Saudi Arabia records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 58 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed three new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,748.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 58 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 547,649 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 132 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 23, followed by Jeddah with 10, and Buraidah, Makkah, Jazan and Shaqra confirmed two cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 52 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 536,678.
Over 43.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.
Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of the Eastern Province carried out 1,304 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities on Sunday, identifying 109 violations.
Al-Baha Municipality also carried out 3,787 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities and authorities closed 19 commercial outlets and issued fines to 17 others for breaching protocols.
Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 238 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.86 million.