TSMC announces chip plant in Japan, flags 'tight' capacity throughout 2022

  TSMC shares have risen about 8.5 percent so far this year, giving the company a market value of $526.3 billion
Taiwan chip giant TSMC announced on Thursday plans to build a new factory in Japan to meet long-term appetite for chips and said, near-term, tight supplies will likely continue into 2022 amid booming demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.


TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a key supplier to Apple Inc, said it would set up a chip plant in Japan that will use older chipmaking technology, a segment currently under a severe supply shortage due to robust demand from automakers and tech companies.

But production from the plant is only likely to begin by late 2024.


The company and Taiwan in general have become central in efforts to resolve a pandemic-induced global chip shortage, which has forced automakers to cut production and hurt manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and consumer appliances.


"TSMC is working closely with our customers to plan our capacity and investing in leading edge and speciality technologies to support their demand," Chief Executive Officer C. C. Wei told an online earnings briefing, after the company posted higher-than-expected profits in the third quarter.


He said the expansion plan in Japan was pending approval from the company's board and declined to disclose details such as expenditure and capacity.


TSMC posted a net profit of T$156.3 billion ($5.56 billion) in July-September, well above the T$149 billion average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

That was 13.8 percent higher than the same period of last year.


Advanced chips made by TSMC, formally known as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, are used in everything from high-end smartphones like Apple's newly unveiled 5G iPhone 13, to artificial intelligence, cars and a wide variety of lower-end consumer goods.


Wei said TSMC's capacity will remain "tight" this year and throughout 2022, adding its chip pricing will "remain strategic not opportunistic to reflex our value creation".


"Our third quarter business was mainly supported by strong demand across all four growth platforms," Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang said, referring to strong chip demand including those for smartphones, cars and "Internet of Things" - the concept of connecting household devices to the Internet.


"Moving into fourth quarter 2021, we expect our business to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5 nanometre technology."


The company lifted its revenue growth forecast for 2021 to about 24 percent, versus an earlier forecast of above 20 percent, citing an "industry megatrend" of strong chip demand.


Wei said the company has entered a period of "higher structural growth" and set a long-term target of "50 percent and higher" for its gross margins.


TSMC's revenue for the quarter climbed 22.6 percent to $14.88 billion, in line with the company's prior estimated range of $14.6 billion to $14.9 billion.


For the quarter ending in December, TSMC forecast revenue of $15.4 billion to $15.7 billion, compared with $12.68 billion in the same period a year earlier.


TSMC shares have risen about 8.5 percent so far this year, giving the company a market value of $526.3 billion, more than double that of competitor and client Intel Corp.


They closed up 0.4 percent on Thursday, broadly in line with a 0.2 percent rise in the broader market. 

Topics: #economy

China's inflation down in September yet producer prices increase; reach an all-time high: Economic wrap

China’s inflation down in September yet producer prices increase; reach an all-time high: Economic wrap
China's inflation down in September yet producer prices increase; reach an all-time high: Economic wrap

China’s inflation down in September yet producer prices increase; reach an all-time high: Economic wrap
Yearly inflation rate in China marginally declined to 0.7 percent in September, decreasing from 0.8 percent in August, official data showed. This is the lowest annual inflation rate since March of this year.

Unlike elsewhere, food prices fell in the country on an annual basis. Prices of non-food items slightly changed — up 2 percent — compared to 1.9 percent in the previous month.

In addition, monthly consumer prices remained unchanged in September from August.

Meanwhile, annual producer prices reached a record high in September, increasing to 10.7 percent from 9.5 percent the previous month.

Means of production costs surged by 14.2 percent in September, with prices relating to extraction and raw materials soaring by 49.4 percent and 20.4 percent respectively.

Australia’s unemployment

The Australian seasonally adjusted unemployment rate reached 4.6 percent in September 2021, barely changing from the indicator’s near-13-year low of 4.5 percent in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. This was also the first increase in the unemployment rate since September 2020.

In addition, the country’s participation rate fell by 0.7 percent to reach 64.5 percent.

Spanish Inflation

According to the National Institute of Statistics, yearly inflation in Spain rose for the third consecutive month to 4 percent  in August 2021, the highest level since September 2008.

Inflationary pressures were most visible in the housing and energy markets. Housing prices rose by 14.5 percent while costs of gas and other fuels leaped by a significant 34.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose to 0.8 percent, jumping from 0.5 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, annual core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, increased slightly to only 1 percent in September, compared to 0.7 percent in August. 

Japan’s industrial production

Japan’s monthly industrial output decreased by 3.6 percent in August, continuing its trend of decline experienced in August when it fell by 1.5 percent. This was partly driven by a rise in Delta variant cases across the country.

Motor production led the decline as its output plummeted by 15.2 percent. Information and communication electronics equipment also plunged by 13.5 percent and electrical machinery production fell by 8.6 percent.

However, on an annual basis, industrial output grew by a noticeable 8.8 percent in August.

Singapore’s GDP 

Singapore's yearly economic growth slowed to a still-high 6.5 percent in the third quarter, preliminary official data showed. In the previous quarter, output soared by an annual rate of 15.2 percent, due to last year’s low base effect.

Topics: China Inflation

Middle East real estate to benefit from improving global migration rate: Savills

Middle East real estate to benefit from improving global migration rate: Savills
Middle East real estate to benefit from improving global migration rate: Savills

Middle East real estate to benefit from improving global migration rate: Savills
  Improvement in global migration has pushed the real estate sector to "new heights"
DUBAI: Global population movement is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, pushing up prospects for the Middle East’s real estate sector. 

Migration in Kuwait city, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai were particularly highlighted in the Global Living Report of advisory firm Savills, where it said net rates could exceed 8 percent over the next five years.

This improvement in global migration has pushed the real estate sector to “new heights,” the report said, accelerated by a rapid economic recovery on the back of successful vaccine drives.

“Demand for purpose-built, professionally managed residential space is expected to increase further as cities worldwide begin to recover from lockdowns and global net migration returns to pre-pandemic levels,” Steven Morgan, chief executive officer of Savills Middle East, said. 

This also comes as governments in the regions have gradually lifted pandemic-related restrictions on consumer activities, pushing up people’s mobility within the region.

“The continued economic growth in the Middle East has allowed key markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait to focus their efforts on improving their residential and commercial infrastructure,” the report said. 

Topics: #dubai Dubai real estate real estate Middle East

Dubai non-oil trade with African countries exceeded $326.6tn in last decade: Dubai Chamber President

Dubai non-oil trade with African countries exceeded $326.6tn in last decade: Dubai Chamber President
Dubai non-oil trade with African countries exceeded $326.6tn in last decade: Dubai Chamber President

Dubai non-oil trade with African countries exceeded $326.6tn in last decade: Dubai Chamber President
RIYADH: Dubai's non-oil trade with African countries exceeded 1.2 trillion dirhams ($326.6 trillion) in the last decade, growing by more than 100 percent during that period, President of the Dubai Chamber Hamad Buamim told Asharq.

This came on the sidelines of the Global African Business Forum, organized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, and held within the "Expo 2020".

The number of African companies registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry doubled from 12,000 to 25,000 within 10 years, which was reflected in the trade between the two entities, he said.

The inter-trade rose from 80 billion dirhams in 2011 to 180 billion dirhams in 2020, an increase of 119 percent on an annual basis, he said.

Topics: #dubai Global African Business Forum Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI)

UAE, South Korea agree talks on trade deal

UAE, South Korea agree talks on trade deal
UAE, South Korea agree talks on trade deal

UAE, South Korea agree talks on trade deal
  The UAE's push to expand its economic ties comes after it was hit hard by the pandemic with its economy contracting last year
The United Arab Emirates and South Korea on Thursday agreed to start talks on a bilateral trade deal they hope will expand economic opportunities, including cooperation on technology and climate change.


The UAE, as part of a push to boost its economic clout, last month said it would seek broad economic agreements covering trade and investments with eight countries: India, Britain, Turkey, South Korea, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Israel and Kenya.


The deal with South Korea, called a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aims to be a "mutually beneficial liberalization of trade in goods, services and investment", a joint statement from the two countries said.


"This will be our first free trade agreement with a country in the Middle East," South Korea's Minister for Trade Yeo Han-Koo said, adding that the UAE is their largest trading partner in the Middle East.


Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi said he expected negotiations to start within two months and that he hopes a deal will be finalised within a year.


Zeyoudi said he hoped half of the eight CEPA agreements would be complete by the end of 2022.


The UAE's push to expand its economic ties comes after it was hit hard by the pandemic with its economy contracting last year, and as it faces increasing economic competition from Saudi Arabia.


"The UAE believes that in an uncertain and fast-changing world, an open trading system and the seamless flow of goods, services and investments in the best guarantee of stable and sustainable growth," Zeyoudi said.


The UAE and South Korea have been intensifying cooperation on energy, Yeo said, citing as an example the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, which is being built by Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO). 

Topics: #economy #uae South Korea #trade bilateral trade #dubai Abu Dhabi

Morgan Stanley banker who advised on Aramco IPO to join Saudi Fransi Capital: Reuters

Morgan Stanley banker who advised on Aramco IPO to join Saudi Fransi Capital: Reuters
Morgan Stanley banker who advised on Aramco IPO to join Saudi Fransi Capital: Reuters

Morgan Stanley banker who advised on Aramco IPO to join Saudi Fransi Capital: Reuters
  He will join Saudi Fransi Capital as head of the investment banking team
One of Morgan Stanley's top dealmakers, who helped advise oil giant Saudi Aramco on its initial public offering (IPO), is leaving to join the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi.


Motaz Alangari, who is based in Riyadh, is leaving the Wall Street Bank after more than five years leading its Saudi investment banking business, according to a Morgan Stanley memo seen by Reuters.


He will join Saudi Fransi Capital as head of the investment banking team, said a source familiar with the matter, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.


A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.


Banque Saudi Fransi, which is 16.2 percent owned by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's Kingdom Holding, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


Investment banks operating in the Gulf are beefing up their presence and demand for investment bankers is on the rise amid a deals bonanza as economies recover from last year's COVID-19 linked contraction.


Alangari was involved in some of Morgan Stanley's largest deals in the region including Aramco's record $29.4 billion IPO. More recently, he was involved in the public share sale of Solutions by STC, a unit of Saudi Telecom, which raised around $966 million in September.


"During his time at Morgan Stanley, Motaz has helped greatly develop our franchise in Saudi Arabia, working tirelessly to promote the firm's interests in the kingdom across divisions," the memo circulated on Wednesday said.


He was previously at Samba Capital, the investment banking arm of Samba Financial Group, which was merged with National Commercial Bank to create Saudi National Bank earlier this year.


Deal activity in the Gulf region has been booming in the last two years, mostly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as governments seek to monetise assets and diversify their economies away from oil.


Saudi Arabia's Capital Markets Authority said in September that around 45 companies were waiting for approval to list.

Topics: #economy #saudi #ipo Aramco IPO #banks investment banking Morgan Stanley

