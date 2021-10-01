You are here

Ahead of Ashes clash with England, Australian state makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for athletes

Ahead of Ashes clash with England, Australian state makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for athletes
Australia’s Victoria state reported a jump of more than 50 percent in daily COVID-19 infections which authorities largely blame on Australian Rules Football parties last weekend that breached pandemic regulations. (AP)
Updated 01 October 2021
Reuters

Ahead of Ashes clash with England, Australian state makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for athletes

Ahead of Ashes clash with England, Australian state makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for athletes
  • Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced the health order on Friday
  • Categories of authorised workers include "professional or high-performance sportsperson, workers that support the safe running of that person’s professional sport" and broadcasters
Updated 01 October 2021
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia’s Victoria state has included professional athletes in a vaccination mandate that will require about 1.25 million “authorized workers” to have two COVID-19 shots by the end of November.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced the health order on Friday as the southern state grapples with an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.
The categories of authorized workers released by the Victoria government include “professional or high-performance sportsperson, workers that support the safe running of that person’s professional sport” and broadcasters.
Authorized workers must have their first vaccine shot by Oct. 15 and their second by Nov. 26 or face being banned from their workplaces.
“Ultimately, if you want to come to work and you’re on the authorized list, you need to have your first jab by (Oct. 15),” Andrews told reporters as Victoria announced 1,143 new local COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Victoria is Australia’s first state to introduce such a sweeping vaccine mandate, though vaccination was made compulsory for workers in aged care last month across the country.
Victoria is home to dozens of professional teams in soccer, cricket, Australian Rules football and rugby, and is also a base for high performance hubs in tennis, golf, athletics and other sports.
It was unclear whether the mandate would extend to athletes visiting from other states or overseas.
England’s cricket team is to tour Melbourne for the Boxing Day test on Dec. 26 during the Ashes, while the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam at Melbourne Park draws hundreds of international players.
Andrews said he would be surprised if England’s Ashes squad would be allowed to enter the country unless all their players and staff were fully vaccinated. The first test starts in Brisbane on Dec. 8.
“I don’t issue passports or visas ... but I think it is highly unlikely that the Commonwealth government will be letting anybody into this country that has not been double-vaxxed, certainly in the medium term,” he said.
“That might change over time.”
England’s cricket board (ECB) said they expect their traveling party for the Ashes to be fully vaccinated.
“Selection will be confirmed in due course,” a spokesman told Reuters.
Governing body Cricket Australia (CA) said every nationally contracted cricketer, male and female, were already fully vaccinated and 98 percent of domestic professionals had received one shot.
“Virtually every single professional player will be fully vaccinated by the end of this month,” CA said in a statement.
The Australian Football League, the governing body for the top flight of Australian Rules football, said it was waiting for “formal government directions” on the next steps.

Topics: Belgian football Pini Zahavi fraud Neymar

Topics: Premier league UK government #covid-19 Quarantine UK's red list

Talisca shines, Al-Hilal stumble: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action

Talisca shines, Al-Hilal stumble: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
Updated 01 October 2021
John Duerden

Talisca shines, Al-Hilal stumble: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action

Talisca shines, Al-Hilal stumble: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
  • Champions will refuse to panic, but three draws in four matches, and inconsistent finishing, will be cause for concern
Updated 01 October 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: The action continued in the Saudi Professional League on Thursday as the last round of games before the international break started. Riyadh giants Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr both played, and below are five things we learned.

1. Al-Nassr remind of Manchester United 

Despite a 3-1 win over Abha, there is plenty for Al-Nassr to think about. Mano Menezes was fired last month as head coach despite being in charge of a team full of stars and attacking talent that, on their day, are capable of beating anyone in the league as well as Asia. But there is too much reliance on individual ability making a difference at the big moments in games. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t.

They did on Thursday, but the former Brazil boss was unable to really get Al-Nassr playing as a team and struggled to create an identity. His time in Saudi Arabia was short, but there are hints of Old Trafford about it all.

Manchester United win more than they lose, which is unsurprising given they have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and many others. Yet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also struggled to create a fluid and systematic style of play in England, and as a team, the Red Devils are lacking. There is a feeling that the Norwegian should be doing better, and whichever coach takes over at Al-Nassr will be expected to do better than Menezes. There is enviable individual talent at the club, but the new coach has to build a team.

2. Don’t let Talisca shoot from just outside the area

The Brazilian Talisca has shown his class on more than one occasion this season and came up with the goods again in Al-Nassr’s a 3-1 win at Abha.

The first goal came in a central position. The first touch was sublime as it killed the ball and Talisca deceived the already diving goalkeeper with the flight of the shot.

The second was more spectacular and came from further out. For some reason the defense were slow to close the midfielder down when he picked up possession on the right side. They were made to pay as Talisca unleashed an unstoppable left-foot shot that flew into the top corner. 

With the 27-year-old in such form, it is easy to why Jose Mourinho, then in charge of Manchester United, was reportedly interested in him in 2018, and why Al-Nassr always have a chance. Now, they have 12 points from the first six games of the season, and if the right coach is brought in, could go on to have a very good campaign.

3. Al-Hilal are dropping too many points

The champions were expected to defeat Al-Hazam and go level on points with Damac at the top, but instead had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Coming after the 2-2 tie with Al-Shabab in the last round, Al-Hilal have now drawn three of their past four games and will be concerned about dropping six points. 

There were mitigating circumstances on Thursday as coach Leonardo Jardim was without leading players, including Matheus Pereira, Salem Al-Dossari, Abdullah Otayf and Andre Carillo. The Portuguese boss used this as an excuse — saying that their absence could not be used as an excuse.

Despite the injuries, Al-Hilal dominated. Apart from the penalty, the goalkeeper had little to do, the team had two-thirds of possession and outshot the hosts by a ratio of 3:1, but despite such stats, they came away with just a point. At this early stage of the season, it is not yet a major issue, but in a few months’ time, Al-Hilal, which finished against Al-Hazem with four strikers on the pitch, may look back at these games with regret.

4. A night to forget for Gomis and Marega

Al-Hilal have two of the most dangerous strikers in the country and, unlike most of their rivals, select them both. Looking back on the 1-1 draw with Al-Hazem, however, both Moussa Marega and Bafetimbi Gomis will have cause for disappointment.

Gomis may have scored Hilal’s goal, but missed from a good position early on, and with the last kick of the game the Frenchman shot meekly at the goalkeeper from the penalty spot.

Marega got himself into good positions twice, but just could not find the back of the net. The Malian marksman then gave away the penalty in the second half as he handled in the area with 17 minutes. Al-Hazem scored to earn their point.

This dangerous duo can win games for the champions by themselves, but this was a match that they will want to forget.

5. All eyes turn to Jeddah

Can there be a more enticing prospect than a Friday-night Jeddah derby? This one is more significant and more mouth-watering than most.

After Al-Ahli lost last Thursday to Al-Feiha, it seemed that with five points from the first six games of the season — the second-worst start in the club’s history — time was up for Besnik Hasi. However, the management have, to the surprise of some, given the former Legia Warsaw, Olympiacos and Anderlect boss another chance.

And what a chance. There can be no better way to kick-start a season than a win against local rivals. The opportunity is a dangerous one as defeat would surely spell the end.

For Al-Ittihad, it is all about getting the win they need to stay in pole position and maintain their push for the title. But inflicting more misery on Al-Ahli would be a great bonus, as would pushing them down into the relegation zone.

Guardiola says Klopp has made him a better manager

Guardiola says Klopp has made him a better manager
Updated 01 October 2021
AFP

Guardiola says Klopp has made him a better manager

Guardiola says Klopp has made him a better manager
  • The two head coaches have won the last four Premier League trophies, with City claiming three, and a fierce rivalry has developed between the clubs
  • "His (Klopp's) teams helped me to become a better manager," Guardiola said
Updated 01 October 2021
AFP

LONDON: Pep Guardiola on Friday credited Jurgen Klopp with making him a better manager before this weekend’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.
The two head coaches have won the last four Premier League trophies, with City claiming three, and a fierce rivalry has developed between the clubs.
Manchester City fended off Liverpool’s 2018/19 title challenge despite the Reds amassing 97 points — a title-winning total in all but one previous Premier League season.
Guardiola and Klopp were also dugout rivals in Germany’s Bundesliga between 2013 and 2015 as the Spaniard’s Bayern Munich dominated at the expense of Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund.
The rivalry is set to continue on Sunday as table-topping Liverpool host second-placed City, who is only one point behind.
“His (Klopp’s) teams helped me to become a better manager. He put me at another level, to think about it and to prove myself to be a better manager, to try to beat them,” Guardiola said.
“That is the reason why I am still in this business. Some managers — and Jurgen is one of them — challenge you to make a step forward.”
Klopp’s Liverpool has been tough to beat at Anfield, with the Reds going 68 league games without defeat at home between April 2017 and January 2021.
Manchester City’s 4-1 win at Anfield last season was their first victory on Liverpool turf in 18 years and has been attributed to the game being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But Guardiola insisted his team was relishing a vibrant Anfield and that any hostile atmosphere would not prevent his team from playing their game.
“I am very pleased Anfield is full again. We can enjoy a fantastic atmosphere and hopefully we can handle it,” he added.
“I am sure the players enjoy (more) to play with fans in Anfield than without. Everything is more alive, more difficult.”
Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will be missing from Guardiola’s squad on Sunday and will not be available until after October’s international break.

Al-Ain top, Al-Jazira, Mabkhout back on track: 5 things learned from match week 6 of UAE Pro League

The pick of the midweek games came at the Garden City as home side Al-Ain kept their grasp on the summit of the league table with a 1-1 draw against archrivals Al-Wahda. (Twitter: @AGLeague)
The pick of the midweek games came at the Garden City as home side Al-Ain kept their grasp on the summit of the league table with a 1-1 draw against archrivals Al-Wahda. (Twitter: @AGLeague)
Updated 01 October 2021
Wael Jabir

Al-Ain top, Al-Jazira, Mabkhout back on track: 5 things learned from match week 6 of UAE Pro League

The pick of the midweek games came at the Garden City as home side Al-Ain kept their grasp on the summit of the league table with a 1-1 draw against archrivals Al-Wahda. (Twitter: @AGLeague)
  • Sharjah continue to struggle while Al-Wasl turn corner with Dubai derby win
Updated 01 October 2021
Wael Jabir

ABU DHABI: Two thrilling derbies, late goals, and upsets marked match week six of the UAE Pro League as Al-Ain continued to lead the table with only four points separating them from Al-Nasr in sixth.

1. High-flying Ajman down inconsistent Sharjah

Back in 2009-10, Ajman entered the UAE Pro League history books for all the wrong reasons with a record that remains standing over a decade later, as they ended the season in bottom place with just eight points.

There have since been multiple highs and lows, but on Wednesday the Oranges celebrated a milestone moment after beating neighbors Sharjah 1-0 to move up to fourth place in the table with 11 points, already bettering that infamous record just six games into the 2021-22 season.

In their first season in the post-Ayman El-Ramadi era, the experienced Egyptian tactician, who was a fan favorite at the club, is fast-becoming a distant memory. Serbian coach Goran Tufegdzic, himself a veteran of the league having previously managed four different Emirati clubs, is stamping his mark on the club at this early stage of proceedings.

Ajman’s third win in six games came at the expense of a Sharjah side struggling for form and unable to replace the influence of Brazilian playmaker Bernard, the former Everton man serving a one-match suspension after being sent off in the previous game.

Fans of the 2018-19 champions are living a rollercoaster ride with calls for the sacking of club legend Abdulaziz Al-Anbari echoing after their AFC Champions League exit against Al-Wahda and league defeats against rivals Shabab Al-Ahli and Ajman.

Three wins on the trot to start the season and a famous comeback to beat reigning champions Al-Jazira saw Al-Anbari hailed as a homegrown genius. The final rule on his legacy might have to wait until the end of the current campaign, with Sharjah sitting third in the table, just two points off the top spot.

2. Abu Dhabi rivals remain unbeaten after thrilling derby

The pick of the midweek games came at the Garden City as home side Al-Ain kept their grasp on the summit of the league table with a 1-1 draw against archrivals Al-Wahda on Wednesday.

Al-Ain’s two imports from the Moroccan league, Sofiane Rahimi and Kodjo Laba, combined to hand the 13-time champions the lead midway through the second half. This time the Togolese marksman turned into creator, dribbling down the right and setting up Rahimi to slot home his second goal in the UAE Pro League.

The large crowd at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium had already started to celebrate derby delight when Ivorian defender Kouame Autonne brought down Al-Wahda’s Omar Khribin inside the box deep in added time, with the Syrian stepping up to convert the resulting penalty and rescue his side’s unbeaten record in the campaign.

Both Abu Dhabi sides remain without a loss in the league this season, but the difference could not be more vivid, with Al-Ain leading the table on 14 points, while Al-Wahda languish in eighth place after five consecutive draws, having only beaten newly promoted Al-Urooba on the opening weekend.

The run of results for Henk ten Cate’s men has prompted the club’s board to make a late move in the transfer market, recruiting flamboyant winger Fabio Martins from Portuguese side Braga, with the 28-year-old having impressed in the Saudi Pro League while on loan at Al-Shabab last term.

Martins made his debut in the derby shortly after arriving in the country and predictably looked in need of more time with his teammates to adapt to his new surroundings.

3. Tagliabue continues to prove he has still got it

In a season where controversy on and off the pitch has been a mainstay for Al-Nasr, veteran striker Sebastian Tagliabue has been a rare light at Al-Maktoum Stadium. The 36-year-old proved his worth again on Wednesday as Al-Nasr came from two goals down to rescue a point against Baniyas.

The Argentine-born UAE international’s fifth goal of the campaign was also his 168th in the UAE Pro League, moving to within seven goals of all-time, top-flight leading scorer Zuhair Bakheet’s record of 175, and staying six behind Pro League era top marksman Ali Mabkhout of Al-Jazira.

The 2-2 draw means Al-Nasr sit sixth in the table, four points off top and one point ahead of their archrivals Al-Wasl, while last season’s runners-up Baniyas failed to add to their solitary win this campaign, finding themselves in 10th place, just two points off the drop zone.

4. Al-Jazira bounce back in style

It might have only been a 1-0 victory against lowly Al-Urooba, but the game at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium never looked in doubt as Al-Jazira dominated from start to finish, missing several chances before Mabkhout won and converted a penalty 20 minutes from time.

Reeling from a 2-1 defeat against Sharjah the previous match week, coach Marcel Keizer’s men were back at their best, playing fluid attacking football and creating chances in abundance. Only a resilient defense by the away side and a lack of concentration by the hosts’ forwards at crucial moments prevented a thrashing in the capital.

Key for the Pride of Abu Dhabi is Mabkhout returning to his best scoring form. Penalty it may have been, but Tuesday’s winner was the striker’s third in as many games, having failed to find the back of the net in his first three league outings. The No. 7 is back, squashing all doubts, and back on track too is his side’s title defense as they go into the next match week just a point behind leaders Al-Ain.

5. Dubai Derby win highlights Al-Wasl’s newfound identity

The first of this week’s two UAE Pro League derbies took place in Dubai with Al-Wasl welcoming neighbors Shabab Al-Ahli to the Zabeel Stadium and walking away with a precious victory, their first since the opening-day win away at Baniyas.

Long reliant on their Brazilian-born trio of Fabio Lima, Caio Canedo, and Ronald Mendes and playing their best football under Argentine boss Rodolfo Arruabarrena, Al-Wasl were a team in transition for the past three seasons, Canedo and Mendes departing and a raft of new signings failing to impress, leaving the now naturalized Lima to carry the burden alongside homegrown talents Ali Saleh and Ali Salmin. But finally, things look to be changing in Bur Dubai.

Brazilian coach Odair Hellmann reinvented the team as a counter-attacking unit, with Uruguayan summer signing Michel Araujo playing a key role, his left-footed strike beating Majed Nasser to win the derby for Al-Wasl. And while they still sit seventh with nine points, momentum is building with a run of three games unbeaten. It remains to be seen whether this victory will represent a defining moment for the Cheetahs’ season or another false dawn.

