You are here

  • Home
  • Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus

Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus

Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus
Last week, the center delivered medical aid and equipment to the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. (SPA/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w23fe

Updated 13 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus

Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus
  • The center continues to support countries in need, helping to strengthen their health sector
Updated 13 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the global fight against COVID-19 has been instrumental since the outset of the pandemic.
“To date, Saudi Arabia has supported international efforts to combat the pandemic with $825,280,643, of which $119,014,998 was provided through the King Salman Humanitarian and Relief Center,” the center’s media department told Arab News. “The support included necessary medical and preventive assistance, vaccines, and training for medical staff on COVID-19 protocols,” they added.
More than 30 countries worldwide have benefited from KSrelief’s support, and the center continues to support countries in need, helping to strengthen their health sector. Last week, the center delivered medical aid and equipment to the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. It also sent 18 oxygen generation stations, air compressors, oxygen generators, and 360 clinical oxygen concentrators to Pakistan.
KSrelief recently organized a training course on treatment procedures for COVID-19 in cooperation with the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population. The center also delivered medical assistance to Uruguay last month.
Last January, the World Health Organization and KSrelief joined forces to fight the pandemic in Yemen through a new project to support preparedness and response.
Thanks to this partnership, critical support will continue to be provided through rapid response teams in high-priority districts.
KSrelief last month sent $500,000 in medical aid and equipment to Vietnam. In April and May, Saudi Arabia shipped oxygen to India amid a considerable shortage during the second wave of the pandemic.
In response to questions regarding contributions by the public, the media center told Arab News: “KSrelief has established an online platform dedicated to external donation. This platform enables the donor to select the country they wish to donate to and choose from multiple humanitarian projects, including the digging of wells, the distribution of food baskets, orphan sponsorship, cardiac operations and specialized surgeries, and other relief programs.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

KSrelief signs deals to support physical rehabilitation centers in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief signs deals to support physical rehabilitation centers in Yemen
Saudi aid agency KSrelief delivers food aid to Mali, medical support to Uruguay
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency KSrelief delivers food aid to Mali, medical support to Uruguay

KAUST-developed COVID-19 test kit to have big impact for Saudi Arabia

KAUST-developed COVID-19 test kit to have big impact for Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

KAUST-developed COVID-19 test kit to have big impact for Saudi Arabia

KAUST-developed COVID-19 test kit to have big impact for Saudi Arabia
  • Startup NoorDX launched the new service
  • The service will expand to include communities throughout the Kingdom
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Kingdom’s first COVID-19 RT-PCR test, developed at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, has been approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

KAUST startup NoorDX launched the new service at KAUST Health, and university president Dr. Tony Chan was the first to be tested.

Located in the Core Labs at KAUST, NoorDX provides a full suite of processing equipment using biotech diagnostics developed by Dr. Samir Hamdan, professor of bioscience, and his Rapid Research Response team.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the number of daily PCR tests in the Kingdom has risen from a few thousand to between 75,000 and 110,000 a day. Saudi Arabia has used kits developed outside the country to meet demand, but in-house capability increases self-reliance while reducing waiting time and related costs. The result is an economical, single-step, multiuse RT-PCR test priced significantly lower than previous tests. 

The service begins at KAUST, and will expand to include communities throughout the Kingdom. People can expect high-accuracy results delivered to their personal devices via QR code in 24 hours, with most results returned in 12 hours. Travelers are good to go after downloading and printing the report. For a premium, results can be returned within five hours.

In addition to being the first Saudi test kit provider, NoorDX will be the first genomics entity in the Kingdom with fully localized capability, offering a portfolio of genomic services from early in 2022. Most clinical tests are currently sent abroad, and localized production is strategic to building genomics expertise within the Kingdom.

NoorDX chief executive Dr. Abdulaleh Alhawsawi said: “This is a great moment, both for KAUST’s ability to provide quality RT–PCR tests, and soon, gene sequencing. NoorDX will cater to Saudi communities with a full range of services and downstream applications, from dry to wet lab technologies, to analytics, to building the Saudi biobank and national genome.”

KAUST is transforming patient care through its partnerships. NoorDX is among a constellation of experts contributing to robust health services from the areas of academia, economic innovation, biotechnology and biopharma. They include Dr. Pierre Magistretti, director of the Smart-Health Initiative; Dr. Samir Hamdan and the Rapid Research Response team; Dr. Arnab Pain, director of the Pathogen Genomics Laboratory; KAUST Innovation; the Core Labs; the Office of the President; the Office of Research; the Department of Health, Safety and Environment; and KAUST Health.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Tests KAUST PCR test RT-PCR

Related

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 41 new infections
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 41 new infections

A new era for the Chinese language in Saudi Arabia

A new era for the Chinese language in Saudi Arabia
Updated 29 min 49 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

A new era for the Chinese language in Saudi Arabia

A new era for the Chinese language in Saudi Arabia
Updated 29 min 49 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: As one-fifth of the world’s population speaks Chinese, Saudi Arabia has joined a global community incorporating the Chinese language into its educational systems.

It is believed that companies prefer to hire people who speak more than one language so the University of Jeddah made it compulsory for preparatory year students, hoping students will benefit from the added education.

The Kingdom and China have enjoyed stable and profound relations ever since the countries established diplomatic ties in 1990. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman made a historic visit to China in February 2019 and was received by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The latter stressed his country’s keenness on joint efforts with Saudi Arabia to support strategic relations between the two countries.

After 31 years of solid relations, the incorporation of the Chinese language into Saudi universities and schools will build on the ties shared between the two G20 giants. It will also contribute to the education goals for the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030.

Other Saudi universities, such as King Abdul Aziz University, have also introduced programs in Chinese for their students.

In an interview, Ibrahim Saadi, dean of the institute of languages at the University of Jeddah, said that his school started to teach Chinese after the crown prince issued directives to include the language in Saudi educational programs.

“Since the decision was made, the University of Jeddah began its procedural measures to implement the plan of introducing Chinese as a second language at the university along with English,” he said. “The council of the university approved the Chinese language as a teaching and scientific research language in the university.”

In another media interview, Saadi told the Al-Arabiya TV channel that all students wanting to join the university must take a course on the principle of Chinese language skills as it became compulsory for students in the preparatory year program.

As one of the six official languages of the UN, there is a higher demand for learning the Chinese language.

More than 10 million students in the US, ranging from kindergarten to Grade 12, are studying a world language. That makes up approximately 20 percent of US schoolchildren, according to a 2017 survey conducted and published by American Councils for International Education.

Spanish was the second most taught language in all 50 US states with 7.4 million students, followed by French (1.3 million) and German (331,000).

Back in the Kingdom, securing Chinese instructors to teach at the university became a challenge over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the project was delayed.

Remote learning, a byproduct of the pandemic, provided another alternative.

The University of Jeddah entered an agreement with the Jinan-based Shandong Normal University as it provided the Saudi university with video-recorded lessons. In Jeddah, a team from the E-Learning and Distance Education Center reproduced and edited the classes while adding Arabic and English commentaries to help students comprehend the content. The university also attracted local instructors who spoke Chinese to join the new program at the university.

According to Talal Al-Asmari, director of the center, the New Concept Chinese was selected as the reference textbook for the course.

“After consulting professionals who specialize in teaching Chinese, we introduced the curriculum to the students who were registering for the course in September 2020,” he said.

Douglas Steedman, an English language instructor at the University of Jeddah, who also speaks Chinese, said that the first semester of teaching Chinese at the school had been inspiring.

“The first semester has been online classes and distance learning and that adds another challenge for students from the very beginning,” he said in a video produced by the UJ.

“So, with my classes, what I try to do is bring energy and enthusiasm and share my passion for this subject. I try to be encouraging, supportive, and patient as we just go at a very reasonable pace through the materials. We do a lot of repetition and try to make the students comfortable and curious about the language so that they enjoy studying it.”

As it was the first time the UJ students spoke Chinese, many of them felt timid to use the language spoken by a fifth of the world's population. Al-Asmari commented that distance learning had given them a precious chance to overcome their shyness and hesitancy to speak Chinese.

Commenting on introducing Chinese in the Saudi educational curriculum, China’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Chen Weiqing, said: “With the gradual popularization of the Chinese language in the Saudi education, it will further promote mutual understanding and deepen the friendship between the two peoples.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia China

Related

Ministry of Education used its capabilities to prepare schools for the new school year by organizing field tours and visits to monitor progress. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Education Ministry passes key test with over 90% of staff, students vaccinated
Saudi education minister to participate in G20 Education Ministers’ meeting in Italy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education minister to participate in G20 Education Ministers’ meeting in Italy

Yemen’s prime minister blasts Houthis for ‘sabotaging peace, blackmailing the world’

Yemen’s prime minister blasts Houthis for ‘sabotaging peace, blackmailing the world’
Updated 06 October 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen’s prime minister blasts Houthis for ‘sabotaging peace, blackmailing the world’

Yemen’s prime minister blasts Houthis for ‘sabotaging peace, blackmailing the world’
  • New UN special envoy Grundberg arrives in Aden for talks on implementing Riyadh Agreement
Updated 06 October 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen will enjoy peace and stability only when the Iran-backed Houthi militia stops undermining the country’s security and blackmailing the world, Yemen’s prime minister said on Tuesday.
At a meeting in Aden with new UN Yemen special envoy Hans Grundberg, Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed said the Houthis were not serious about making peace in Yemen and had moved ahead with their deadly strikes against civilians.
“Peace will not be achieved in Yemen as long as Iran insists on its aggressive blackmail against the world through its sabotage tools represented by the Houthi militia,” the prime minister said.
He also criticized the international community for not putting enough pressure on the Houthis to accept peace efforts and stop shelling residential areas, as the world did when the Yemeni government was close to seizing control of Hodeidah in 2018.
“Yemenis always compare international stands on Hodeidah with Marib. In Hodeidah, the international movement was collective and the pressures were great. But in Marib, we only see individual statements. This makes Yemenis lose confidence in the peace path,” he said.
During his visit to Aden, the UN Yemen envoy will discuss peace efforts to end the war with the Yemeni parties. His office said he welcomed the return of the prime minister to Aden and discussed with him the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and other political developments.
Grundberg also met the leader of the separatist Southern Transitional Council, Aidarous Al-Zubaidi, and is expected to meet leaders of the main political and social forces in southern Yemen.
Hours before touching down in Aden, Grundberg urged the Yemeni parties to fully commit to achieving peace in Yemen and end the war.
“Ending the conflict and reaching a comprehensive and inclusive political solution that meets the aspirations of Yemenis should be the primary and urgent objective of all relevant actors. It is a shared responsibility that requires everyone’s full commitment to peace efforts,” Grundberg said.

Topics: Yemen UN Houthis

Related

Saudi foreign minister receives UN envoy to Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister receives UN envoy to Yemen
Members of a Jordanian medical team made the announcement during a press conference in Amman on Oct. 3, 2021. In the background, a screen shows the twins before their separation. (AFP)
Middle-East
Yemen conjoined twins ‘like any child’ after separation in Jordan

Falcon fans flock to Saudi Arabia’s hunting spectacular

Falcon fans flock to Saudi Arabia’s hunting spectacular
Updated 06 October 2021
Rawan Radwan

Falcon fans flock to Saudi Arabia’s hunting spectacular

Falcon fans flock to Saudi Arabia’s hunting spectacular
  • The 10-day exhibition is thought to be the largest in the world
Updated 06 October 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Falcon fans from across the Kingdom and beyond are flocking to an exhibition in Saudi Arabia where the bird takes center stage.
The 10-day Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition at the headquarters of the Saudi Falcons Club in Mulham, north of Riyadh, is thought to be the largest in the world. It includes pavilions devoted to hunting weapons, various species of falcon, arts and family activities, along with shooting ranges, a Saudi village, a corner for future falconers, and a digital museum. Organizers also promise a host of accompanying events and a few surprises for visitors.
Mohammed F. Alkanfari, a falcon owner, told Arab News the club was a magnet for people who loved falcons — and not just men. Many women were interested in buying and owning birds, often some of the rarest, he said.
Alkanfari began raising the birds seven years ago, and falconry is now his favorite hobby, as it is for many in the Kingdom. He owns four falcons and aims to own eight, and is particularly interested peregrine falcons.
One of the exhibition’s most popular features is educating children on the history and heritage of falconry through interactive games. “Fly your falcon” is an interactive game in which children stand in front of a screen and guide their soaring falcon through the air, maneuvering their way around obstacles to reach their target prey.
The supervisor of the games section, Taghreed Al-Dosary, said there were two interactive areas aimed at encouraging young people to learn more about falcons and falconry in a language that spoke to them — the language of games.
The fun activities available in the section suited young age groups and covered several areas of interest in showcasing the importance of preserving the heritage that spanned generations in the Arabian Peninsula, he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia falcons

Related

The 45-day event will see the sale of rare and distinctive falcons that have been hunted during their annual migration. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falcons Club launches second auction on Oct. 1
The auction is being organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, north of Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falcons Club has achieved ‘quantum leap,’ says German visitor

Saudi Arabia further eases travel restrictions

Saudi Arabia further eases travel restrictions
Updated 05 October 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia further eases travel restrictions

Saudi Arabia further eases travel restrictions
  • Those who have received one dose or all doses of the vaccine inside the Kingdom are excluded from institutional quarantine
Updated 05 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that in light of the efforts made by the Saudi government to limit the spread of COVID-19, and based on what was submitted by health authorities in the Kingdom, it has been decided to allow travelers who were previously required to spend 14 days outside certain countries before entering the Kingdom to directly fly in.

This applies to the following categories, provided that they abide by the institutional quarantine and take the vaccine during the quarantine: faculty members and their counterparts in universities, colleges and institutes; teachers in public schools; the training body in the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation and training institutes; scholarship students.

Those who have received one dose or all doses of the vaccine inside the Kingdom are excluded from institutional quarantine, provided that this includes the companions of those groups and their families and workers in the public and private sectors.

It has also been decided to lift the suspension of travel for citizens under the age of 18 to Bahrain, conditional on the previously announced requirements.

The source stressed the need for everyone to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures.

The source said that all precautionary and preventive measures for travel are subject to continuous evaluation by the Public Health Authority.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Travel restrictions

Related

Only double-jabbed people to be considered immunized starting Oct. 10: Saudi health ministry
Saudi Arabia
Only double-jabbed people to be considered immunized starting Oct. 10: Saudi health ministry
Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 41 new infections
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 41 new infections

Latest updates

Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus
Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus
KAUST-developed COVID-19 test kit to have big impact for Saudi Arabia
KAUST-developed COVID-19 test kit to have big impact for Saudi Arabia
A new era for the Chinese language in Saudi Arabia
A new era for the Chinese language in Saudi Arabia
Lebanon’s telecom, internet sector could collapse within days
Lebanon’s telecom, internet sector could collapse within days
Probe into Philippines’ deadly drug war could be Duterte political move: Experts
Probe into Philippines’ deadly drug war could be Duterte political move: Experts

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.