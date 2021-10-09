You are here

British industry warns of factory closures without help on fuel costs

British industry warns of factory closures without help on fuel costs
The British military has been helping with fuel deliveries because of a shortage of truck drivers. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Wholesale gas prices have increased 400 percent this year in Europe
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s most energy intensive manufacturers, including producers of steel, glass, ceramics and paper, have warned the government that unless something is done about soaring wholesale gas prices they could be forced to shut down production.
Wholesale gas prices have increased 400 percent this year in Europe, partly due to low stocks and strong demand from Asia, putting particular pressure on energy intensive industries.
Industry bosses held talks on Friday with business minister Kwasi Kwarteng but said these ended with no immediate solutions.
“If the government doesn’t take any action then basically what we’ll see for the steel sector is more and more pauses of production in certain times of the day and those pauses will become longer,” Gareth Stace, director general of UK Steel told ITV News.
Similarly, Andrew Large, director general of the Confederation of Paper Industries, told the same broadcaster that he could not rule out factories having to suspend production due to increased energy costs.
David Dalton of the British Glass Manufacturers Association said some companies were days away from halting production.
After meeting the industry leaders on Friday, Kwarteng’s department said he was determined to secure a competitive future for Britain’s energy intensive industries.
It said he “promised to continue to work closely with companies over the coming days to further understand and help mitigate the impacts of any cost increases faced by businesses.”
However, some lawmakers within the ruling Conservative Party want more to be done for energy intensive industries.
“I would like to see more government support for these industries in the short term to ensure that we don’t lose them from the UK and we don’t deter further investment,” Andrew Bridgen told the BBC.
“I think they’d like to see a cap on the prices they’re going to pay for gas.”
Britain’s economy is already struggling with a supply chain crisis.
A post-Brexit shortage of workers, exacerbated by the global strains of the COVID-19 pandemic, has hobbled Britain’s supply chains for everything from fuel and pork to poultry and bottled water, putting any recovery from the pandemic under threat.

Lebanon's central bank denies Swiss report about 2016 IMF paper

Lebanon’s central bank denies Swiss report about 2016 IMF paper
Lebanon’s central bank denies Swiss report about 2016 IMF paper

Lebanon’s central bank denies Swiss report about 2016 IMF paper
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank denied on Friday a Swiss newspaper report that alleged the International Monetary Fund had removed information from a 2016 report on the country at the request of central bank governor Riad Salameh.
Switzerland’s Le Temps said in a report on Thursday that in 2016, as Lebanon was headed toward financial ruin, 14 pages containing vital information were removed from an IMF assessment through the intervention of Salameh.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Salameh did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment.
“This article and everything that was mentioned in it has nothing to do with the truth,” the Lebanese central bank said in a statement.
“What was reported in Le Temps newspaper makes clear the article is not serious as it says the governor of the central bank of Lebanon personally omitted 14 pages from a report of an international and respectable organization like the IMF.”
According to the IMF’s transparency policy, deletions to staff reports are generally considered at the request of the authorities of the country the report is about.
“Deletions should be limited to information that is not already in the public domain that constitutes either: Highly market-sensitive material, mainly the Fund’s views on the outlook for exchange rates, interest rates, the financial sector, and assessments of sovereign liquidity and solvency,” the IMF rules, published in 2014, say.
An IMF spokesperson told Reuters the 2016 report had highlighted as an early warning key vulnerabilities facing the Lebanese financial system.
“It emphasized the need to reduce economic and financial risks, including the reliance on new deposit inflows to cover large fiscal and external deficits. It also pointed to significant resources that would be needed to ensure banks remained capitalized in the event of a severe shock,” the spokesperson said.
Lebanon is suffering what the World Bank has described as one of the deepest depressions in modern history. Its economic meltdown has thrown three-quarters of the population into poverty and the Lebanese pound currency has lost 90 percent of its value in the past two years.
The financial system collapsed in 2019 following decades of corruption and waste in the state and the unsustainable way it was financed.
Lebanon’s woes were aggravated by political deadlock which lasted for over a year, with bickering politicians unable to form a government.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s cabinet, formed this September, has said it will resume negotiations with the IMF for a funding program and technical talks are expected to begin soon.

Jordan aims to supply Lebanon with electricity by year-end — minister

Jordan aims to supply Lebanon with electricity by year-end — minister
Reuters

Jordan aims to supply Lebanon with electricity by year-end — minister

Jordan aims to supply Lebanon with electricity by year-end — minister
  • Lebanon is seeking World Bank financing for the project
Reuters

BEIRUT: Jordan hopes to start supplying Lebanon with electricity by the end of the year, its energy minister said on Thursday, as the Lebanese government tries to tackle its crippling energy shortages amid the country’s financial meltdown.
Hala Zawati told Sky News Arabia that Lebanon was seeking World Bank financing for the project, part of efforts backed by the United States to address Lebanon’s energy crisis.
Under an agreement announced last month, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline that passes through Jordan and Syria to help boost Lebanon’s electricity output.
The plan, as outlined by the Lebanese presidency in August, also involves using Egyptian gas to generate electricity in Jordan for transmission to Lebanon via the Syrian power grid.
US senators visiting Lebanon last month said they were seeking ways to address the complicating factor of US sanctions on Syria.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in Beirut on Thursday that Iran was ready to build two power plants in Lebanon, one in Beirut and the other in the south of the country, over a period of 18 months.
Iran backs the heavily armed, Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, deemed a terrorist group by the United States.
“We are completely ready to accomplish this project using the Islamic Republic of Iran’s technical expertise, and benefiting from joint Iranian-Lebanese investment,” he said, speaking via an Arabic translator.
He did not say who the investors could be.

Saudi continued unemployment decline a sign of a healing economy: Jadwa

Saudi continued unemployment decline a sign of a healing economy: Jadwa
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi continued unemployment decline a sign of a healing economy: Jadwa

Saudi continued unemployment decline a sign of a healing economy: Jadwa
  • Saudi unemployment fell to 11.3 percent in the second quarter of this year, down from 11.7 percent in the three months to April
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: Saudi unemployment fell to 11.3 percent in the second quarter of this year, down from 11.7 percent in the three months to April, according to investment bank Jadwa.

The Riyad-based firm said the fall mirrors the economy’s expansionary trend in the first half of this year and expects unemployment to decline even further in the final half of 2021 and 2022.

Jadwa’s report said the economy’s upswing was largely driven by a booming non-oil private sector, which experienced a 7.5 percent annual growth rate in the first six months of 2021.

The sector was a major factor in pushing unemployment numbers down and is expected to continue this course for the rest of the year, Jadwa added.

Additionally, a number of developments are likely to have desirable effects on the Saudi labor market, including improving vaccination rates, as well as possible employment opportunities in the tourism sector.

Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for 'no teeth'

Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for ‘no teeth’
Updated 09 October 2021
Reuters

Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for ‘no teeth’

Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for ‘no teeth’
  • Global accord ensures big firms pay 15 percent minimum tax rate
  • Ireland, Estonia and Hungary drop opposition to deal
Updated 09 October 2021
Reuters

PARIS: A group of 136 countries on Friday set a minimum global tax rate of 15 percent for big companies and sought to make it harder for them to avoid taxation in a landmark deal that US President Joe Biden said levelled the playing field.
The deal aims to end a four-decade-long “race to the bottom” by setting a floor for countries that have sought to attract investment and jobs by taxing multinational companies lightly, effectively allowing them to shop around for low tax rates.
The 15 percent floor agreed to is, however, well below a corporate tax rate which averages around 23.5 percent in industrialized countries.
Some developing countries that had wanted a higher rate said their interests had been sidelined to accommodate richer nations, while NGOs criticized the deal’s many exemptions, with Oxfam saying it effectively had “no teeth.”
The accord also promises to be a tough sellin Washington, where a group of Republican US senators sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying they had serious concerns.
Negotiations have been going on for four years, with the deal finally agreed when Ireland, Estonia and Hungary dropped their opposition and signed up.
The deal aims to stop large firms booking profits in low-tax countries such as Ireland regardless of where their clients are, an issue that has become ever more pressing with the growth of ‘Big Tech’ giants that can easily do business across borders.
“Establishing, for the first time in history, a strong global minimum tax will finally even the playing field for American workers and taxpayers, along with the rest of the world,” Biden said in a statement.
Out of the 140 countries involved, 136 supported the deal, with Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka abstaining for now.
The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which has been leading the talks, said that the deal would cover 90 percent of the global economy.
“We have taken another important step toward more tax justice,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
“We now have a clear path to a fairer tax system, where large global players pay their fair share wherever they do business,” his British counterpart Rishi Sunak said.
But with the ink barely dry, some countries were already raising concerns about implementing the deal. The Swiss finance ministry demanded that the interests of small economies be taken into account and said that the 2023 implementation date was impossible.
In the United States, meanwhile, Republican senators said they were concerned the Biden administration was considering circumventing the need to obtain the Senate’s authority to implement treaties.
Under the Constitution, the Senate must ratify any treaty with a two-thirds majority, or 67 votes. Biden’s fellow Democrats control only 50 seats in the 100-member chamber. And Republicans in recent years have been overwhelmingly hostile to treaties and have backed cuts in corporate taxes.
The reaction to the deal from US markets was muted, with investors focused instead on the latest payrolls data. Some of the Big Tech companies, often cited by critics for seeking to lower taxes through operations overseas, welcomed the accord.
“We are pleased to see an emerging international consensus,” said Nick Clegg, Facebook Inc. vice president of global affairs. “Facebook has long called for reform of the global tax rules, and we recognize this could mean paying more tax, and in different places.”
An Amazon.com Inc. spokesperson said the company supports the “progress toward a consensus-based solution for international tax harmonization, and we look forward to their continued technical work.”
Analysts at Morgan Stanley said that tech hardware, some media services, and health care appeared to be the most exposed to a 15 percent minimum tax rate.
‘Increased prosperity’
Central to the agreement is a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent and allowing governments to tax a greater share of foreign multinationals’ profits.
Yellen hailed it as a victory for American families as well as international business.
“We’ve turned tireless negotiations into decades of increased prosperity – for both America and the world. Today’s agreement represents a once-in-a-generation accomplishment for economic diplomacy,” Yellen said in a statement.
The OECD said that the minimum rate would see countries collect around $150 billion in new revenues annually while taxing rights on more than $125 billion of profit would be shifted to countries where big multinationals earn their income.
Ireland, Estonia and Hungary, all low tax countries, dropped their objections this week as a compromise emerged on a deduction from the minimum rate for multinationals with real physical business activities abroad.

‘No teeth’

However, many developing countries have said their interests have been ignored and that wealthy nations were likely to continue dividing up the spoils of foreign direct investment.
Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Thursday that the proposals forced developing countries to choose between “something bad and something worse.”
Campaign groups such as Oxfam said that the deal would not end tax havens.
“The tax devil is in the details, including a complex web of exemptions,” Oxfam tax policy lead Susana Ruiz said in a statement.
“At the last minute a colossal 10-year grace period was slapped onto the global corporate tax of 15 percent, and additional loopholes leave it with practically no teeth,” Ruiz added.
Companies with real assets and payrolls in a country can ensure some of their income avoids the new minimum tax rate. The level of the exemption tapers over a 10-year period.
The OECD said that the deal would next go to the Group of 20 economic powers to formally endorse at a finance ministers’ meeting in Washington on Oct. 13 and then on to a G20 leaders summit at the end of the month in Rome for final approval.
Countries that back the deal are supposed to bring it onto their law books next year so that it can take effect from 2023, which many officials have said is extremely tight.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Paris would use its European Union presidency during the first half of 2022 to translate the agreement into law across the 27-nation bloc.

Air India returns to Tata Group in $2.4bn deal

Air India returns to Tata Group in $2.4bn deal
Updated 09 October 2021

Air India returns to Tata Group in $2.4bn deal

Air India returns to Tata Group in $2.4bn deal
  • The government said that only one-fourth of Air India’s debt will be incurred by the bidder
Updated 09 October 2021
Sanjay Kumar



NEW DELHI: Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, India’s oldest conglomerate, has won the bid to acquire the debt-laden national flag carrier Air India, the Indian government said on Friday, almost seven decades after the airline founded by the group was taken over by the state.
Air India, founded as Tata Airlines in 1932, was nationalized in 1953. It has been running at a loss since 2007, with an estimated total debt of more than $8.1 billion.
The government said that only one-fourth of Air India’s debt will be incurred by the bidder, while the remaining amount would go to state-owned Air India Assets Holding Limited.
“We received two financial bids on Sept. 15. A panel of ministers cleared the winning bid. Tata is the winning bid,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Disinvestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced in a press conference in New Delhi.
“Tata presented a winning bid of RS18,000 crores ($2.4 billion),” Pandey said. “The transaction is expected to close by the end of December 2021.”
Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said during the same conference that the airline will be retained by Tata during the first year after the takeover.
“The current bidder will retain all the current employees of Air India for the first year. In the second year, they will see who to retain and can also give voluntary retirement from service,” Bansal said. “As of today, there are 12,085 employees in Air India, out of which 8,084 are permanent and 4,001 are contractual. Besides this, Air India Express has an employee strength of 1,434.”
Budget carrier Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.
Former head of Tata Group and chairman emeritus Ratan Tata welcomed the airline’s return to its fold.
“On an emotional note, Air India, under the leadership of J.R.D. Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world,” Tata said in a statement issued by the group. “While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata Group’s presence in the aviation industry.”
He added: “Tata will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years. Mr. J.R.D. Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today.”
India’s first licensed pilot, J.R.D. Tata established the airline and used to fly mail between Mumbai and Karachi — which after the end of British colonial rule became a part of neighboring Pakistan.
Air India former executive director Jitendra Bhargava told Arab News that the airline’s return to the group will have a sizable impact on the country’s aviation industry. “It is a historic decision by the government to disinvest Air India,” he said. “This will have multiple effects on Indian aviation, one is that Air India will get a fresh lease of life, and second, all the carriers which were competing with the weak Air India will now have to compete with a strong Air India in a few months after the Tata takeover.”

