Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 48 new infections on Friday as the Kingdom prepares to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday. (File/SPA)
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 536,859
  • A total of 8,758 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 48 new infections on Friday as the Kingdom prepares to loosen coronavirus restrictions on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 19 were recorded in Riyadh, eight in Jeddah, two in Al-Aridhah, and two in Jubail. Several other cities recorded one new case each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 536,859 after 42 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,758 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 44.3 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

As of Sunday, social distancing measures will be lifted and masks will no longer be mandatory in public open places. They will still be required in closed venues.

The two holy mosques will operate at full-capacity attendance but only those who are double-jabbed will be able to attend.

Curbs on fully vaccinated people at closed venues, gatherings, transportation, restaurants and cinemas will also be lifted.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: There should be a “quick suspension” by Iran of activities that violate the nuclear deal, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Friday.

“We are in a very dangerous place” with the acceleration of its nuclear activities, he added. 

Developing 

Saudi Arabia announced on Friday the easing of restrictions previously imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

People will no longer be required to wear masks in open places from Oct. 17, state news agency SPA reported, citing  a source in the Ministry of Interior.

The Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque will also be operating at full capacity for those who have been double jabbed with the vaccine. But workers and visitors will still be required to wear a face mask at all times.

There will no longer be social distancing measures, gatherings will be allowed, while public places, public transport, restaurants, and cinemas, will operate at full capacity.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Friday that the Kingdom is following events in Lebanon closely after gunfights in Beirut left six people dead on Thursday.

The Kingdom hopes the situation will stabilize as soon as possible and that Saudi Arabia stands with the people of Lebanon, a foreign ministry statement said.

The Kingdom looks forward to security and peace prevailing in Lebanon by putting an end to the acquisition and usage of weapons outside the framework of the state and strengthening the Lebanese state in a way that benefits the entirety of the Lebanese population, without any exception, because the Lebanese people deserve a stable homeland, a growing economy and a security that ends terrorism, the statement said.

The protests were organized by Hezbollah and its allies against the judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive port blast.

Many were injured in street battles in the capital between Hezbollah and Amal-affiliated supporters and others whose political identity was unknown.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with US Special Envoy for Iran Affairs Robert Malley on Thursday.
They discussed ways to strengthen Saudi-US cooperation on the Iranian nuclear issue, and relevant international negotiations, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.
Iran’s violations of international conventions and treaties related to the nuclear agreement, and the country’s support of terrorist militias, who destabilize the Middle East, was also discussed.
Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar also attended the meeting.
The Saudi foreign minister also met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed issues of mutual interest between Saudi Arabia and the US.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Iran

RIYADH: The US sees Saudi Arabia as a vital partner and America is committed to the defense of the Kingdom, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“We have a strong partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia. We are committed to the defense of the Kingdom,” he said, welcoming Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to Washington for talks on Thursday.

“This partnership with Saudi Arabia is an important one, a vital one, and in terms of dealing with some of the most significant challenges we face, one that we are very appreciative of,” Blinken said, next to his Saudi counterpart at a press briefing.

Prince Faisal also praised the strong partnership between the two allies.

“Our relationship has delivered immense value for both of our countries, but not just for us, also for the region and for the world,” said Prince Faisal.

After their meeting, Blinken reiterated US condemnation of Houthi attacks on the Kingdom and American’s commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory and people, said Ned Price, State Department spokesperson.

The Saudi Foreign ministry said the diplomats highlighted the importance of promoting joint efforts to stop the continuous attacks carried out by the Houthi militia against civilian and economic facilities, terminate the threat it poses to international navigation and prevent it using the suffering of the Yemeni people for blackmail and as a bargaining chip.

Discussions also included “the common goal of reaching a durable solution to end the conflict in Yemen,” said Price.

Prince Faisal called the meeting fruitful, saying there had been discussions on “ways to strengthen our strategic partnership and cooperation on multiple fronts.”

The two parties also touched on Iran’s nuclear program and relevant international negotiations, said the Saudi ministry statement.

Prince Faisal and Secretary Blinken also stressed the importance of supporting all that ensures security and stability in Afghanistan.

Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar tweeted after the meeting: “Our two countries have strong and deep rooted relations that span decades, and we will continue to work together on all fronts to solidify our partnership.”

Ahead of the meeting, the pair said issues such as regional security, climate change and energy would be on the agenda.

“We have a lot of work that we’re doing together on a variety of very significant issues, from climate to energy to Yemen to Iran,” said Blinken.

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat added: “We’re going to talk about regional security and how we can work together on that, but also, as you mentioned, climate change, energy, recovery from COVID-19.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States

