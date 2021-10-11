You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia welcomes new Tunisian government

Saudi Arabia welcomes new Tunisian government

Tunisian President Kais Saied talks with Prime Minister Najla Bouden during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, Monday, Oct.11, 2021 in Tunis. (Tunisian Presidency via AP)
Tunisian President Kais Saied talks with Prime Minister Najla Bouden during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, Monday, Oct.11, 2021 in Tunis. (Tunisian Presidency via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rxaeh

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes new Tunisian government

Saudi Arabia welcomes new Tunisian government
  • Tunisia got a new government Monday after more than two months without one
  • The prime minister named her Cabinet, which included a record number of women
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday welcomed the formation of the Tunisian government and said it hopes the new government will achieve the aspirations of the Tunisian people toward prosperity and progress.
The Kingdom also affirmed its keenness on everything that would achieve the pillars of stability and development in Tunisia, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The new government that was announced by Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden, who was appointed by President Kais Saied last month, was sworn in on Monday and included a record number of women.
The UAE, Bahrain and Egypt also issued similar statements welcoming the new government.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia kais Saied Najla Bouden Saudi Foreign Ministry

Related

Update Tunisian prime minister names new government
Middle-East
Tunisian prime minister names new government
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic receives Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Belgrade on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister holds bilateral talks on sidelines of Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Serbia

Sales exceed SR1m on 7th night of Saudi Falcons Club’s 2nd auction

Sales exceed SR1m on 7th night of Saudi Falcons Club’s 2nd auction
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Sales exceed SR1m on 7th night of Saudi Falcons Club’s 2nd auction

Sales exceed SR1m on 7th night of Saudi Falcons Club’s 2nd auction
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Sales at the Saudi Falcons Club’s second auction have exceeded SR1 million ($266,000) on the seventh night of the event.

The auction is part of the 45-day event, organized by the club in Malham north of Riyadh, that has attracted hundreds of falcon fans.

On Sunday, four of the birds were auctioned for SR327,000, with total sales valued at SR1.09 million.

Bidding was tough for the first peregrine shaheen falcon (of the qurnas category) from Al-Rayis that was sold for SR141,000. In the same class, the second shaheen falcon from Yanbu went for SR60,000, and the third from Al-Shuaiba for SR56,000. The night ended with a falcon from Haradh selling for SR70,000.

The competitive bidding can be followed live on television channels covering the auction and the club’s accounts on social media platforms.

Topics: Saudi Falcons Club Saudi Arabia

Related

3rd Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition opens
Saudi Arabia
3rd Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition opens
A goal from Saleh Al-Shehri was enough for Saudi Arabia to complete a perfect week in the AFC Asian World Cup Qualifiers and beat Oman. (AFC/the-afc.com)
Sport
Saudi joy as Green Falcons maintain perfect start to World Cup qualifying, UAE held to draw again

Saudi Food and Drug Authority reports 459 violations in September

Saudi Food and Drug Authority reports 459 violations in September
Updated 12 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Food and Drug Authority reports 459 violations in September

Saudi Food and Drug Authority reports 459 violations in September
  • The penalty for some violations can reach up to SR1 million
Updated 12 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority completed a number of inspection visits in the Kingdom in September that resulted in recording 459 violations.
These included 288 visits to food establishments, 100 to pharmaceutical establishments, 60 to beauty facilities and 11 to veterinary facilities.
The most prominent violations detected in the food establishments involved food labels that did not conform to regulation or that were placed incorrectly.
According to regulations, the penalty for such violations can reach up to SR1 million ($267,000).
In addition, a ban could be imposed, preventing the violator from practicing any food business for up to 180 days.
There is also the possibility of license cancellations and/or suspensions for a period not exceeding one year.
The monitoring and inspection rounds in the pharmaceutical facilities detected several violations, most prominently the absence of an integrated SFDA-approved electronic tracking system.
The violations detected in the beauty facilities involved the advertising and promotion of a cosmetic product contrary to the regulations and conditions of advertising.
The violations observed in the veterinary facilities included selling an unregistered veterinary product, contrary to Article II of the veterinary products law.
The law states: “No veterinary product shall be imported, marketed or traded unless registered with the competent authorities in the country.”
The penalty for such violations can reach up to SR5 million.
In addition, the factory or warehouse could face closure and/or a loss of license until the violation is corrected.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)

Related

Saudi Food and Drug Authority’s participation in marking this day reflects its eagerness to support public health programs and patient safety. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Food and Drug Authority organizes patient awareness seminars
Saudi Food and Drug Authority seizes 412 tons of shrimp, fake food labels in Jazan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Food and Drug Authority seizes 412 tons of shrimp, fake food labels in Jazan

Pink ribbon bicycle ride raises breast cancer awareness in Jeddah

Pink ribbon bicycle ride raises breast cancer awareness in Jeddah
Updated 21 min 11 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Pink ribbon bicycle ride raises breast cancer awareness in Jeddah

Pink ribbon bicycle ride raises breast cancer awareness in Jeddah
  • Breaking stigma, raising awareness, starting conversation about risks and treatments about breast cancer
Updated 21 min 11 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Thirty female cyclists roamed the streets of Jeddah dressed in pink to raise awareness on breast cancer and the importance of understanding the symptoms and treatment, breaking the stigma, and supporting survivors.

The initiative, organized by Al-Morjan group in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Health and Brave Cyclist club, is among many other awareness campaigns taking place around the Kingdom during October, which marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The most common cancers in the Kingdom are breast, colorectal, prostate and brain cancer. According to a World Health Organization 2018 report, the incidence of breast cancer among females in Saudi Arabia was nearly 30 percent. The MOH stated that it is more common among women aged 40 or older.

Over 50 percent of breast cancer cases in the Kingdom are detected late, compared to 20 percent in advanced countries.

Participants donning pink drew the attention of passersby on Jeddah’s waterfront as they rode the 7.5 km length of the riding lane. 

“Breast cancer awareness is important. It continues to be one of the largest killers among women in our local community. So, it’s important to support our women here to make sure they get an early checkup. It is an initiative to target our women employees and our community,” said Elham Bafarat, Al-Murjan group’s public relations manager.

She noted that initiatives like this are essential for raising community awareness about the need for early screening.

“Many of the cyclists have someone close to them who has been affected directly or indirectly by cancer.

FASTFACT

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Saudi government and private sector will focus on awareness campaigns on early detection and treatment of breast cancer through a series of activities, including educational exhibitions, lectures, drives in the malls, sports activities, and mammogram screenings.

The event is meant for all ages and fitness levels. It encourages cyclists to achieve their ambition whether it is simply completing the required distance or setting a personal best,” she added.

“The sooner that its caught, the easier and less expensive it is to treat,” said Leena Al-Maeena, the executive partner of Jeddah United. “This is why we are encouraging women to self-test at least once a month, by riding through our local communities, we can spread the word,” she said.

The team has a mix of familiar faces and new riders, including Samar Rahbini, the famous cyclist who runs the Brave Cyclist club, the first women’s cycling club established in Saudi Arabia. 

Hana Al-Otaibi and Samar Rahbini, two riders participating in the event, joined the others to ensure that they, too, make a mark in raising community awareness.

“It’s a great opportunity for us riders to help a fantastic cause like breast cancer care, raising awareness around an issue that affects so many people and their families across the Kingdom. We’re delighted to be part of this initiative and also be able to meet the supporters of the event to motivate others to get involved in this special ride,” said Al-Otaibi.

“The goal of this breast cancer awareness ride is including both the young and old from various communities in the effort to raise awareness of the importance of breast health in a fun, supportive environment,” Rahbini added.

Dania Al-Maeena, CEO at AlOula nonprofit organization, joined the ladies in pink, saying: “It’s very important that we get together and bring awareness in October.”

For many of those participating, the event was much more than just the 7.5 km ride.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Saudi government and private sector will focus on awareness campaigns on early detection and treatment of breast cancer through a series of activities, including educational exhibitions, lectures, drives in the malls, sports activities, and mammogram screenings.

Topics: Jeddah Pink breast cancer Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Related

Saudi Arabia’s public spaces dotted with pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s public spaces dotted with pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Pink ribbon draws attention to rising breast cancer cases
Saudi Arabia
Pink ribbon draws attention to rising breast cancer cases

Saudi deputy culture minister joins GCC meeting

Saudi deputy culture minister joins GCC meeting
Updated 31 min 6 sec ago
SPA

Saudi deputy culture minister joins GCC meeting

Saudi deputy culture minister joins GCC meeting
Updated 31 min 6 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Deputy Culture Minister Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez on Monday stressed the importance of joint cultural cooperation among Gulf Cooperation Council countries in a bid to speed up the recovery of cultural sectors and innovation from the repercussions of the coronavirus disease pandemic.
He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s keenness to enhance joint international cooperation at the 25th meeting of GCC culture ministers on behalf Culture Minister Prince Badr bin
Farhan. The meeting was held virtually under the presidency of Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa, president of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, and with participation of GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf.
The deputy minister conveyed Prince Badr bin Farhan’s appreciation for Bahrain’s efforts to enhance cultural cooperation between GCC countries during its presidency of the current session.
The meeting discussed joint issues and prospects of cultural activities in GCC countries. Participants also discussed relevant subjects included in the final communique and AlUla Declaration, issued by the supreme council at its 41st session on Jan. 5 in AlUla.
Attendants also discussed several aspects related to the cultural sector in GCC countries and their efforts in dealing with COVID-19 and its repercussions on the cultural sector.
Talks covered the cultural strategic developments for the GCC for the 2020-2030 period, and efforts exerted to speed up their implementation.
The deputy minister expressed Saudi Arabia’s aspirations to receive the presidency of next year’s session, and host the coming ministerial meeting. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia GCC

Related

Organizers have revealed that the highly anticipated Winter at Tantora event is set to return. (SPA)
Lifestyle
AlUla events promise months-long feast of arts, culture music and wellness
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan inaugurated the Riyadh International Book Fair 2021 on Thursday. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi culture minister opens Riyadh International Book Fair 2021

Saudi UN envoy calls for international consensus on Yemen at Human Rights Council

Saudi UN envoy calls for international consensus on Yemen at Human Rights Council
Updated 29 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi UN envoy calls for international consensus on Yemen at Human Rights Council

Saudi UN envoy calls for international consensus on Yemen at Human Rights Council
  • HRC announces the Kingdom’s candidate, Dr. Nurah Alamro, had been elected to its Advisory Committee
  • The council also extends mandate of the independent Fact Finding Mission to Libya
Updated 29 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An international consensus on the crisis in Yemen is the most effective way to help the people of the country, Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, said on Monday.
Speaking in the Swiss city during the 48th session of the Human Rights Council, he also highlighted the importance of Security Council resolutions, support for the UN’s special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and all efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis.
The HRC rejected a resolution on the human rights situation in Yemen that would have extended the mandate for the council’s investigations of war crimes in the country. Al-Wasel said this was a response to the just and legitimate demands to end the activities of the investigators, known as the Group of Eminent Experts, demands he said were supported by a majority of council member states from various geographical regions.
The draft resolution was narrowly rejected by a vote of 21 to 18 against, with seven abstentions. The GEE had been tasked with investigating all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights committed by all parties to the conflict since September 2014.
However, Al-Wasel said the group’s reports had ignored international initiatives and resolutions issued on Yemen — including Security Council Resolution 2216, which authorizes sanctions on those found to be undermining the stability of Yemen — and that the team had abused its mandate in an unprecedented manner.
He said it had derived most of the information included in its reports from non-governmental organizations sympathetic to the Houthi militia. This had the effect, he added, of confusing international public opinion, widening the gap between segments and sects of the Yemeni population, strengthening and legitimizing the militia’s position, and overlooking the grave human rights violations carried out by the Houthis by portraying the Yemeni crisis as a dispute between conflicting parties and not a coup carried out by a militia that had seized power by force.
During the meeting, the HRC announced that the Kingdom’s candidate, Dr. Nurah Alamro, had been elected to its Advisory Committee, with a majority of the votes.
Alamro’s membership comes as an extension of the achievements made by Saudi diplomacy with the support of the leadership, and as a result of the efforts made by the Kingdom’s mission to the UN in Geneva, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Advisory Committee is a think tank that provides advice to the HRC, works on studies and researches on issues related to the council’s mandate, and presents proposals on care and promotion of all human rights.
Meanwhile, the UK welcomed the decision to extend the mandate of the independent Fact Finding Mission to Libya.
“Libya must continue to cooperate with the mission, make accountability central to reconciliation and hold accountable mercenaries and foreign forces for the crimes they have committed,” said James Cleverly, minister for Middle East and North Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
At the end of the session, the council approved a resolution to extend the mission’s mandate for another nine months “to allow for the implementation of its mandate.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel United Nations Human Rights Council Yemen Libya James Cleverly Nurah Alamro

Related

Saudi Arabia welcomes new Tunisian government
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes new Tunisian government
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic receives Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Belgrade on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister holds bilateral talks on sidelines of Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Serbia

Latest updates

Sales exceed SR1m on 7th night of Saudi Falcons Club’s 2nd auction
Sales exceed SR1m on 7th night of Saudi Falcons Club’s 2nd auction
Saudi Food and Drug Authority reports 459 violations in September
Saudi Food and Drug Authority reports 459 violations in September
Pink ribbon bicycle ride raises breast cancer awareness in Jeddah
Pink ribbon bicycle ride raises breast cancer awareness in Jeddah
Saudi deputy culture minister joins GCC meeting
Saudi deputy culture minister joins GCC meeting
Saudi UN envoy calls for international consensus on Yemen at Human Rights Council
Saudi UN envoy calls for international consensus on Yemen at Human Rights Council

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.