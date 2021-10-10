You are here

Al Rajhi shares hit highest level in more than 15 years
Image: (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Al Rajhi Bank’s shares recorded their highest level since April 2006 at SR135.20. 

The stock rose more than 3 percent in today's morning session, with around 1 million shares of trade volume, raising it by over 80 percent year-to-date, Argaam reported. 

 

SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index was down 25 points on Sunday, or 0.2 percent, closing at 11,566 points. 

A total of 205.6 million shares changed hands in 343,000  deals, with heavy trading in shares of Al Rajhi Bank.

Its shares rose by 2.9 percent, which is the seventh session of gains, to record the stock’s highest closing since April 2006. 

SABIC, which was up 1.3 percent, and Saudi Kayan also traded heavily, with traded liquidity amounting to SR7.5 billion. 

The biggest decliners were Banque Saudi Fransi by 2 percent, SABB Bank by 1.9 percent, and STC Bank by 1.3 percent.

A total of SR35 million of stocks were traded on the parallel Nomu market index, which was down by 554.04 points, closing at 23,010.91 points. 

Twenty-seven companies’ shares were up today led by Chemanol, which rose 3.2 percent after the company announced Q3 profits of SR74.1 million. 

The shares of Saudi Ceramics, Al Hammadi , Yansab, as well as National Gypsum rose by 2 percent.

Shares of 172 companies fell, led by Naseej by 9.7 percent, and Saudi Fisheries by 6.1 percent.

The General Authority for Competition announced its approval for the conclusion of the economic concentration process between Al Hammadi Company for Development and Investment and Sudair Pharmaceutical Co.

Al Hammadi for Development and Investment acquired 35 percent of Sudair Pharmaceuticals’ shares.

MOSCOW/RIYADH/CAIRO: When the Saudi stock market index sees a rally, usually most shares get an increase in value. However, this isn't the case for Al Rajhi Bank.

Al Rajhi Bank, whose shares on Sunday recorded their highest level since April 2006 at SR135.20 ($36.05), is in a league of its own among all Gulf Cooperation Council Islamic or Shariah-compliant banks.

"Al Rajhi Bank has been showing significant earning growth (double digit) despite the negative impact of economic lockdown last year, and many analysts still see the double digit growth continuing this year which explains the rise of the stock price ahead of the third quarter earnings announcement,” Mohammed Al-Suwayed, CEO of Razeen Capital told Arab News. 

Islamic banks and conventional banks usually have almost the same quality of assets in the GCC; non-performing loans (NPL) ratio in Islamic banks was 3.5 percent in 2020 compared to the slightly higher 3.8 percent for conventional ones according to S&P Global. This also applies to the coverage ratio. Thus, differences between the two types of banks as a whole are sometimes brushed off.

However, the Islamic Al Rajhi Bank has been experiencing a solid and steady performance compared to other banks in the Kingdom and the region as a whole. These strong fundamentals probably helped in its share’s jump to the highest price in more than 15 years.

In terms of the value of total assets, It is the largest Islamic bank in the Gulf region. As of June 30 2021, its total assets were valued at more than $146 billion which is also the fifth largest in the region when we include conventional banks in the comparison.

S&P Global Ratings predicts the bank’s NPL ratio to be 0.69 percent by the end of 2021. 

The bank’s selective process in providing loans means this is less than half of the other Saudi banks’ readings and the lowest among Saudi and other GCC countries where data were available: Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE. 

The bank’s return on assets ratio is similarly strong, forecast to be 2.32 percent for 2021 — higher than all of its competitors in both the Kingdom and the region. 

Not all the numbers are as positive, however. Al Rajhi did not have the best cost metric in 2019 and 2020.

But it is still expected to have the lowest ratio in the Kingdom in 2021, with S&P projecting it to be just 0.71 percent by the end of the year. This is marginally lower than other Saudi banks.

Al Rajhi shares traded with price-to-book value of 5, the highest multiple among Saudi bank stocks, analysts at KAMCO Invest pointed out in a report covering the GCC banking sector in Q2 2021. 

For example, Saudi National Bank shares traded with price-to-book multiple of 1.8, Riyad Bank 1.8, Saudi British Bank 1.3, Banque Saudi Fransi 1.4, Alinma Bank 1.7.

Al Rajhi stock traded with a dividend yield of 2.3 percent compared to 2.2% for Saudi National Bank. 

Its shares strongly outperformed the rest of Saudi banks in terms of growth since the beginning of 2021 till end of June.

The stock grew by 67 percent compared to 40 percent for Alinma, the second best performing banking stock at the time, according to KAMCO invest.

 

 

RIYADH: Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT Fund on Sunday announced payment of a 1.3 percent cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 at SR 0.13 per unit amounting to SR8.85 million ($2.35 million), Mulkia Investment said a in bourse filing.

Unitholders of the company’s 68.109 million shares who are registered by the end of Oct. 14  and the end of trading on Tuesday Oct. 12 will be eligible for the payout. 

MUMBAI: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance conglomerate has bought Norway-based REC Solar from China National Bluestar for $771 million, the company said on Sunday as it aggressively expands into the green energy sector.

The oil-to-telecom giant pledged in June to invest $10 billion in renewable energy over the next three years — one of several big firms moving into the industry as the South Asian giant pushes to reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm said the purchase would open up opportunities in key green energy markets such as the US, Europe, Australia and Asia.

“It (buying REC Solar) will enable India to become a world leader in green energy transition to overcome the climate crisis,” Ambani said in a statement.

Ambani added that Reliance hopes to generate 100 GW of renewable energy by the end of the decade — nearly a quarter of the 450GW target set by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

REC, a solar panel manufacturer, has its headquarters in Norway and runs its operations from Singapore, with regional hubs in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asia-Pacific region.

China National Bluestar is majority-owned by state-run China National Chemical Corp. 

