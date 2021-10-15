Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 48 new infections on Friday as the Kingdom prepares to loosen coronavirus restrictions on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 19 were recorded in Riyadh, eight in Jeddah, two in Al-Aridhah, and two in Jubail. Several other cities recorded one new case each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 536,859 after 42 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,758 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 44.3 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

As of Sunday, social distancing measures will be lifted and masks will no longer be mandatory in public open places. They will still be required in closed venues.

The two holy mosques will operate at full-capacity attendance but only those who are double-jabbed will be able to attend.

Curbs on fully vaccinated people at closed venues, gatherings, transportation, restaurants and cinemas will also be lifted.