Saudi FM meets US special envoy for Iran

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with US Special Envoy for Iran Affairs Robert Malley on Thursday.
They discussed ways to strengthen Saudi-US cooperation on the Iranian nuclear issue, and relevant international negotiations, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.
Iran’s violations of international conventions and treaties related to the nuclear agreement, and the country’s support of terrorist militias, who destabilize the Middle East, was also discussed.
Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar also attended the meeting.
The Saudi foreign minister also met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed issues of mutual interest between Saudi Arabia and the US.
