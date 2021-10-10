UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia

The Dolphin Gas Project, a natural gas pipeline to transport Qatari natural gas to the United Arab Emirates and Oman gets $3 billion in financing, CNBC Arabia reported, citing a banking source.
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s main market, Tadawul, traded 0.26 percent higher on Sunday morning, at 11.602 points.
Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:
Al-Jazira Takaful Tawuni signed a contract with Bank Al-Jazira.
Almarai Co. reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR1.28 billion for the first nine months of 2021.
Chemanol turned a SR164.2 million profit for the end of 30 Sep 2021.
Alandalus Property planned a 2.5 percent cash dividend for H1 2021.
Arabian contracting services set the IPO price range between SR90-100.
Advanced posted a 57 percent profit rise to SR654 million for the end Sept. 30 2021.
Petrochem Co. announced the estimated financial results at the end of Sept. 30 2021.
JEDDAH: Aseer development authority (ASDA) aims to attract investments from the private sector worth SR16.6 billion, said Sultan bin Zomaia, ASDA's director of strategy, in a preview of an interview to be aired tonight on CNBC Arabia.
Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has brought under control an oil spill at an offshore storage facility, the company said on Sunday.
The leak at the Farwah facility owned by Mabruk Oil Operations occurred while a tanker was loading oil on Friday, NOC said.
The government of Dubai on Sunday announced a diversified portfolio of public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth more than 25 billion dirhams ($6.81 billion).
The investments, announced at a PPP conference held in the regional tourism and business hub, include seven urban development projects worth 22.58 billion dirhams, 14 road and transport projects worth 2.39 billion dirhams and eight projects in health and safety at 526 million dirhams.
Saudi startup Siwar has raised $7.5 million in its latest Series A funding round led by Seera Group, the Riyadh-based travel services company.
Launched in 2020, the food tech startup aims to meet an increasing demand of a new range of customers within the food and beverage market, with a special focus on ‘ready to eat’ food.
The partnership between Siwar and Seera group could provide the springboard for further growth opportunities for both companies.
“With the successful fundraise, we will be able to fund our high-growth business plan. With Seera Group as a strategic partner, Siwar will have access to resources, research and development, and years of experience that we can tap into to catapult our growth plans,” Loaye Al Nahedh, chief executive officer of Siwar, said.
Siwar aims to use its recently secured funds to support its market growth and develop its platform and food offering.