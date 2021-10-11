You are here

Red Sea festival brings movies to the streets of Jeddah

A scene from the film The Book of Sun. (Supplied)
A scene from the film The Book of Sun. (Supplied)
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

  • Screenings and masterclasses are part of community program to educate young Saudis on film business
JEDDAH: Can’t be bothered going out to the movies? No worries … in Jeddah, the movies are coming to you — and you can even be in one.

The Red Sea International Film Festival has launched film screenings and masterclasses as part of a community program to educate Saudi film enthusiasts on acting, directing, and producing.

The program has been launched in four Jeddah neighborhoods, with six screenings a day of films including “The Book of Sun,” “Baghdad Messi” and “Bekas,” chosen for their appeal to younger viewers.

And the program is not just about watching movies. Six directors and three actors from around the Kingdom will conduct masterclasses, shooting a scene in front of a live audience — some of whom will be selected to take part, as extras or as part of the crew.

Six directors and three actors from around the Kingdom will conduct masterclasses, shooting a scene in front of a live audience — some of whom will be selected to take part, as extras or as part of the crew.

The aim is to make the film industry accessible to people of all ages, specifically targeting young Saudis to inspire the next generation of filmmakers who might otherwise not have considered a career in the industry, said Edouard Waintrop, the festival’s artistic director.

“Saudi Arabia is rife with untapped talent, and it is among our priorities to enable our local talents to fulfill their potential,” he said.

“We have taken the film industry to the streets of Jeddah in an effort to educate, empower and spark an interest in youth by giving them the tools to succeed, and fostering their talent.

“Red Sea International Film Festival aims to be a pioneer in Saudi Arabia and globally, not just for the festival activities, collaborations and competitions, but also for the impact we leave on future generations with our community outreach programs.”

The new program is called Cinema Al-Hara, which roughly translates to alley or lane, and will run until Oct. 30.

Topics: Culture and Entertainment Red Sea Film festival Jeddah

  • More than 43.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the Kingdom since the beginning of the rollout last December, with 23.6 million people vaccinated so far
JEDDAH: Vaccines are key to increasing immunity against COVID-19 variants, even in those who had recovered from the disease, the Ministry of Health said Sunday. 

Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Ali began his regular press conference by clearing up the misconception that those who had recovered from COVID-19 could rely on the immunity gained from their initial infection.

“Given the current situation and the circulating variants, especially the delta variant, receiving a dose of the vaccine post-recovery provides a higher efficacy rate and a longer-lasting effect, higher protection from variants, decreases the chance of a secondary infection by more than half and provides better protection for the community,” he told the media.

He said it was important that recovered patients head to the nearest vaccine center to complete their vaccination program as they were not restricted by a time frame.

Appointments can be made through the Sehhaty app.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported a further 59 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 547,591 since the start of the pandemic.

It said there were 41 more recoveries, increasing this total to 536,626, while a further two coronavirus-related deaths pushed the death toll up to 8,745.

There are currently 2,220 active cases, 139 of which are in critical care.

Riyadh had 22 new cases, Jeddah had eight, while Makkah and Madinah had four new cases each.

There were 41,093 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours, raising the total number conducted to more than 29.3 million since the start of the pandemic.

More than 43.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the Kingdom since the beginning of the rollout last December, with 23.6 million people vaccinated so far. 

More are expected to complete their program as the country is clamping down and imposing stricter measures for entering public and private establishments.

More than 56 percent of the Kingdom’s population is fully immunized.

Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority spokesman, Saleh Ibrahim Al-Zuwayed, said at the same press conference that 90,720 field inspections had been carried out with just 145 violations reported last month.

He added that more than 750,000 people used different forms of transport in the Kingdom and that the authority, through its inspections of buses, taxis, trains, ferries and others, was ensuring all passengers and crew had completed their immunization course and were wearing masks at all times. The authority was also ensuring there was no more than 50 percent capacity and that social distancing was being adhered to.

Authorities have heightened efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

Topics: COVID-19 vaccine Saudi ministry of health COVID-19 variants

  • More income opportunities for charities through partnerships with public, private sectors
JEDDAH: Every year tons of clothes and textiles are discarded in the Kingdom in landfills and recycling bins — or upcycled by charity groups.

Saudi charitable associations have launched initiatives to help upcycle these unwanted items, which also helps to promote a more sustainable environment.

In 2018, Saudi recycling service Kiswa began working with charities to help safely dispose of surplus clothes, while also promoting a spirit of solidarity and community cooperation to protect the environment and support other charities.

Kiswa has connections with an Islamic concept about wearing new clothes for Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha called Kiswat Al-Eid when everyone, rich or poor, dresses up in new clothes.

The service also helps to create new income opportunities for charities through partnerships with the public and private sectors to meet Vision 2030 goals on supporting profit and nonprofit sectors.

Kiswa CEO Salem Derbah said the project helped to reduce the trouble and cost for people and charities when collecting spare clothes. The project also benefits from recyclable but damaged garments.

Kiswa has an entire crew dedicated to collecting, sorting, preparing and delivering clothes to associations. It also encourages the concept of volunteering among Saudi youth, completing 40 distribution initiatives so far, according to Derbah.

The project collects surplus clothes from people wishing to dispose of or donate their clothes and textiles through an app.

Donations are then sorted and classified. The well-preserved and new ones are distributed to beneficiaries, while damaged items are recycled for the benefit of the project.

Proceeds go to charities and toward supporting environment-related initiatives.

At Kiswa, excessive amounts of garments and clothes are sorted and taken apart according to material, type, and color, then converted back into fiber and transformed into a new product with minimal waste, Derbah said

“We have contracted with over 27 certified social development associations from around the Kingdom, including Tarahum Charity Foundation, Al-Oula Women’s Charitable Society and more,” he told Arab News.

Nonprofit Al-Oula has also contributed to this movement.

“Lately we have been working with different designers including local ones to produce sustainable fashion including collaborations with Saudi Arabia’s leading fashion designers such as Nasiba Hafiz, Zakiya Attar, Hunaidah Serafi. The idea was to use the materials we have, to be sustainable, and come up with designs that sell where all the profit will go toward supporting the organization,” Al-Oula CEO Dania Al-Maeena told Arab News.

Al-Oula has initiated projects for young women, children’s education, and others for women in the fashion industry, such as facilitating opportunities to develop sewing skills.

“It was great and lovely to work with designers and to see how creative they can be with all the fabrics that we have, because they come up with the idea, and we have the ladies who will sew using the designs and the fabric we have, to be more sustainable,” Al-Maeena said.

“I think this is a new thing that we need to think about and take into consideration. It has been great to collaborate with these Saudi initiatives to reach our goal, especially with Kiswa who are doing the whole recycle, upcycle (thing) and they come up with nice garments. We are looking to do more with different designers, and we have recently signed an agreement with Hasanat.”

Hasanat, another fashion-related Saudi charity association, links empowerment and creative charity work. It collects donated garments, and cleans, categorises, and irons all fabrics to offer an end-to-end platform for women to be independent and earn a sustainable income while working from home.

The charity also gives women the chance to collaborate, learn new skills, and repurpose old clothes into new, sellable products with sleek designs that are as attractive as known-brand products with a similar price range.

All Hasanat products are made from repurposed and recycled materials.

One of the environmentally friendly and creative ideas offered by Hasanat is it ensures less fabric goes to waste annually by taking all leftover material and sewing it into warm blankets or quilts and distributing them to families in need.

Topics: textiles Saudi charities

  • They have three goals; the first focuses on how to develop an artist, the second on finding the specific style of each artist, and the third focuses on the artist’s emotions and ideas
JEDDAH: Artists in Jeddah have discovered the many benefits of working with young and inexperienced artists in their community.

DaBlueHands, an art community center founded by Ahmad Saddad and Khairiyah Refaat, looks to inspire would-be artists and help them to discover their talents.

They have three goals; the first focuses on how to develop an artist, the second on finding the specific style of each artist, and the third focuses on the artist’s emotions and ideas, and the business side of things.

The center supports all sorts of activities connected to the arts and helps connect artists to other like-minded individuals.

“I believe that art is a necessity and not a luxury, and it is important to individuals and the community,” Ahmad Saddad said.

Saddad, a 26-year old artist, has had a passion for drawing since he was a child.

In 2018, he found himself in an exciting conversation with a friend who suggested that he shouldn’t go alone but should look for people who share the same hobbies. That’s when he got the idea of starting an event, “Yalla Narsum” — “Let’s Draw.”

“Of course, no one came the first time,” the artist joked, “but for the next meeting, I refined the post I made on Instagram. I chose a more comfortable place, a cafe, and a group of people joined me. It was fun and that’s when the community picked up.”

The community’s name, DaBlueHands, is based on Saddad’s nickname. “I have always had a special love for the color blue, it feels very magical to me. ‘Hands,’ because I am not only an artist but also a writer, and ‘Daa’ instead of ‘The’ was to indicate that I am challenging stereotypes,” he explained.

With the boom in art events and initiatives across the Kingdom, Saudis have far more exposure to both local and international talents.

There is widespread assistance available for budding artists. Several government initiatives and ministries, especially the Ministry of Culture, have launched programs, initiatives, talks and shows to elevate the community’s understanding of art.

“In my experience I have seen that Saudis are very interested in modern art and there is a huge demand for it. I am always surprised by how art has changed so many lives. I truly believe that it has the power to transform a community,” said Refaat.

She said she was happy to see more and more similar communities surfacing in Saudi Arabia. “As a community ourselves, we want to support others, it’s not a competition. We are in this together and this is what I want to say to other artists, as well: If you are an artist, support your fellow artists and engage with them,” she said.

Topics: Arts Club artists Jeddah

Dr. Bandar Waked has been CEO of the business center at the Institute of Public Administration since 2021.

He oversees the executive leadership, public and private relations of the center, and all training and consultation paid services in seven different IPA branches.

He is also responsible for developing intensive, ambitious business strategies, short-term goals, and long-term objectives in line with the IPA strategic plan.

From April 2017 to July 2021, Waked directed the business center’s western region, where some of his duties included preparing and implementing the annual plan for the department and developing business and marketing plans to achieve revenue goals.

He led the center from years of operating losses to positive earnings during the course of his leadership.  

He also developed training programs, based on the IPA’s training needs analysis.

Moreover, he led negotiations with potential clients and partners and designed and prepared business proposals tailored to their needs.

He managed and monitored successful projects to ensure they would reach their optimum goals, and prepared periodic reports on the department’s achievements and proposals.

As an associate professor, Waked taught undergraduate students, trained government employees, and provided consultations to various public and private sector entities in the Kingdom.

He also conducted research in business and entrepreneurship.

From 2016 to 2018, Waked served as the head of the IPA’s business sector, assigning training staff members with programs, supervising the implementation process of the programs, and submitting development and improvement proposals to management and the permanent business sector committees for approval.

Some of his consultation projects for a number of government and private entities included developing a systematic model program and methodology for implementing a total quality management approach.

He also helped various organizations with their institutional, strategic, financial and organizational transformations.

Waked received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1995 from King Abdul Aziz University. Then in 2005, he earned a master’s degree in the same field of study from the University of Scranton, in Pennsylvania in the US.

Eleven years later, he obtained a Ph.D. in business administration from Victoria University, Melbourne, Australia. Waked also holds a Public-Private Partnership Certificate and Cost Control and Revenue Management Certificate.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Institute of Public Administration

RIYADH: A deal has been signed to provide 5,000 new homes for needy families in the Riyadh region.

Acting Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz revealed the deal — which involves agreements between the Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, National Developmental Housing Corporation (Sakan) and the Al-Birr Charitable Society in Riyadh — at an event at Qasr Al-Hukm.

He praised the support that the housing sector in the region receives from the government.

The deal, with a total value of SR1.62 billion ($432 million), was also signed in the presence of Housing Minister Majid Al-Hogail.

Other officials also took part in the ceremony, including Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, undersecretary of housing subsidies and general supervisor of the International Cooperation Department in the housing ministry; Fahd Al-Shammari, member of the board of trustees of Sakan; and Thamer bin Ghasian, secretary-general of Al-Birr Charitable Society in Riyadh.

The agreement aims to provide housing support to citizens and improve family quality of life in line with Saudi Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said.

Al-Hogail praised the role of the Jood Housing platform in empowering NGOs to provide financial resources in partnership with community members, helping families in need.

Families registered with Al-Birr Charitable Society — based on the support mechanism approved by the Jood platform — will benefit from the agreements.

The platform seeks to enhance the role of development agencies in achieving family stability for beneficiaries through the provision of housing units in cities and governorates across the Kingdom.

The deals also aim to improve the operating environment of the nonprofit sector and increase its contribution to Saudi gross domestic product.

Topics: Vision 2030 Al-Birr Charitable Society in Riyadh

