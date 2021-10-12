Kuwait's Al Safat settles debts worth nearly $199m: CEO

RIYADH: The Tadawul all share index was up 31 points on Tuesday , or 0.3 percent, closing at 11,543 points.
Some 213 million shares changed hands in 460.000 deals, with heavy trading in ACWA Power by SR3.1 billion.
Its shares were the biggest faller, by 8.4 percent on its second day of trading.
NCB was up by 0.65 percent and Alrajhi by 0.75 percent. Aramco shares were up by 0.55 percent.
Saudi Ceramic fell by 4.2 percent, and Jadwa Reit by 3.7 percent.
Other News:
Book and electronics retailer Jarir Marketing Company announced its estimated financial results for the period ending on September 30. Its net profits grew by 6.8 percent and revenues by 9 percent. Following the news, the company's shares declined slightly by the end of today's trading.
In an interview with Alarabiya, the CEO of Jarir Muhammad Al Agil said: “Among factors that affected Q3 earnings is the partial return of schools, and the release of the new iPhone 13, which was very positive, although our related profit margin was barely 5-6 percent. When the school schedule changes to 3 semesters, that may also result in more growth in the fourth quarter."
A total of SR38 million of stocks were traded on the parallel Nomu index, which was up by 134.23 points, closing at 23,112.75 points.
Chemanol and Dur Hospitality stock prices rose by more than 4 percent, and the shares of Albabtain recorded gains of more than 3 percent.