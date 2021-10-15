DOHA: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Saudi minister of state and Cabinet member, at Amiri Diwan in Doha on Thursday.
They reviewed bilateral cooperation relations during the meeting.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, also received the Saudi minister. The two discussed several topics of common interest in what were described as “cordial talks.”
A luncheon was also held in honor of Prince Turki and his accompanying delegation. The reception and luncheon were attended by Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, Saudi ambassador to Qatar and his accompanying delegation, as well as Qatari officials Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani and Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi.
Qatari emir receives Saudi minister
https://arab.news/wckts
Qatari emir receives Saudi minister
DOHA: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Saudi minister of state and Cabinet member, at Amiri Diwan in Doha on Thursday.