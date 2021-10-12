You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs

Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs

Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs
(Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cdwpg

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs

Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi has launched an IPO fund that will target investing in 5 to 10 companies annually, with a focus on SMEs to enhance the position of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Abu Dhabi Media Office reported that the value of the fund will be AED5 billion ($1.3 billion) to strengthen the local stock market.

“The Abu Dhabi IPO Fund will incentivise more private companies, including SMEs, to list, by providing liquidity and by building additional confidence around IPOs through encouragement of additional private sector investment,” Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development said.

Topics: Abu Dhabi #ipo small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Related

Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
Special Experts at Abu Dhabi forum unpack the lessons of COVID-19 pandemic photos
World
Experts at Abu Dhabi forum unpack the lessons of COVID-19 pandemic

League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting

League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting

League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The League of Arab Committee of Renewable Energy will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday to develop a strategy on green hydrogen, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

“The meeting will discuss the mechanism of implementing the Arab strategy for sustainable energy, which aims to convert waste into energy and to produce green hydrogen,” said Ambassador Kamal Ali, head of the economic affairs sector at the Arab League.

 

Topics: League of Arab Committee of Renewable Energy Green hydrogen

Related

NEOM green hydrogen JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022: ACWA Power chief
Business & Economy
NEOM green hydrogen JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022: ACWA Power chief
ACWA Power will use stock market cash to expand green hydrogen projects, says chairman 
Business & Economy
ACWA Power will use stock market cash to expand green hydrogen projects, says chairman 

IMF cuts global growth rate forecast for 2021, keeps its 2022 forecast unchanged: Economic wrap

IMF cuts global growth rate forecast for 2021, keeps its 2022 forecast unchanged: Economic wrap
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed

IMF cuts global growth rate forecast for 2021, keeps its 2022 forecast unchanged: Economic wrap

IMF cuts global growth rate forecast for 2021, keeps its 2022 forecast unchanged: Economic wrap
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah LAMYAA BAGAZI Ruba Alrashed

The IMF has slightly revised down its GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 5.9 percent from the previously reported 6 percent. The international organization cited supply chain problems and mounting inflationary pressures as obstacles that might hold back the global economy’s recovery. 

While the downgrade might seem a slight change, the IMF said in its report that “the outlook for the low-income developing country group has darkened considerably due to worsening pandemic dynamics.”

The report also mentioned the disparities in economic outlooks between different countries as low-income countries risk facing lower growth and more poverty as well as significantly weaker vaccination rates.

The global growth forecast for 2022 remained unchanged at 4.9 percent.

The United States had a considerable downgrade for its 2021 growth forecast as it was reduced from 7 percent to 6 percent.

China’s forecast was reduced for both 2021 and 2022 to 8 percent and 5.6 percent respectively while the eurozone forecast was upgraded to 5 percent for 2021, up from the previous projection of 4.6 percent.

UAE Inflation 

The United Arab Emirates Consumer Price Index had an annual increase in August as it turned positive for the first time in 13 months. It stood at 0.55 percent in August, following a decline of 0.02 percent in the previous month. 

Prices of entertainment and culture services, as well as educational services, experienced the highest annual inflation.

Egyptian trade balance 

Egypt's trade balance deficit declined by 14.6 percent in July to reach $2.88 billion, compared to $3.37 billion in the same month last year, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics. 

Exports leaped by a 31.5 percent annual growth rate. Plastics and ready-made clothing exports saw the highest growth, rising by 58 percent and 23.3 percent respectively.

UK unemployment

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent in the June-to-August period, the lowest in a year, as the labor market continued to recover.

However, the rate remained 0.5 percentage points higher than it was pre-pandemic.

South Korean interest rate

Korea’s Central Bank kept the country’s interest rate unchanged at 0.75 percent in its October meeting. However, it is possible that policy will tighten in November as policymakers might grapple with rising inflation and household debt.

Industrial production

Turkey’s industrial production has grown by an annual rate of 13.8 percent in August, compared to 9.7 percent in July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. Capital goods and intermediate goods grew at the highest rates as they increased by 20.5 percent and 15.4 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s industrial production continued its positive course as it grew by a yearly rate of 5.5 percent in August. However, this is the fifth consecutive month where growth has fallen down as last year's low base effects start to lose importance. The increase in production was mainly driven by an 8.7 percent growth rate in construction and an annual increase of manufacturing by 6.6 percent, official data revealed.

India’s industrial production also saw an increase of 11.9 percent in August, a slightly higher rate than the 11.5 percent recorded in the previous month. Mining and electricity largely induced this output growth according to Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data.

Malaysian government data showed that the country’s industrial production declined at an annual rate of 0.7 percent in August, continuing its contractionary trend albeit at a smaller rate. In July, industrial production fell by 5.1 percent. While manufacturing output rose by 0.6 percent in August, electricity and mining activity shrank by 4.8 percent and 4.2 percent respectively.

Russian Inflation 

Russia expects inflation to increase in 2021 to 7.4 percent from the previous forecast of 5.8 percent, the economy minister said. This puts more pressure on the central bank for the sixth time this year to increase interest rates. Jumps in food prices are the main drivers of this predicted upswing.

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Economic Wrap

Related

IMF foresees a slight drop in global growth from pandemic
Business & Economy
IMF foresees a slight drop in global growth from pandemic
Dubai’s non-oil sector growth slows; Jordan’s GDP jumps: Economic wrap
Business & Economy
Dubai’s non-oil sector growth slows; Jordan’s GDP jumps: Economic wrap

Kuwaiti telecom giant Zain to distribute $150m semi-annual cash dividend

Kuwaiti telecom giant Zain to distribute $150m semi-annual cash dividend
Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaiti telecom giant Zain to distribute $150m semi-annual cash dividend

Kuwaiti telecom giant Zain to distribute $150m semi-annual cash dividend
Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwaiti Zain’s board has approved a semi-annual cash dividend of 10 fils per share, distributing a total of $150 million, for the first half of its current fiscal year. 

The dividends are part of the company’s earlier commitment to distribute annual dividends of a minimum 33 fils per share, the company said in a statement. 

“This step gave a clear indication to the strength of our financial solvency, and the company's ability to execute on its strategic investment and financial plans,” Zain vice chairman and group chief executive officer Bader Al-Kharafi said. 

The move is also expected to boost Boursa Kuwait and Zain’s position on the global equity scene, he added. 

Zain has ambitions to enter the financial technology sector in Kuwait and the wider Middle East.

It aims to obtain a “digital banking license and the first Telco-led challenger bank” in the region.

Topics: Zain #dividends

Related

PIF to buy controlling stake in Zain telecom towers for $484m
Business & Economy
PIF to buy controlling stake in Zain telecom towers for $484m

Kuwait's Al Safat settles debts worth nearly $199m: CEO

Kuwait's Al Safat settles debts worth nearly $199m: CEO
Updated 32 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait's Al Safat settles debts worth nearly $199m: CEO

Kuwait's Al Safat settles debts worth nearly $199m: CEO
Updated 32 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait's Al Safat Investment Company has settled 60 million dinars ($198.8 million) worth of debts with 5 different parties, chairman Abdulla Alterkait told CNBC Arabia.

This is one of three steps taken by the company as part of its restructuring process, according to Alterkait.

The company also settled 85 cases filed against the company, with a value exceeding 80 million dinars, he said.

A number of investments that were affected in the last period have also been exited, he added.

The company has over $150 million worth of assets under management, Alterkait said.

 

Topics: #kuwait Al Safat

Related

Tadawul closes up 31 points as ACWA Power falls by 8.4%: Market wrap
Business & Economy
Tadawul closes up 31 points as ACWA Power falls by 8.4%: Market wrap

New minimum wage of $1800 for Saudi dentists and pharmacists 

New minimum wage of $1800 for Saudi dentists and pharmacists 
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

New minimum wage of $1800 for Saudi dentists and pharmacists 

New minimum wage of $1800 for Saudi dentists and pharmacists 
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dentists and pharmacists in Saudi Arabia will get a minimum wage of SR7,000 as part of the ‘Saudization’ of the sector, according to a ministerial decree issued today.

Both professions have witnessed a 30 percent localization rate following the Saudization program, with over 3,900 Saudis working in dentistry and over 8,150 Saudis in pharmacy.

The decision comes into force from April 11, 2022 and will be applied to all private sector establishments operating in the Kingdom.

This move is part of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's goal to provide stimulating, productive and stable job opportunities for citizens of both genders, and to raise their participation in the labor market.

 

Topics: dentists Saudization

Related

Saudization programs to create 213,000 jobs in 2021, says minister
Business & Economy
Saudization programs to create 213,000 jobs in 2021, says minister
Recruitment of dentists from abroad halted
Saudi Arabia
Recruitment of dentists from abroad halted

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs
Abu Dhabi launches $1.3bn IPO fund for SMEs
League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting
League of Arab Committee to hold green hydrogen strategy meeting
IMF cuts global growth rate forecast for 2021, keeps its 2022 forecast unchanged: Economic wrap
IMF cuts global growth rate forecast for 2021, keeps its 2022 forecast unchanged: Economic wrap
Kuwaiti telecom giant Zain to distribute $150m semi-annual cash dividend
Kuwaiti telecom giant Zain to distribute $150m semi-annual cash dividend
UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams — maybe more
UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams — maybe more

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.