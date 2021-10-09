Special archery field set up at Riyadh falconry exhibition

RIYADH: An archery field has been set up at a major international falconry exhibition to help visitors learn more about the sport and try their hand at it.
The third Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition is being held at the headquarters of the Saudi Falcons Club in Mulham, which is north of Riyadh.
Coach Mohammed Al-Sharif said archery was considered an easy sport and that students must know its seven basic rules. He explained that the basics for mastering the bow depended on the person themselves, such as their height.
Prices for a bow and arrow ranged from SR700 ($182) to SR15,000 and, in some cases, could exceed that, he added.
The falconry event, believed to be the largest of its kind in the world, includes pavilions devoted to hunting weapons, various species of falcons, and family activities.
There are also shooting ranges and a digital museum.
ISLAMABAD: Saudi and Pakistani forces continued the joint Naseem Al-Bahr 13 naval exercise in the Arabian Sea on Thursday, with Saudi F-15 aircraft participating in a missile firing drill for the first time.
Pakistani and Saudi forces started the exercise in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday.
On Monday the commander of the Royal Saudi Navy, Vice Admiral Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily, arrived in Pakistan to witness the exercise.
On Thursday, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, Pakistan's chief of naval staff, and Al-Ghofaily witnessed a missile firing during the drill.
“Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 aircraft participated in the missile firing [drill] for the first time,” a Pakistan Navy statement said, adding that the exercise participants had “successfully hit their targets.”
“Exercise Naseem Al-Bahr is a manifestation of the two countries' commitment to boost defense ties and combat maritime threats,” the statement added.
The two naval forces have strong relations. Pakistan trained Saudi officers and sailors during the Saudi navy’s formative years between the seventies and eighties. Many Saudi officers are graduates of the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi.
Meshari Sulaiman A. Al-Mermish was recently named general director of the social development branches and empowerment department at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
He worked from 2019 until September 2021 as general manager of regional development support, where his main duty was to build and design development initiatives and projects in different regions. He also managed social development centers and social security offices, and supervised field study teams and surveys.
Al-Mermish began his career in 2013 as programs and initiatives manager for the Salam Project for Cultural Communication, where he grew an in-depth understanding of building strategies for effective communication with international organizations. He also learned to design and supervise qualifying programs for youth leaders in global communication and developed experience in representing the Kingdom in many international events.
He became the youth programs manager of King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, where his main responsibilities were to build the center’s strategy of youth programs. He also took part in supervising the Talahom anti-extremism and anti-racism project. This is where he gained a reputation for successfully executing youth programs and activities across different Saudi regions.
He was a member of the International Association for Volunteer Effort, where he obtained a certificate in development project management.
In 2012, Al-Mermish earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Hail. He is currently pursuing his Executive MBA at the University of Hail.
RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property participated in general assembly meetings of the World Intellectual Property Organization this week, the Saudi Press Agency reported. During the meetings, the Kingdom’s presidents of four associations were approved in addition to the presidency of the WIPO Conference.
Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem, CEO of SIAP, was elected president of the Berne Union Society for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works, which protects the works and the rights of its authors.
The convention grants owners intellectual property and the means of controlling the way their works are used, who uses them, and the terms of use. The Berne Convention was concluded in 1886 and the Kingdom joined its 176 members in 2003.
The executive vice president for Intellectual Property Policies and Partnerships, Eng. Sami Al-Sudais, was elected president of the Assembly of the International Union for the Protection of Industrial Property (Paris Union), with the Kingdom assuming the union’s presidency for the second time in a row.
The assembly is concerned with industrial property in its broadest terms, which includes patents, trademarks, industrial designs, utility models, service marks, trade names, and data. The Paris Agreement concluded in 1883 and Saudi Arabia joined its 174 members in 2003.
The executive vice president of Intellectual Property Operations, Ali Al-Shanqiti, was elected president of the Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons who are blind, visually impaired, or otherwise print disabled. The association is concerned with setting a number of mandatory restrictions and exceptions for the group. The Marrakesh Treaty was adopted in 2013 and the Kingdom joined its 79 members in 2018.
Finally, Intellectual Property Adviser Shayaa Al-Shayaa was elected head of WIPO’s General Assembly, which is one of the three main organs of the organization. It tackles issues of public importance in the field of intellectual property.
Saudi Arabia has been a member of the assembly since 1982 and Shayaa Al-Shayaa was appointed president of the Locarno Union’s Association, which is a classification of industrial designs. The Kingdom joined its 59 members in 2020.
DHAHRAN: Registration is now open for participation in the second annual Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative initiative. Organized by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, it includes events and activities in 10 creative fields to help develop the Easter Province as a hub of creativity.
The initiative — which takes place in conjunction with Tanween, Ithra’s season devoted to creativity — will run from Oct. 31 until Nov. 7. The registration process remains open until Oct. 21 and is open to Saudis only.
Hadeel Al-Issa, the supervisor of Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative, said that the goal is to help establish the Eastern Province as a key center for creativity in the Kingdom. The initiative offers a range of opportunities to explore innovative ideas and discover talents that can help to achieve sustainable development in the fields of thought, culture and creativity, he added.
The areas covered by the initiative include Dammam, Khobar, Al-Ahsa, Qatif, Buqayq, Jubail, Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Nairiyah and Al-Khafji. It includes three main sections: a program path that includes creative installations, written content, cultural guidance, a bazaar and challenges; a production path that gives participants the chance to design and create tangible products; and an education path that includes workshops, virtual seminars and a hackathon.
The participants in last year’s Al-Sharqiya Gets Creative included more than 66 organizations from the public and private sectors, 50 teachers and a number of universities, schools, academies, training institutes and social platforms.
The 10 creative fields covered by the initiative are: communication, product design, content creation, interactive activities, arts and photography, creative economy, fashion and crafts, architecture, and food design.
JEDDAH: Astronomy enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia are observing International Astronomy Day and World Space Week this year by encouraging others to look up in wonder with some visual and auditory help.
International Astronomy Day is celebrated twice a year — around the times of the Spring and Autumn equinox or first quarter moon — to highlight how the constellations and other astronomical objects vary throughout the year.
Arab and Muslim scholars have made significant contributions to astronomy throughout history — suggesting scientific and mathematical methods; naming stars and nebulae; and more.
While it may seem that we now spend less time looking at the skies, and more time looking down at our screens, 21st-century technology is actually enabling enthusiasts across the world to share knowledge, spread information, and raise awareness at lightning speed.
In Saudi Arabia, Astromania — founded by Mahdi Al-Sulaiman, Fatima Hilal, and Abdullah Al-Meshari, a trio of space lovers — has made good use of this technology, starting a podcast in 2019 to complement its stargazing trips into the desert, which enable people to check out some of the brightest astronomical objects through telescopes.
“I’ve always been interested about space, and I wanted to create an Arabic platform that helps other people to know more about it in a non-academic style, in a fun and easy-to-understand way,” Hilal told Arab News.
“People were weirded out and surprised when they heard about the subject. But now people understand the idea when they listened to the podcast for the first time. I know it is a unique subject, but it is a passion of mine,” she added.
While there is Arabic-language astronomy content available online — notably on Wikipedia and a few social-media pages — Astromania is, the group claim, the first podcast in Arabic talking about astronomy and space. It is an independent project, but the founders work closely with the Saudi Space Authority too.
The podcast quickly gathered popularity, even attracting the attention of the Kingdom’s Unified National Platform, which selected Astromania as one of the top 14 podcasts to listen to during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to create something out of love, so basically we are doing this podcast for free,” Hilal said. “The main reason why we created this podcast is to educate people more about the world and people’s support is very important to us.”
To celebrate World Space Week (which runs from October 4-10), the UK’s National Space Center is running a “Women in Space” program to shed light on women’s role in the science of space and astronomy throughout history. Hilal expressed her excitement at the theme.
“This will definitely help young girls to consider space science as a profession,” she said. “We already have some successful Saudi women who work in the field, like Ghada Al-Muttairi and Mashael Al-Shammari. They are setting an example for Saudi women.”
To coincide with International Astronomy Day and World Space Week, this month’s episode of the Astromania podcast features Jordanian-British filmmaker Kinda Al-Kurdi, who won the Best Documentary Short Film award for her film “As in Heaven, So on Earth” at the Moscow International Film Festival, Hilal said. “We are going to discuss the relationship between films and space.”
Hilal’s co-founder Mahdi Al-Sulaiman told Arab News that events such as World Space Week remind people “to think beyond our planet and beyond our differences. To work together as men and women of this great nation to pave the way for a better and prosperous future for the next generations.”
He continued, “We are not just sharing one planet, we share one fate. And space exploration unites us as a species, despite our differences. I hope the celebration of International Astronomy Day will also inspire future generations to become astronauts, space scientists, or work in the space industry, to build a better tomorrow and take the next giant leaps to sustain mankind’s future.”
Joining in on the celebrations is avid Saudi astrophotographer Anas Al-Majed who has, for years, frequented the Kingdom’s many deserts, searching the night skies through his telescope for the perfect shot.
Al-Majed — who purchased his first telescope seven years ago — told Arab News he was “awestruck” by the detail it provided.
“From Saturn’s rings to Jupiter’s bands and Great Red Spot, my interest grew and I delved into deep-sky objects such as the Andromeda Galaxy and the Orion Nebula.”
His experience with astrophotography has made a lasting impression, he said. And he encourages everyone to consider taking the time to learn more about our galaxy and what lies beyond it.
“We need everyone to be part of space programs,” he said. “The space industry can help human advancement and provide equal opportunities for everyone.”