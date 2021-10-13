You are here

China says will secure energy supplies while meeting climate targets
Picture of factory in Si Ping, Ji Lin, China. Getty Images
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

  Some factories have been forced to suspend production due to power rationing
China will secure domestic energy supplies this winter while ensuring its climate change targets are met, a state planning official said on Wednesday.


The comments come as several regions grapple with their worst power crunch in years, driven by shortages of power-generating fuels, record-high coal prices and surging power demand as manufacturing activity cranks up in the world's second largest economy.


Some factories have been forced to suspend production due to power rationing, which some analysts believe could continue into early next year.


"China's energy supply in this winter and next spring is guaranteed," Zhao Chenxin, an official from the National Development and Reform Commission told a news conference, adding that China's long-term climate goals of peak carbon by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 will also be met.


Thermal power fuels, including coal and natural gas, account for around 70 percent of China's electricity generation, according to National Bureau of Statistics.

Zhao also said the country will forbid local governments to shut coal mines without authorisation, and will urge the closed coal mines in China's top mining hub Shanxi, Inner Mongolia and Shaanxi to rectify their problems and resume production as soon as possible.

Heavy flooding recently has forced a number of mines to halt production.


China has reviewed some 976 coal mines and approved 153 of them, which can add 55 million tonnes coal output in the forth quarter, said Sun Qingguo, a official from the National Mine Safety Administration.


Daily coal output has reached the highest level since February at more than 11.2 million tonnes, while the total dispatchable coal inventory in the country can support 15 days of use, according to another official.


Zhao also said that China has secured 174.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas sources and established more than 27 bcm of gas storage so far.


"Production expansion will be implemented in an orderly manner," said Sun from the coal mining safety watchdog.


Beijing this week announced it will allow power prices to move up by more than 20 percent from base levels for high-energy intensity industries, and the state planner also said it will instruct local governments to publish the list of such firms and restrain any illegal power consumption by them.
 

Updated 12 sec ago
The Saudi Export-Import Bank (EXIM) has joined the Berne Union, the insurance organisation for global export and investment operations. 

Its membership enhances the competitiveness of Saudi products and services' exports, and highlights the growing potential and opportunities available in the Saudi trade sector, SPA reported. 

Commenting on the news, CEO of EXIM, Saad Al-Khald, said: “We will contribute to the goals of Vision 2030 by increasing the share of Saudi non-oil exports and non-oil GDP to 50 percent.” 

Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s, says UK's Vertical Aerospace

Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s, says UK's Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick poses for a photograph in London, Britain, October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Updated 27 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s, says UK's Vertical Aerospace

Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s, says UK's Vertical Aerospace
  Some of the world's most high-profile engineers and airlines believe Vertical is onto something with its plan for zero-emission mini-aircraft
Updated 27 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Fed up with traffic jams? Imagine a world where your taxi takes to the skies and lands on top of your office building, recharges and sets off afresh.


That's the vision of Stephen Fitzpatrick, founder and CEO of Britain's Vertical Aerospace, which is set to raise $394 million in a merger with a blank-cheque New York-listed company, and who says his aircraft will be flying by the mid-2020s.


Some of the world's most high-profile engineers and airlines believe Vertical is onto something with its plan for zero-emission mini-aircraft to almost silently take four passengers through the skies for up to 120 miles (193 kms).


American Airlines, aircraft lessor Avolon, engineers Honeywell and Rolls-Royce, as well as Microsoft’s M12 unit are investing in the merger, which is expected to complete by the end of the year.


Fitzpatrick, who also set up OVO Energy, Britain's no.3 energy retailer, said Vertical flights between London's Heathrow airport and its Canary Wharf financial district will take 15 minutes and cost 50 pounds ($68) per passenger.


That potential is attracting airlines' attention. More than 1,000 VA-X4 aircraft have been pre-ordered by customers. Interest in the zero-emission aircraft comes at a time when aviation companies are under mounting pressure from investors to help decarbonize the sector

and boost their environmental, social and governance scores.


"We are going to sign deals. We're finding the appetite and the demand from airlines to be really strong," Fitzpatrick told Reuters.


The biggest challenge for Vertical is certifying its aircraft, which Fitzpatrick said it is on track to do by the end of 2024, funded by new money from the merger.


Fitzpatrick first had the idea back in 2015 when he sat for hours in 10 lanes of gridlocked traffic in Sao Paulo, Brazil.


Back then, there weren't many competitors, he said, but today analysts estimate there are more than 100 companies working on rival electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVOTL) aircraft.


The VA-X4 is still in construction and will start test flights early next year. 


Using battery technology from the car industry, and tried and tested electrical propulsion units and motors, and backed by Honeywell's electronics, Fitzpatrick has "no doubt" that the VA-X4 will fly.


Certification will depend on the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).


"The process of certifying the aircraft is known," said Fitzpatrick, who has recruited senior engineers from both Airbus and Rolls-Royce.


"We're already in discussions with, for example, Heathrow Airport," he said.


"I think the brand association with trusted airlines is really going to help passengers embrace the new technology," he said.

Saudi mining ambitions boosted by $3bn investment from Australian firm

Saudi mining ambitions boosted by $3bn investment from Australian firm
Updated 46 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi mining ambitions boosted by $3bn investment from Australian firm

Saudi mining ambitions boosted by $3bn investment from Australian firm
Updated 46 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: An Australian metals company is taking a $3 billion punt on harvesting metals in Saudi Arabia that can be used for electric vehicle batteries, Bloomberg has reported. 

EV Metals Group will initially build plants to process minerals such as lithium and nickel, but will later expand into exploring for battery metals, managing director and CEO Michael Naylor said. 

It would be one of the first major deals since Saudi Arabia passed a law to attract investments in mining as it looks to diversify its oil-dominated economy, he added.

If the company succeeds, it will be the first to explore the prospects for minerals in the Kingdom.

The rush to mine these raw materials, as the world searches for cleaner transportation with the energy transition, has boosted demand and prices, according to Bloomberg. 

London nickel is up 82 percent in the past five years, and has jumped 16 percent in 2021 amid a broader commodity rally, while lithium carbonate prices in China have reached record levels.

Kremlin says Russian gas supplies to Europe are at maximum levels

Kremlin says Russian gas supplies to Europe are at maximum levels
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

Kremlin says Russian gas supplies to Europe are at maximum levels

Kremlin says Russian gas supplies to Europe are at maximum levels
  European gas prices have hit record levels this month, but the Kremlin has repeatedly denied that Russia is deliberately withholding supplies in order to exert pressure
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian gas giant Gazprom was supplying gas to Europe at maximum levels under existing contracts and any increase would need to be negotiated with the company.


"Nothing can be delivered beyond the contracts," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "How? For free? It is a matter of negotiating with Gazprom."


Separately, deputy energy minister Pavel Sorokin said Russia had not changed its timetable for gas injection into storage facilities until Nov. 1, implying it was in no hurry to supply additional gas to Europe on the spot market.


European gas prices have hit record levels this month, but the Kremlin has repeatedly denied that Russia is deliberately withholding supplies in order to exert pressure for quick regulatory approval of its new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea to Germany.


President Vladimir Putin is due to address an energy conference in Moscow after 1000 GMT. 

Competition from Tesla sees Volkswagen accelerate electric vehicle shift

Competition from Tesla sees Volkswagen accelerate electric vehicle shift
VW's concept budget e-car ID LIFE
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

Competition from Tesla sees Volkswagen accelerate electric vehicle shift

Competition from Tesla sees Volkswagen accelerate electric vehicle shift
  EVs have far fewer parts than an internal combustion engine car and so require fewer workers to produce
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

Competition from new entrants to Germany's autos market such as Tesla has pushed Volkswagen to accelerate plans to transform its main plant towards producing electric vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.


"There is no question that we have to address the competitiveness of our plant in Wolfsburg in view of new market entrants," Volkswagen spokesperson Michael Manske said, pointing to Tesla and new Chinese automakers making inroads into Europe.


"Tesla is setting new standards for productivity and scale in Grunheide," he said, referring to a Tesla factory under construction near Berlin which at peak capacity will produce 5,000 to 10,000 cars a week - over double the entirety of German battery-electric vehicle (EV) production in 2020.


However, the spokesperson denied a report published in German newspaper Handelsblatt on Wednesday which said Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess told a supervisory board meeting in September that the transition to EVs could cost up to 30,000 jobs at the company.


"A debate is now underway and there are already many good ideas. There are no concrete scenarios," Manske said of the report.


A spokesperson for Volkswagen's workers' council said that while they would not comment on speculation as to whether Diess made the comments, "a reduction of 30,000 jobs is absurd and baseless".


EVs have far fewer parts than an internal combustion engine car and so require fewer workers to produce. According to one estimate, 100,000 jobs in the autos industry could be lost by 2025 as a result of electrification.


German automakers are struggling to catch up with pure-play EV makers' more efficient production platforms. While Volkswagen currently requires around 30 hours to produce its electric ID.3 car, Tesla needs just 10 to make a Model 3.
Diess has previously said Tesla would fuel competition in Germany.
Volkswagen's Wolfsburg plant, the world's largest with over 50,000 employees, does not currently make EVs, but the company plans to produce an electric sedan there from 2026 under a plan entitled "Project Trinity".
The German autos giant is also considering listing its car charging and energy business in addition to existing IPO plans for its battery division, Chief Technology Officer Thomas Schmall told Manager Magazin in an interview published on Wednesday.
Schmall said nothing had been decided yet and it would probably take up to two years before the new companies were established and ready for the stock market. 

