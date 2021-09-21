What We Are Eating Today: Hazel

Hazel is a small Saudi family business with a mission to promote a healthier lifestyle in society.
Started by two young Saudi brothers from Jeddah, Mohammed and Abdulaziz Alshorafa, in 2020, it offers a range of nutrition-rich products that include pure nut spreads, nut-based snacks and chocolate-dipped nuts.
Its freshly ground 100 percent pure nut spreads are made from almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, peanuts, and pistachios.
It offers cinnamon-glazed almonds, pecans and pistachios and vanilla pecans. Buy glazed nuts in an appealing box of three choices to serve to your guests, or simply to nibble at the office as a healthy snack.
You can even add glazed nuts to your brownies, cookies, ice cream or salad to give a sweet and salty twist with extra nutritional value — absolutely delicious.
Other scrumptious items they have include are dark, white or milk chocolate and salted caramel-dipped nuts, all in very attractive packaging. For more information visit Instagram account @hazel_by_nature.
Food trends to spot in 2022: Seasonal offerings, healthy choices and more
Updated 28 September 2021
Haider Madani
Haider Madani is one of the co-owners and founder of Cassette, a creative hub and café in Dubai’s Al Quoz.
DUBAI: As time flies by and we near the end of 2021, those in the food and beverage industry are beginning to anticipate what’s in the pipeline for 2022. From trends to get on board with and trends to ditch to shifts in produce sourcing, ingredients and people’s dining habits, there are a few key changes bubbling behind the scenes that are set to become the norm when the new year comes.
At Cassette, we have always aligned our offering with what our customers want, while staying true to our ethos of providing an artistic hub for great food, coffee and vibe. 2022 will be no different, but here are 3 trends you’ll see at our café, the UAE and beyond.
Seasonal is key
As owners and operators of restaurants, cafés and eateries in the UAE, we have a duty of care to support local producers and farmers by using seasonal produce as much as possible. This will become even more important as we head into 2022, with increased efforts being put on organic, sustainably-grown seasonal produce within farms and greenhouses — something we all need to get behind in order for the region’s “farm to table” revolution to take flight.
Perhaps another ongoing trend is that people have become more balanced in their eating habits and as a result, how they approach dining out. At Cassette, we are often asked about the calorie count in dishes, which we have readily on-hand to share. This allows our diners to make choices that fit with their lifestyle without having to compromise on a tasty and memorable dining experience.
With this in mind, restaurants and cafes need to rethink how they cater to these changes, particularly when it comes to offering diverse menus with plenty of healthy options. The past two years have been about compromise and balance in all aspects of life — with food being no exception to this rule.
Everyone has a family recipe, passed on from generation to generation and shaped into a core dish loved by all. Restaurants and cafés are no different. All food and beverage outlets – whether it’s a fine dining restaurant or a hole-in-the-wall establishment – have dishes that bring people back time and time again.
While fleeting trends will always have their place in the food world (I’m talking cronuts and croffles), it’s the reliable menu staples that are most important to retain customers and help form a loyal community that will make your restaurant or café their own.
One way to celebrate the creativity of your culinary talent in the kitchen is through a rotation menu of weekly specials. At Cassette, we use our specials to shake things up and see what flavor combinations and ingredients are resonating with people at the moment. For example, a humble yet flavor-packed duck sandwich on a weekly specials menu received so much hype that we left it on the menu for a second week, showing that your customer’s feedback should be a guiding light as you move into 2022.
Beat the summer heat with refreshing ice cream from Bee’s Ink, located in Jeddah’s Mohammadiya district.
The brand has come up with healthy options to replace artificial ingredients used in commercial ice cream.
Bee’s Ink ice creamery offers a menu with unique tastes, using fresh raw organic cow’s milk and natural honey as both a topping and sweetener.
The signature offering comes with honey drizzle and honeycomb on top of vanilla ice cream, creating a beautiful garnish worthy of a social media post. The shop also offers coffee, matcha, shakes made with fresh organic milk, and for vegetarians, plant-based milks are used with coffee and matcha drinks.
Bee’s Ink also offers banana oat cookies, banana bread, oat-based waffles, and a wide range of healthy toppings such as all-natural peanuts, hazelnut, almond butter, sugar-free granola, and fruits.
To promote the idea of a healthier eating style, the shop serves a free fruit box for kids when they visit. For more information visit the Instagram account @beesink_sa.
Jeddah-based home delivery sushi restaurant Yabany offers a range of traditional and extravagant options of raw and cooked sushi rolls.
Saudi fans of Japanese culture and food can enjoy a variety of flavors, mixing wasabi with soy sauce on sushi rolls, nigiri, sashimi, and maki orders.
Asian mains and appetizers are also available including dumplings, shrimp balls, beef, chicken, vegetable, and salmon teppanyaki, soups, salads, rice, and noodles.
Yabany’s home delivery service offers a sushi box of five flavors of choice and for special occasions and parties its catering service will provide an authentic and visually appealing sushi experience.
For more information visit Instagram: @yabany_sushi.
The hotel is offering its usual festivities with a twist, inviting a Saudi celebrity chef to cook for guests in Al-Orjouan restaurant. Social media-famous chef Abdulelah AlRabiah is set to host a cooking station while guests will be serenaded by live Saudi music.
Lunch will be held from 12:30pm - 5pm, priced at $120 (450 SAR)
The dinner buffet runs from 6:30pm-12am, priced at (450 SAR) $120 for adults and $60 (224 SAR) for children.
Four food trucks will be stationed outside serving coffee, ice cream and burgers along with face painting and gifts for children.
Elements restaurant in the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh is offering an international buffet with a focus on regional favorites, including lamb kabsa rice, mandi varieties, mixed grills, cold mezze and, of course, Um Ali.
Live music will be played during the Thursday night dinner buffet between 7:00pm-12:00am.
The dinner buffet is priced at $83 (311 SAR), excluding beverages.
Misguided advice on diet, gym workouts ‘doing more harm than good’, say fitness specialists
"I have heard a lot of wrong facts and tips about sports. A lot of people on social media don’t have a certificate in fitness, and I see them advising people based on their personal experience and not studies"
Fitness myth-busters come out fighting
Updated 19 September 2021
Ameera Abid & Rahaf Jambi
JEDDAH: With interest in sport surging in the Kingdom, Saudis embarking on gym and exercise regimes have been warned to beware of self-appointed “experts” peddling fitness myths that can ruin workouts and even damage health.
Fitness specialists say that unreliable information on the internet and poorly researched advice can have a negative influence on those eager to join gyms.
Extreme diets and exercise programs can cause more harm than good, they warn.
Yumna Khalid, a 23-year-old university student, told Arab News that she has had many such experiences at her gym but has finally learned how to deal with them.
“Someone once told me that the more she sweats, the more fat she will lose, and that if she is not sweating heavily, her workout will not work. I said nothing but sympathized with the woman since she was working out wearing a hoodie in the scorching heat of Jeddah.”
Khalid said that people “should just listen to their bodies” to judge if a workout or diet is right for them.
“The body has a way of telling you. Do the workout that makes you feel good during and afterwards. If a workout or a diet feels wrong then just don’t do it. Listen to your body and you will be set.”
She added: “But listen to it when it is being reasonable and not at 3 a.m. when you want to eat eight donuts and a tub of ice cream.”
Casey Ho, a YouTuber who has been uploading home workout videos since 2009, was subjected to a wave of hate after announcing that she wanted to lose weight and get in the best shape of her life.
In her video, titled “How I lost 17.5 pounds in 12 weeks — My 90-Day Journey,” she said: “No, I don’t have an eating disorder. No, I don’t have a body image disorder. No, I don’t hate myself and, no, this journey wasn’t for you — it was for me.”
In a podcast called Off the Pills, Ho said that the body positive movement has grown so much over the years that now if someone wants to lose weight and look a certain way, they are labeled “anti-body positive” and kicked out of the community.
Returning to unhealthy habits is not the answer, she said. “It is a commitment of a lifetime.”
Nouf Hamdallah, a fitness trainer with nine years’ experience, said: “The problem with these people is that they think what they are doing is the only right way. They should just focus on themselves and not spread information that they aren’t sure about.”
According to Hamdallah, the best way to deal with such people is to ask: “What is the source of the information?”
She added: “They will think back on what they have said and if they do have a genuine source, you can take their advice.”
The trainer also urged gym-goers to avoid training others if they are unqualified, adding that there was a big chance the advice might be harmful.
Hamdallah said that a healthy lifestyle is about changing habits little by little, and is not about following a particular diet. “People tend to get the two mixed.
For a healthy life, it’s just a caloric deficit, physical activity and enough sleep. It’s very simple.”
The trainer defined her personal experience as a series of trial and error, and said that still tries new approaches and methods in her diet and during her workouts.
She also said that her schedules are flexible, and she will not force herself to do something that does not feel right.
Depending on body type, results can take up to a year to show, while sometimes it is just three months, Hamdallah added.
However, according to Khalid, adopting a healthier lifestyle is not as tricky as it sometimes appears.
“I promise you, a healthy lifestyle isn’t just boiled chicken breast and white rice or a sad piece of bread. Now, more than ever, you can find delicious foods on the internet that is so good that you won’t even miss the sugar-filled or fried foods that you crave.”
Khalid said that she was discouraged because people kept telling her that she was eating, drinking and exercising the wrong way, and she was not seeing results in fitness. She later discovered that it takes time to change.
“That is OK. I have my own pace and I am happy with that,” she said.
Adding to the warnings, a Saudi champ has joined the fight against fitness myths
Suliman Abduljawad, a Guinness world record holder in fitness, joined social media to campaign for better messaging around fitness and exercise.
“I have heard a lot of wrong facts and tips about sports. A lot of people on social media don’t have a certificate in fitness, and I see them advising people based on their personal experience and not studies,” he told Arab News.
Abduljawad said that he decided to step in and educate people about the “rights and wrongs” of training.
The fitness champ said that he receives messages every day from followers asking him about information they read online.
Female personal trainers in Saudi Arabia are expensive compared with other countries because of the myths, he said.
“One of the mistaken things that people are trading is that the female body is harder to train — that’s not true, it’s a simple science,” Abduljawad said.
He also rejects the claim that training is bad for children. “I have a son, I cannot wait until he is 3 years old to train him. People say that children should not train, which is wrong. Their training is fun and they will enjoy it.”
Abduljawad said that he read Guinness World Records books as a child and wondered why there were no Saudi record-holders. It was then that he decided to work hard on himself.
He eventually broke two world records after a long journey — one in side jump push-up and one in archer push-up in 2020.
“I believe that a lot of Saudis can break a lot of records. I’ve seen the potential they have, but I think they just don’t know how to do it. I am more than happy to guide and help them.”
Abduljawad offers online training and dreams of having his own gym one day. “I’m aiming break 10 more world records.”