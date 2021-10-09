Bolshoi Theatre performer killed in accident on stage during opera

Californian skydive school helps Arabic speakers take the plunge

SANTA BARBARA, United States: Extreme sports enthusiasts from Saudi Arabia to Egypt are turning to a specialist Californian skydiving school that teaches students in Arabic.

Arabic Drop Zone near Santa Barbara is the premiere source of Arabic translations for the English rules and news of the sport. Arab News recently joined Arabic Drop Zone for a skydiving experience.

“They come to me because I speak the Arabic language and I have a lot of experience doing this. So they seek a lot of help here,” Melad Momtaz, founder of Arabic Drop Zone and a skydiving safety and training advisor, said.

“They come to me because they feel more comfortable communicating in Arabic with someone to jump from 18,000 feet and 13,000 feet and get education about the skydiving.”

Before he founded Arabic Drop Zone, Momtaz started skydiving after looking for an extreme hobby. Now he is qualified as an instructor by the United States Parachute Association and can issue skydiving licenses to his students.

“At 25 jumps you get your ‘A’ license. 50 jumps you get your ‘B’ license. 200 jumps your ‘C’ license. 500 jumps you’re a ‘D’ license from that you can be an AFF instructor you can be a tandem instructor. As many jumps as you do, you get more experience,” Momtaz explained. “I’m about 3,000 jumps right now and hoping that I can do more.”

As Momtaz’s expertise and Arabic Drop Zone’s reach increase, they have been approached for guidance on starting drop zones in the Middle East to bring skydiving to Saudi Arabia, Iraq and beyond.

“All the concentration in the Middle East, I would say it’s on the soccer or the football as we say. But the other sports they’re kind of neglected, especially skydiving,” he said. “It needs a lot of opportunities like airplanes, drop zones, runways. So I’m hoping that I can help as many people as I can.”