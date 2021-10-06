You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Monther Mahmoud Tayeb, PR exec at Saudi Electricity Company

Who’s Who: Monther Mahmoud Tayeb, PR exec at Saudi Electricity Company

Monther Mahmoud Tayeb
Short Url

https://arab.news/gx9mf

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Monther Mahmoud Tayeb, PR exec at Saudi Electricity Company

Who’s Who: Monther Mahmoud Tayeb, PR exec at Saudi Electricity Company
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Monther Mahmoud Tayeb has been appointed first deputy chief of corporate communications and public relations at the Saudi Electricity Company.

He brings to the position a wealth of professional experience in communications, having worked over many years in advertising, government relations, event management, media relations and corporate communications.

Prior to his appointment, Tayeb served as director general of media and strategic communications at the Ministry of Defense, and as general manager of Consulum (a specialist government strategic communications consultancy).

Before that, he was regional director of public relations and communications at the multinational defense company BAE Systems.

During his tenure there, he implemented the company’s communications policy, directing both internal and external communications Kingdom-wide, including advertising, media relations, promotional and marketing support programs and websites, creating closer ties with stakeholders and building goodwill to enhance and protect the company’s reputation and ensure its vision was communicated effectively.

He also took charge of BAE Systems’ public affairs and customer relationships programs with the Ministry of Defense, the Royal Saudi Air Force, the National Guard, the Royal Saudi Naval Force, and other official and semi-official government bodies.

This involved managing a substantial budget and Tayeb developed a team of 16 employees, based in both the Kingdom and the UK, for which he was the principal interface between Saudi Arabia and group corporate communications.

Tayeb served as head of public relations at the multinational dairy company Almarai. He was also appointed as a strategic communications consultant to many projects at the ministries of media, tourism, and housing and many other government commissions.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Electricity Company

Related

Who’s Who: Zainab Hamidaddin, director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Zainab Hamidaddin, director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company
Who’s Who: Mohamed A. Al-Hammaad, a vice president of Human Capital and Corporate Services at Intigral
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Mohamed A. Al-Hammaad, a vice president of Human Capital and Corporate Services at Intigral

Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 2 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 536,447
  • A total of 8,732 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 45 new infections on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 12 were recorded in Riyadh, seven in Jeddah, two in Buraidah, two in Makkah, two in Taif, and two in Rabigh. Several other cities recorded one new case each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 536,447 after 41 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,732 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 42.7 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

India’s Supreme Court approved a government plan to pay INR50,000 ($674) for every coronavirus death in the country as compensation to the deceased’s next of kin. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
India faces flak over ‘joke’ COVID-19 compensation scheme

Riyadh book fair shine focus on history of Two Holy Mosques, Islamic heritage

Riyadh book fair shine focus on history of Two Holy Mosques, Islamic heritage
Updated 06 October 2021
SPA

Riyadh book fair shine focus on history of Two Holy Mosques, Islamic heritage

Riyadh book fair shine focus on history of Two Holy Mosques, Islamic heritage
  • The fair will see the participation of 1,000 publishing houses
Updated 06 October 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair, organized by the Ministry of Culture, at the Riyadh Front Expo, is featuring a pavilion that recounts the cultural history of the Two Holy Mosques.
Visitors can learn about the Qur’an, the history of the architecture of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, and the written heritage associated with both.
Ahmed Al-Showair, who supervises the pavilion, said: “We are showcasing the Kingdom’s efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques and highlighting these blessed works by making this legacy a cultural beacon from which Arab and Islamic nations may draw inspiration.”
Copies of the Holy Qur’an, some of which are 90 years old, are placed in the corners of the pavilion, in addition to the presidency’s copies of scientific publications and booklets, which are distributed to visitors.
Al-Showair praised the recent efforts of the Kingdom, as the book fair is an extension of others that started a long time ago throughout the country, highlighting its role in promoting cultural enrichment.
The fair will see the participation of 1,000 publishing houses, but it is the books coming from the 28 international publishing houses that have drawn the most interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia MAKKAH GRAND MOSQUE PROPHET MOSQUE IN MADINAH riyadh book fair Riyadh International Book Fair 2021

Related

Exhibition displays key expansions at the Makkah Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia
Exhibition displays key expansions at the Makkah Grand Mosque
Saudi team documents Prophet Muhammad’s migration to Madinah photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi team documents Prophet Muhammad’s migration to Madinah

Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus

Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus
Updated 06 October 2021
Rashid Hassan

Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus

Over 30 countries benefited from Saudi support for war against virus
  • The center continues to support countries in need, helping to strengthen their health sector
Updated 06 October 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the global fight against COVID-19 has been instrumental since the outset of the pandemic.
“To date, Saudi Arabia has supported international efforts to combat the pandemic with $825,280,643, of which $119,014,998 was provided through the King Salman Humanitarian and Relief Center,” the center’s media department told Arab News. “The support included necessary medical and preventive assistance, vaccines, and training for medical staff on COVID-19 protocols,” they added.
More than 30 countries worldwide have benefited from KSrelief’s support, and the center continues to support countries in need, helping to strengthen their health sector. Last week, the center delivered medical aid and equipment to the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. It also sent 18 oxygen generation stations, air compressors, oxygen generators, and 360 clinical oxygen concentrators to Pakistan.
KSrelief recently organized a training course on treatment procedures for COVID-19 in cooperation with the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population. The center also delivered medical assistance to Uruguay last month.
Last January, the World Health Organization and KSrelief joined forces to fight the pandemic in Yemen through a new project to support preparedness and response.
Thanks to this partnership, critical support will continue to be provided through rapid response teams in high-priority districts.
KSrelief last month sent $500,000 in medical aid and equipment to Vietnam. In April and May, Saudi Arabia shipped oxygen to India amid a considerable shortage during the second wave of the pandemic.
In response to questions regarding contributions by the public, the media center told Arab News: “KSrelief has established an online platform dedicated to external donation. This platform enables the donor to select the country they wish to donate to and choose from multiple humanitarian projects, including the digging of wells, the distribution of food baskets, orphan sponsorship, cardiac operations and specialized surgeries, and other relief programs.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

KSrelief signs deals to support physical rehabilitation centers in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief signs deals to support physical rehabilitation centers in Yemen
Saudi aid agency KSrelief delivers food aid to Mali, medical support to Uruguay
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency KSrelief delivers food aid to Mali, medical support to Uruguay

KAUST-developed COVID-19 test kit to have big impact for Saudi Arabia

KAUST-developed COVID-19 test kit to have big impact for Saudi Arabia
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

KAUST-developed COVID-19 test kit to have big impact for Saudi Arabia

KAUST-developed COVID-19 test kit to have big impact for Saudi Arabia
  • Startup NoorDX launched the new service
  • The service will expand to include communities throughout the Kingdom
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Kingdom’s first COVID-19 RT-PCR test, developed at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, has been approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

KAUST startup NoorDX launched the new service at KAUST Health, and university president Dr. Tony Chan was the first to be tested.

Located in the Core Labs at KAUST, NoorDX provides a full suite of processing equipment using biotech diagnostics developed by Dr. Samir Hamdan, professor of bioscience, and his Rapid Research Response team.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the number of daily PCR tests in the Kingdom has risen from a few thousand to between 75,000 and 110,000 a day. Saudi Arabia has used kits developed outside the country to meet demand, but in-house capability increases self-reliance while reducing waiting time and related costs. The result is an economical, single-step, multiuse RT-PCR test priced significantly lower than previous tests. 

The service begins at KAUST, and will expand to include communities throughout the Kingdom. People can expect high-accuracy results delivered to their personal devices via QR code in 24 hours, with most results returned in 12 hours. Travelers are good to go after downloading and printing the report. For a premium, results can be returned within five hours.

In addition to being the first Saudi test kit provider, NoorDX will be the first genomics entity in the Kingdom with fully localized capability, offering a portfolio of genomic services from early in 2022. Most clinical tests are currently sent abroad, and localized production is strategic to building genomics expertise within the Kingdom.

NoorDX chief executive Dr. Abdulaleh Alhawsawi said: “This is a great moment, both for KAUST’s ability to provide quality RT–PCR tests, and soon, gene sequencing. NoorDX will cater to Saudi communities with a full range of services and downstream applications, from dry to wet lab technologies, to analytics, to building the Saudi biobank and national genome.”

KAUST is transforming patient care through its partnerships. NoorDX is among a constellation of experts contributing to robust health services from the areas of academia, economic innovation, biotechnology and biopharma. They include Dr. Pierre Magistretti, director of the Smart-Health Initiative; Dr. Samir Hamdan and the Rapid Research Response team; Dr. Arnab Pain, director of the Pathogen Genomics Laboratory; KAUST Innovation; the Core Labs; the Office of the President; the Office of Research; the Department of Health, Safety and Environment; and KAUST Health.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Tests KAUST PCR test RT-PCR

Related

Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 41 new infections
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia registers 2 COVID-19 deaths, 41 new infections

Who’s Who: Zainab Hamidaddin, director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company

Who’s Who: Zainab Hamidaddin, director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Zainab Hamidaddin, director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company

Who’s Who: Zainab Hamidaddin, director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Zainab Hamidaddin is the director of engagement and internal communication at The Red Sea Development Company and AMAALA. As the company continues to grow and evolve, Hamidaddin’s focus is on developing an organizational culture that produces high levels of workforce engagement where people feel a commitment to the company’s core mission and values.

Hamidaddin has been a human resources professional since 2006. Her areas of expertise include total rewards, business partnering, talent development, project management, operations, shared services, and systems.

Before her latest appointment, Hamidaddin was the director of organization excellence and rewards at Saudi Entertainment Ventures, the execution, and investment arm of the Public Investment Fund in the entertainment sector.

She played a key role in developing the overall total rewards and talent development policies that align with the business strategy and generate a competitive advantage for the business in attracting, retaining, and motivating talent and fostering a high-performance culture.

Prior to that, she worked with Nestlé — the world’s largest food and beverage company — in Dubai from 2006 to 2018. She held various positions within the HR department with progressively increasing responsibilities. These positions included regional HR business excellence senior manager, regional HR controller, and regional compensation manager. Throughout her career with Nestle, she led multiple HR initiatives, programs, and projects.

She has pursued courses and training in various human capital disciplines, such as HR management, organization design and business transformation, change management, and managerial skills for leading others.

Topics: Who's Who Red Sea Development Company

Related

Shada Al-Dahash. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who's Who: Shada Al-Dahash, corporate sustainability director at the telecom company Zain KSA
Who's Who: Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Thehaiban, managing director of Google Cloud for the META region
Saudi Arabia
Who's Who: Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Thehaiban, managing director of Google Cloud for the META region

Latest updates

Who’s Who: Monther Mahmoud Tayeb, PR exec at Saudi Electricity Company
Who’s Who: Monther Mahmoud Tayeb, PR exec at Saudi Electricity Company
UN envoy calls for ‘inclusive settlement’ to end Yemen crisis
UN envoy calls for ‘inclusive settlement’ to end Yemen crisis
Hyderabad Sunrisers get third win in IPL, beat Bangalore by 4 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a four-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday for only their third victory in this season’s Indian Premier League. (Twitter: @IPL)
France wants results by end of October in moves to mend US ties
France wants results by end of October in moves to mend US ties
War games stoke the flames between Caucasus rivals Iran and Azerbaijan
Iranian army tanks during a military exercise in northwest of the country, close to the Iranian Azerbaijani border. (AFP/Iranian Army Office/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.