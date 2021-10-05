Modon boosting Saudi business ties at Riyadh event

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technical Zones (Modon) is taking part in the Saudi International Conference for Industrial Safety and Loss Prevention in Riyadh between Oct. 3-6.
Qusay Al-Abdulkarim, director of marketing and corporate communications at Modon, said that the authority is hosing a full pavilion at the conference, which is organized by the High Commission for Industrial Security. Modon is keen to enhance and build relations with local and international partners through the event, he added.
The conference aims to empower industry and contribute to increasing local business in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. SPA Riyadh
Al-Abdulkarim said that the conference offers an opportunity to exchange expertise and learn about the latest developments and modern technologies in the field of industrial security.
It comes in addition to Modon’s internal review into safety, fire protection and preventive and awareness efforts. SPA Riyadh
