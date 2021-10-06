Who’s Who: Monther Mahmoud Tayeb, PR exec at Saudi Electricity Company

Monther Mahmoud Tayeb has been appointed first deputy chief of corporate communications and public relations at the Saudi Electricity Company.

He brings to the position a wealth of professional experience in communications, having worked over many years in advertising, government relations, event management, media relations and corporate communications.

Prior to his appointment, Tayeb served as director general of media and strategic communications at the Ministry of Defense, and as general manager of Consulum (a specialist government strategic communications consultancy).

Before that, he was regional director of public relations and communications at the multinational defense company BAE Systems.

During his tenure there, he implemented the company’s communications policy, directing both internal and external communications Kingdom-wide, including advertising, media relations, promotional and marketing support programs and websites, creating closer ties with stakeholders and building goodwill to enhance and protect the company’s reputation and ensure its vision was communicated effectively.

He also took charge of BAE Systems’ public affairs and customer relationships programs with the Ministry of Defense, the Royal Saudi Air Force, the National Guard, the Royal Saudi Naval Force, and other official and semi-official government bodies.

This involved managing a substantial budget and Tayeb developed a team of 16 employees, based in both the Kingdom and the UK, for which he was the principal interface between Saudi Arabia and group corporate communications.

Tayeb served as head of public relations at the multinational dairy company Almarai. He was also appointed as a strategic communications consultant to many projects at the ministries of media, tourism, and housing and many other government commissions.