Saudi FM meets US special envoy for Iran

Saudi FM meets US special envoy for Iran
hey discussed ways to strengthen Saudi-US cooperation on the Iranian nuclear issue. (SPA)
Updated 15 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi FM meets US special envoy for Iran

Saudi FM meets US special envoy for Iran
Updated 15 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with US Special Envoy for Iran Affairs Robert Malley on Thursday.
They discussed ways to strengthen Saudi-US cooperation on the Iranian nuclear issue, and relevant international negotiations, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.
Iran’s violations of international conventions and treaties related to the nuclear agreement, and the country’s support of terrorist militias, who destabilize the Middle East, was also discussed.
Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar also attended the meeting.
The Saudi foreign minister also met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed issues of mutual interest between Saudi Arabia and the US.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Iran

Saudi Arabia stands with Lebanese people, hopes situation will stabilize: foreign ministry

Saudi Arabia stands with Lebanese people, hopes situation will stabilize: foreign ministry
Updated 15 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia stands with Lebanese people, hopes situation will stabilize: foreign ministry

Saudi Arabia stands with Lebanese people, hopes situation will stabilize: foreign ministry
  • The Kingdom looks forward to security and peace prevailing in Lebanon by putting an end to the acquisition and usage of weapons outside the framework of the state
Updated 15 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Friday that the Kingdom is following events in Lebanon closely after gunfights in Beirut left six people dead on Thursday.

The Kingdom hopes the situation will stabilize as soon as possible and that Saudi Arabia stands with the people of Lebanon, a foreign ministry statement said.

The Kingdom looks forward to security and peace prevailing in Lebanon by putting an end to the acquisition and usage of weapons outside the framework of the state and strengthening the Lebanese state in a way that benefits the entirety of the Lebanese population, without any exception, because the Lebanese people deserve a stable homeland, a growing economy and a security that ends terrorism, the statement said.

The protests were organized by Hezbollah and its allies against the judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive port blast.

Many were injured in street battles in the capital between Hezbollah and Amal-affiliated supporters and others whose political identity was unknown.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon

US committed to the defense of Saudi Arabia: Blinken

US committed to the defense of Saudi Arabia: Blinken
Updated 15 October 2021
Arab News

US committed to the defense of Saudi Arabia: Blinken

US committed to the defense of Saudi Arabia: Blinken
  • “This partnership with Saudi Arabia is an important one,” said Antony Blinken
  • The pair discussed the Iran nuclear deal in talks in Washington
Updated 15 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The US sees Saudi Arabia as a vital partner and America is committed to the defense of the Kingdom, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“We have a strong partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia. We are committed to the defense of the Kingdom,” he said, welcoming Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to Washington for talks on Thursday.

“This partnership with Saudi Arabia is an important one, a vital one, and in terms of dealing with some of the most significant challenges we face, one that we are very appreciative of,” Blinken said, next to his Saudi counterpart at a press briefing.

Prince Faisal also praised the strong partnership between the two allies.

“Our relationship has delivered immense value for both of our countries, but not just for us, also for the region and for the world,” said Prince Faisal.

After their meeting, Blinken reiterated US condemnation of Houthi attacks on the Kingdom and American’s commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory and people, said Ned Price, State Department spokesperson.

The Saudi Foreign ministry said the diplomats highlighted the importance of promoting joint efforts to stop the continuous attacks carried out by the Houthi militia against civilian and economic facilities, terminate the threat it poses to international navigation and prevent it using the suffering of the Yemeni people for blackmail and as a bargaining chip.

Discussions also included “the common goal of reaching a durable solution to end the conflict in Yemen,” said Price.

Prince Faisal called the meeting fruitful, saying there had been discussions on “ways to strengthen our strategic partnership and cooperation on multiple fronts.”

The two parties also touched on Iran’s nuclear program and relevant international negotiations, said the Saudi ministry statement.

Prince Faisal and Secretary Blinken also stressed the importance of supporting all that ensures security and stability in Afghanistan.

Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar tweeted after the meeting: “Our two countries have strong and deep rooted relations that span decades, and we will continue to work together on all fronts to solidify our partnership.”

Ahead of the meeting, the pair said issues such as regional security, climate change and energy would be on the agenda.

“We have a lot of work that we’re doing together on a variety of very significant issues, from climate to energy to Yemen to Iran,” said Blinken.

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat added: “We’re going to talk about regional security and how we can work together on that, but also, as you mentioned, climate change, energy, recovery from COVID-19.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States

Saudi jiu-jitsu fighter draws inspiration from ailing son

Saudi jiu-jitsu fighter draws inspiration from ailing son
Updated 15 October 2021
SALEH FAREED

Saudi jiu-jitsu fighter draws inspiration from ailing son

Saudi jiu-jitsu fighter draws inspiration from ailing son
  • Mohammed Jwaied Al-Mukhalis Al-Yami moved to the US so his son could receive a life-saving lung transplant
  • Former Aramco employee started training in jiu-jitsu to get his ‘mind off of negative thoughts’ and then won a world championship title
Updated 15 October 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: In an unexpected turn of events, a Saudi father living in the US has won gold with his ailing son serving as his biggest fan and top coach.

Mohammed Jwaied M. Al-Mukhalis Al-Yami unwittingly found himself in the middle of his very own inspirational story, one that was heavily circulated on social media and captured the attention of Saudis everywhere.

Al-Mukhalis, a former employee at Aramco, moved to Houston, Texas, with his youngest son, Fahad, who suffers from a congenital heart and lung deformity. After years of treatment at Saudi hospitals, Fahad, the youngest of his three sons, was transferred to one of the top hospitals in Houston to undergo a lifesaving lung transplant procedure, with help from the Saudi government. 

“I needed a distraction and I found it through training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which keeps me busy and gets my mind off of negative thoughts,” Al-Mukhalis told Arab News.

“My son is my biggest fan and my coach, too. He is always by my side while I train and it is a blessing, especially since it is only us here.”

Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a martial art and combat sport based on ground fighting and submission holds. It is a relatively tactful sport that requires focus and maneuvers to beat one’s opponent, something that Al-Mukhalis found easy. His coaches helped him discover a talent he never knew he had as Al-Mukhalis is inspired by Fahad cheering him on every step of the way. 

With his wife and two older sons back in the Kingdom, Al-Mukhalis carried his son’s oxygen cylinder on his shoulder and accompanied him to the hospital every day as he went through treatment ahead of the transplant surgery. Al-Mukhalis spent his extra time training on the jiu-jitsu mat.

“It helped me get rid of my feelings of sadness and sorrow,” he said.

Al-Mukhalis started to gain confidence by winning local competitions until a breakout performance at this week’s World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship 2021 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. 

“I won first place at the GI-adult 155-pound category,” he said. “With my son looking on and his struggle in mind, he was my inspiration to winning the championship in a thrilling climax.”

Al-Mukhalis went from a Saudi in a foreign country to a world champion. He made the successful transformation with hard work and effort — a victory he could not attain without Fahad by his side.

“My son and I made a vow to never give up when I fight and he will keep fighting his illness, too,” Al-Mukhalis said.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Saudis Martial Arts

Qatari emir receives Saudi minister

Qatari emir receives Saudi minister
Updated 15 October 2021
SPA

Qatari emir receives Saudi minister

Qatari emir receives Saudi minister
Updated 15 October 2021
SPA

DOHA: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Saudi minister of state and Cabinet member, at Amiri Diwan in Doha on Thursday.
They reviewed bilateral cooperation relations during the meeting.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, also received the Saudi minister. The two discussed several topics of common interest in what were described as “cordial talks.”
A luncheon was also held in honor of Prince Turki and his accompanying delegation. The reception and luncheon were attended by Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, Saudi ambassador to Qatar and his accompanying delegation, as well as Qatari officials Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani and Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar

Who's Who: Jafar Alsenan, client services lead at WSP Middle East's project management services business

Who’s Who: Jafar Alsenan, client services lead at WSP Middle East’s project management services business
Updated 15 October 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Jafar Alsenan, client services lead at WSP Middle East’s project management services business

Who’s Who: Jafar Alsenan, client services lead at WSP Middle East’s project management services business
Updated 15 October 2021
Arab News

Jafar Alsenan is the client services lead for WSP Middle East’s project management services business.
As a project management and business development expert with over 18 years of experience, Alsenan has been integral to developing and managing successful high-level business activities for organizations in the public and private sectors. 
He also has significant experience in effective stakeholder and project management for key entities in Saudi Arabia.
“As Saudi Arabia opens its doors to the world, I am proud to be playing a role in the social and economic empowerment of my country, as well as inspiring future generations to be part of something amazing as the Kingdom’s giga-projects take shape,” he said.
“As a nation, this is our time to help deliver new sectors, preserve our rich heritage, create new experiences, and foster a culture of knowledge sharing with the international community that will enable the people of Saudi Arabia to accomplish new opportunities.”
Alsenan began his professional career with the local conglomerate Al-Suwaidi Holding Co. in 2003, where he contributed to strategic project coordination at one of its business units.
From 2007 to 2011, he furthered his project coordination knowledge as an assistant construction manager overseeing key projects for global energy contractor Bonatti S.P.A.
He then developed proficiency in business development and procurement with KBR-AMCDE — an entity formed to carry out engineering and project management services under Saudi Aramco.  He joined Faithful & Gould as a business development manager for the project management services program with Saudi Aramco from 2016 to 2021.
He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Arab Open University.

Topics: Who's Who

