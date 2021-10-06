Who’s Who: Zainab Hamidaddin, director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company

Zainab Hamidaddin is the director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company and AMAALA. As the company continues to grow and evolve, Hamidaddin’s focus is on developing an organizational culture that produces high levels of workforce engagement where people feel a commitment to the company’s core mission and values.
Hamidaddin has been a human resources professional since 2006. Her areas of expertise include total rewards, business partnering, talent development, project management, operations, shared services, and systems.
Before her latest appointment, Hamidaddin was the director of organization excellence and rewards at Saudi Entertainment Ventures, the execution, and investment arm of the Public Investment Fund in the entertainment sector.
She played a key role in developing the overall total rewards and talent development policies that align with the business strategy and generate a competitive advantage for the business in attracting, retaining, and motivating talent and fostering a high-performance culture.
Prior to that, she worked with Nestlé — the world’s largest food and beverage company — in Dubai from 2006 to 2018. She held various positions within the HR department with progressively increasing responsibilities. These positions included regional HR business excellence senior manager, regional HR controller, and regional compensation manager. Throughout her career with Nestle, she led multiple HR initiatives, programs, and projects.
She has pursued courses and training in various human capital disciplines, such as HR management, organization design and business transformation, change management, and managerial skills for leading others.