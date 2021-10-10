You are here

  • Home
  • UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/8azqu

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

The Dolphin Gas Project, a natural gas pipeline to transport Qatari natural gas to the United Arab Emirates and Oman gets $3 billion in financing, CNBC Arabia reported, citing a banking source.

 

 

Topics: economy #gas Gas pipeline #qatar #uae United Arab Emirates (UAE) #gcc

Related

Global companies competing for Aramco gas pipeline deal: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Global companies competing for Aramco gas pipeline deal: Bloomberg

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 19 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ 

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap

TASI stocks up 0.26% in early trading: Market wrap
Updated 19 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ 

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s main market, Tadawul, traded 0.26 percent higher on Sunday morning, at 11.602 points.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Al-Jazira Takaful Tawuni signed a contract with Bank Al-Jazira. 

Almarai Co. reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR1.28 billion for the first nine months of 2021. 

Chemanol turned a SR164.2 million profit for the end of 30 Sep 2021.

Alandalus Property planned a 2.5 percent cash dividend for H1 2021.

Arabian contracting services set the IPO price range between SR90-100. 

Advanced posted a 57 percent profit rise to SR654 million for the end Sept. 30 2021.

Petrochem Co. announced the estimated financial results at the end of Sept. 30 2021.

Topics: economy #markets

Related

Tadawul records highest closing since January 2008
Business & Economy
Tadawul records highest closing since January 2008

Developer of Saudi Aseer's region seeks $4.4bn from private investors

Developer of Saudi Aseer's region seeks $4.4bn from private investors
Updated 1 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Developer of Saudi Aseer's region seeks $4.4bn from private investors

Developer of Saudi Aseer's region seeks $4.4bn from private investors
Updated 1 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Aseer development authority (ASDA) aims to attract investments from the private sector worth SR16.6 billion, said Sultan bin Zomaia, ASDA's director of strategy, in a preview of an interview to be aired tonight on CNBC Arabia. 

Libya's NOC says oil spill under control

Libya's NOC says oil spill under control
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 16 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Libya's NOC says oil spill under control

Libya's NOC says oil spill under control
  • The leak at the Farwah facility owned by Mabruk Oil Operations occurred while a tanker was loading oil on Friday
Updated 16 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has brought under control an oil spill at an offshore storage facility, the company said on Sunday.


The leak at the Farwah facility owned by Mabruk Oil Operations occurred while a tanker was loading oil on Friday, NOC said.

Topics: economy #libya #oil #oilandgas #MENA #oilfieldservices

Related

Production resumes at strife-hit Libya oilfield
Business & Economy
Production resumes at strife-hit Libya oilfield

Dubai announces PPP projects worth nearly $7bn

Dubai announces PPP projects worth nearly $7bn
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 47 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Dubai announces PPP projects worth nearly $7bn

Dubai announces PPP projects worth nearly $7bn
Updated 47 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

The government of Dubai on Sunday announced a diversified portfolio of public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth more than 25 billion dirhams ($6.81 billion).


The investments, announced at a PPP conference held in the regional tourism and business hub, include seven urban development projects worth 22.58 billion dirhams, 14 road and transport projects worth 2.39 billion dirhams and eight projects in health and safety at 526 million dirhams. 

Topics: economy Dubai GCC #ppp #tourism

Related

Update Saudi, Dubai ports launch development works at Jeddah Islamic Port
Business & Economy
Saudi, Dubai ports launch development works at Jeddah Islamic Port

Saudi food-tech startup Siwar secures $7.5m in funding round led by Seera Group

Saudi food-tech startup Siwar secures $7.5m in funding round led by Seera Group
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi food-tech startup Siwar secures $7.5m in funding round led by Seera Group

Saudi food-tech startup Siwar secures $7.5m in funding round led by Seera Group
  • The partnership between Siwar and Seera group could provide the springboard for further growth opportunities for both companies
Updated 10 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi startup Siwar has raised $7.5 million in its latest Series A funding round led by Seera Group, the Riyadh-based travel services company. 

Launched in 2020, the food tech startup aims to meet an increasing demand of a new range of customers within the food and beverage market, with a special focus on ‘ready to eat’ food. 

The partnership between Siwar and Seera group could provide the springboard for further growth opportunities for both companies. 

“With the successful fundraise, we will be able to fund our high-growth business plan. With Seera Group as a strategic partner, Siwar will have access to resources, research and development, and years of experience that we can tap into to catapult our growth plans,” Loaye Al Nahedh, chief executive officer of Siwar, said. 

Siwar aims to use its recently secured funds to support its market growth and develop its platform and food offering. 

Topics: economy #saudi Seera Group #fintech #techinvesting #tech #technology

Related

Special Saudi Arabia turning into a global player in tech investment: 500 Global chief
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia turning into a global player in tech investment: 500 Global chief

Latest updates

UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia
UAE, Qatar gas pipeline gets $3bn financing: CNBC Arabia
SC Magdeburg beat Barcelona to win 2021 IHF Super Globe in Jeddah
SC Magdeburg beat Barcelona to win 2021 IHF Super Globe in Jeddah
Qassim Governor honors the winners of the Al-Qassim Award for Excellence and Creativity
Qassim Governor honors the winners of the Al-Qassim Award for Excellence and Creativity
Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?
Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?
Thousands protest against Tunisia leader Kais Saied
Thousands protest against Tunisia leader Kais Saied

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.