Amna Al-Habtoor raises funds with new Arcadia fragrance to give sight to the blind

Updated 18 October 2021
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

Amna Al-Habtoor raises funds with new Arcadia fragrance to give sight to the blind

Amna Al-Habtoor raises funds with new Arcadia fragrance to give sight to the blind
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

Amna Al-Habtoor, founder of fine fragrance brand Arcadia, and Noor Dubai Foundation, which works to eliminate avoidable blindness and visual impairment around the world, have announced a collaboration to support the treatment of UAE residents in recognition of World Sight Day, which takes place on Oct. 14.

The Noor Dubai UAE treatment program, launched in 2016, provides funding for UAE residents with limited financial means, who suffer from critical eye diseases. Since its launch, the program has successfully treated 230 patients from 16 different nationalities.

As part of the campaign, Arcadia has launched a special limited-edition fragrance titled Unity designed to underscore the sense of havoc and confusion created when losing one of the senses yet being anchored by the others. The bottle features a unique design with all labels and box sleeves written in Braille, while the perfume itself is inspired by Noor Dubai’s branding and colored in a shade of blue. Twenty percent of all sale proceeds will be donated to the foundation.

The collaboration was launched with a series of videos featuring visually impaired individuals who were asked a series of questions about their condition, their heightened senses (smell particularly) and emotions and memories recalled when smelling the Unity fragrance.

The videos have been commissioned to create awareness on how visually impaired people lead their day to day lives and with increased reliance on other senses.

“Arcadia is a brand that represents the idea of a utopian existence where each nostalgic fragrance is coupled with a narrative, underscoring the euphoric experience that occurs while reminiscing. When we all understand the struggles of a visually impaired person, our humanity unites our vision for better days. We are proud to be supporting a UAE charity with the mission to fight blindness worldwide,” said Al-Habtoor.

Arcadia will also be providing free eye screening at its Dar Al-Wasl branch via the Noor Dubai mobile eye clinic.

The eye screening will further raise awareness on the importance of annual eye checkups, as early detection of eye diseases can prevent the development of visual impairment.

The team at Arcadia will provide a complimentary 15 ml Unity fragrance for everyone participating in the screening, which will take place on Oct. 14.

Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO and board member, Noor Dubai Foundation, said: “It is our pleasure to collaborate with the homegrown brand Arcadia to support our national treatment program. We hope to inspire other homegrown brands and companies to take part in supporting our mission of improving the well-being of individuals through the prevention of blindness worldwide.”

SABIC honors winners of annual mental health award

SABIC honors winners of annual mental health award
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

SABIC honors winners of annual mental health award

SABIC honors winners of annual mental health award
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

In line with its social responsibility strategy and programs to promote health and well-being, SABIC has honored the winners of its National Award for Mental Health Promotion on World Mental Health Day at its headquarters in Riyadh.

The SABIC award, facilitated in partnership with the National Committee for Mental Health Promotion, aims to contribute to a healthy society and good mental health and achieve a better life for our community. This is done through four focus areas: Awareness and education programs, community initiatives, rapid response to COVID-19 impacts, scientific production and research on pandemic implications.

“The award is part of our contribution to achieving Vision 2030 goals for a safe life and ensuring better health for future generations. Through our social responsibility strategy and programs in the field of health, we continue to support all efforts to achieve our mission — Together for Healthy and Prosperous Societies,” said Faisal Al-Bahair, vice president, corporate affairs.

Dr. Abdel Hamid Al-Habib, general supervisor of the National Center for Mental Health Promotion, said the SABIC Award aims to support and encourage creativity and initiatives to promote mental health and motivate government and private agencies to improve the level of services and spread best practices and experiences at the national level.

He added that the award seeks to encourage a spirit of competition among mental health professionals and service providers and honor individuals and entities that support mental health promotion programs.

The SABIC National Award for Mental Health Promotion is the company’s contribution to achieving the Vibrant Society theme of Saudi Vision 2030 and aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

SABIC has implemented a set of social programs and initiatives taking into consideration human health’s physical and psychological aspects, promoting preventive behavior and raising the level of health awareness in the community.

In April, SABIC released its 2020 sustainability report, which reflected on the successes of its sustainability journey and the profound changes arising from a challenging yet remarkable year.

Now in its 10th year and titled “Thriving Responsibly,” the report outlined how the company’s actions advanced the circular economy, addressing climate change, and embedding environmental, social and governance principles into every aspect of the business.

SABIC’s efforts to support the COVID-19 response also features strongly in the report. During 2020, it contributed more than $33.4 million in monetary and in-kind donations, delivered across 212 activities and reaching more than 35 million people on five continents.

World Mental Health Day, marked annually on Oct. 10, is an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.

MYNM launches BMW after-sales service packages

MYNM launches BMW after-sales service packages
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

MYNM launches BMW after-sales service packages

MYNM launches BMW after-sales service packages
Updated 18 October 2021
Arab News

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., the official BMW Group importer in Saudi Arabia, has introduced new after-sales service packages, tailored exclusively for BMW customers.

The new packages, which were launched on Sept. 15, enable clients to benefit from a host of features. For instance, the BMW Oil Service package keeps every engine in great shape by using Original BMW Engine Oil.

In addition, the BMW Microfilter Replacement package offers improved air quality by filtering mechanically, electrostatically, and with active carbon, providing a more comfortable solution for those suffering from allergies.

Moreover, clients can make use of the BMW brake pads replacement package, where original parts will be used to ensure high safety, and a BMW Battery replacement package, where Original BMW batteries are designed and tested to deliver a longer service life, ready to keep up with every demand.

Mark Notkin, BMW Group managing director at MYNM, said: “MYNM constantly strives to provide our loyal customers with security and confidence throughout their ownership journey. By taking advantage of this exceptional deal, every BMW owner can have peace of mind in knowing that their vehicle will be completely maintained.”

More information can be obtained from www.bmw-saudiarabia.com. Alternatively, an appointment can be scheduled at the customer’s nearest MYNM showroom.

Established in 1990, MYNM has been the exclusive importer of BMW Group brands — BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce — for 30 years in Saudi Arabia. With showrooms and service centers in Jeddah, Riyadh, Alkhobar, Qassim as well as the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, MYNM has established a strong footprint for the BMW Group across the Kingdom.

It has grown its network of new cars, used cars and after-sales showrooms as well as fast-lane service centers in key areas across the country, including two new showrooms in Alkhobar and Riyadh, with the bikes brand of the BMW group, BMW Motorrad, being the latest addition to its product portfolio.

SABB's international remittances grow by over 50%

SABB’s international remittances grow by over 50%
Updated 16 October 2021
Arab News

SABB’s international remittances grow by over 50%

SABB’s international remittances grow by over 50%
Updated 16 October 2021
Arab News

The value of international remittances executed through SABB’s digital channels up to August 2021 grew by more than 50 percent, and the market share of SABB in the retail international remittance market for individuals increased to 11.85 percent.

This is a result of the bank’s consistent efforts to provide the best digital services to customers and take advantage of the state-of-the-art technologies. SABB has developed international transfer services through its digital channels, in partnership with the financial technology companies MasterCard Send and Ripple. Thus, the bank allows its customers to transfer funds instantly and securely to international beneficiaries, whether to bank accounts, electronic wallets, or via cash delivery to more than 30 international destinations. Now, SABB customers can transfer to more than 170 countries and use 38 different currencies.

The improvements also included development of relations with correspondent banks to cover delivery of remittances on the same day for the selected currencies and providing a full remittance deposit service for beneficiaries for the US dollars corridor.

Bashar Al-Qunaibit, deputy managing director of retail banking and wealth management at SABB, said: “In light of the Kingdom’s rapid technological development in response to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and in implementation of the bank’s strategy aimed at digital transformation, SABB is focusing on accelerating transformation steps at all levels, including international remittances, which constitute an important pillar to provide a leading banking experience. On this basis, we have intensified efforts to enable customers to transfer international funds instantly and securely, according to the best technologies provided. We will continue to strive for ongoing development of all our products and services in a manner that ensures our leading position in the market and effectively supports our competitive strength.”

SABB has recently been named the “Best Digital Bank for Customers in Saudi Arabia in 2021” by Global Finance. This recognition is in appreciation of the bank’s efforts in developing innovative digital solutions that provide customers with an advanced digital banking experience. Notably, 86 percent of the total number of new current accounts in SABB were opened through digital channels. The number of new accounts opened digitally exceeded 100,000.

Recently, a significant increase in the number of users of SABB’s digital channels has been noticed. The bank has successfully managed to transform a wide range of its services and manual operations to its digital platforms. More than 130 banking services are currently provided to retail customers through the SABBMobile application. SABB is one of the first banks to obtain approval of the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia — within the framework of the experimental environment SandBox — to provide the service of updating customer data electronically (Know Your Customer) through digital channels without the need to visit the branch. This service has contributed positively to enhancing customer experience and currently represents 60 percent of the total customer updates.

Kitopi announces new managing director for KSA

Kitopi announces new managing director for KSA
Updated 16 October 2021

Kitopi announces new managing director for KSA

Kitopi announces new managing director for KSA
Updated 16 October 2021

Kitopi, a managed cloud kitchen platform, has announced the appointment of Sabine El-Najjar as managing director for its Saudi market.

El-Najjar’s appointment follows Kitopi’s recent closure of its series C funding round, which catapulted it to unicorn status in July 2021.

In her new role, El-Najjar will drive the next phase of Kitopi’s growth in the Kingdom. In particular, she will be focusing on building the capabilities of Kitopi KSA across all aspects of the business such as driving Kitopi’s expansion to reach all corners of the country, bringing the best brands to the Kingdom and developing the next generation of leaders locally.

An MBA graduate from the London Business School, El-Najjar has an extensive track record across both industry and consulting. Prior to joining Kitopi in January this year, she was a senior engagement manager at management consulting firm McKinsey and Co., where she has worked on large-scale business and digital transformations for private corporations, banks and government entities in the GCC.

Founded in Dubai, in January 2018, Kitopi’s mission is “to satisfy the world’s appetite.” Kitopi KSA launched in September 2019, and became the company’s regional headquarters in July this year. Kitopi KSA currently operates more than 20 kitchens and has over 400 employees across Riyadh and Jeddah.

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

On Oct. 23, TEDxAlQuoz will launch its first event under the theme “Humanity and Interdependence” that seeks to reflect people’s current spirit through a series of captivating talks, artistic performances and networking opportunities. The event will take place at Warehouse Four in Dubai’s Al-Quoz district. Tickets are on sale on the event’s website.

The independently produced event, operating under a license from TED, is organized by volunteers and aims to create a forum to inspire and spark dialogue among the Dubai community through thought-provoking talks. The event is produced with the support of venue partner Warehouse Four and cultural partner Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Some of the speakers include athlete and Guinness World Record holder Dareen Barbar, award-winning photographer Waleed Shah, survival skills instructor Arnaud Laviolette, sustainable fashion influencer Amanda Rushforth, and renowned psychologist Dr. Saliha Afridi. A number of artists, including Emirati singer Arqam, are also scheduled to perform at the event.

Commenting on the theme of the event, organizer and curator Rihane Hassaine said: “TEDxAlQuoz aims to re-explore the meaning of interdependence within society and encourage a reflection on how we can all nurture the spirit that has rooted our modern societies and contributed to social change at a local, regional and global scale.”

TedxAlQuoz will present yet another platform to further attract, support and retain talents in the area as well as to ensure that culture is available through the emirate of Dubai for everyone. This comes in line with Dubai Culture’s strategy, which seeks to strengthen the emirate’s position as an integrated dynamic hub for creative people from all over the world and position it as an epicenter for creativity and cultural dialogue.

TEDx is a grassroots initiative, created in the spirit of TED’s overall mission to research and discover “ideas worth spreading.” TEDx brings the spirit of TED to local communities around the globe through TEDx events. These events are organized by passionate individuals who seek to uncover new ideas and share the latest research in their local areas that spark conversations in their communities.

TEDx events include live speakers and recorded TED Talks, and are organized independently under a free license granted by TED. These events are not controlled by TED, but event organizers agree to abide by its format, and are offered guidelines for curation, speaker coaching, event organizing and more. More than 3,000 events are now held annually.

