Saudi Industrial Development Fund expands its activity, launches 3 new products

Saudi Industrial Development Fund expands its activity, launches 3 new products
Updated 16 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

Saudi Industrial Development Fund expands its activity, launches 3 new products

Saudi Industrial Development Fund expands its activity, launches 3 new products
Updated 16 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

The Saudi Industrial Development Fund launched a number of programs and initiatives as part of its annual meeting to empower the private sector today. 

The launch included a land, a logistic loan, a supply chain financing product and an industrial business incubator program.

The new products come as a major financial enabler for the industrial, mining, energy and logistics sectors that fall under the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), one of the Vision 2030 programs. 

The total appropriations of the Industrial Fund since the launch of the vision is SR69 billion ($18.3 billion), and SR47 billion have been spent, which is equivalent to what the fund provided in the first 34 years of its establishment, the minister of industry and mineral resources, Bandar Alkhorayef revealed.

Over 60 logistic zones will be developed by 2030 to support exports, e-commerce and re-export operations, he said.

The fund financed 212 projects worth SR17 billion in 2020, 80 percent out of which was for SMEs, he added.

 

Competition from Tesla sees Volkswagen accelerate electric vehicle shift

Competition from Tesla sees Volkswagen accelerate electric vehicle shift
VW's concept budget e-car ID LIFE
Updated 3 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Competition from Tesla sees Volkswagen accelerate electric vehicle shift

Competition from Tesla sees Volkswagen accelerate electric vehicle shift
  EVs have far fewer parts than an internal combustion engine car and so require fewer workers to produce
Updated 3 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Competition from new entrants to Germany's autos market such as Tesla has pushed Volkswagen to accelerate plans to transform its main plant towards producing electric vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.


"There is no question that we have to address the competitiveness of our plant in Wolfsburg in view of new market entrants," Volkswagen spokesperson Michael Manske said, pointing to Tesla and new Chinese automakers making inroads into Europe.


"Tesla is setting new standards for productivity and scale in Grunheide," he said, referring to a Tesla factory under construction near Berlin which at peak capacity will produce 5,000 to 10,000 cars a week - over double the entirety of German battery-electric vehicle (EV) production in 2020.


However, the spokesperson denied a report published in German newspaper Handelsblatt on Wednesday which said Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess told a supervisory board meeting in September that the transition to EVs could cost up to 30,000 jobs at the company.


"A debate is now underway and there are already many good ideas. There are no concrete scenarios," Manske said of the report.


A spokesperson for Volkswagen's workers' council said that while they would not comment on speculation as to whether Diess made the comments, "a reduction of 30,000 jobs is absurd and baseless".


EVs have far fewer parts than an internal combustion engine car and so require fewer workers to produce. According to one estimate, 100,000 jobs in the autos industry could be lost by 2025 as a result of electrification.


German automakers are struggling to catch up with pure-play EV makers' more efficient production platforms. While Volkswagen currently requires around 30 hours to produce its electric ID.3 car, Tesla needs just 10 to make a Model 3.
Diess has previously said Tesla would fuel competition in Germany.
Volkswagen's Wolfsburg plant, the world's largest with over 50,000 employees, does not currently make EVs, but the company plans to produce an electric sedan there from 2026 under a plan entitled "Project Trinity".
The German autos giant is also considering listing its car charging and energy business in addition to existing IPO plans for its battery division, Chief Technology Officer Thomas Schmall told Manager Magazin in an interview published on Wednesday.
Schmall said nothing had been decided yet and it would probably take up to two years before the new companies were established and ready for the stock market. 

Top wheat importer Egypt refuses to buy in grain due to soaring prices

Top wheat importer Egypt refuses to buy in grain due to soaring prices
Updated 25 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Top wheat importer Egypt refuses to buy in grain due to soaring prices

Top wheat importer Egypt refuses to buy in grain due to soaring prices
Updated 25 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Soaring wheat prices have led Egypt, the world's largest importer of the grain, to stop buying it, Bloomberg reported.

The North African country imports vast amounts of grain to subsidize bread for its citizens, but has now canceled Tuesday’s wheat tender because of high prices. 

Offers came higher than usual, the country said.

This is the fourth time this year that Egypt has balked at offers in a tender, highlighting the impact of high food costs on trade.

The General Authority for Supply Commodities in Egypt is seeking to purchase wheat from November 23 to December 3, while the average price paid by the authority since the start of purchases for the current season has jumped by about $100 per ton.

 

More UAE dollar bonds expected next year, local currency issues to follow

More UAE dollar bonds expected next year, local currency issues to follow
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 23 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

More UAE dollar bonds expected next year, local currency issues to follow

More UAE dollar bonds expected next year, local currency issues to follow
  Local currency bonds will be issued "in due time" and no specific date has yet been set for the next dollar issuance
Updated 23 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

The United Arab Emirates federal government will be in the market next year for more dollar bond issuances and is working on plans to issue local currency debt, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.


The UAE made its debt capital markets debut a week ago to raise $4 billion. The UAE government had never issued bonds before but several of the seven emirates have, most notably the capital Abu Dhabi and commerce hub Dubai.


Individual emirates will remain free to issue debt according to their own needs and priorities, said Younis Al Khoori, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance.


Local currency bonds will be issued "in due time" and no specific date has yet been set for the next dollar issuance, Khoori said.


"The issuances that started this year; we will be continuing the same net year.

Then the dirham denominated will follow as the plan and strategy is agreed with the central bank," said Khoori, adding that the readiness of the market would also be assessed.


Orders for the UAE's debut bond deal, which comprised tranches of 10, 20 and 40 years, last week topped $22.5 billion.

The UAE said at the time it would use the bond proceeds to finance cabinet-approved infrastructure projects and to back investments by the Emirates Investment Authority, the UAE's only federal sovereign wealth fund.


Khoori said up to 15 percent of the proceeds raised from that issue can be used for capital expenditure projects.

TASI stocks down in early trading: market wrap

TASI stocks down in early trading: market wrap
Getty Images
Updated 13 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

TASI stocks down in early trading: market wrap

TASI stocks down in early trading: market wrap
  Gulf General gets SAMA nod to renew license for 3 years
Updated 13 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main market, Tadawul, traded down by 0.03 percent, on Wednesday morning, at 11,539 points.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Saudi retailer Alhokair to divest majority stake in Billy Beez. 

Gulf General gets SAMA nod to renew license for 3 years. 

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. announced the termination of it's MoU at the end of the term with King Saud University Health Co.

‏Al-Jazira Capital announces the quarterly statement of Al-Jazira REIT Fund for the period ending on August 30th. 

The offering price for “Computer Trading” in the parallel market was set at SR95 per share

China's exports reach an all-time high as its trade surplus with the US widens: Economic wrap

China’s exports reach an all-time high as its trade surplus with the US widens: Economic wrap
Updated 13 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Alrashed

China’s exports reach an all-time high as its trade surplus with the US widens: Economic wrap

China’s exports reach an all-time high as its trade surplus with the US widens: Economic wrap
Updated 13 October 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ziad Sabbah Ruba Alrashed

Chinese exports leaped by an annual rate of 28 percent in September, the country’s latest customs report showed. 

This builds on the higher growth rate experienced in August, when exports increased by 25.6 percent. Strong global demand outweighed energy shortfalls and a rise in COVID-19 cases. Moreover, the value of exports reached a record of $305.7 billion in September.

Imports, on the other hand, grew at a slower annual rate in September — rising by 17.6 percent, compared to the 33.1 percent surge in the previous month. Imports in September were valued at $240 billion. Coal imports saw a jump by 76 percent as factories grappled with power shortages. 

Trade surplus in September saw an increase of $16 billion to reach $68 billion which is the highest level since 2015, while its balance of trade surplus also jumped to $66.7 billion. 

Notably, the growth rate of exports to the U.S almost doubled from 15.5 percent in August to 30.6 percent in September as China’s trade surplus with the US further widened to $42 billion in September.

The East Asian country’s trade is projected to continue its expansionary trend despite an expected decline in growth in the fourth quarter due to higher comparison base last year, China’s customs authority said.

UK economy 

The UK economy grew by a 0.4 percent month-on-month rate in August, according to the Office for National Statistics. This comes after the 0.1 percent decline it experienced in July. This means that GDP is now 0.8 percent less than during last year’s February before the COVID-19 lockdown.

The country’s GDP expanded by 2.9 percent in the three months leading to August, compared to market expectations of 3 percent, largely reflecting a gradual reopening of accommodation and food service businesses and an increase in essential human health activities. The yearly output increase saw a slight decline as it grew by 6.9 percent in August, compared to 8.8 percent in July.

The UK's balance of trade deficit increased to GBP3.7 billion in August, mainly due to a 2 percent monthly decline in exports. Goods exports fell by a monthly rate of 4.6 percent and machinery & transport equipment saw the largest plunge — a 12.2 percent decrease.

In addition, the country’s industrial production data was also published on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics. It rose at a yearly rate of 3.7 percent in August. This was driven by a noticeable growth rate of 4.1 percent for manufacturing and a 5.8 percent yearly increase in the water supply and sewerage sector.

German inflation

Consumer prices in Germany rose by an annual rate of 4.1 percent in September, the highest level since December 1993. Improving demand and a small comparison base from last year's low prices contributed to this jump. 

Energy prices increased considerably by 14.3 percent in September and food prices grew at an annual rate of 4.9 percent.

Austrian budget

The budget deficit of Austria will be within the limit of the European Union's 3 percent of economic output next year. It is expected to reach 2.3 percent, contracting from 6 percent this year as growth recovers, the Ministry of Finance said.

Gernot Bluemel, the Finance Minister, will declare that the debt as a share of GDP will decline to 79.1 percent next year from the higher 82.8 percent this year as the government spent profusely in 2020 on coronavirus-related aid.

