China looks to lock in US LNG as energy crunch raises concerns: Reuters

China looks to lock in US LNG as energy crunch raises concerns: Reuters
Talks really picked up since August when spot prices touched $15/mmbtu, said a Beijing-based senior industry source briefed on the talks. (AFP)
Updated 15 October 2021

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK: Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with US exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG)supplies, as soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages heighten concerns about the country’s fuel security, several sources said.
At least five Chinese firms, including state major Sinopec Corp. and China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) and local government-backed energy distributors like Zhejiang Energy, are in discussions with US exporters, mainly Cheniere Energy and Venture Global, the sources told Reuters.
The discussions could lead to deals worth tens of billions of dollars that would mark a surge in China’s LNG imports from the United States. At the height of Sino-US trade war in 2019, gas trade briefly came to a standstill.
Talks with US suppliers began early this year but speeded up in recent months amid one of the biggest power-generating, heating fuel crunch in decades. Natural gas prices in Asia have jumped more than fivefold this year, sparking fears of power shortages in the winter.
“Companies faced a supply gap (for winter) and surging prices. Talks really picked up since August when spot prices touched $15/mmbtu,” said a Beijing-based senior industry source briefed on the talks.
Another Beijing-based source said: “After experiencing the recent massive market volatility, some buyers were regretting that they didn’t sign enough long-term supplies.”
Sources expected fresh deals to be announced over the coming few months, after privately controlled ENN Natural Gas Co, , headed by the ex-LNG chief of China’s largest buyer, CNOOC, announced a 13-year deal with Cheniere on Monday.
It was the first major US-China LNG deal since 2018.
The new purchases will also cement China’s position as the world’s top LNG buyer, taking over from Japan this year.
“As state-owned enterprises, companies are all under pressure to keep security of supply and the recent price trend has deeply changed the image of long-term supplies in the mind of leadership,” said the first Beijing-based trader.
“People may have taken the spot (market) as the key in the past, but are now realizing that long-term cargoes are the backbone.”

CHEAPER US GAS
The sources declined to be named as the negotiations are private.
Sinopec declined comment. CNOOC and Zhejiang Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Venture Global declined comment. Cheniere did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We expect more deals to be signed before year-end. It’s primarily driven by the global energy crunch and prices we’re seeing now... US supplies now stand out as attractive,” said a third Beijing source briefed on the talks.
US cargoes used to be expensive versus oil-linked supplies from Qatar and Australia for example, but are cheaper now.
A deal at $2.50 + 115 percent of Henry Hub futures, similar to ENN’s deal according to traders, would be roughly about $9-$10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on a delivered basis into Northeast Asia. This includes an average shipping cost of $2 per mmBtu for the US-China route.
Jason Feer, global head of business intelligence with consultancy Poten & Partners said Chinese companies are heavily exposed to Brent-related pricing for LNG and the US purchases give some diversity to the pricing.
Asian spot gas prices are now at a near record at over $30 per mmBtu. Long-term LNG deals linked to oil prices work out to about $10-11 per mmBtu, though both calculations vary according to liquefaction costs, premiums and assumption of forward oil and gas prices.
Chinese buyers are scouting for both near-term shipments to cover demand this winter and long-term imports as demand for gas, seen by Beijing a key bridge fuel before reaching its 2060 carbon-neutral goal, is set for steady growth through 2035.
It’s hard to estimate a total volume of the deals being discussed, sources said, but Sinopec alone could be eyeing 4 million tons annually as the company is most exposed to the spot market versus domestic rivals PetroChina and CNOOC, said a third source.
Traders said Sinopec is in final talks with 3 to 4 companies to buy 1 million tons a year for 10 years, starting from 2023, and is looking for US volumes as part of the requirement.
Delays in LNG export projects in Canada, in which PetroChina owns a stake, and Mozambique, where both PetroChina and CNOOC have invested, also made US supplies attractive, sources added.
North American LNG exporters have been adding to capacity because of demand in major Asian economies.
Cheniere, the largest exporter out of the United States, said in late September it expects to announce “a number of other transactions” that will support their going forward with the Corpus Stage 3 expansion next year.
Venture Global is building or developing over 50 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG production capacity in Louisiana, including the 10-MTPA Calcasieu, which is expected to cost around $4.5 billion and start producing LNG in test mode in late 2021.
However, some buyers remained cautious.
“There is a lot of hype in the market and nobody knows for sure how long this supply crunch would last. For companies that do not have fresh demand in the next year or two, it’s better to wait,” said a separate Chinese importer.

South Africa arrests 56 for taking Cabinet ministers hostage

South Africa arrests 56 for taking Cabinet ministers hostage
Updated 19 min 16 sec ago

South Africa arrests 56 for taking Cabinet ministers hostage

South Africa arrests 56 for taking Cabinet ministers hostage
  • The ministers were held hostage for three hours when a meeting with military veterans of the fight against apartheid ended in disagreement
  • Police tried to negotiate with the hostage-takers and when that failed they “resorted to a tactical approach and successfully rescued the hostages,”
Updated 19 min 16 sec ago

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: South African police said Friday they have arrested 56 people who will likely face charges of kidnapping after two government Cabinet ministers and a deputy minister.
The ministers were held hostage for three hours when a meeting with military veterans of the fight against apartheid ended in disagreement.
Police were called to a hotel in the Centurion area near the capital Pretoria on Thursday night to rescue Defense and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy minister Thabang Makwetla, and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, who had been meeting with veterans of various groups that were part of the armed struggle which started in the 1960s against the apartheid regime in South Africa.
The meeting broke down quickly and the three government officials were prevented from leaving the room by some of the veterans, Gungubele said.
Police tried to negotiate with the hostage-takers and when that failed they “resorted to a tactical approach and successfully rescued the hostages,” the South African Police Services said. Police said no shots were fired in the operation, denying allegations by some veterans that they were shot at. Three of the people who were arrested were sent for medical checkups, police said. Of the 56 arrested, seven were women.
Gungubele said the meeting was an attempt to address the grievances of the veterans’ groups, who want, among other things, cash payouts and housing and medical benefits for their service during the fight for democracy in South Africa more than 25 years ago.
The veterans’ latest demand is that they should each be paid the equivalent of $270,000 and receive other benefits. The meeting was called off almost as soon as it started, Gungubele said.
“As we were leaving the meeting, proceeding to the doors, they (the veterans) closed the doors,” he said. “It is at that point when we realized that we’re held hostage. It’s a situation that was averted by the security forces, very effectively and successfully.”
In a statement, the South African government conceded its discussions with the veterans’ groups had been “difficult” but “there was no reason for this group to act in an unlawful manner.”
The military veterans’ groups say they’ve been ignored by the ruling African National Congress party in South Africa despite their role in helping to overthrow the apartheid government and end white minority rule, paving the way for the ANC to win the first democratic elections in 1994. The ANC has been in government since then.
But the veterans’ groups have faced criticism themselves, for allegedly being infiltrated by some who were not involved in the fight for democracy and for demanding rewards not available to ordinary South Africans who also fought against apartheid.
Numerous callers to a radio talk show on Friday said that it was popular uprisings like the Sharpeville protests of 1960 and the Soweto student demonstrations of 1976 that focused the world’s attention on the brutalities of the apartheid system and helped end it. They said it was often ordinary men, women and even children who defied security forces and put themselves in deadly danger to protest.

Topics: police apartheid

British politician Sir David Amess stabbed multiple times in church

Conservative MP for Southend West, David Amess, posing for an official portrait photograph at the Houses of Parliament. (AFP/Richard Townshend/UK Parliament)
Conservative MP for Southend West, David Amess, posing for an official portrait photograph at the Houses of Parliament. (AFP/Richard Townshend/UK Parliament)
Updated 21 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

British politician Sir David Amess stabbed multiple times in church

Conservative MP for Southend West, David Amess, posing for an official portrait photograph at the Houses of Parliament. (AFP/Richard Townshend/UK Parliament)
  • Police said a man had been arrested after a stabbing
Updated 21 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A 69-year-old British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has been stabbed several times while meeting his constituents at a church, witnesses and media said.
David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed by a man who walked into his constituency meeting at a Methodist Church.
Police said a man had been arrested after a stabbing.
Amess’s office confirmed he had been stabbed but gave no further details.
“He is still at the church and they won’t let us go in to see him. It does look very serious,” Conservative councillor John Lamb told the Basildon Echo newspaper.
He was receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries. His condition was unclear.
Amess was first elected to parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997.
His website lists his main interests are “animal welfare and pro-life issues.”
The stabbing at Amess’ meeting with constituents has echoes of a 2010 case when Labour lawmaker Stephen Timms survived a stabbing in his constituency office, and the 2016 fatal shooting of Labour’s Jo Cox just days before the Brexit referendum.

Topics: UK Conservative Party

Disgraced BBC religion editor asked Pakistani PM if he was 'ashamed' to be Muslim after 9/11

Disgraced BBC religion editor asked Pakistani PM if he was ‘ashamed’ to be Muslim after 9/11
Updated 27 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Disgraced BBC religion editor asked Pakistani PM if he was ‘ashamed’ to be Muslim after 9/11

Disgraced BBC religion editor asked Pakistani PM if he was ‘ashamed’ to be Muslim after 9/11
  • Journalist criticized for “deceitful” treatment of Diana, Princess of Wales
  • Politician said question was part of West's “rising Islamophobia”
Updated 27 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The BBC’s former religion editor Martin Bashir asked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan if he was “ashamed of being a Muslim” after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Khan revealed in his autobiography that he was “shocked” by Bashir’s line of questioning when he was contacted after the tragedy.

“After 9/11, I will never forget he (Bashir) rang me up and he said: ‘Aren’t you ashamed of being a Muslim,’” said Khan, who was interviewed by the journalist in Pakistan.

“‘As a Muslim, aren’t you embarrassed by the attacks?’ was his immediate question. I was shocked,” Khan wrote.

“Implying all the world’s 1.3 billion Muslims should feel responsible for an act of a handful of criminals is like asking a Christian to feel responsible for Hitler or Stalin’s atrocities, or asking a Catholic if they support the IRA blowing up children at Omagh. I expected a backlash after 9/11, but had not anticipated its ferocity,” he added.

It was part of the “rising Islamophobia” in the West that falsely portrayed all Muslims as “baddies,” said Khan, who was elected as Pakistan’s leader in 2018.

He said the phone call with Bashir, who then worked for ITN, was an example of how some in the West used the Sep. 11 attacks to put “all Muslims on trial” and merely “alienated many normal Muslims.”

Bashir, Khan concluded, was “not the best of journalists.”

The journalist, who retired from the profession in May this year citing health reasons, has also been the subject of significant scrutiny for his reporting methods in other cases, most prominently with his treatment of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

The UK’s Daily Mail newspaper revealed last year that Bashir had used forgery and deception to trick her into giving him an interview in 1995 that some blamed on her eventual split from Prince Charles. She died in 1997 in a car crash.

Following an inquiry, the BBC found that Bashir had used “deceitful” methods to secure an interview with her and that a “woefully ineffective” internal investigation had covered his tracks.

Khan and Diana were friends and she visited Pakistan numerous times. He attended her funeral alongside Hasnat Khan, her former boyfriend and a distant relative of the cricket star.

Topics: BBC Martin Bashir Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Muslim 9/11

Saudi non-oil exports surge to record $33.4bn in H1 2021

Saudi non-oil exports surge to record $33.4bn in H1 2021
Updated 32 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi non-oil exports surge to record $33.4bn in H1 2021

Saudi non-oil exports surge to record $33.4bn in H1 2021
  • Non-oil exports jumped 37 percent to a record SR125.3 billion
  • Saudi Arabia exported to 170 countries in the first half
Updated 32 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi non-oil exports jumped 37 percent to a record SR125.3 billion ($33.4 billion) in the first half of 2021, SPA reported.

Non-oil exports were SR91.7 billion in the first half of 2020.

They increase by 8 percent in quantity, equivalent to 34.7 million tons, suggesting a rebound in prices as volumes returned to normal.

Global trade collapsed last year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced much of the world into lockdown. However, trade has rebounded strongly this year and last week the WTO upgraded its forecast for global merchandise trade volume growth to 10.8 percent in 2021 and 4.7 percent in 2022.

Saudi Arabia exported to 170 countries in the first half, led by SR17.0 billion of goods to the UAE, followed by SR16.8 billion to China, and SR7.1 billion to India.

The petrochemical sector was the biggest source of exports with a value of SR73.6 billion in the period, up from SR51.2 billion during the same period last year, representing growth of 44 percent.

The H1 report follows data from the General Authority for Statistics that showed July’s non-oil exports increased 17.9 percent year on year to SR20.8 billion.

The total value of exports amounted to SR91.8 billion in July 2021, up from 51.1 billion riyals in July 2020, led by a 112.1 percent increase in oil exports.

However, oil exports continued to dominate Saudi trade with crude’s share increasing from 65.5 percent in July 2020 to 77.4 percent in July 2021.

Saudi Arabia is pushing to increase non-oil exports as it seeks to ween its economy off dependency on oil sales with a goal of raising the percentage of non-oil exports to 50 percent by 2030 and foreign direct investment from 3.8 percent to an international average of 5.7 percent.

The Kingdom is in negotiations with 11 countries on possible free-trade agreement, including China, India, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Britain, Indonesia, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the US.

The Kingdom aims to export services including transport, distribution, professional and financial services, communication services, postal services as well as express mail, media, hotel, construction and contracting, education and training, travel and tourism, environmental, and entertainment.

In August, the Saudi Export Development Authority said more than 900 Saudi companies with over 2,000 locally manufactured products had registered with the Kingdom’s “Made in Saudi” program, an initiative to boost the competitiveness of Saudi products at home and abroad.

The program gives top priority to 16 different economic sectors including chemicals and polymers, building materials, electronics, and packaging.

Additionally, the Saudi Exports Development Authority said in August it will identify over 120 international tendering opportunities in a number of target countries, mainly covering construction and industrial supplies and infrastructure projects.

In the same month, The Saudi Export-Import Bank signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Saudi Chambers to provide importers and exporters loans and other financial services.

Topics: #trade #saudi #non-oilexports

Norway bow and arrow attacker 'knew nothing about Islam,' says local imam

Norway bow and arrow attacker ‘knew nothing about Islam,’ says local imam
Updated 48 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Norway bow and arrow attacker ‘knew nothing about Islam,’ says local imam

Norway bow and arrow attacker ‘knew nothing about Islam,’ says local imam
  • Espen Andersen Braathen, 37, killed four women and a man with a bow and arrow on Thursday
  • Attacker’s conversion to Islam was “coincidental” and not sincere, a former friend has said
Updated 48 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Muslim convert who killed five people with a bow and arrow this week knew nothing about Islam and considered himself a messenger, his local imam has said.

Espen Andersen Braathen, 37, has been sent for a psychological evaluation ahead of his court appearance Friday, police have confirmed.

Locals have said that the man, who was a convert to Islam, was a “confused” individual who obviously posed a threat and had been reported to police in the past.

Oussama Tlili, imam at the mosque in Kongsberg where Braathen lived and carried out his attack, confirmed that he had visited three times about four or five years ago but “seemed to know nothing about Islam.”

Tlili says Braathen spoke incoherently about “a message” he had been passed by a higher power, and that he needed help delivering it. He was turned down by the imam, who rejected his plea to assist him in delivering the message, and also told him: “Kongsberg is not the place to do it,” Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported.

The imam said he had serious concerns about Braathen’s mental health and that he had considered reporting him to the police — but the incident was forgotten as Braathen stopped attending the mosque.

Childhood friends of the man also had concerns over his deteriorating mental health in the years leading up to the attack.

One former friend reported him as a security risk after seeing a 2017 video in which Braathen announced his conversion to Islam and also declared that he was “a messenger” who came with “a warning.” In that video he also asked viewers: “Is this what you want?”

His friend told police that he was a “ticking time bomb” and was potentially dangerous. He told TV2 that, looking back, he does not believe Braathen’s conversion to Islam was sincere, but was instead a symptom of his declining mental state.

Braathen was “confused” when it came to ideology and his choice of Islam was “coincidental,” said the friend.

His neighbors had also been concerned about his behavior, after observing him amassing an arsenal of weapons including batons and clubs, and practicing with them in his garden.

Police were often at the attacker’s house, and court documents show he picked up multiple convictions for aggravated theft and drug possession, and he had also previously had police visit him over concerns of radicalization.

Topics: Norway terrorist Islam Espen Andersen Braathen

