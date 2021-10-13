You are here

More UAE dollar bonds expected next year, local currency issues to follow

More UAE dollar bonds expected next year, local currency issues to follow
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

More UAE dollar bonds expected next year, local currency issues to follow

More UAE dollar bonds expected next year, local currency issues to follow
  Local currency bonds will be issued "in due time" and no specific date has yet been set for the next dollar issuance
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

The United Arab Emirates federal government will be in the market next year for more dollar bond issuances and is working on plans to issue local currency debt, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.


The UAE made its debt capital markets debut a week ago to raise $4 billion. The UAE government had never issued bonds before but several of the seven emirates have, most notably the capital Abu Dhabi and commerce hub Dubai.


Individual emirates will remain free to issue debt according to their own needs and priorities, said Younis Al Khoori, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance.


Local currency bonds will be issued "in due time" and no specific date has yet been set for the next dollar issuance, Khoori said.


"The issuances that started this year; we will be continuing the same net year.

Then the dirham denominated will follow as the plan and strategy is agreed with the central bank," said Khoori, adding that the readiness of the market would also be assessed.


Orders for the UAE's debut bond deal, which comprised tranches of 10, 20 and 40 years, last week topped $22.5 billion.

The UAE said at the time it would use the bond proceeds to finance cabinet-approved infrastructure projects and to back investments by the Emirates Investment Authority, the UAE's only federal sovereign wealth fund.


Khoori said up to 15 percent of the proceeds raised from that issue can be used for capital expenditure projects.

Saudi Industrial Development Fund expands its activity, launches 3 new products

Saudi Industrial Development Fund expands its activity, launches 3 new products
Updated 22 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

Saudi Industrial Development Fund expands its activity, launches 3 new products

Saudi Industrial Development Fund expands its activity, launches 3 new products
Updated 22 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

The Saudi Industrial Development Fund launched a number of programs and initiatives as part of its annual meeting to empower the private sector today. 

The launch included a land, a logistic loan, a supply chain financing product and an industrial business incubator program. 

TASI stocks down in early trading: market wrap

TASI stocks down in early trading: market wrap
Getty Images
Updated 21 min 51 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

TASI stocks down in early trading: market wrap

TASI stocks down in early trading: market wrap
  Gulf General gets SAMA nod to renew license for 3 years
Updated 21 min 51 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main market, Tadawul, traded down by 0.03 percent, on Wednesday morning, at 11,539 points.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Saudi retailer Alhokair to divest majority stake in Billy Beez. 

Gulf General gets SAMA nod to renew license for 3 years. 

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. announced the termination of it's MoU at the end of the term with King Saud University Health Co.

‏Al-Jazira Capital announces the quarterly statement of Al-Jazira REIT Fund for the period ending on August 30th. 

The offering price for “Computer Trading” in the parallel market was set at SR95 per share

Topics: #economy #saudi #gcc #investment

China’s exports reach an all-time high as its trade surplus with the US widens: Economic wrap

China’s exports reach an all-time high as its trade surplus with the US widens: Economic wrap
Updated 36 min 43 sec ago
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Alrashed

China’s exports reach an all-time high as its trade surplus with the US widens: Economic wrap

China’s exports reach an all-time high as its trade surplus with the US widens: Economic wrap
Updated 36 min 43 sec ago
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ziad Sabbah Ruba Alrashed

Chinese exports leaped by an annual rate of 28 percent in September, the country’s latest customs report showed. 

This builds on the higher growth rate experienced in August, when exports increased by 25.6 percent. Strong global demand outweighed energy shortfalls and a rise in COVID-19 cases. Moreover, the value of exports reached a record of $305.7 billion in September.

Imports, on the other hand, grew at a slower annual rate in September — rising by 17.6 percent, compared to the 33.1 percent surge in the previous month. Imports in September were valued at $240 billion. Coal imports saw a jump by 76 percent as factories grappled with power shortages. 

Trade surplus in September saw an increase of $16 billion to reach $68 billion which is the highest level since 2015, while its balance of trade surplus also jumped to $66.7 billion. 

Notably, the growth rate of exports to the U.S almost doubled from 15.5 percent in August to 30.6 percent in September as China’s trade surplus with the US further widened to $42 billion in September.

The East Asian country’s trade is projected to continue its expansionary trend despite an expected decline in growth in the fourth quarter due to higher comparison base last year, China’s customs authority said.

UK economy 

The UK economy grew by a 0.4 percent month-on-month rate in August, according to the Office for National Statistics. This comes after the 0.1 percent decline it experienced in July. This means that GDP is now 0.8 percent less than during last year’s February before the COVID-19 lockdown.

The country’s GDP expanded by 2.9 percent in the three months leading to August, compared to market expectations of 3 percent, largely reflecting a gradual reopening of accommodation and food service businesses and an increase in essential human health activities. The yearly output increase saw a slight decline as it grew by 6.9 percent in August, compared to 8.8 percent in July.

The UK's balance of trade deficit increased to GBP3.7 billion in August, mainly due to a 2 percent monthly decline in exports. Goods exports fell by a monthly rate of 4.6 percent and machinery & transport equipment saw the largest plunge — a 12.2 percent decrease.

In addition, the country’s industrial production data was also published on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics. It rose at a yearly rate of 3.7 percent in August. This was driven by a noticeable growth rate of 4.1 percent for manufacturing and a 5.8 percent yearly increase in the water supply and sewerage sector.

German inflation

Consumer prices in Germany rose by an annual rate of 4.1 percent in September, the highest level since December 1993. Improving demand and a small comparison base from last year's low prices contributed to this jump. 

Energy prices increased considerably by 14.3 percent in September and food prices grew at an annual rate of 4.9 percent.

Austrian budget

The budget deficit of Austria will be within the limit of the European Union's 3 percent of economic output next year. It is expected to reach 2.3 percent, contracting from 6 percent this year as growth recovers, the Ministry of Finance said.

Gernot Bluemel, the Finance Minister, will declare that the debt as a share of GDP will decline to 79.1 percent next year from the higher 82.8 percent this year as the government spent profusely in 2020 on coronavirus-related aid.

Tata Motors to invest $2bn in EVs after fundraise from TPG

Tata Motors to invest $2bn in EVs after fundraise from TPG
Tata Motors
Updated 57 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Tata Motors to invest $2bn in EVs after fundraise from TPG

Tata Motors to invest $2bn in EVs after fundraise from TPG
  TPG and ADQ would hold between 11 percent and 15 percent in the new EV entity
Updated 57 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Tata Motors will invest over $2 billion in its electric vehicle (EV) business over the next five years, a company executive said on Tuesday, after the Indian automaker announced it had raised funds from private equity firm TPG.


Earlier, Tata Motors said TPG's Rise Climate Fund and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ had agreed to invest about $1 billion to expand the company's EV business for which it would form a separate unit.


TPG and ADQ would hold between 11 percent and 15 percent in the new EV entity, valuing it at about $9.1 billion, Tata said. The unit will invest in new models, dedicated battery electric vehicle platforms, charging infrastructure and battery technologies.


"The aim is to lead the EV charge in the market," Shailesh Chandra, head of Tata Motors' passenger vehicles business told reporters, adding that to achieve its goals the company will work with investors who are focussed on a "carbon free world."


Shares in the Indian automaker, which owns British luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover, rose nearly 20 percent in Wednesday morning trade to its highest level since February 2017.


This is the first major fundraising by an Indian carmaker to push clean mobility when global automakers such as General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota Motor are spending tens of billions of dollars to speed up EV adoption and also counter China's dominance of the sector.


It also comes as the world's biggest electric carmaker Tesla Inc is preparing to launch its cars in India and has been lobbying the government to lower import duties on EVs.


Investments in EVs globally by 2025 could total $330 billion, consulting firm AlixPartners said in June, adding that it expects EV sales to increase to about a quarter of total global vehicle sales by 2030 from about 2 percent today.


India intends for EVs to make up 30 percemt of total car sales by 2030 from less than 1 percent at present. To achieve its target the government has launched several incentive schemes including one for setting up local battery manufacturing.


Tata Motors dominates EV sales in India with its electric SUV Nexon and Tigor compact EV, and plans to launch 10 new electric models by 2025.

But several carmakers including Maruti Suzuki, India's largest, have yet to enter the space.


Tata also has the advantage of working with other group companies such as Tata Power, Tata Chemicals and Tata Autocomp to create an ecosystem for EVs, Chandra said.

UAE approves $79bn budget for 2022 to 2026

UAE approves $79bn budget for 2022 to 2026
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

UAE approves $79bn budget for 2022 to 2026

UAE approves $79bn budget for 2022 to 2026
  Around 59 billion dirhams was approved for next year alone, with the majority being allocated to the development and social benefits sector
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has approved its general budget for 2022 to 2026 at 290 billion dirhams ($79 billion), as the Gulf country embarks on an aggressive economic transformation. 

Around 59 billion dirhams was approved for next year alone, with the majority being allocated to the development and social benefits sector, at 41.2 percent, state news agency WAM has reported. 

Education takes the second biggest chunk at 16.3 percent, followed by healthcare at 8.4 percent, pensions at 8.2 percent, and social development at 6 percent. Other services will take up the remainder. 

The UAE is also spending big on infrastructure and financial resources, the report said, with many government committees being reshuffled. 

