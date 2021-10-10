Saudi August industrial production index rises 5.8% on higher oil output

Saudi Arabia's industrial index rose by 5.8 percent from a year ago and 5 percent from the previous month, government data showed.

The increase in industrial activities resulted from the higher production in mining and quarrying activity, which make up 74.5 percent for the index, the General Authority for Statistics (Gastat) said.

Mining activities, which include oil production, increased by 6.5 percent during the month. Saudi Arabia increased its oil production from 8.9 million barrels per day in August 2020 to 9.5 million barrels per day in August 2021, Gastat data showed.

Non-oil manufacturing activity which has 22.5 percent weight in the general index increased by 13 percent compared to July 2021.



Recovery in the electricity and gas supply activity continued for the third month in a row as it recorded a 4 percent fall year-on-year in August compared to the May low of -13.7 percent and -6.8 percent in July this year.