Japan beat Saudi Arabia in esport contest at Tokyo Game Show 2021

TOKYO: Team Saudi lost 5-0 in the first Japan-Saudi Arabia esport match, which took place in Tokorozawa, north of Tokyo, on Saturday and Sunday.
The Japan round of the competition was part of the Tokyo Game Show 2021, Asia’s largest gaming fair.
The Saudi Arabian leg of the contest was originally scheduled to be held in July this year but has been rescheduled for 2022.
Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Arabia Federation of International eSports and the Arab eSports Federation, said: “I’d like to thank the Japanese government, the Japanese eSports Union, the players, and also everyone who’s worked in front of and behind the scenes for the fantastic show this tournament has been.
“The Saudi-Japan esports match is one of the many initiatives that are part of the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, which focuses on strengthening the relationship between our countries in multiple fields, sports and esports being one of them. It is through opportunities like this, the opportunity to bring two communities together, that are so far apart in distance but so close in passion and in skill.”
Their match was contested in five different games held over the two days: Gran Turismo Sport, King of Fighters XIV, Tekken 7, eFootball, and Street Fighter V Champion Edition. Japan swept the board in a convincing victory.
“We have very much enjoyed this Japan round of this tournament and we very much look forward to the next round in Riyadh in March, and we look forward to evening the score a little,” Prince Faisal added.