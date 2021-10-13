Disruption of global supply chain not ending soon: DP World head 

You are here

The shortage of shipping containers, congestion at ports, and skyrocketing freight rates affecting global trade will continue for “a long time”, the head of an Emirati multinational logistics company has warned.

Sultan Ahmen, chief of DP World, said bottlenecks are being caused by pandemic-related restrictions and the rapid recovery of global demand, as reported by Al Iqtisadya. 

The statements were made at a conference in Dubai, where Ahmen said: "No one knows how long it will take, and I think it will take a long time."

"The problem is complicated because you have a backlog of shipments," he added.

Leading ministers and business chiefs have been confirmed as attending the Saudi Green Initiative forum later this month to discuss creating finance systems to support environmentally-friendly mega projects.

The ministers responsible for energy, and environment, water and agriculture, will join with the governor of the Public Investment Fund, NEOM's CEO, and the head of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City to thrash out the details of the plan in Saudi Arabia’s capital on October 23.

Also present will be international and regional experts and global leaders.

The forum will focus on creating financing mechanisms for environmental transformations, and the demand to adopt mega projects which have green and sustainable concepts.

The forum comes two days before the Green Middle East Summit, also being hosted by Saudi Arabia, which will see neighbouring countries come together to discuss combating climate change through collective action, Asharq Alawsat reported.

China will secure domestic energy supplies this winter while ensuring its climate change targets are met, a state planning official said on Wednesday.


The comments come as several regions grapple with their worst power crunch in years, driven by shortages of power-generating fuels, record-high coal prices and surging power demand as manufacturing activity cranks up in the world's second largest economy.


Some factories have been forced to suspend production due to power rationing, which some analysts believe could continue into early next year.


"China's energy supply in this winter and next spring is guaranteed," Zhao Chenxin, an official from the National Development and Reform Commission told a news conference, adding that China's long-term climate goals of peak carbon by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 will also be met.


Thermal power fuels, including coal and natural gas, account for around 70 percent of China's electricity generation, according to National Bureau of Statistics.

Zhao also said the country will forbid local governments to shut coal mines without authorisation, and will urge the closed coal mines in China's top mining hub Shanxi, Inner Mongolia and Shaanxi to rectify their problems and resume production as soon as possible.

Heavy flooding recently has forced a number of mines to halt production.


China has reviewed some 976 coal mines and approved 153 of them, which can add 55 million tonnes coal output in the forth quarter, said Sun Qingguo, a official from the National Mine Safety Administration.


Daily coal output has reached the highest level since February at more than 11.2 million tonnes, while the total dispatchable coal inventory in the country can support 15 days of use, according to another official.


Zhao also said that China has secured 174.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas sources and established more than 27 bcm of gas storage so far.


"Production expansion will be implemented in an orderly manner," said Sun from the coal mining safety watchdog.


Beijing this week announced it will allow power prices to move up by more than 20 percent from base levels for high-energy intensity industries, and the state planner also said it will instruct local governments to publish the list of such firms and restrain any illegal power consumption by them.
 

The Saudi Export-Import Bank (EXIM) has joined the Berne Union, the insurance organisation for global export and investment operations. 

Its membership enhances the competitiveness of Saudi products and services' exports, and highlights the growing potential and opportunities available in the Saudi trade sector, SPA reported. 

Commenting on the news, CEO of EXIM, Saad Al-Khald, said: “We will contribute to the goals of Vision 2030 by increasing the share of Saudi non-oil exports and non-oil GDP to 50 percent.” 

Fed up with traffic jams? Imagine a world where your taxi takes to the skies and lands on top of your office building, recharges and sets off afresh.


That's the vision of Stephen Fitzpatrick, founder and CEO of Britain's Vertical Aerospace, which is set to raise $394 million in a merger with a blank-cheque New York-listed company, and who says his aircraft will be flying by the mid-2020s.


Some of the world's most high-profile engineers and airlines believe Vertical is onto something with its plan for zero-emission mini-aircraft to almost silently take four passengers through the skies for up to 120 miles (193 kms).


American Airlines, aircraft lessor Avolon, engineers Honeywell and Rolls-Royce, as well as Microsoft’s M12 unit are investing in the merger, which is expected to complete by the end of the year.


Fitzpatrick, who also set up OVO Energy, Britain's no.3 energy retailer, said Vertical flights between London's Heathrow airport and its Canary Wharf financial district will take 15 minutes and cost 50 pounds ($68) per passenger.


That potential is attracting airlines' attention. More than 1,000 VA-X4 aircraft have been pre-ordered by customers. Interest in the zero-emission aircraft comes at a time when aviation companies are under mounting pressure from investors to help decarbonize the sector

and boost their environmental, social and governance scores.


"We are going to sign deals. We're finding the appetite and the demand from airlines to be really strong," Fitzpatrick told Reuters.


The biggest challenge for Vertical is certifying its aircraft, which Fitzpatrick said it is on track to do by the end of 2024, funded by new money from the merger.


Fitzpatrick first had the idea back in 2015 when he sat for hours in 10 lanes of gridlocked traffic in Sao Paulo, Brazil.


Back then, there weren't many competitors, he said, but today analysts estimate there are more than 100 companies working on rival electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVOTL) aircraft.


The VA-X4 is still in construction and will start test flights early next year. 


Using battery technology from the car industry, and tried and tested electrical propulsion units and motors, and backed by Honeywell's electronics, Fitzpatrick has "no doubt" that the VA-X4 will fly.


Certification will depend on the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).


"The process of certifying the aircraft is known," said Fitzpatrick, who has recruited senior engineers from both Airbus and Rolls-Royce.


"We're already in discussions with, for example, Heathrow Airport," he said.


"I think the brand association with trusted airlines is really going to help passengers embrace the new technology," he said.

RIYADH: An Australian metals company is taking a $3 billion punt on harvesting metals in Saudi Arabia that can be used for electric vehicle batteries, Bloomberg has reported. 

EV Metals Group will initially build plants to process minerals such as lithium and nickel, but will later expand into exploring for battery metals, managing director and CEO Michael Naylor said. 

It would be one of the first major deals since Saudi Arabia passed a law to attract investments in mining as it looks to diversify its oil-dominated economy, he added.

If the company succeeds, it will be the first to explore the prospects for minerals in the Kingdom.

The rush to mine these raw materials, as the world searches for cleaner transportation with the energy transition, has boosted demand and prices, according to Bloomberg. 

London nickel is up 82 percent in the past five years, and has jumped 16 percent in 2021 amid a broader commodity rally, while lithium carbonate prices in China have reached record levels.

