 to 9, it will be the second time in a row that the tournament, held in coordination with the Saudi Arabian Handball Federation and part of the Quality of Life program, has been staged in the Kingdom.

Fadel Al-Nimr, chairman of the Saudi federation, said: “The championship will present a big challenge and Jeddah is completely ready to host the tournament. The committee has completed 80 percent of preparations and only some minor details remain.”

Al-Nimr added that there was great support from the Ministry of Sports to ensure the success of the Super Globe, especially as handball was now the second-most popular sport in the country.

Ten clubs from different countries will participate in the competition taking place at King Abdullah Sports City, in Jeddah, with the Al-Noor and Al-Wehda teams representing the Kingdom.

They will be joined by Asian champions Al-Duhail of Qatar; European champions Aalborg of Denmark; Oceania champions the University of Sydney; San Francisco CalHeat, champions of North America and the Caribbean; Brazil’s Pineros, champions of South and Central America; African champions Zamalek of Egypt; reigning champions of the competition Barcelona; and German team Magdeburg, participating at the invitation of the IHF.

Al-Nimr had high hopes for the Saudi clubs taking part. “We are optimistic, especially after Al-Wehda achieved fourth place in the previous championship in 2019, and we hope that both Al-Noor and Al-Wehda will play well and succeed against such great continental champions from around the world.”

The Super Globe 2021 competition comes ahead of Saudi Arabia’s preparations to host the 2022 Asian Men’s Handball Championship in Dammam.

Al-Nimr, who was elected in February as the federation’s new president, added: “This tournament will provide the Saudi national team with the best preparation heading into the major tournaments over the next year.

“The actual preparation will start after the Super Globe 2021. We set up an indoor camp in Dammam, then the real preparations for the Greens get underway. We’re excited to be building on our commitment to our national handball team, by investing in and delivering such tournaments featuring the best teams and players from around the world.”

He pointed out that the federation’s vision for the sport included developing several strategies that would require time to implement.

“We are working in conjunction with the strategy of the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“Our focus will be on achieving advanced positions in the Asian Championship and qualifying for the ninth time for the World Cup finals, as well as achieving an advanced position in the World Championship, God willing we achieve qualification,” he said.

