EU foreign policy chief in Riyadh for talks

RIYADH: The EU aims to advance strategic cooperation with the Gulf states on climate change, global access to vaccines and supporting the “green economy,” the bloc’s foreign policy chief has told Arab News.
Josep Borrell, the 27-member European bloc’s high representative for foreign affairs, arrived in Riyadh on Saturday evening for talks that will include visits to the UAE and Qatar.
“The Gulf Cooperation Council is one of our oldest partners. After more than 30 years of EU-GCC partnership, we should use the current momentum to give our cooperation a more strategic orientation,” Borrell said.
“My meetings in Riyadh will be an essential part of my visit. Saudi Arabia is an important actor on the global and multilateral stage, and I trust that its robust commitments at the upcoming COP26 will inspire other energy producers.
“We will discuss how best to support Saudi Arabia’s domestic transformation and economic diversification, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 and with the involvement of European companies.”
Borrell said would be signing a cooperation arrangement with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan ”that reflects our mutual wish to further intensify our cooperation, and will be a useful instrument to do so.”
He will also convene a joint cooperation council at ministerial level early next year, during the Saudi presidency of the GCC.
No bones about it, Albaik is the toast of Expo 2020
Why everyone’s queuing outside Afghanistan’s closed pavilion ... they’re there for the Saudi chicken
DUBAI: Crowds thronged outside Afghanistan’s pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Saturday — which was a mystery, because the pavilion remained shuttered despite the opening of the world fair to visitors the previous day.
The mystery was solved by the presence of a sign with a distinctive white and yellow logo pointing visitors in the direction of Albaik, the Saudi fried chicken chain that has an outlet in the same building.
“Afghanistan? They have a pavilion? No, we’re here for Albaik,” visitor Michael Higgins, an Irish expatriate, told Arab News. “Their spicy chicken is the best in the city.”
While Albaik is a household name in Saudi Arabia, with more than 120 branches, it is a relative novelty in the UAE, where the first outlet opened in Dubai Mall only in June.
Afghanistan is one of nearly 200 nations participating in the six-month Expo, but the country’s pavilion was planned by the government that was driven from power by the Taliban last month, and remains incomplete and closed to visitors. A security guard at the building said they had not seen any one work there in weeks.
German National Day: Never stop believing in the impossible
Germany is among the top-five key trading partners to the Kingdom
There are more than 800 German companies operating in Saudi Arabia
On Oct. 3 we commemorate the 31st German National Day. To Germans, this day commemorates the end of a more than four decades-long division. Today, we celebrate the peaceful reunification of our country in the middle of a united Europe.
If we think back to 30 years ago, nobody in Germany, Europe or the wider world was imagining or expecting the reunification of Germany. No one was prepared for such a dramatic event at the heart of Europe. And yet, on Nov. 9, 1989, the people of East Germany tore down the wall that had split Germany. Not a single shot was fired. The unbelievable happened. Peacefully!
The fall of the Berlin Wall, which had divided Germany and Europe for 40 years, was followed by the signing of the Two Plus Four Agreement in September 1990. This paved the way for the official reunification of the two German states on Oct. 3 that year. It was achieved by calls from the people for change on the one hand, and by diplomatic negotiations on the other. It was thanks to the trust and support of our neighbors and partners that Germany’s path of fortune was possible.
This very emotional experience was one of the reasons I became a diplomat — and a very optimistic person, no matter how steep the challenges are. For me the most important lesson from Germany’s reunification is this: Never stop believing in the impossible. In today’s times of global political, economic and personal hardships, an optimistic outlook is more important than ever.
The song “Wind of Change” by German rock band Scorpions stands for a strong and powerful feeling of unity, and created the spirit in Germany for a peaceful transition. This was not always easy. The process of ensuring political, social and economic reunification, and reuniting two parts of a long-divided people, entailed challenges that persist to this day.
Today we know this: Times of change can be positive opportunities. That is why I am particularly happy to become the new German ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in times of economic and social change. Germany will be a reliable partner on this path of transformation.
The relations between Saudi Arabia and Germany are built on a very solid foundation. We have almost 100 years of experience in our bilateral relations. As member states of the G20, we work closely in several fields, including economics and politics. We share common political interests, such as peace, stability and prosperity, and the fight against terrorism.
Saudi Arabia dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic in an exemplary way. I look forward to taking our bilateral relationship to a higher level now that vaccinations will allow for more face-to-face interactions.
A very important pillar of our cooperation is German-Saudi economic relations. There are more than 800 German companies operating in the Kingdom and supporting the diversification of the Saudi economy, in particular in the implementation of the Saudi Vision 2030 goals. Germany is among the top-five key trading partners to the Kingdom.
GESALO, the German-Saudi Liaison Office for Economic Affairs in the Kingdom, is a key partner of the German Embassy. It accelerates economic cooperation by supporting German companies wishing to enter the Saudi market and helping them to find business opportunities.
To us Germans, the people of Saudi Arabia are not only very good business partners, they are also good friends.
Ambassador Dieter Lamlé
A milestone of our close cooperation was the signing in March this year of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of green hydrogen. Global warming is one of the greatest long-term perils humankind is facing, and our two nations are working closely together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to the diversification of Saudi Arabia’s industry.
To us Germans, the people of Saudi Arabia are not only very good business partners, they are also good friends. For this reason, another main pillar of our cooperation is cultural relations. I welcome the fact that culture is at the very heart of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plans.
Although cultural exchange has been particularly challenging during the pandemic, the sheer number and diversity of projects being jointly undertaken at the moment is testimony to our long and lasting friendship. Saudi artists are participating in German art residency programs and exhibit their work in German galleries. German artists will be part of the Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium, the Biennale and the upcoming MDL Beast musical festival.
We are also happy to support young emerging Saudi painters in their efforts to turn their talents into a profession by promoting them on our social media. And we are planning more events to come: concerts with German and Saudi artists, cooperation with German museums, and the activities of the German Archaeological Institute in Saudi Arabia.
In the field of education, a shining example of German-Saudi cooperation can be found in the specialist medical training of Saudi doctors at the prestigious Charite hospital in Berlin. The program entered its seventh year in September 2021. Meanwhile the Goethe-Institut has a record number of students studying the German language, and is just starting its cultural program.
And as ambassador of the home country of renowned soccer clubs such as FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, I am particularly proud that Monika Staab from Germany is the first coach of the female Saudi National soccer team.
• Dieter Lamlé is Germany's ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
Water availability key to poverty alleviation, health
JEDDAH: The Group of Twenty has announced the launch of its G20 Water Platform under Saudi Arabia’s supervision to collect countries’ best practices and experiences related to sustainable and resilient water management.
The announcement was made during the second Dialogue on Water meeting hosted virtually by Italy last week.
“I am very pleased today to share with you the G20 Water Platform as an effective tool for sharing G20 best practices in water management with the rest of the world,” said Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli.
During the Saudi G20 presidency, the water team conducted the first G20 Dialogue on Water meeting and prepared a water policy paper titled “Fostering Sustainable and Resilient Water Management Globally.”
The platform comes as a result of the Kingdom’s G20 presidency, as G20 countries agreed to hold an annual dialogue on water and share results in a digital platform hosted by Saudi Arabia for the first five years. The platform constitutes the primary tool for sharing the outcome of the water dialogue between the G20 countries and the world at large.
“We acknowledge that affordable, reliable and safe water, sanitation and hygiene services are essential for human life and that access to clean water is critical to overcome the pandemic,” the G20 leaders’ declaration said in 2020.
The declaration welcomed the G20 Dialogue on Water to share best practices and research and promote innovation and new technologies. “The novel coronavirus pandemic has shed light on many global challenges, including the need to ensure access to clean water and safe sanitation services,” said Al-Fadli.
Saudi Arabia considers water availability to be key for socio-economic development, poverty alleviation, human health and well-being.
According to Deputy Minister for Water Affairs Abdulaziz Alshaibani at the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the announcement demonstrates the Kingdom’s leading role in developing knowledge in water management and its participation in the world, and its keenness to meet water challenges globally and ensure its sustainability.
“We believe that the various water-related issues and the pressing challenges for many countries such as scarcity, pollution and floods deserve a dedicated working group to address them,” Alshaibani told Al-Ekhbariya TV.
“We will continue to work with the next G20 host countries to maintain the annual water dialogue and to dedicate a working group for water matters.”
Alshaibani said that water challenges are shared by many countries, which requires a concerted international effort, the exchange of experience and effective participation of all nations to find sustainable solutions that guarantee the preservation of the most critical component on earth.
The G20 is the international forum that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members account for more than 80 percent of world GDP, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the planet’s population.
The G20 water platform can be accessed at https://mewa.gov.sa/Sites/G20WaterPlatform
Saudi Salam project to launch 4th program for youth
The program includes training workshops and panel discussions aiming to empower participants to acquire scientific knowledge on the most prominent issues
RIYADH: The Salam Project for Cultural Communication on Sunday will launch the fourth session of the Young Leaders Program, with the participation of 60 young men and women.
The program aims to develop participants’ cognitive capacities and skills and empower them to have effective and influential cultural communication with other cultures, participate in international forums and promote a positive image of the Kingdom.
Executive director of the project, Fahd bin Sultan Al-Sultan, said that the 60 participants would be trained for three months through an integrated system of training meetings and tools to develop their knowledge and skills for effective cultural communication.
The program includes training workshops and panel discussions aiming to empower participants to acquire scientific knowledge on the most prominent issues and challenges facing the Kingdom.
The program will include field visits to meet experts to draw on their experiences and learn about the Kingdom’s cultural efforts and accomplishments.
Participants will learn about human diversity among people with different cultural backgrounds. The program will cover initiatives and projects to invest the knowledge and skills learned in the service of participants’ future international contributions.
More than 1,200 people applied to the program, but only 60 applicants who met the terms of enrolment were selected. The participants have the capacity, experience and competency to interact with other cultures, are proficient in international languages, have previously participated in international events and have the expertise that goes with the program’s policy and objectives.
Al-Sultan highlighted the importance of investing youth with talents and capacities to use their skills to promote a positive image of the Kingdom globally.
Up to 180 people have graduated from the program in the last three sessions. Graduates have participated in more than 110 international forums held in more than 32 countries, where they presented more than 30 workshops.
GESALO: Strong promoter of bilateral economic relationship
Germany is Saudi-Arabia’s fourth-largest trading partner
RIYADH: GESALO, the German-Saudi Arabian Liaison Office for Economic Affairs, has emerged as a major catalyst for enhanced commercial relations between Saudi Arabia and Germany over the past 40 years.
The official representative of German industry and commerce in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen, the office is part of a worldwide network of German Chambers of Commerce Abroad. Its mission is to provide support for, and help to boost, bilateral economic ties in close cooperation with the Saudi business community and government institutions.
As Germany celebrates its National Day, Dalia Samra-Rohte, the delegate of German industry and commerce for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen at GESALO, said: “We are proud to be a strong promoter and catalyst of the bilateral economic relationship, having supported numerous German as well as Saudi companies over the past 40 years.
“The opportunities offered by Saudi Vision 2030 will certainly create additional momentum to grow the relationships even further.”
GESALO provides a broad range of services covering areas such as market entry, market research and business partner search, delegation trips, and the promotion of attractive business opportunities in the Kingdom to German companies.
Another particularly important mission of GESALO is the promotion of German trade shows among Saudi companies looking to make international contacts. Two-thirds of all global trade fairs take place in Germany.
Germany is also Saudi-Arabia’s fourth-largest trading partner. Chemical products and equipment is the single largest product group the country exports to the Kingdom.
In 2020, total German exports to the Kingdom were worth €5.9 billion reflecting the excellent business relationship with Saudi companies.
In recent years, German industry has played a considerable role in contributing to diversification and localization in Saudi Arabia.
The strong economic relationship has resulted in about 800 German companies operating and investing in the Kingdom, which is helping to support the diversification of the Saudi economy.
With the implementation of Saudi Vision 2030, the potential for cooperation expanded. As sustainability is a major focus of its plans, further opportunities have been identified in the fields of renewable energy, green hydrogen and the water sector.
“Furthermore, German industry has contributed to developments in the healthcare sector, major infrastructure projects and digitalization,” said Samra-Rohte.
In addition to traditional and established industries, GESALO is also supporting Saudi startups and helping to set them up with appropriate industry partners.
With a growing demand among the local workforce, German companies are providing employment opportunities for numerous Saudi citizens, and each year GESALO organizes a JobXchange employment fair for Saudi Students who are studying in Germany and will soon return to the Kingdom.