Indian grandma, 78, conquers martial arts, hearts to keep ancient practice alive

Indian grandma, 78, conquers martial arts, hearts to keep ancient practice alive
Meenakshi ‘Amma,’ Raghavan, 78, executes the Kalari martial arts technique at the Kadathanad Kalari Sangham school in the southern state of Kerala. (Jaimi R.J)
Updated 07 October 2021

Indian grandma, 78, conquers martial arts, hearts to keep ancient practice alive

Indian grandma, 78, conquers martial arts, hearts to keep ancient practice alive
  • Meenakshi Raghavan is India’s first woman grandmaster in Kalaripayattu
Updated 07 October 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: As she wiped off the beads of sweat from her forehead with the tail of her crisp cotton saree before wrapping it around her waist and tucking it back in, Meenakshi Raghavan signaled Neha D. to launch her next move.

Both were barefoot in a muddy pit, their bodies hunched and eyes locked, ready to fight, only Raghavan had one advantage over her 13-year-old opponent.

At 78 years old, and India’s first woman grandmaster of Kalaripayattu — a near 3,000-year-old martial arts technique — she has been training in the craft from the age of seven.

But her tutor’s experience did not faze teenager Neha, who has trained with Amma (mother) at her school in Kerala, in southern India, for more than a year.

“Amma inspired my family and me to train in Kalaripayattu,” Neha told Arab News from Vadakara village in a district of Kerala where Raghavan’s late husband founded the Kadathanad Kalari Sangham martial arts school in 1949.

“For me, Kalaripayattu is a lifestyle. It not only helps me gain physical strength and confidence but makes my body supple and flexible for dance,” she added.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, Raghavan trains hundreds of students similar to Neha in Kalaripayattu (also known as Kalari and which means, art of the battlefield), reviving the practice and empowering her community by teaching self-defense techniques.

The first written reference to Kalari dates back to the third century B.C. It originated in Kerala and is a mix of dance and yoga based on speed, rhythm, balance, sharpness, and other factors, but can include weapons such as swords, shields, and staffs.

FASTFACT

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, Raghavan trains hundreds of students similar to Neha in Kalaripayattu (also known as Kalari and which means, art of the battlefield), reviving the practice and empowering her community by teaching self-defense techniques.

British colonial rulers had banned the practice in 1804 to limit potential resistance fighters trained in Kalari, but it continued to be taught in secret before becoming a mainstay after India’s independence in 1947.

There are now Kalaripayattu schools throughout India and around the world, with Raghavan being credited with reviving the craft and earning a national award for her role in 2017.

The mom-of-four and grandmother of eight, told Arab News: “I started Kalari at seven when my father inspired me to take up this art form. Then, at the age of 17, I married a man who was the practitioner of Kalari. Now I’m 78 and still practicing, learning, and teaching it.

Neha noted that her tutor “transformed into a warrior” the moment she stepped into the sandpit, wielding swords, shields, and staffs, the skill and suppleness of her body defying her age.

“Kalari is a mix of dance and yoga, and the practice makes you adept in wielding the sword but also keeps your body flexible and healthy,” Raghavan said.

She began teaching Kalari in 2009 after the death of her husband, Raghavan Gurukkal.

“Until then, I had played a supportive role and avoided the center stage with him keeping the tradition alive. The tradition needs to be preserved, and legacy needs to continue,” she added.

She trains between 150 and 200 local and foreign students every year but since March last year has been forced to limit classes due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

“Some foreigners visit to train now, and people in India are taking a keen interest in the art too, that’s why you have Kalari schools in other parts of the country. More and more women are learning Kalari to defend themselves in these times.”

India was ranked as the world’s most dangerous country for women in a 2018 global survey, with a rape taking place every 15 minutes in the country of 1.36 billion people.

About one-third of Indian women have suffered domestic violence, the Oxfam India report said, citing government data.

Raghavan’s son, Sajeevan Gurukkal, also teaches Kalari at the school, which functions as an ayurvedic massage center and trains students for free.

“This is an ancient practice, and we want to keep it alive,” she said, adding that her entire family, including her grandchildren, were trained in the martial art.

One of them, Jaimi R. J., 27, a business professional, said: “Amma has trained me well, and my heart is in the art. I want to keep the legacy alive.”

Topics: India Martial Arts

Special Survey shows Japanese martial arts to be a big hit with Arabs
Sport
Survey shows Japanese martial arts to be a big hit with Arabs

Muhammad Ali sketches fetch knockout prices at New York auction

Muhammad Ali sketches fetch knockout prices at New York auction
His paintings and drawings came from the collection of Rodney Hilton Brown, who worked with Ali on his art. File/Getty Images
Updated 06 October 2021
Reuters

Muhammad Ali sketches fetch knockout prices at New York auction

Muhammad Ali sketches fetch knockout prices at New York auction
Updated 06 October 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: A boxing sketch in felt pen by the late Muhammad Ali sold for more than $425,000 at an auction in New York on Tuesday of his little-known art works, some of which went for many times over estimates.

The sketch, called “Sting Like a Bee,” and drawn on paper in 1978 was the most sought-after work among more than 20 paintings, drawings and sketches by the former heavyweight champion that reflected Ali’s interest in religion, social justice and his own career. It carried a pre-sale estimate of $40,000 to $60,000.

“Ref, he did float like a butterfly and sting like a bee!” reads the speech bubble from a boxer knocked out by an opponent whose arms are raised in victory. Ali famously used the phrase to describe his boxing style.

Bonhams auctioneers said that 26 art works by Ali sold for a total of $945,524, more than three times the lower end of estimates. “Sting Like A Bee” was bought by a British-based collector of Ali memorabilia, Bonhams said. Other buyers were not identified.

Ali’s passion for art was little known but he liked to sketch as a way of unwinding after a fight or training. Some of the works for sale were traditional nature paintings, while others were more personal cartoon-like sketches.

A 1979 red, white and blue painting on canvas, with the words “I Love You America,” sold for $150,000, while a 1967 sketch in felt pen comparing Islam to Christianity fetched $24,000.

The former world heavyweight champion, who announced his conversion to Islam in 1964 after winning the title for the first time when he went by the name Cassius Clay, died in 2016 at age 74 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

His paintings and drawings came from the collection of Rodney Hilton Brown, who worked with Ali on his art.

Topics: Muhammad Ali

Broadway stars descend on Riyadh for Disney concert

Broadway stars descend on Riyadh for Disney concert
The popular musical will have its world premiere in Saudi Arabia. Supplied
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

Broadway stars descend on Riyadh for Disney concert

Broadway stars descend on Riyadh for Disney concert
Updated 06 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: While North American fans may have to wait another while before they can attend “Disney Princess – The Concert,” Saudi fans can catch the popular musical this week in Riyadh.

“Disney Concerts's “Disney Princess — The Concert” will have its world premiere in Saudi Arabia ahead of its recently-postponed world tour.

The event, which is being presented by the Riyadh International Book Fair, currently underway in the Kingdom’s capital, is the first Disney concert to take place in Saudi Arabia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Design (@designnetwork)

For the concert, Broadway stars such as Tony-nominee Susan Egan and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed will perform iconic songs from Disney films like “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin,” “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” and “Let It Go” from “Frozen” at the King Fahad Cultural Centre in Riyadh from Wednesday until Saturday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@syndeewinters)

“We are having the best time in Riyadh, KSA. The show is coming together SO beautifully!” wrote Broadway actress Syndee Winters, who plays Nala from “The Lion King,” on her Instagram page. “We even got to stop at the International Book Fair! I almost feel like I’m getting back into the swing of the performance. Can’t wait to perform for the Saudi audience!”

The concert series is part of Disney Concerts and is being presented in association with Impresario Live and organized by Benchmark events company in the Kingdom.

Disney Concerts canceled the fall dates for the tour due to concerns over COVID-19, with plans to reschedule the shows next year.

The concert tour had been set to launch in Macon, Georgia, on Nov. 1, but all performances originally planned through Dec. 12 will be rescheduled for 2022, Disney Concerts announced on social media.

Saudi singers Aseel Abu Baker, Dalia Mubarak to perform at Expo 2020’s Jalsat concert series 

Saudi singers Aseel Abu Baker, Dalia Mubarak to perform at Expo 2020’s Jalsat concert series 
Updated 05 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi singers Aseel Abu Baker, Dalia Mubarak to perform at Expo 2020’s Jalsat concert series 

Saudi singers Aseel Abu Baker, Dalia Mubarak to perform at Expo 2020’s Jalsat concert series 
Updated 05 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai is introducing a new series, called “Jalsat @ Expo,” where some of the region’s musicians will come together to present melodies made by Gulf talents, organizers announced on Tuesday. 

The event, which kicks off on Oct. 12, will feature Saudi stars Aseel Abu Baker and Dalia Mubarak, Iraqi artists Majid Al-Mohandis and Aseel Hameem, Moroccan singer Asma Al-Mnawar, Bahraini artists Mohammed Al-Bakri and Mashael, Yemeni singer-songwriter Fouad Abdelwahad, and Kuwaiti music sensations Mutref Al-Mutref and Alaa Al-Hindi. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Insta.asma (@asmalmnawar)

The monthly concerts will take the form of vibrant Khaleeji-led jam sessions, giving visitors an introduction to Arabic musical traditions. 

The shows will include more than 30 performers and celebrated musicians from the region.

A total of 18 instrumentalists will focus on instruments including the oud – a type of mandolin popular in the Arab world – saxophone and percussion, accompanied by singers and dancers.

The director of UAE content at Expo 2020 Dubai, Nahla AlMheiri, said in a statement: “The heritage of the UAE is rich and deeply-rooted in history. That is why our ancestors intended to preserve it, by telling its story through rhymes, poems, as well as popular performances and folkloric shows, so that it is passed down from one generation to the next over time; and this tradition is common among most GCC countries.

“Through Jalsat @ Expo, we are giving audiences from around the world a window into distinct features of Khaleeji culture and showcasing some of the region’s Arabic and Khaleeji leading talents,” she added. 

The two-hour shows, which start at 8:30 p.m., will take place on the Jubilee Stage. 

Topics: Aseel Abu Baker Dalia Mubarak Expo 2020 Dubai

Review: ‘The Republic of False Truths’ is an intricate tale of love and opposition

Review: ‘The Republic of False Truths’ is an intricate tale of love and opposition
Updated 05 October 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

Review: ‘The Republic of False Truths’ is an intricate tale of love and opposition

Review: ‘The Republic of False Truths’ is an intricate tale of love and opposition
Updated 05 October 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: The 2011 revolution has just begun in Egypt. Readers may know how this story ends, but have yet to discover the complicated lives and details of Alaa Al-Aswany’s band of characters in “The Republic of False Truths.” Internationally acclaimed and award-winning author Al-Aswany takes readers into the heart of Cairo at the beginning of the Arab Spring. Originally published in 2018 and translated from Arabic into English by S.R. Fellowes in 2021, this is an intimate journey into the people’s revolution that amplified voices from every political and social corner of Egypt.

The story features Gen. Ahmad Alwany, a 48-year-old pious Muslim whose duty is to secure the republic and its citizens, and who believes that the “Egyptian people is like a child: If you leave it to decide for itself, it will do itself harm;” Ashraf Wissa, an out-of-work actor who is a cynic at heart until he is thrust into the revolution; Asmaa Zanaty, who is fiercely independent and married to the principles instilled in her through her grandfather and her education, and who must fight zealots for the love of her country, help lift the new-found voices of the youth and struggles to loosen Egypt’s grip from the upper echelons of corrupt society; and Danya, a medical student whose aristocratic background creates a film over her eyes until the revolution hits the medical department at her university. The revolution brings people together and pulls others apart. It helps bloom a new love for one another and for country, but also strengthens hatred in others, further solidifying the division between those who want change and those who do not.

Complex lives fill “The Republic of False Truths,” where words are twisted and ideas about life are molded around people’s personal experiences. The republic is where wealth attracts wealth and power attracts power, but also where a willingness to change grips those who seek it. Ideas flow as steadily as the people on the streets when they realize that Egypt can emerge from the grips of dictatorial power. This story is about weighing odds, balancing passions and prioritizing a newer, brighter future.

Among the generational and social differences, Al-Aswany’s characters — a general, a sheikh, a television personality, a young engineer, and others — must decide what is right for themselves, uniting in selflessness to protect their country. And while there is devastation, loss and terrible violence against the youth and women, Al-Aswany’s characters commit themselves to their truths. What ensues is an intricate tale of love and opposition that brings readers together to witness miracles and disasters, as well as the courage that takes hold when opportunity arises.

Topics: The Republic of False Truths

Saudi and international artists explore the nature of identity in Riyadh show

Piyarat Piyapongwiwat, Fabric, 2017, HD video, 19 mins. (Here, Now / هنا، الآن , October 3, 2021 – January 31, 2022, miskartinstitute.org)
Piyarat Piyapongwiwat, Fabric, 2017, HD video, 19 mins. (Here, Now / هنا، الآن , October 3, 2021 – January 31, 2022, miskartinstitute.org)
Updated 05 October 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Saudi and international artists explore the nature of identity in Riyadh show

Piyarat Piyapongwiwat, Fabric, 2017, HD video, 19 mins. (Here, Now / هنا، الآن , October 3, 2021 – January 31, 2022, miskartinstitute.org)
Updated 05 October 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: A large woven installation echoes the shapes of palm trees viewed while lying down on the ground. “Palm,” placed in Prince Faisal bin Fahd Arts Hall in Riyadh for Misk Art Week’s exhibition “Here, Now,” was created by American contemporary artist Sheila Hicks. It was originally conceived in Riyadh’s King Saud University, where Hicks set up an art program in the 1980s.

Hicks recalls the pleasurable moment of lying down, looking up at a palm tree and seeing a mass of leaves spanning out above her. The joy of looking at the parallel reality created by its leaves became the basis of Hick’s tapestry “The Palm Tree” (1984-85), made in wool, cotton, rayon, silk, and linen. The piece on view in Riyadh follows centuries-old weaving methods established at the Aubusson workshops in France and presents the artist’s ability to translate a personal, intimate moment into the physical and public realm with grace and ease.

Sheila Hicks, Palm, 1985, wool, weave tapestry, 358.1 x 281.9 cm. (Here, Now / هنا، الآن , October 3, 2021 – January 31, 2022. (Courtesy of the artist and Misk Art Institute)

“During my time in Saudi Arabia in the 1980s,” Hicks said, “on a field trip with various architects involved in designing King Saud University, I looked up to the sky and was struck by the splendor and size of the palm tree that was protecting and shading us. ‘Palm,’ the tapestry on show as part of ‘Here, Now,’ is inspired by this specific palm tree.”

The original work is hanging in the main auditorium of the King Saud University in Riyadh. Other versions of the work are in several international collections, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Hicks’ dreamy work, recalling the beauty of Saudi Arabia’s desert landscape, is one of several pieces by Saudi and international artists in the show responding to notions of individual and collective identity and how these respond to society, as well as to a particular space or place, be it public or private. Curated by British writer Sacha Craddock in collaboration with Misk’s assistant curators Alia Ahmad Al-Saud and Nora Algosaibi, the exhibition also features paintings, textiles, sculptures, digital works and immersive installations by Saudi artists Filwa Nazer, Manal AlDowayan, Yousef Jaha and Sami Ali AlHossein, the Saudi-Palestinian Ayman Yossri Daydban, Piyarat Piyapongwiwat from Thailand, Salah ElMur from Sudan, Vasudevan Akkitham from India and the South Korean Young In Hong.

Young in Hong, Flower Drawing (Columbia Road, London), 2009, embroidery on cotton, 116 x 89x3 cm. (Courtesy of the artist and Misk Art Institute)

“I hope that the exceptionally fluid and open process that brought ‘Here, Now’ together is mirrored by the experience of the audience,” said Sacha Craddock. “Layers of curatorial knowledge and familiarity, on my part, have merged with totally new influences, innovations and traditions to produce a sense of perpetual discovery for all.”

“I Am Here,” a large-scale piece by Manal AlDowayan, encourages visitors to participate in the work. Paint and stencils are offered so that viewers can themselves write the artwork’s title — I Am Here — on one of the gallery’s walls. Over time, the painted words gradually disappear under new words, offering a visual commentary on the delicate relationship between the individual and the collective, as well as the ephemeral nature of time and existence.

The interactive maze-like sculpture by Saudi-Palestinian artist Ayman Yossri Daydban entitled “Tree House” (2019) is a large-scale work positioned against several walls. It seeks to deconstruct archetypal narratives related to cultural heritage and identity, as well as the Middle East’s historical relation to Western colonial powers, through its multitude of cut-out forms, Daydban’s thought-provoking work stems from the subjective nature of words and language. The artist believes that even after the function and meaning of an object moves on, its material base — in essence its core form — remains.

Filwa Nazer, The Other Is Another Body 2, 2019, polyethylene industrial netting and cotton, 292 x 83 x 240 cm. (Courtesy of the artist and Misk Art Institute)

An installation work by Filwa Nazer, another Saudi artist, entitled “The Other Is Another Body,” which was commissioned by Sharjah Art Foundation in 2019, features a pair of sculptures covered in black netting that, according to Nazer, “evoke a female presence and embody the spirit of the in-between in its various contradictions.” She intends the sculptures to be “at once vulnerable and strong, abstract and concrete, protected and exposed, connected yet separated.” Nazer’s intent was to show sculptures in “the state of becoming in all its fragility and awkwardness.”

Nazer’s work, which ranges in medium from digital print to collage, textile, and photography, addresses question of emotional identity regarding social and spatial context.

“My work relates to my emotional or psychological interaction with my themes and concepts,” she said. “Research is an integral component of my artistic practice: reading, field research, collecting material and stories. My lines of inquiry always stem from a desire to question things. Through my research, previously unseen connections between various elements start emerging, and then begins the process of experimental creation.”

The diversity of the works on show is further exemplified in paintings by Saudi artist AlHossein and the Sudanese ElMur. The former’s abstract paintings depict the idea of personal memory as a landscape while ElMur’s at once endearing and profound works on canvas depict subjects confused by reality as we know it and a new three-dimensional space — perhaps the influence of today’s rapidly expanding technological realm.

As the works in “Here, Now” demonstrate, the spaces occupied by the personal and the public are subjective—at the whims of one’s perception, dictated by their own personal context and the intention that they apply to the people and spaces they occupy in real-time—in everyday life.

Here, Now / هنا، الآن , October 3, 2021 – January 31, 2022, miskartinstitute.org

Topics: Misk Art Institute Saudi Arabia art

Creators of molecule-building precision tools win Chemistry Nobel
Creators of molecule-building precision tools win Chemistry Nobel
More than 50 migrants died in 2021 while crossing Panama jungle
More than 50 migrants died in 2021 while crossing Panama jungle
Germany repatriates 8 women, 23 children with ties to Daesh
Germany repatriates 8 women, 23 children with ties to Daesh
At least 20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan
At least 20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan
Debris from intercepted Houthi drone injure 4 workers at Abha airport
Debris from intercepted Houthi drone injure 4 workers at Abha airport

