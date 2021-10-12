You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait's Al Safat settles debts worth nearly $199m: CEO

Kuwait's Al Safat settles debts worth nearly $199m: CEO

Kuwait's Al Safat settles debts worth nearly $199m: CEO
(Al Safat)
Short Url

https://arab.news/we4x3

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait's Al Safat settles debts worth nearly $199m: CEO

Kuwait's Al Safat settles debts worth nearly $199m: CEO
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait's Al Safat Investment Company has settled 60 million dinars ($198.8 million) worth of debts with 5 different parties, chairman Abdulla Alterkait told CNBC Arabia.

This is one of three steps taken by the company as part of its restructuring process, according to Alterkait.

The company also settled 85 cases filed against the company, with a value exceeding 80 million dinars, he said.

A number of investments that were affected in the last period have also been exited, he added.

The company has over $150 million worth of assets under management, Alterkait said.

 

Topics: #kuwait Al Safat

Related

Tadawul closes up 31 points as ACWA Power falls by 8.4%: Market wrap
Business & Economy
Tadawul closes up 31 points as ACWA Power falls by 8.4%: Market wrap

New minimum wage of $1800 for Saudi dentists and pharmacists 

New minimum wage of $1800 for Saudi dentists and pharmacists 
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

New minimum wage of $1800 for Saudi dentists and pharmacists 

New minimum wage of $1800 for Saudi dentists and pharmacists 
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dentists and pharmacists in Saudi Arabia will get a minimum wage of SR7,000 as part of the ‘Saudization’ of the sector, according to a ministerial decree issued today.

Both professions have witnessed a 30 percent localization rate following the Saudization program, with over 3,900 Saudis working in dentistry and over 8,150 Saudis in pharmacy.

The decision comes into force from April 11, 2022 and will be applied to all private sector establishments operating in the Kingdom.

This move is part of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's goal to provide stimulating, productive and stable job opportunities for citizens of both genders, and to raise their participation in the labor market.

 

Topics: dentists Saudization

Related

Saudization programs to create 213,000 jobs in 2021, says minister
Business & Economy
Saudization programs to create 213,000 jobs in 2021, says minister
Recruitment of dentists from abroad halted
Saudi Arabia
Recruitment of dentists from abroad halted

Red Sea Development Co. appoints two members to advisory board

Red Sea Development Co. appoints two members to advisory board
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Development Co. appoints two members to advisory board

Red Sea Development Co. appoints two members to advisory board
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. has appointed two members to its 10-member global advisory board.

The new appointees are Mohamed Waheed Hasan, former president of the Maldives and Horst Schulze, co-founder of the Ritz-Carlton and the chairman and CEO of Capella Hotels, the company announced through its official Twitter account. 

TRSDC, the executing company of the Red Sea Project, is one of the most ambitious tourism projects in the world. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia TRSDC

Related

Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC teams up with Austrian biotech for sustainable food production
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC teams up with Austrian biotech for sustainable food production
TRSDC signs up with government to support local talent
Business & Economy
TRSDC signs up with government to support local talent

Tadawul closes up 31 points as ACWA Power falls by 8.4%: Market wrap

Tadawul closes up 31 points as ACWA Power falls by 8.4%: Market wrap
Updated 13 min 42 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ 

Tadawul closes up 31 points as ACWA Power falls by 8.4%: Market wrap

Tadawul closes up 31 points as ACWA Power falls by 8.4%: Market wrap
Updated 13 min 42 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ 

RIYADH: The Tadawul all share index was up 31 points on Tuesday , or 0.3 percent, closing at 11,543 points.

Some 213 million shares changed hands in 460.000 deals, with heavy trading in ACWA Power by SR3.1 billion.

Its shares were the biggest faller, by 8.4 percent on its second day of trading.

NCB was up by 0.65 percent and Alrajhi by 0.75 percent. Aramco shares were up by 0.55 percent. 

Saudi Ceramic fell by 4.2 percent, and Jadwa Reit by 3.7 percent. 

Other News:

Book and electronics retailer Jarir Marketing Company announced its estimated financial results for the period ending on September 30. Its net profits grew by 6.8 percent and revenues by 9 percent. Following the news, the company's shares declined slightly by the end of today's trading.

In an interview with Alarabiya, the CEO of Jarir Muhammad Al Agil said: “Among factors that affected Q3 earnings is the partial return of schools, and the release of the new iPhone 13, which was very positive, although our related profit margin was barely 5-6 percent. When the school schedule changes to 3 semesters, that may also result in more growth in the fourth quarter."

A total of SR38 million of stocks were traded on the parallel Nomu index, which was up by 134.23 points, closing at 23,112.75 points.

Chemanol and Dur Hospitality stock prices rose by more than 4 percent, and the shares of Albabtain recorded gains of more than 3 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) ACWA Power

Related

Nayifat Finance to IPO and list on Tadawul main market
Business & Economy
Nayifat Finance to IPO and list on Tadawul main market
Tadawul closes down 0.5% as ACWA debuts
Business & Economy
Tadawul closes down 0.5% as ACWA debuts

UAE's Yahsat satellite business signs $86m distributions deals

UAE's Yahsat satellite business signs $86m distributions deals
Updated 25 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

UAE's Yahsat satellite business signs $86m distributions deals

UAE's Yahsat satellite business signs $86m distributions deals
Updated 25 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Thuraya Telecommunications Company (Thuraya), a subsidiary of UAE's Mubadala-owned satellite firm Yahsat Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), has secured long-term distribution contracts worth 316 million dirhams ($86 million).

The deals signed by Thuraya with a global service provider are expected to strengthen the Group’s dividend capacity, the company said on Sunday.

They add to the Group’s contracted backlog of over 7 billion dirhams, equivalent to over five times the annual revenues of 2020.

Yahsat has recently listed on ADX, where it raised 2.68 billion dirhams. Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala retains a 60 percent shareholding in the company.

Yahsat is expected to roll out its next-generation satellite, Thuraya 4-NGS, in 2023 and commence commercial operations in 2024. 

Topics: Yahsat

Related

Mubadala’s Yahsat IPO draws strong demand, could raise $735m, sources say
Business & Economy
Mubadala’s Yahsat IPO draws strong demand, could raise $735m, sources say
Mubadala’s Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO
Business & Economy
Mubadala’s Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO

IMF foresees a slight drop in global growth from pandemic

IMF foresees a slight drop in global growth from pandemic
Updated 25 min 3 sec ago
AP

IMF foresees a slight drop in global growth from pandemic

IMF foresees a slight drop in global growth from pandemic
  • MF foresees global growth this year of 5.9 percent, compared with its projection in July of 6 percent
Updated 25 min 3 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund is slightly downgrading its outlook for the global recovery from the pandemic recession, reflecting the persistence of supply chain disruptions in industrialized countries and deadly disparities in vaccination rates between rich and poor nations.
In its latest World Economic Outlook being released Tuesday, the IMF foresees global growth this year of 5.9 percent, compared with its projection in July of 6 percent.
For the United Sates, the world’s largest economy, the IMF predicts growth of 6 percent for 2021, below its July forecast of 7 percent. The downward revision reflects a slowdown in economic activity resulting from a rise in COVID-19 cases and delayed production caused by supply shortages and a resulting acceleration of inflation.
The IMF predicts that for the world’s advanced economies as a whole, growth will amount to 5.2 percent this year, compared with a meager predicted gain of 3 percent for low-income developing countries.
“The dangerous divergence in economic prospects across countries,” the IMF said, “remains a major concern.”
The monetary fund expects the total output from advanced economies to recoup the losses they suffered during the pandemic by 2022 and to exceed their pre-pandemic growth path by 2024.
But in emerging and developing countries outside of China, the IMF warns, output will remain an estimated 5.5 percent below the output growth path that the IMF had been forecasting before the pandemic struck in March of last year. That downgrade poses a serious threat to living standards in those countries, the monetary fund said.
The IMF attributed that economic divergence to the sizable disparities in vaccine access between wealthy and low income countries. It said the outlook for poorer countries had “darkened considerably,” reflecting the surge in cases of the delta variant that has elevated the COVID death toll worldwide to nearly 5 million.
While nearly 60 percent of the population in advanced economies are fully vaccinated, only about 4 percent of the population in the poorer countries are.
Along with lagging vaccination levels, poorer nations face headwinds from a spike in inflation, with food prices rising the most in low-income countries, the IMF said.
The 5.9 percent rise in global output being forecast in the IMF outlook would represent a sizable gain after a 3.1 percent decline in output because of the pandemic last year. For 2022, the IMF foresees an expansion of 4.9 percent, unchanged from its July forecast.
The 6 percent gain in US growth tis year follows a deep 3.4 percent contraction in 2020. The IMF expects solid US growth of 5.2 percent in 2022. For the 19 nations that use the euro currency, the IMF predicts a 5 percent expansion this year and 4.3 percent in 2022.
China, the world’s second-largest economy, is expected to register growth of 8 percent this year, down slightly from the IMF’s forecast of 8.1 percent in July, with growth of 5.6 percent in 2022.
The new World Economic Outlook was prepared for this week’s fall meetings of the 190-nation IMF and its sister lending organization, the World Bank, as well as of finance ministers and central bank presidents of the Group of 20 major industrial countries. It was released hours after the IMF expressed confidence in its managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, in response to allegations that while serving as a senior World Bank official, she and others pressured staffers to change business rankings in an effort to placate China.
The IMF’s 24-member executive board said in a statement that a review it conducted “did not conclusively demonstrate” that Georgieva, played an improper role in the situation.
“Having looked at all the evidence presented, the executive board reaffirms its full confidence in the managing director’s leadership and ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties,” it said.
Among the agenda items for the meetings this week will be efforts to persuade rich nations to fulfill their pledges to boost the level of vaccines going to poor countries as well as a discussion among the G-20 countries over a just-announced global agreement for a 15 percent minimum tax on corporate profits. Once the agreement is reviewed by G-20 finance officials, it is expected to be endorsed at a leaders’ summit of G-20 countries in Rome.

Topics: IMF Pandemic world economy

Related

IMF foresees a slight drop in global growth from pandemic
Business & Economy
IMF foresees a slight drop in global growth from pandemic
Lebanon’s central bank denies Swiss report about 2016 IMF paper
Business & Economy
Lebanon’s central bank denies Swiss report about 2016 IMF paper

Latest updates

Kuwait's Al Safat settles debts worth nearly $199m: CEO
Kuwait's Al Safat settles debts worth nearly $199m: CEO
President Biden meets virtually with G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan: White House
President Biden meets virtually with G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan: White House
Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee
Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee
New minimum wage of $1800 for Saudi dentists and pharmacists 
New minimum wage of $1800 for Saudi dentists and pharmacists 
Red Sea Development Co. appoints two members to advisory board
Red Sea Development Co. appoints two members to advisory board

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.