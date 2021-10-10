TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s main market, Tadawul, traded 0.26 percent higher on Sunday morning, at 11.602 points.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Al-Jazira Takaful Tawuni signed a contract with Bank Al-Jazira.

Almarai Co. reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR1.28 billion for the first nine months of 2021.

Chemanol turned a SR164.2 million profit for the end of 30 Sep 2021.

Alandalus Property planned a 2.5 percent cash dividend for H1 2021.

Arabian contracting services set the IPO price range between SR90-100.

Advanced posted a 57 percent profit rise to SR654 million for the end Sept. 30 2021.

Petrochem Co. announced the estimated financial results at the end of Sept. 30 2021.