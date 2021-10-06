Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the global fight against COVID-19 has been instrumental since the outset of the pandemic.
“To date, Saudi Arabia has supported international efforts to combat the pandemic with $825,280,643, of which $119,014,998 was provided through the King Salman Humanitarian and Relief Center,” the center’s media department told Arab News. “The support included necessary medical and preventive assistance, vaccines, and training for medical staff on COVID-19 protocols,” they added.
More than 30 countries worldwide have benefited from KSrelief’s support, and the center continues to support countries in need, helping to strengthen their health sector. Last week, the center delivered medical aid and equipment to the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. It also sent 18 oxygen generation stations, air compressors, oxygen generators, and 360 clinical oxygen concentrators to Pakistan.
KSrelief recently organized a training course on treatment procedures for COVID-19 in cooperation with the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population. The center also delivered medical assistance to Uruguay last month.
Last January, the World Health Organization and KSrelief joined forces to fight the pandemic in Yemen through a new project to support preparedness and response.
Thanks to this partnership, critical support will continue to be provided through rapid response teams in high-priority districts.
KSrelief last month sent $500,000 in medical aid and equipment to Vietnam. In April and May, Saudi Arabia shipped oxygen to India amid a considerable shortage during the second wave of the pandemic.
In response to questions regarding contributions by the public, the media center told Arab News: “KSrelief has established an online platform dedicated to external donation. This platform enables the donor to select the country they wish to donate to and choose from multiple humanitarian projects, including the digging of wells, the distribution of food baskets, orphan sponsorship, cardiac operations and specialized surgeries, and other relief programs.”
Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus
Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus
- The center continues to support countries in need, helping to strengthen their health sector
