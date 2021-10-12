You are here

Kuwaiti telecom giant Zain to distribute $150m semi-annual cash dividend

Kuwaiti telecom giant Zain to distribute $150m semi-annual cash dividend
DUBAI: Kuwaiti Zain’s board has approved a semi-annual cash dividend of 10 fils per share, distributing a total of $150 million, for the first half of its current fiscal year. 

The dividends are part of the company’s earlier commitment to distribute annual dividends of a minimum 33 fils per share, the company said in a statement. 

“This step gave a clear indication to the strength of our financial solvency, and the company's ability to execute on its strategic investment and financial plans,” Zain vice chairman and group chief executive officer Bader Al-Kharafi said. 

The move is also expected to boost Boursa Kuwait and Zain’s position on the global equity scene, he added. 

Zain has ambitions to enter the financial technology sector in Kuwait and the wider Middle East.

It aims to obtain a “digital banking license and the first Telco-led challenger bank” in the region.

RIYADH: Kuwait's Al Safat Investment Company has settled 60 million dinars ($198.8 million) worth of debts with 5 different parties, chairman Abdulla Alterkait told CNBC Arabia.

This is one of three steps taken by the company as part of its restructuring process, according to Alterkait.

The company also settled 85 cases filed against the company, with a value exceeding 80 million dinars, he said.

A number of investments that were affected in the last period have also been exited, he added.

The company has over $150 million worth of assets under management, Alterkait said.

 

RIYADH: Dentists and pharmacists in Saudi Arabia will get a minimum wage of SR7,000 as part of the ‘Saudization’ of the sector, according to a ministerial decree issued today.

Both professions have witnessed a 30 percent localization rate following the Saudization program, with over 3,900 Saudis working in dentistry and over 8,150 Saudis in pharmacy.

The decision comes into force from April 11, 2022 and will be applied to all private sector establishments operating in the Kingdom.

This move is part of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's goal to provide stimulating, productive and stable job opportunities for citizens of both genders, and to raise their participation in the labor market.

 

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. has appointed two members to its 10-member global advisory board.

The new appointees are Mohamed Waheed Hasan, former president of the Maldives and Horst Schulze, co-founder of the Ritz-Carlton and the chairman and CEO of Capella Hotels, the company announced through its official Twitter account. 

TRSDC, the executing company of the Red Sea Project, is one of the most ambitious tourism projects in the world. 

RIYADH: The Tadawul all share index was up 31 points on Tuesday , or 0.3 percent, closing at 11,543 points.

Some 213 million shares changed hands in 460.000 deals, with heavy trading in ACWA Power by SR3.1 billion.

Its shares were the biggest faller, by 8.4 percent on its second day of trading.

NCB was up by 0.65 percent and Alrajhi by 0.75 percent. Aramco shares were up by 0.55 percent. 

Saudi Ceramic fell by 4.2 percent, and Jadwa Reit by 3.7 percent. 

Book and electronics retailer Jarir Marketing Company announced its estimated financial results for the period ending on September 30. Its net profits grew by 6.8 percent and revenues by 9 percent. Following the news, the company's shares declined slightly by the end of today's trading.

In an interview with Alarabiya, the CEO of Jarir Muhammad Al Agil said: “Among factors that affected Q3 earnings is the partial return of schools, and the release of the new iPhone 13, which was very positive, although our related profit margin was barely 5-6 percent. When the school schedule changes to 3 semesters, that may also result in more growth in the fourth quarter."

A total of SR38 million of stocks were traded on the parallel Nomu index, which was up by 134.23 points, closing at 23,112.75 points.

Chemanol and Dur Hospitality stock prices rose by more than 4 percent, and the shares of Albabtain recorded gains of more than 3 percent.

RIYADH: Thuraya Telecommunications Company (Thuraya), a subsidiary of UAE's Mubadala-owned satellite firm Yahsat Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), has secured long-term distribution contracts worth 316 million dirhams ($86 million).

The deals signed by Thuraya with a global service provider are expected to strengthen the Group’s dividend capacity, the company said on Sunday.

They add to the Group’s contracted backlog of over 7 billion dirhams, equivalent to over five times the annual revenues of 2020.

Yahsat has recently listed on ADX, where it raised 2.68 billion dirhams. Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala retains a 60 percent shareholding in the company.

Yahsat is expected to roll out its next-generation satellite, Thuraya 4-NGS, in 2023 and commence commercial operations in 2024. 

