Saudi FM: There should be ‘quick suspension’ by Iran of activities that violate nuclear deal

WASHINGTON D.C.: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Friday that Iran was accelerating its nuclear activities and putting the region in “a very dangerous place” amid efforts to bring Tehran back into a 2015 nuclear deal.

The prince gave a wide ranging news conference in Washington on regional developments during his visit to the US, where he met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.

Talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran have been “cordial” but had not made substantial progress, he said.

He also said the international community “needed to put much more pressure” on the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to accept Saudi Arabia's ceasefire proposal.

On Lebanon, Prince Faisal said events of the past two days showed the country needed “real serious change,” and the responsibility for that lay with its leaders, adding that he was “certainly worried” about the political, economic situation in Lebanon and that it required action “now.”