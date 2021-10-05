Who’s Who: Mohamed A. Al-Hammaad, a vice president of Human Capital and Corporate Services at Intigral

Mohamed A. Al-Hammaad is a vice president of Human Capital and Corporate Services at Intigral, a leading provider of IP video products and billing services in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Al-Hammaad was appointed Intigral’s vice president in March 2020. In his role, he leads the human capital and corporate services department, where he oversees and directs its overall strategy, plans, budgets, operations and performance in line with world-class business standards.

Bringing in more than 15 years of experience in human resources and organizational management before joining Intigral, he has a solid track record of success and expertise in the field, having served at prominent institutions including the Saudi Electricity Company as personnel adviser from June 2005 to January 2008, and procedure analyst from January 2008 to September 2010.

He also worked at the Saudi Telecom Company as a senior HR professional from September 2010 to September 2012, as organization development team leader from September 2012 to September 2016, as organization design director from September 2016 to February 2019, and as consumer HRBP from February 2019 to March 2020.

Owing to his performance in several senior and managerial positions at Saudi Telecom Company for about a decade, he contributed to enhancing the company’s organizational structure and various corporate functions in addition to supporting its business needs.

At the beginning of his career, he served as a personnel adviser before being promoted to procedure analyst in the Saudi Electricity Company, elevating employees’ performance levels and developing a comfortable and inclusive work environment.

Al-Hammaad obtained an MSc in human resource management from Nottingham Trent University, the UK, in 2014.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Northumbria, UK (2004).