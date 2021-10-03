You are here

EU is Kingdom's second largest trading partner: Saudi minister of foreign affairs

EU is Kingdom’s second largest trading partner: Saudi minister of foreign affairs
Saudi Arabia's FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan and EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell speak at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh. (AN photo/Meshaal Al-Qadeer)
EU is Kingdom’s second largest trading partner: Saudi minister of foreign affairs
Saudi Arabia's FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaks at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh. (AN photo/Meshaal Al-Qadeer)
EU is Kingdom’s second largest trading partner: Saudi minister of foreign affairs
EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell speaks at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh. (AN photo/Meshaal Al-Qadeer)
Updated 03 October 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

EU is Kingdom’s second largest trading partner: Saudi minister of foreign affairs

EU is Kingdom’s second largest trading partner: Saudi minister of foreign affairs
  • Borrell said that the agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and the EU proved the strength of relations
  • Prince Faisal said that negotiations with the Iranian side were in the exploratory stage
Updated 03 October 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has confirmed that the EU is the Kingdom’s second largest trading partner and that the signing of a memorandum highlighted further cooperation between both parties. 

The remarks were made on Sunday during a press conference in Riyadh between the Saudi foreign minister and EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell.

“The relations between the Kingdom and the European Union are deep and historical, and spanned for more than half a century,” Prince Faisal said.

Borrell said that the agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and the EU proved the strength of relations between the two parties, and that the EU was the largest strategic partner of the Kingdom.

The Saudi foreign minister said that the Kingdom and the UN held the first session on human rights, which he said yielded positive results. Prince Faisal emphasized regional and international issues, including Yemen and Houthi militia practices and threats, especially around Saudi airports. 

Borrell said that the UN condemned the attack of Houthi militias on Saudi Arabia and was working diplomatically to prevent these attacks. He said that what was happening in Yemen was a major crisis affecting the region, and affirmed Saudi Arabia’s capability to make changes in the region and the world. 

“We appreciate Saudi Arabia’s efforts to end the conflict in Yemen as well as protect its territory,” Borrell said. 

In the case of Iran, Prince Faisal said that negotiations with the Iranian side were in the exploratory stage, and hoped that Iran would lay down a basis for addressing major issues. 

“We spoke about our deep concern about Iran’s transgressions in the nuclear file,” he said. 

Borrell said that Iran was on the verge of becoming a nuclear state, and his position was to make the negotiations a success. 

His visit to Riyadh is part of a regional trip to GCC countries, including the UAE and Qatar. EU aims to advance strategic cooperation with the Gulf states on climate change, global access to vaccines and supporting the “green economy,” the bloc’s foreign policy chief told Arab News earlier.

Borrell also said that he would convene a joint cooperation council at ministerial level early next year during the Saudi presidency of the GCC.

Saudi, German officials discuss foreign relations, human rights

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Miguel Berger, state secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Miguel Berger, state secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi, German officials discuss foreign relations, human rights

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Miguel Berger, state secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Sunday held talks with Miguel Berger, state secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office, in the capital, Riyadh, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to develop them.
They also discussed regional and international developments of common interest.

Berger also met with President of the Human Rights Commission, Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad to discuss aspects of cooperation in the human rights field and ways to enhance them.
Al-Awwad reviewed the developments that the Kingdom is witnessing in support of human rights, which resulted in more than 90 human rights reform decisions.
He said that the Kingdom has sought to protect and promote human rights internationally, and has fulfilled the obligations to which it has become a party.
He added that this major shift in the Kingdom’s reform policy was part of the Vision 2030.

 

 

The 'real Wolf of Wall Street' shares his story at Riyadh book fair

The ‘real Wolf of Wall Street’ shares his story at Riyadh book fair
Updated 03 October 2021
Lama Alhamawi

The ‘real Wolf of Wall Street’ shares his story at Riyadh book fair

The ‘real Wolf of Wall Street’ shares his story at Riyadh book fair
  • Belfort discussed the famous story that was produced into the film “The Wolf of Wall Street”
  • He told the audience about how he lost it all to greed and his triumphant return as an inspirational global speaker
Updated 03 October 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Known as the “Real Wolf of Wall Street,” globally acclaimed speaker and businessman Jordan Belfort has visited Saudi Arabia to share his life story and entrepreneurship experiences at the Riyadh International Bookfair.

Known as one of the youngest kingpin stockbrokers on Wall Street, who once sank a 170-foot moto yacht and ran up a $700,000 tab on hotel room, Jordan Belfort shared his story in the world of finance. He told the audience about how he lost it all to greed and his triumphant return as an inspirational global speaker.

During a book talk held on Saturday evening, Belfort detailed his humble beginnings and how he knew he was destined for entrepreneurship from a young age.

He described his childhood in New York, where he started a paper trail as his first business, before moving onto bigger endeavors making over $100,000 as a teenager in one summer by selling ice cream through a styrofoam cooler on a busy beach.

Belfort also discussed the famous story that was produced into the film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

He told the book fair about the obstacles he had to overcome to share his story with the public, not only in the writing process of the book, but through the 2013 adaptation of the “Wolf of Wall Street” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

During the two-hour-long book discussion, Belfort said: “You can’t say you want to be like me, you have to learn from my mistakes and model the great things about me, there are certain things that there is no doubt they were amazing but there was bad too.”

Following the discussions on his life story and memoir, Belfort addressed the skills every great entrepreneur needs to start and run a successful business.

He said that a great business man must first be an amazing salesman, before taking on marketing.

At the end of the book talk he answered some questions from the audience and gave advice on business and succes.

“Marketing and sales together are absolutely crucial for an entrepreneur’s business success,” he said.

During his book signing the following evening, Belfort spoke to Arab News about his views on the Kingdom.

“Here in Saudi Arabia the government really does a great job at providing for the people culturally and financially so it’s really a phenomenal country. I hope the citizens know how lucky they are to have a government that is not corrupt like the rest of the world. It’s really bad in some places, with wealth,” the author said.

“I think every country has its own unique heartbeat, heart and soul and a couple things I noticed about Saudi Arabia is that the people are the most gracious people they really are very hospitable and gracious. And I think the government here does an incredibly good job of taking care of its people, which is very rare around the world,” said Belfort.

Belfort also discussed his experience of visiting Saudi Arabia with Arab News. “I love eating with my hands and my wife would not have a reason to yell at me here. I eat with my hands at home and she gets mad at me, and here it’s like I think the food tastes better.”

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Friday due to cyclone Shaheen

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Friday due to cyclone Shaheen
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Friday due to cyclone Shaheen

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Friday due to cyclone Shaheen
  • The warning comes after Cyclone Shaheen caused flooding and landslides in Oman, killing 3 people
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia starting from Monday and lasting until Friday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Sunday.
The warning comes after Cyclone Shaheen caused flooding and landslides in Oman, killing three people.
The authority warned of a depression in air in the Kingdom’s atmosphere, which is expected to cause thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain and brisk winds that may lead to torrential flows in the capital Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Makkah, Asir and Najran.
Moderate to heavy rain is forecast for the Eastern Province on Monday and Tuesday, which will move to parts of Riyadh region on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Asir, Najran and Makkah will see moderate rain throughout Wednesday and Thursday.
The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.
The center also issued weather warnings for Jazan, Najran, Taif and Asir on Sunday, including heavy rain, low visibility, surface winds, hail and torrential flows.
The civil defense called on everyone to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.
Meanwhile, the Eastern Province Municipality held a meeting to review its plans for the rainy season and raise readiness to drain and clean out networks, stations and tunnels.

EU applying pressure for Yemen ceasefire, halting attacks on Saudi Arabia, says official

EU applying pressure for Yemen ceasefire, halting attacks on Saudi Arabia, says official
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

EU applying pressure for Yemen ceasefire, halting attacks on Saudi Arabia, says official

EU applying pressure for Yemen ceasefire, halting attacks on Saudi Arabia, says official
  • Josep Borrell Fontelles met Saudi ministers, top Gulf official
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The European Union is applying pressure for a ceasefire in Yemen and to stop the attacks on Saudi Arabia, an EU official said Sunday, adding that Houthi assaults on the Kingdom violated international law.

“The EU countries are Saudi Arabia’s largest strategic partner,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles said during a press conference in Riyadh with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. “We fully support a peaceful settlement in Yemen. The European Union supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts to end the crisis in Yemen.”

Prince Faisal confirmed “the seriousness” of the Houthi militia’s practices in Yemen and that Saudi Arabia was in discussion with the US on reaching a solution in the war-torn country.

“The danger is the Houthi militia’s continuation to bet on military options in Yemen,” the Saudi minister said, adding that the Houthis continued to violate ceasefire initiatives.

The two men also discussed the Iranian nuclear deal.

“We are deeply concerned about Iranian transgressions, which contradict Iran's declarations of the peaceful nature of its nuclear program,” Prince Faisal said. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s position in support of efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The foreign minister said talks with Iran were still in their “exploratory stage,” and that Saudi Arabia hoped to “lay a basis for addressing the outstanding issues between the two parties.”

The EU official also met the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir. They reviewed relations between the Kingdom and the bloc and ways to develop them.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments of common interest.

Borrell started his visit to Saudi Arabia by meeting with Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, secretary general of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

He tweeted that the meeting aimed to make the partnership between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council more strategic, and to work together on stability in the region and on the issues of climate and trade.

“Our partnership spans over three decades and is built on mutual trust and common interests,” Borrell said.

Al-Hajraf stressed the importance of supporting international efforts to end the war in Yemen through the political track, according to a statement from the council.

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 41 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 41 new infections
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 41 new infections

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 41 new infections
  • Citizens wishing to travel to countries on the banned list for humanitarian cases can apply through Absher electronic platform
  • Ministry of Interior records 22,380 violations against precautionary measures in past week
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,724.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 41 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 547,262 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 181 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 11 cases, followed by Jeddah with 10, Madinah and Khobar confirmed three cases each, and Tabuk, Makkah and Hail reported one case each.
The health ministry also announced that 49 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 536,330.
Over 42.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.


The General Directorate of Passports announced that citizens wishing to travel to countries on the banned list for humanitarian cases, can apply through the Ministry of Interior’s Absher electronic platform, without the need to visit its headquarters.
The service allows citizens to request travel permits for specific reasons, including permanent residence abroad, death of a relative, accompanying a citizen receiving treatment abroad, and citizens donating organs to their relatives receiving treatment abroad.
The Ministry of Interior reported 22,380 in the past week, with the highest recorded in Riyadh with 8,238, followed by the Eastern Province with 3,519, Makkah with 2,265, and Qassim with 2,004. Najran recorded the lowest number of violations with 164.
Municipalities in the Kingdom have shut down multiple commercial outlets as part of their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The Eastern Province Municipality closed 14 facilities during 9,176 inspection tours carried out in the past week. Authorities also issued fines to 428 other businesses.
Jeddah Municipality closed 47 businesses and fined 67 others for violating measures during 8,585 monitoring rounds over the past two days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 235 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.81 million.

