You are here

  • Home
  • Japan beat Saudi Arabia in esport contest at Tokyo Game Show 2021

Japan beat Saudi Arabia in esport contest at Tokyo Game Show 2021

Japan beat Saudi Arabia in esport contest at Tokyo Game Show 2021
A general view of the exhibition floor during the Tokyo Game Show in Chiba Prefecture on September 30, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gmhhh

Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News Japan

Japan beat Saudi Arabia in esport contest at Tokyo Game Show 2021

Japan beat Saudi Arabia in esport contest at Tokyo Game Show 2021
  • Tie’s second leg will be in Kingdom next March
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Team Saudi lost 5-0 in the first Japan-Saudi Arabia esport match, which took place in Tokorozawa, north of Tokyo, on Saturday and Sunday.

The Japan round of the competition was part of the Tokyo Game Show 2021, Asia’s largest gaming fair. 

The Saudi Arabian leg of the contest was originally scheduled to be held in July this year but has been rescheduled for 2022.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Arabia Federation of International eSports and the Arab eSports Federation, said: “I’d like to thank the Japanese government, the Japanese eSports Union, the players, and also everyone who’s worked in front of and behind the scenes for the fantastic show this tournament has been.

“The Saudi-Japan esports match is one of the many initiatives that are part of the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, which focuses on strengthening the relationship between our countries in multiple fields, sports and esports being one of them. It is through opportunities like this, the opportunity to bring two communities together, that are so far apart in distance but so close in passion and in skill.”

Their match was contested in five different games held over the two days: Gran Turismo Sport, King of Fighters XIV, Tekken 7, eFootball, and Street Fighter V Champion Edition. Japan swept the board in a convincing victory.

“We have very much enjoyed this Japan round of this tournament and we very much look forward to the next round in Riyadh in March, and we look forward to evening the score a little,” Prince Faisal added.

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia eSports Tokyo Game Show 2021

Related

Japan-Saudi Arabia eSports match to be held at Tokyo Game Show
Sport
Japan-Saudi Arabia eSports match to be held at Tokyo Game Show
Dubai to host Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers’ pop culture festival
Offbeat
Dubai to host Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers’ pop culture festival

9 players on Cuba’s U23 baseball team defect in Mexico

9 players on Cuba’s U23 baseball team defect in Mexico
Updated 04 October 2021
AP

9 players on Cuba’s U23 baseball team defect in Mexico

9 players on Cuba’s U23 baseball team defect in Mexico
  • Cuba wrapped up its part of the U23 tournament Saturday, losing to Colombia in the bronze medal game
Updated 04 October 2021
AP

HAVANA: Nine of the 24 players on Cuba’s national team at baseball’s U-23 World Cup defected during the tournament in Mexico, the Cuban government confirmed Sunday.
Cuban officials called the players’ actions “vile abandonments” in a note published by the web portal JIT, which is the official organ of the island’s National Sports Institute.
The institute did not identify the players who stayed in Mexico.
The defection of nine players is one of the biggest such losses by a Cuban team playing abroad. Cuban baseball players are often recruited by scouts looking to sign them to play with major league clubs, and the strained relations between the US and Cuba prevents them from a regular hiring process.
In 2018, the Caribbean nation signed an agreement with Major League Baseball on normalizing sports relations, but it was soon annulled by the Trump administration, which took a hard line against Cuba seeking to pressure the island’s Communist government into making political changes.
Cuba wrapped up its part of the U23 tournament Saturday, losing to Colombia in the bronze medal game. The U23 World Cup was held in Mexico’s northern state of Sonora.

Topics: cuba U23 baseball

Related

Authorities point to the hashtag #SOSCuba, launched in early July to highlight Cuba’s health care crisis and the spike in Covid-19 cases. (File/AFP)
Media
Cuban government blames Twitter for unrest
Thousands of Cubans protested over shortages of basic goods, limits on civil liberties and the government’s handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections. (AFP)
Media
Censorship circumvention tool helps 1.4 million Cubans get Internet access

Man City hit back to deny Salah-inspired Liverpool

Man City hit back to deny Salah-inspired Liverpool
Updated 03 October 2021
AFP

Man City hit back to deny Salah-inspired Liverpool

Man City hit back to deny Salah-inspired Liverpool
  • Mohamed Salah looked to have won the game with a moment of individual brilliance
Updated 03 October 2021
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Manchester City twice came from behind to prevent Liverpool moving back to the top of the Premier League in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool weathered a City storm in the first-half and hit the English champions with a sucker punch when Sadio Mane opened the scoring just before the hour mark.
Phil Foden levelled before Mohamed Salah looked to have won the game with a moment of individual brilliance as he jinked around four defenders before firing past Ederson.
However, Kevin De Bruyne’s shot that deflected in off Joel Matip nine minutes from time salvaged the point Pep Guardiola’s men at least deserved.
A share of the spoils leaves the title race tantalisingly poised with Liverpool a point behind leaders Chelsea and City two points off the top in third.
It could have been much worse for City as a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton two weeks ago left them three points off the top of the table ahead of two of the most daunting away trips in the Premier League.
However, rather than being cut adrift from the contenders to take their title, they have laid down a marker in schooling Chelsea on their own patch and doing the same to Jurgen Klopp’s men for the majority of a thrilling contest.
Guardiola’s side won 4-1 when the sides met behind closed door last season, but City have still not won in front of a crowd at Anfield since 2003, long before an Abu Dhabi takeover transformed the club’s fortunes.
They should have ended that run by putting the game beyond doubt in a dominant first-half when, not for the first time this season, they just lacked the finishing touch.
Foden had the majority of the chances before the break, but could not find a way past Alisson Becker.
Bernardo Silva’s mazy run beyond five players cut open the Liverpool defense, but Foden’s low shot was repelled by the Brazilian international.
The England international then had strong claims for a penalty or a red card against James Milner for a foul outside the box waived away by referee Paul Tierney.
De Bruyne headed over a glorious chance with Foden this time the creator before Alisson had to sprint off his line to block from Foden once more just before the break.
Liverpool were clinging on for the half-time whistle, but were able to reorganize themselves at the break to turn the game into a far more competitive contest in the second-half.
Mane hit City with the sucker punch as Salah skipped past Joao Cancelo and played in the Senegalese to slot calmly into the far corner.
Anfield was suddenly stirred and Liverpool’s players crashed into challenges in response as they didn’t allow City to get into the rhythm they enjoyed before the break.
However, one slick move from Guardiola’s men finally saw them find the net to level 21 minutes from time.
Gabriel Jesus skipped across the face of the Liverpool box before finding Foden, who this time drilled the ball low into Alisson’s far corner.
Guardiola was then infuriated as Milner avoided a second yellow card after chopping down Silva.
And moments his later his mood soured even more when Salah’s stunning solo goal swung the game in Liverpool’s favor.
The Egyptian danced around Cancelo, Silva and Aymeric Laporte before firing on his weaker right foot high past Ederson.
Guardiola was then booked for taking his protests too far, but five minutes later he was screaming in celebration as De Bruyne’s effort from the edge of the box deflected in off Joel Matip.
Liverpool had the best chance to win the game in a breathless finale, but Rodri blocked Fabinho’s goal-bound effort after Ederson flapped at a free-kick.

Topics: Mo Salah Mohamed Salah

Related

Salah gets 100th PL goal but Liverpool held 3-3 at Brentford
Sport
Salah gets 100th PL goal but Liverpool held 3-3 at Brentford
Salah strike helps Liverpool to top of the table with Palace win
Sport
Salah strike helps Liverpool to top of the table with Palace win

Saudi Arabia prepares for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China

Saudi Arabia prepares for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China
Updated 03 October 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia prepares for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China

Saudi Arabia prepares for vital World Cup qualifiers against Japan, China
  • Herve Renard’s team are currently second in Group B with a maximum of six points from two matches
Updated 03 October 2021
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian national squad on Saturday night took part in their latest training session ahead of the double-header of Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup against Japan and China.

Saudi currently sit in second place — pipped to top spot on goal difference to Australia —  in Group B of the AFC qualification for Qatar 2022 with a maximum of six points from two matches.

Having defeated Vietnam 3-1 and Oman 1-0, the Green Falcons will now face Japan on Oct. 7 and China on Oct. 12.

Following the completion of the latest round of Saudi Pro League matches, Herve Renard’s players convened at the preparation camp in Jeddah, where they were issued with COVID-19 tests according to medical protocols to ensure their safety.

The squad then took part in a night time training session on the side of the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, with the French coach separating his players into two groups.

The first group, which included players who had taken part in their respective clubs’ SPL matches during the weekend, were restricted to simple fitness exercises, while the rest took part in a full session.

Topics: 2022 World Cup Japan China Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation and DEC hold Softball Cricket tournament in Riyadh to mark National Day
Sport
Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation and DEC hold Softball Cricket tournament in Riyadh to mark National Day
World’s best young weightlifters in Jeddah as 2021 IWF Youth World Cup begins
Sport
World’s best young weightlifters in Jeddah as 2021 IWF Youth World Cup begins

World’s best young weightlifters in Jeddah as 2021 IWF Youth World Cup begins

World’s best young weightlifters in Jeddah as 2021 IWF Youth World Cup begins
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

World’s best young weightlifters in Jeddah as 2021 IWF Youth World Cup begins

World’s best young weightlifters in Jeddah as 2021 IWF Youth World Cup begins
  • The competition, held in Saudi Arabia for the first time, will run from Oct. 3-12
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The world’s best young weightlifters are in Jeddah for the start of the 2021 IWF Youth World Cup on Sunday.

More than 320 male and female Under-17 weightlifters from 45 countries are taking part in the competition, organized by the Saudi Weightlifting Federation and being held in the Kingdom for the first time.

The tournament will run until Oct. 12.

“Hosting the tournament for the first time in Saudi Arabia, despite the circumstances the world is going through as a result of the pandemic, (shows) the unlimited support that the sports sector enjoys from our leadership toward achieving the goals of Vision 2030 and contributing to the growth of the domestic product in Saudi Arabia,” Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, sports minister and president of the Saudi Olympic Committee, said in September.

The young Saudi weightlifters will be hoping to add to their medal count of four from previous competitions, with Ali Al-Othman winning two gold and a silver at the 2019 IWF Youth World Cup in Las Vegas while Ali Majeed took bronze in the IWF Online Youth World Cup in Peru last year.

Topics: Jeddah IWF Youth World Cup Weightlifters

Related

Saudi Arabia to hold 2021 Youth World Cup for weightlifting in October
Sport
Saudi Arabia to hold 2021 Youth World Cup for weightlifting in October
Weightlifter Diaz wins first ever Olympic gold for Philippines
Sport
Weightlifter Diaz wins first ever Olympic gold for Philippines

WWE Crown Jewel confirmed for Riyadh’s Mohammed Abdo Arena on Oct. 21

WWE Crown Jewel confirmed for Riyadh’s Mohammed Abdo Arena on Oct. 21
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

WWE Crown Jewel confirmed for Riyadh’s Mohammed Abdo Arena on Oct. 21

WWE Crown Jewel confirmed for Riyadh’s Mohammed Abdo Arena on Oct. 21
  • It will be the second time the event has been held in the Saudi capital, and will feature WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: WWE Crown Jewel will take place at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh on Thursday, Oct. 21, marking the second time the event has taken place in Saudi Arabia.

The date was confirmed by Saudi General Entertainment Authority in partnership with WWE after the event itself was announced August.

WWE Crown Jewel is set to be a signature event of the Riyadh Season and will feature WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar.

Additional details on the event’s matches and regional broadcast information will be announced shortly.

WWE has held three events in the Kingdom, starting with the 2018 Crown Jewel at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. This was followed by the Super ShowDown at King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah in 2019, where home favorite Mansoor won the 51-man Battle Royal. Super Showdown returned to Saudi in February 2020, this time at the Mohammed Abdo Arena.

Topics: WWE Crown Jewel Mohammed Abdo Arena

Related

Mansoor ‘can’t wait’ to fight in front of family and friends on WWE’s return to Saudi
Sport
Mansoor ‘can’t wait’ to fight in front of family and friends on WWE’s return to Saudi
WWE to return to Saudi Arabia in October
Sport
WWE to return to Saudi Arabia in October

Latest updates

Outdoor advertising provider, MBC Group-backed Al Arabia kicks off IPO process
Outdoor advertising provider, MBC Group-backed Al Arabia kicks off IPO process
9 players on Cuba’s U23 baseball team defect in Mexico
9 players on Cuba’s U23 baseball team defect in Mexico
Security, safety top agenda at global SICIS forum in Riyadh
Security, safety top agenda at global SICIS forum in Riyadh
Saudi crown prince, French FM discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties
Saudi crown prince, French FM discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties
Who’s Who: Radhi Al-Aslami, executive technical director of the Saudi Methanol Company
Who’s Who: Radhi Al-Aslami, executive technical director of the Saudi Methanol Company

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.